Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade rises 34.7% to $53.2bn in H1

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade saw an annual rise of 34.7 percent during the first half of 2025 to reach 195.4 billion dirhams ($53.2 billion).

The increase from 145 billion dirhams over the same period in 2024 reflects the strength and resilience of Abu Dhabi’s economy, driven by the efficiency of its infrastructure, advanced logistics services, and strategic investments across key sectors, according to a statement from Abu Dhabi Media Office.

These factors have helped facilitate trade flows and ensure the smooth movement of goods through border crossings.

This comes as the UAE aims to hit a 4 trillion dirhams target for non‑oil foreign trade by 2031, but officials say it is now poised to reach that milestone within two years, four years ahead of schedule.

Non-oil exports surged 64 percent to 78.5 billion dirhams from 47.9 billion dirhams in the first half of 2025, while imports rose 15 percent to 80 billion dirhams compared to 70 billion dirhams in the first half of 2024, according to figures released by the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs.

Re-exports recorded a 35 percent growth, reaching over 36 billion dirhams, up from 26.6 billion dirhams in the same period last year.

“Our consistent growth, amid the challenges in international trade and the global economy, reflects the strength of our long-term economic planning, decisive policy execution, and our commitment to enabling the free and fair exchange of goods, services, and innovations,” Ahmed Jasim Al-Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said in the media office report.

He added: “We are doubling down our efforts to position Abu Dhabi among the world’s most business-ready economies by streamlining trade procedures, deploying smart systems, and integrating services to enhance flow and accelerate efficiency, cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global trade and investment center, and a key node on international supply chains.”

Rashed Lahej Al-Mansoori, director general of Abu Dhabi Customs, explained how the growth in non-oil foreign trade reflects the success of the emirate’s economic strategies.

He added: “Abu Dhabi Customs remains dedicated to delivering best-in-class services and procedures that accelerate customs clearance and promote integration with both local and international partners, thereby supporting sustainable growth, enabling the future economy, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position on the global trade map.”