ADNOC Gas signs 10-year LNG deal with India’s Hindustan Petroleum 

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas has signed a 10-year agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corp. to supply 500,000 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas annually, expanding its footprint in key Asian energy markets.

Under the agreement, LNG will be sourced from ADNOC Gas’ Das Island liquefaction facility, which has a production capacity of 6 million metric tonnes per year.

While financial details of the transaction were not disclosed, the deal further strengthens the Abu Dhabi company’s growing ties with Indian energy companies amid rising demand for cleaner fuel.

The deal also underscores ADNOC Gas’ partnership with major Indian players, building on recent agreements with Indian Oil Corp. and GAIL India to support the country’s energy security.

Fatema Al-Nuaimi, CEO of ADNOC Gas, said: “This long-term agreement with HPCL, our third with Indian companies in the past year, reflects the robust energy partnership between the UAE and India.”

She added: “This milestone underscores ADNOC Gas’ ability to reliably meet rising global demand for LNG and support India’s ambition to increase natural gas to 15 percent of its primary energy mix by 2030.”

The Das Island facility, one of the world’s longest-operating LNG plants, has shipped over 3,500 cargoes since it began operations.

“ADNOC Gas is a key player in ADNOC’s strategy to enhance its natural gas production capacity and expand global LNG exports,” the company said in a statement.

In April 2024, the company announced plans to invest more than $13 billion through 2029 to scale up LNG production both domestically and internationally.

It signed a 14-year deal in February with Indian Oil valued between $7 billion and $9 billion to supply up to 1.2 million tonnes per annum. This was followed by a 15-year deal in September 2024 with Indian Oil for 1 million tonnes annually, and a 10-year agreement with GAIL India in January 2024.