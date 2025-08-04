PIF’s Adeera to operate hotel portfolio across Qiddiya City

RIYADH: Saudi-grown hotel brands will be introduced across Qiddiya City under a new strategic partnership between its developer and Adeera, the hospitality group backed by the Public Investment Fund.

The agreement with Qiddiya Investment Co. — also a PIF company — marks a new milestone for Adeera, which was launched in December 2024 to develop and manage a portfolio of homegrown hotel brands.

As part of the deal, Adeera will operate a range of hotels at the Qiddiya giga-project, including Alia, a Saudi luxury brand; Sama, a five-star lifestyle offering; and Noor, a mid-market concept, according to a press release.

This move aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of making tourism and hospitality a key pillar of economic diversification.

It also supports PIF’s efforts to build a comprehensive tourism infrastructure in Qiddiya City, which aims to attract millions of global visitors with world-class destinations such as Six Flags Qiddiya and Aquarabia, the region’s largest water park.

Abdullah Al-Dawood, managing director of Qiddiya Investment Co., said: “This partnership reflects Qiddiya’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences rooted in excellence, quality, and Saudi identity.”

He added: “Adeera brings the depth, readiness, and Saudi-rooted identity needed to bring our hospitality vision to life. We are leveraging a national champion purpose-built to deliver authentic Saudi hospitality at scale.”

The deal aims to bring a fresh approach to hotel management and operations, with a focus on reflecting Saudi identity in hospitality, in line with Vision 2030’s tourism and diversification goals.

“This partnership sets the tone for what Adeera was built to do — to power Saudi Arabia’s ambitious hospitality pipeline with living, breathing brands that embody the hospitable Saudi culture. We are not just managing hotels; we are showcasing what Saudi hospitality means on the world stage,” said Stefan Leser, CEO of Adeera.

Qiddiya City is a new destination being developed from the ground up around entertainment, sports, and culture. Located in the Tuwaiq Mountains about 40 minutes from Riyadh, it aims to offer a wide range of attractions and experiences for residents and visitors alike.

Expected to employ over 200,000 people and attract more than 40 million visitors annually, the city is positioned to play a significant role in Saudi Arabia’s tourism growth and economic development.