PIF's Adeera to operate hotel portfolio across Qiddiya City

PIF’s Adeera to operate hotel portfolio across Qiddiya City
Qiddiya City is expected to employ over 200,000 people and attract more than 40 million visitors annually. Supplied
Updated 04 August 2025
Reem Walid
PIF’s Adeera to operate hotel portfolio across Qiddiya City

PIF’s Adeera to operate hotel portfolio across Qiddiya City
Updated 04 August 2025
Reem Walid
RIYADH: Saudi-grown hotel brands will be introduced across Qiddiya City under a new strategic partnership between its developer and Adeera, the hospitality group backed by the Public Investment Fund. 

The agreement with Qiddiya Investment Co. — also a PIF company — marks a new milestone for Adeera, which was launched in December 2024 to develop and manage a portfolio of homegrown hotel brands. 

As part of the deal, Adeera will operate a range of hotels at the Qiddiya giga-project, including Alia, a Saudi luxury brand; Sama, a five-star lifestyle offering; and Noor, a mid-market concept, according to a press release. 

This move aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of making tourism and hospitality a key pillar of economic diversification. 

It also supports PIF’s efforts to build a comprehensive tourism infrastructure in Qiddiya City, which aims to attract millions of global visitors with world-class destinations such as Six Flags Qiddiya and Aquarabia, the region’s largest water park.  

Abdullah Al-Dawood, managing director of Qiddiya Investment Co., said: “This partnership reflects Qiddiya’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences rooted in excellence, quality, and Saudi identity.” 

He added: “Adeera brings the depth, readiness, and Saudi-rooted identity needed to bring our hospitality vision to life. We are leveraging a national champion purpose-built to deliver authentic Saudi hospitality at scale.” 

The deal aims to bring a fresh approach to hotel management and operations, with a focus on reflecting Saudi identity in hospitality, in line with Vision 2030’s tourism and diversification goals. 

“This partnership sets the tone for what Adeera was built to do — to power Saudi Arabia’s ambitious hospitality pipeline with living, breathing brands that embody the hospitable Saudi culture. We are not just managing hotels; we are showcasing what Saudi hospitality means on the world stage,” said Stefan Leser, CEO of Adeera. 

Qiddiya City is a new destination being developed from the ground up around entertainment, sports, and culture. Located in the Tuwaiq Mountains about 40 minutes from Riyadh, it aims to offer a wide range of attractions and experiences for residents and visitors alike. 

Expected to employ over 200,000 people and attract more than 40 million visitors annually, the city is positioned to play a significant role in Saudi Arabia’s tourism growth and economic development.

Oil Updates — crude slips as market ponders potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Oil Updates — crude slips as market ponders potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Updated 19 August 2025
Reuters
Oil Updates — crude slips as market ponders potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Oil Updates — crude slips as market ponders potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Updated 19 August 2025
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as market participants contemplated possible three-way talks involving Moscow, Kyiv and Washington to end the war in Ukraine, which would likely lead to the lifting of sanctions on Russian crude.

Brent crude futures fell 32 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $66.28 a barrel by 9:50 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for September delivery, set to expire on Wednesday, fell 32 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $63.10 per barrel.

The more active October WTI contract was down 30 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $62.40 a barrel.

Prices settled around 1 percent higher in the previous session.

Following talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and a group of European allies in the White House on Monday, US President Donald Trump said in a social media post he had called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and begun arranging a meeting between Putin and Zelensky, to be followed by a trilateral summit among the three presidents.

“Oil prices are largely responding to outcomes of recent meetings between Trump-Putin and Trump-Zelensky and while no outright peace deal or ceasefire seems imminent, there has been some progress made and chances of further escalation or intensification of sanctions on Russia from US or Europe may be off the table for now,” said Suvro Sarkar, lead energy analyst at DBS Bank.

“Trump’s language on secondary sanctions on importers of Russian oil has also eased off ... which would have otherwise posed risk of disruptions to global oil supplies. Hence, we believe geopolitical risks have eased a tad for the oil market this week.”

Zelensky described his direct talks with Trump as “very good” and said they had spoken about Ukraine’s need for US security guarantees. Trump confirmed the US would help with such a guarantee, although to what extent was not immediately clear.

Trump has pressed for a quick end to Europe’s deadliest war in 80 years, but Kyiv and its allies worry he could seek to force an agreement on Russia’s terms.

“An outcome which would see a ratcheting down of tensions and remove threats of secondary tariffs or sanctions would see oil drift lower toward our $58 per barrel Q4-25/Q1-26 average target,” Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities, said in a note.

“A result which would see the US apply pressure on Russia in the form of broader secondary tariffs against Russia’s oil customers (as those now faced by India) would no doubt move crude to the highs seen a few weeks ago,” Melek said.

Two weeks ago, Trump had imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods as a penalty for India’s continued imports of Russian oil.

New Delhi has accused the US of double standards in singling it out for Russian oil imports, calling the tariffs unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. 

UAE’s Fujairah marine fuel sales hit 3-month high in July

UAE’s Fujairah marine fuel sales hit 3-month high in July
Updated 18 August 2025
Reuters
UAE’s Fujairah marine fuel sales hit 3-month high in July

UAE’s Fujairah marine fuel sales hit 3-month high in July
  The stronger volumes were led by a boost in high-sulfur marine fuel sales climbing 28.4 percent from June to 205,597 cubic meters in July
Updated 18 August 2025
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Sales of marine bunker fuel at the UAE’s Fujairah port rebounded in July after a slump in June to their highest in three months, official data showed. 

July sales totaled 640,715 cubic meters (about 635,000 tonnes), up 13.8 percent from June, based on Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights. 

The stronger volumes were led by a boost in high-sulfur marine fuel sales, which soared to their highest since January 2024, climbing 28.4 percent from June to 205,597 cubic meters in July. 

A wider price difference between low-sulfur fuel oil and high-sulfur fuel oil likely drove more sales of the high-sulphur variety in July. 

The front-month hi-5 price spread, which reflects the premium of low-sulphur over high-sulphur fuel oil, hit a six-month high of over $95 a tonne near mid-July, LSEG data showed.

Meanwhile, low-sulfur marine fuel sales, including low-sulfur fuel oils and marine gasoils, rose 8 percent to 435,118 cubic meters. 

The market share of high-sulfur bunkers widened to 32 percent in July, while low-sulfur bunkers narrowed to 68 percent. 

SAMI inks deal with US firm Amentum to boost land defense systems, localize spare parts

SAMI inks deal with US firm Amentum to boost land defense systems, localize spare parts
Updated 18 August 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
SAMI inks deal with US firm Amentum to boost land defense systems, localize spare parts

SAMI inks deal with US firm Amentum to boost land defense systems, localize spare parts
  • Deal marks pivotal milestone in strengthening readiness of Kingdom’s land systems
  • It reinforces SAMI’s position as national leader in defense maintenance
Updated 18 August 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian Military Industries has signed a cooperation deal with US-based Amentum to strengthen the Kingdom’s land defense systems, improve maintenance and overhaul, and localize spare parts.

The signing ceremony with the global leader in advanced engineering and technology solutions was attended by leading figures from both firms, including Mohammed Al-Hodaib, executive vice president of SAMI Land, and Feras Al-Hassoun, Middle East operational sales director at Amentum.

Under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is pursuing defense self-sufficiency, with SAMI aiming to localize 50 percent of defense spending through global partnerships and joint ventures with leading international manufacturers.

“This agreement marks a pivotal milestone in strengthening the readiness of our land systems, enhancing the localization of spare parts, and reinforcing our position as the national leader in defense maintenance and sustainment,” the Saudi national defense and security champion, operating under the Public Investment Fund, said in a statement.

In July, SAMI, ranked among the world’s top 100 defense companies, signed technology transfer agreements with three leading Turkish defense firms, including Nurol Makina, FNSS, and Aselsan, to accelerate the localization of advanced land systems manufacturing in the Kingdom.

At that time, SAMI Land reaffirmed its commitment to advancing strategic objectives by localizing the Kingdom’s defense industries, enhancing industrial capabilities, and delivering high-quality products and services across the entire product lifecycle.

SAMI operates through five primary divisions, with SAMI Land spearheading the Kingdom’s ground defense capabilities.

SAMI Aerospace develops aircraft components and unmanned aerial vehicles, while SAMI Sea focuses on naval defense technologies, including corvettes and other maritime systems.

Meanwhile, SAMI Defense Systems provides integrated solutions such as command and control systems and radar technologies, and SAMI Advanced Electronics develops cybersecurity solutions and electronic warfare systems.

Together, these divisions support the PIF subsidiary’s mission to enhance Saudi Arabia’s defense capabilities and localize military manufacturing.

In April, Amentum, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker AMTM, announced the sale of its hardware and product business, Rapid Solutions, to Lockheed Martin for $360 million.

The move positions Amentum as a pure-play provider of technology-enabled solutions and accelerates its debt reduction objectives, underscoring the company’s strategic focus on advanced engineering and mission support services.

Closing Bell: Saudi main index ends marginally lower at 10,885 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index ends marginally lower at 10,885 
Updated 18 August 2025
MIGUEL HADCHITY 
Closing Bell: Saudi main index ends marginally lower at 10,885 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index ends marginally lower at 10,885 
Updated 18 August 2025
MIGUEL HADCHITY 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged down on Monday, slipping 11.81 points, or 0.11 percent, to close at 10,885.58. 

Total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.86 billion ($1.03 billion), with 104 stocks advancing, while 148 declined. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index also decreased, dropping 1.9 points, or 0.14 percent, to close at 1,407.55. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, lost 110.54 points, or 0.41 percent, to close at 26,522.54. This comes as 41 stocks advanced, while 48 retreated. 

The best-performing stock was National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co., with its share price rise by 6.54 percent to SR17.10. 

Other top performers included Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co., which saw its share price increase by 5.94 percent to SR7.67, and Retal Urban Development Co., which saw a 4.62 percent rise to SR13.59. 

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. posted the steepest decline of the session, with its shares down 3.82 percent to SR23.95. 

Almoosa Health Co. saw its shares fall 3.58 percent to SR166.90, while Al Maather REIT Fund declined 3.21 percent to SR9.06. 

On the announcements front, View United Real Estate Development Co. signed a Shariah-compliant credit facility agreement with Al Rajhi Bank worth SR13.5 million.   

According to a statement on Tadawul, the deal’s goal is to finance the purchase of land in Riyadh with the aim of implementing View’s strategic plan to increase its real estate development projects.   

The company’s share price remained unchanged at SR6.06 on Nomu. Meanwhile, Al Rajhi Bank’s shares closed 0.42 percent higher at SR95.30 on the main market. 

ASG Plastic Factory Co. reported interim financial results for the first six months of 2025, with net profit reaching SR16.5 million. The company reported an 11 percent drop in net profit for the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2024. 

The decline was driven by weaker performance in the pipes and fittings subsidiary, higher operating expenses, including increased depreciation from new production lines and rising salary costs due to expanded staffing, as well as elevated selling and marketing expenses from higher shipping volumes and additional promotional campaigns. 

The company’s shares closed 1.73 percent lower at SR51.10. 

Similarly, Atlas Elevators General Trading and Contracting Co. also announced its preliminary financial results for the first half of 2025. 

In a corrective statement, the company said that net profit for the current period amounted to SR4.35 million, a 52.5 percent year-on-year drop. 

Its shares closed 2.02 percent higher at SR17.

Saudi Arabia, Syria sign investment protection deal 

Saudi Arabia, Syria sign investment protection deal 
Updated 18 August 2025
Nadin Hassan
Saudi Arabia, Syria sign investment protection deal 

Saudi Arabia, Syria sign investment protection deal 
Updated 18 August 2025
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Syria have signed an agreement to protect and promote mutual investments between both countries. 

The deal was signed on the sidelines of a roundtable in Riyadh, following the arrival of a Syrian delegation of government officials and private sector leaders, led by the country’s Economy and Industry Minister Mohammad Nidal Al-Shaar. 

The event builds on last month’s Syrian-Saudi Investment Forum in Damascus, where over 100 firms from the Kingdom, alongside 20 government agencies, signed 47 deals worth $6.4 billion across sectors including real estate, infrastructure, and finance, as well as telecom, energy, and industry. 

In a post on its official X account, the Saudi Ministry of Investment described the latest deal as “a step that reflects the depth of investment ties and paves the way for distinctive cooperation between the two nations.” 

The ministry added that the scope includes safeguarding investors and investments, accelerating integration, ensuring a secure environment backed by favorable laws, and boosting the flow of capital into key sectors. 

The deal also addresses challenges facing investors, aims to boost the flow of mutual investments across various sectors, and seeks to create new job opportunities. 

“The agreement underscores the depth of historical and economic ties between Saudi Arabia and the Syrian Arab Republic,” the ministry added in its post on X. 

Speaking at the Riyadh roundtable, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said the Kingdom supports the private sector’s proposal to establish a “Fund of Funds” to facilitate and manage Saudi investments in Syria. 

“In the field of infrastructure, an agreement was reached last week between Saudi-based Khashoggi Holding Co. and Syria’s Radiant Structures to enter into a strategic partnership with Sinoma to implement a joint project that includes establishing a cement plant with a daily capacity of 6,000 tonnes,” Al-Falih said during his opening remarks. 

He also revealed that 80 Saudi companies have registered to participate in the Damascus International Fair, which will be held after a six-year pause from Aug. 27 to Sept. 5. 

“We aim to overcome the economic challenges in Syria and support the establishment of a Saudi investment fund in Damascus,” Al-Falih said, as reported by Al-Ekhbariya. 

He further emphasized that Syria’s new investment law reflects the country’s commitment to building an investment-driven future. 

The deal follows Al-Shaar’s earlier meeting with Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi in Riyadh, where the two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and expand investment opportunities, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency. 

Both officials emphasized the importance of strengthening fraternal ties between the two nations and highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to address global economic challenges. 

Talks also focused on expanding cooperation in industry and trade, with the aim of attracting more joint investments and enhancing the growth prospects of both the Saudi and Syrian economies. 

Al-Shaar’s visit forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen economic relations and expand trade between the two countries.

