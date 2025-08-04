You are here

  • Home
  • More Gazans die seeking aid and from hunger, as burial shrouds in short supply

More Gazans die seeking aid and from hunger, as burial shrouds in short supply

More Gazans die seeking aid and from hunger, as burial shrouds in short supply
1 / 2
Mother of Palestinian Mohammed Al-Motawak, who was killed by Israeli fire while trying to receive aid on Sunday, mourns over his body during his funeral at Al-Shifa Hospital, in Gaza City, August 4, 2025. (Reuters)
More Gazans die seeking aid and from hunger, as burial shrouds in short supply
2 / 2
A Palestinian looks on as people carry the body of a person who was killed while seeking food at a distribution point run by Gaza Humanitarian Foundation group, in Nusseirat in central Gaza Strip on August 4, 2025. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9kh3c

Updated 04 August 2025
Follow

More Gazans die seeking aid and from hunger, as burial shrouds in short supply

More Gazans die seeking aid and from hunger, as burial shrouds in short supply
Updated 04 August 2025
Follow

CAIRO/GAZA: At least 40 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire and airstrikes on Gaza on Monday, including 10 seeking aid, health authorities said, adding another five had died of starvation in what humanitarian agencies warn may be an unfolding famine.
The 10 died in two separate incidents near aid sites belonging to the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, in central and southern Gaza, local medics said. The United Nations says more than 1,000 people have been killed trying to receive aid in the enclave since the GHF began operating in May 2025, most of them shot by Israeli forces operating near GHF sites.
“Everyone who goes there, comes back either with a bag of flour or carried back (on a wooden stretcher) as a martyr, or injured. No one comes back safe,” said 40-year-old Palestinian Bilal Thari.
He was among mourners at Gaza City’s Al Shifa hospital on Monday who had gathered to collect the bodies of their loved ones killed a day earlier by Israeli fire as they sought aid, according to Gaza’s health officials.
At least 13 Palestinians were killed on Sunday while waiting for the arrival of UN aid trucks at the Zikim crossing on the Israeli border with the northern Gaza Strip, the officials added.
At the hospital, some bodies were wrapped in thick patterned blankets because white shrouds, which hold special significance in Islamic burials, were in short supply due to continued Israeli border restrictions and the mounting number of daily deaths, Palestinians said.
“We don’t want war, we want peace, we want this misery to end. We are out on the streets, we all are hungry, we are all in bad shape, women are out there on the streets, we have nothing available for us to live a normal life like all human beings, there’s no life,” Thari told Reuters.
There was no immediate comment by Israel on the incidents of shootings on Sunday and Monday.
Israel blames Hamas for the suffering in Gaza and says it is taking steps for more aid to reach its population, including pausing fighting for part of the day in some areas, air drops, and announcing protected routes for aid convoys.
Deaths from hunger
Meanwhile, five more people died of starvation or malnutrition over the past 24 hours, Gaza’s health ministry said on Monday. The new deaths raised the toll of those dying from hunger to 180, including 93 children, since the war began.
UN agencies have said that airdrops of food are insufficient and that Israel must let in far more aid by land and quickly ease access to it.
COGAT, the Israeli military agency that coordinates aid, said that during the past week, over 23,000 tons of humanitarian aid in 1,200 trucks had entered Gaza but that hundreds of the trucks had yet to be driven to aid distribution hubs by UN and other international organizations.
The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said on Sunday that more than 600 aid trucks had arrived since Israel eased restrictions late in July. However, witnesses and Hamas sources said many of those trucks have been looted by desperate displaced people and armed gangs.
Palestinian and UN officials said Gaza needs around 600 aid trucks to enter per day to meet the humanitarian requirements -the number Israel used to allow into Gaza before the war.
The Gaza war began when Hamas killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostage in an attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, according to Israeli figures. Israel’s offensive has since killed more than 60,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.
According to Israeli officials, 50 hostages now remain in Gaza, only 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

Riyadh hospital performs first cochlear implant surgery using robotic arm

Riyadh hospital performs first cochlear implant surgery using robotic arm
Updated 5 min 55 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh hospital performs first cochlear implant surgery using robotic arm

Riyadh hospital performs first cochlear implant surgery using robotic arm
  • The robotic arm is characterized by ease of control, performance stability, and high accuracy
Updated 5 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Marking an advanced leap in the field of surgery, a team at King Abdullah Ear Specialist Center, affiliated with King Abdulaziz University Hospital in the King Saud University Medical City, performed the region’s first cochlear implant operation using robotic arm technology, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Also known as automatic implantation, this modern technology enables surgeons to insert the electrodes of the cochlear implant with extreme precision and high stability, enhancing patient safety and supporting optimal hearing outcomes.

The robotic arm is characterized by ease of control, performance stability, and high accuracy in carrying out delicate surgical movements, thereby improving the quality of surgical care.

King Abdullah Ear Specialist Center is considered one of the leading reference centers for cochlear implantation in the Kingdom and the wider region, with multidisciplinary medical expertise and advanced technologies that ensure the provision of comprehensive specialized care for patients with hearing loss.

Topics: Heart surgery

Related

Palestinian Health Ministry says more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza war
Middle-East
Palestinian Health Ministry says more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza war
Humanoid robot Raseen was unveiled in a Jeddah mental health centre to support addiction recovery. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah mental health center unveils robot to support addiction recovery

Gill and Bumrah in India’s Asia Cup squad, Jaiswal ignored

Gill and Bumrah in India’s Asia Cup squad, Jaiswal ignored
Updated 7 min 56 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Gill and Bumrah in India’s Asia Cup squad, Jaiswal ignored

Gill and Bumrah in India’s Asia Cup squad, Jaiswal ignored
  • India’s test captain Gill has not played a T20 International since July last year
  • India begin their Group A campaign against hosts UAE before meeting Pakistan
Updated 7 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Defending champions India named top order batter Shubman Gill and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in their Twenty20 squad on Tuesday for next month’s Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and middle order batter Shreyas Iyer, however, could not make the cut in the 15-member squad led by Suryakumar Yadav.

India’s test captain Gill has not played a T20 International since July last year when he was Suryakumar’s deputy on the tour of Sri Lanka.

“That’s where we started a new cycle,” Suryakumar, who took over T20 captaincy from Rohit Sharma after India won the 20-overs World Cup title last year, told reporters.

“After that he got busy with all the test series and he didn’t get an opportunity to play T20s because he was busy playing test cricket and Champions Trophy.

“So he’s there in the squad and we’re happy to have him.”

India also included Bumrah, whose workload has been a major concern for the team think-tank, which played him in three of the five tests in England earlier this year.

With three opening options in Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson — India could not accommodate Jaiswal.

“With regard to Yashasvi, it’s just unfortunate again,” chief selector Ajit Agarkar said.

“There’s Abhishek Sharma, what he’s done over the last year or so, plus he can bowl a little bit, he gives us that option if required.

“One of these guys was going to miss out, Yashasvi just has to wait for his chance.”

Samson and Jitesh Sharma are the two wicketkeepers in the side, which also includes left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

India begin their Group A campaign against hosts United Arab Emirates in Dubai before meeting arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue four days later.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson 

Topics: asia cup

Iraq says its tip to Lebanon leads to the destruction of an amphetamine factory

Iraq says its tip to Lebanon leads to the destruction of an amphetamine factory
Updated 10 min 9 sec ago
AP
Follow

Iraq says its tip to Lebanon leads to the destruction of an amphetamine factory

Iraq says its tip to Lebanon leads to the destruction of an amphetamine factory
  • Iraq says one of Lebanon’s largest factories making the highly addictive amphetamine Captagon has been discovered and destroyed
  • It’s part of rare security cooperation between intelligence agencies in Iraq and Lebanon
Updated 10 min 9 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: One of Lebanon’s largest factories making the highly addictive amphetamine Captagon has been discovered and destroyed as part of rare security cooperation between intelligence agencies in Iraq and Lebanon, Iraq’s Interior Ministry said.
The announcement late Monday came a month after the Lebanese army issued a statement about the discovery of a drug factory in Yammoune village in the eastern Bekaa Valley with large amounts of drugs inside.
Iraq’s Interior Ministry said the Lebanese operation in Yammoune in mid-July came after Iraqi authorities gave Beirut information about the factory.
A senior Lebanese security official on Tuesday said it was not clear why Iraqi authorities made the announcement Monday, adding that Lebanon’s security agencies are always in contact with Arab and international security agencies. He spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
Regional states are intensifying efforts to fight the drug trade.
The vast majority of the world’s Captagon is produced in neighboring Syria, with some production in Lebanon. Western governments estimate that Captagon has generated billions of dollars in revenue for former Syrian President Bashar Assad, his associates and allies. The former government in Damascus denied the accusations.
After Assad was removed from power in December when Islamist fighters took over Damascus, the fight against drug production intensified in Lebanon and Syria.
In February, the interior ministers of Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and Iraq held talks in the Jordanian capital on ways to combat the illegal drug trade and agreed to set up a joint telecommunications cell to exchange information. Smugglers have used Jordan as a corridor to smuggle Captagon pills out of Syria, mainly to oil-rich Arab Gulf states.

Topics: Captagon

Related

Saudi authorities thwart massive Captagon smuggling attempt at Al-Haditha
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities thwart massive Captagon smuggling attempt at Al-Haditha
Jordan authorities seize half a million Captagon pills in smuggling attempt 
Middle-East
Jordan authorities seize half a million Captagon pills in smuggling attempt 

Saudi Arabia leads emerging markets in dollar debt issuances in H1: Fitch Ratings 

Saudi Arabia leads emerging markets in dollar debt issuances in H1: Fitch Ratings 
Updated 32 min 54 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 
Follow

Saudi Arabia leads emerging markets in dollar debt issuances in H1: Fitch Ratings 

Saudi Arabia leads emerging markets in dollar debt issuances in H1: Fitch Ratings 
Updated 32 min 54 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia accounted for 18.9 percent of the $250 billion US dollar debt issuance in emerging markets excluding China during the first half of 2025, Fitch Ratings said. 

The share was slightly higher than the 18.5 percent recorded during the first five months of 2024, when total issuance, without China, reached $200 billion. 

In the latest report, the US-based agency said that Saudi Arabia was followed by Brazil and the UAE, which accounted for 10.6 percent and 8.7 percent of the total issuances, respectively, during the first six months of 2025.  

Saudi Arabia’s debt market has expanded rapidly in recent years, as both domestic and international investors seek diversification and stable returns. 

Earlier in August, a report released by Kuwait Financial Center, also known as Markaz, said the Kingdom led the Gulf Cooperation Council region’s primary debt market in the first half of 2025, raising $47.93 billion through 71 bond and sukuk issuances.  

Markaz added that Saudi Arabia also accounted for 52.1 percent of the total GCC issuances during the period, cementing its position as the region’s dominant fixed income market. 

In its latest report, Fitch said that emerging market liquidity conditions have improved since US tariff plans were announced in April 2025.  

It added: “Fitch considers that geopolitical risks in the Middle East remain high, and a resumption of military activity is possible. However, the DCMs (debt capital markets) were resilient to the conflict in June. 

“There is renewed foreign investor interest in EMs, which we believe reflects a desire to diversify away from concentration in US assets given trade war uncertainties and the effects of a weaker dollar.” 

According to the US-based credit rating agency, Mexico accounted for 7 percent of dollar debt issuances in emerging markets during the first half, followed by Turkiye at 6.7 percent, Indonesia at 6.4 percent, Malaysia at 4.1 percent, and Qatar at 3.2 percent.  

Sukuk — Shariah-compliant financial instruments —  accounted for 13.7 percent of all emerging market dollar debt issuance in the first half.  

Growth in core Islamic markets 

According to the latest analysis, US dollar debt issuance from emerging markets was resilient in the first half of this year, and issuers from the GCC countries, along with Malaysia, Indonesia, and Turkiye, accounted for just over half of such issuance during the period.  

The report highlighted that large financing needs, diversification goals, and upcoming maturities are among the key drivers that propel the growth of dollar debt issuance in these core Islamic nations.  

Affirming the growth of the debt market in Saudi Arabia, which is steadily pursuing its economic diversification journey, Kamco Invest noted in December that the Kingdom would lead the GCC region in bond maturities over the next five years, with about $168 billion in Saudi bonds expected to mature between 2025 and 2029.  

The latest Fitch report further said that the GCC debt capital market crossed $1 trillion in outstanding volumes during the first half, with issuers from the region accounting for 35.5 percent of all emerging market dollar debt issuance. 

The report added that this growth trend is expected to continue in the coming months, driven by Saudi Arabia. 

“The Saudi DCM will grow on ambitious government projects under Vision 2030, deficit funding and diversification efforts. In the UAE, budget surpluses are expected, but growth will be propelled by funding diversification and the Dirham Monetary Framework implementation,” said Fitch.  

The Dirham Monetary Framework is a key initiative introduced by the Central Bank of the UAE in 2017 for the purpose of enhancing monetary policy implementation and developing money markets in the Emirates.  

Fitch added that Malaysia’s DCM issuance is likely to slow further as the government maintains efforts to reduce federal debt, while modest growth is expected in Turkiye during the final six months of 2025. 

“Debt issuance in the second half of this year will be supported by a lower oil price, particularly for many OPEC members, and further interest rate declines. However, risks persist from US tariffs, geopolitical and capital market volatility, and, for sukuk, Shariah-compliance complexities,” added Fitch.  

Sukuk dominates DCM in Saudi Arabia 

The report further said that sukuk made up most of the outstanding DCM in Saudi Arabia at 61.1 percent.  

In Malaysia, sukuk represented 59.3 percent of outstanding DCM, followed by the UAE at 21.9 percent, Indonesia at 18 percent and Qatar at 17.8 percent.  

The report further added that environmental, social, and governance sukuk accounted for 41 percent of ESG dollar debt issuance in emerging markets, while the rest were in the form of bonds.  

“Sukuk demand outpaced supply, supported by Islamic banks that have adequate liquidity in most markets and that cannot invest in bonds,” the report said.  

Earlier this month, it was announced that the value of sukuk rated by Fitch Ratings exceeded $210 billion in the first half of 2025, marking a 16 percent increase from a year earlier.  

At that time, the US-based agency said that 80 percent of its rated sukuk maintain investment-grade status with no recorded defaults, highlighting the relative stability and creditworthiness of issuers despite tightening global financial conditions.  

In July, another report released by S&P Global said that the global sukuk market is poised to maintain its strength in 2025, with foreign currency-denominated issuances expected to reach between $70 billion and $80 billion. 

Topics: Fitch Ratings Sukuk

Related

US debt ceiling bill passes House with broad bipartisan support
Business & Economy
US debt ceiling bill passes House with broad bipartisan support
Special Saudi bond index inclusion paves way for $30bn regional windfall
Business & Economy
Saudi bond index inclusion paves way for $30bn regional windfall

Nearly 400 killed, over 6,900 rescued in latest spell of monsoon rains in Pakistan

Nearly 400 killed, over 6,900 rescued in latest spell of monsoon rains in Pakistan
Updated 56 sec ago
Follow

Nearly 400 killed, over 6,900 rescued in latest spell of monsoon rains in Pakistan

Nearly 400 killed, over 6,900 rescued in latest spell of monsoon rains in Pakistan
  • National survey launched to assess flood damage, relief operations intensify in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
  • Armed forces sets up logistics hubs and medical camps as helicopters airlift food and medicine to remote areas
Updated 56 sec ago
Falak Mahmood Khan

ISLAMABAD: Nearly 400 people have been killed and over 6,900 rescued during the latest spell of monsoon rains in northern Pakistan that began late last week, officials said on Tuesday, as the government launched a nationwide survey to assess damage to homes and infrastructure.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said of the 400 deaths since Friday, 356 were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) alone, a mountainous northwest province hit by cloud bursts, flash floods, lightning strikes and landslides in the deadliest downpour of this year’s monsoon season.

In total, 670 Pakistanis have perished in this year’s monsoon season that began on June 26.

Addressing a joint news conference on Tuesday, Pakistan’s army and government spokesmen and the chief of the NDMA said coordinated relief and rescue operations had been stepped up in affected parts of KP and the mountainous Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region. 

“Currently, there are eight units of the infantry and eight units of the FC [frontier constabulary] directly involved in search and rescue and flood relief operations,” Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, told reporters in Islamabad.

“In the search and rescue work, 6,903 of children and adults have been rescued by the army units,” the army spokesman said, adding that over 6,300 people had also received medical treatment.

Chaudhry said logistics bases had been set up in Kanju and Daggar to supply food, tents and medicines, while helicopters were flying emergency aid to remote areas.

Information Minister Ataullah Tarar said 70 percent of the region’s power supply had also been restored, including in districts like Buner, Shangla, Swat and Bajaur, where electrical grids, poles and transformers were destroyed.

He said ministers for energy, communications and Kashmir affairs were deployed in the field to monitor relief operations.

“In Malakand division, the N-90 highway has been fully reopened after clearing all blockades,” Tarar added.

More than 1,200 tents, 3,000 kilograms of medicines and 40 tones of food rations have been dispatched to the flood-hit regions, with over 500 medical camps operational in the area.

Chairman of the NDMA, Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, who also addressed the news conference, confirmed that the death toll from this year’s monsoon stood at around 670 while at least 25,000 people had been rescued in total in the last four days. 

He warned of continued risks from localized flooding and cloudbursts in KP, GB, and northern Punjab, with a new monsoon spell expected in the last week of August.

“A complete survey has been launched, which has been started to assess the damage of houses and public infrastructure,” Malik said, adding that its findings would be ready by early September.

Malik said more than 50 percent of landslides had been cleared and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had approved a special ration package for affected districts.

Aid convoys to Swabi, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla and Swat were also underway, with support from military formations and non-governmental organizations.

“All arms of the state are mobilized in this national response,” he added.

Topics: Pakistan Monsoon 2025

Latest updates

Riyadh hospital performs first cochlear implant surgery using robotic arm
Riyadh hospital performs first cochlear implant surgery using robotic arm
Iraq says its tip to Lebanon leads to the destruction of an amphetamine factory
Iraq says its tip to Lebanon leads to the destruction of an amphetamine factory
Saudi Arabia leads emerging markets in dollar debt issuances in H1: Fitch Ratings 
Saudi Arabia leads emerging markets in dollar debt issuances in H1: Fitch Ratings 
Sudan’s Burhan shakes up army, tightens control
Sudan’s Burhan shakes up army, tightens control
Muslim World League condemns Israeli PM’s settlement visit
Muslim World League condemns Israeli PM’s settlement visit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.