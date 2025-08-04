You are here

  • Home
  • Trump says will raise tariff on India over Russia oil purchases

Trump says will raise tariff on India over Russia oil purchases

Trump says will raise tariff on India over Russia oil purchases
Short Url

https://arab.news/nt6p5

Updated 04 August 2025
AFP
Follow

Trump says will raise tariff on India over Russia oil purchases

Trump says will raise tariff on India over Russia oil purchases
  • An existing 10 percent US tariff on Indian products is already expected to rise to 25 percent this week
  • New Delhi has quickly pushed back, saying the move was unjustified and vowing to protect its interests
Updated 04 August 2025
AFP
Follow

Washington: President Donald Trump threatened Monday to hike US tariffs on goods from India over its purchases of Russian oil — a key source of revenue for Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

New Delhi quickly pushed back, saying the move was unjustified and vowing to protect its interests.

Trump’s heightened pressure on India comes after he signaled fresh sanctions on Moscow if it did not make progress by Friday toward a peace deal with Kyiv, more than three years since Russia’s invasion.

Moscow is anticipating talks this week with the US leader’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, who is expected to meet President Vladimir Putin.

On Monday, Trump said in a post to his Truth Social platform that India was “buying massive amounts of Russian Oil” and selling it for “big profits.”

“They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine,” Trump added.

“Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA.”

He did not provide details on what tariff level he had in mind.

Even before the threat, an existing 10 percent US tariff on Indian products is expected to rise to 25 percent this week.

“The targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable,” India Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement, after Trump’s announcement.

“Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.”

India has become a major buyer of Russian oil, providing a much-needed export market for Moscow after it was cut off from traditional buyers in Europe because of the war.

That has drastically reshaped energy ties, with India saving itself billions of dollars while bolstering Moscow’s coffers.

But India argued it “began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict.”

The world’s most populous country is not an export powerhouse, but the United States is its largest trading partner.

Topics: Trump Modi tariff

Protest-hit UK town wins bid to empty asylum-seeker hotel

A police officer reacts as demonstrators hold placards and banners as they leave a protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping.
A police officer reacts as demonstrators hold placards and banners as they leave a protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping.
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Protest-hit UK town wins bid to empty asylum-seeker hotel

A police officer reacts as demonstrators hold placards and banners as they leave a protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping.
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: A UK judge on Tuesday blocked asylum seekers from being housed at a hotel in a town which has witnessed violent protests, dealing a blow to the government.
The high court judge approved a request by the local authority in Epping, northeast of London, for a temporary injunction to stop migrants from being housed at the Bell Hotel.
The ruling, which came after the interior ministry was unsuccessful in trying to dismiss the case, raises questions about the government’s ability to provide accommodation for asylum seekers and refugees.
It also comes as Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces serious political heat from the hard-right Reform UK party for failing to stop irregular migrants crossing the Channel to England on small boats.
Protests broke out in Epping in July after an asylum seeker was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, which he denies.
Since then hundreds of people have taken part in protests and counter-protests outside the Bell Hotel. Further anti-immigration demonstrations also spread to London and around England.
The council argued that putting the migrants in the Bell Hotel presented a “clear risk of further escalating community tensions.”
It sought an injunction that would mean the hotel’s owners, Somani Hotels Limited, must remove asylum seekers from the property within 14 days.
Judge Stephen Eyre granted the interim order, but gave the owners until September 12 to stop housing the migrants.
He issued his judgment after lawyers for the Home Office claimed that approving the request would “substantially impact” its ability to provide accommodation for asylum seekers across the UK.
Police say there have been at least six protests in Epping since July 17, with officers and vehicles attacked during some of the demonstrations.
Several men appeared in court on Monday charged with violent disorder over the protests.
Starmer has vowed to slash the number of migrants and asylum seekers in Britain, as well as reduce legal migration, to stave off pressure from the far-right Reform party, led by Brexit-leader Nigel Farage and riding high in polls.
More than 50,000 people have made the dangerous crossing from northern France in rudimentary vessels since Starmer became UK leader last July.
Labour has pledged to end the use of hotels for asylum seekers before the next election, likely in 2029, in a bid to save billions of pounds.

Topics: UK protest asylum seekers

Related

Protest-hit UK town bids to empty asylum-seeker hotel
World
Protest-hit UK town bids to empty asylum-seeker hotel
UK police arrest 6 after protesters descend on a hotel housing asylum seekers
World
UK police arrest 6 after protesters descend on a hotel housing asylum seekers

Swedish church moves down the road before mine swallows town

Swedish church moves down the road before mine swallows town
Updated 20 min 28 sec ago
AP
Follow

Swedish church moves down the road before mine swallows town

Swedish church moves down the road before mine swallows town
  • In 2001, the Swedish people voted the wooden church the “best building of all time, built before 1950” in a poll connected to the Ministry of Culture
Updated 20 min 28 sec ago
AP

KIRUNA: How do you move one of Sweden’s most beloved wooden churches down the road? With a little bit of engineering, a lot of prayer — and some Eurovision for good luck.
The Kiruna Church — called Kiruna Kyrka in Swedish — and its belfry are being moved this week along a 5-kilometer route east to a new city center as part of the town’s relocation. It’s happening because the world’s largest underground iron-ore mine is threatening to swallow the town.
This week, thousands of visitors have descended upon Kiruna, Sweden’s northernmost town at 200 kilometers above the Arctic Circle. It’s home to roughly 23,000 inhabitants, including members of the Sami Indigenous people, spread over nearly 19,500 square kilometers.
Lena Tjärnberg, the church’s vicar, kicked off the move with a blessing Tuesday morning. The journey is scheduled to end Wednesday afternoon.
The church was a gift from the mining company
In 2001, the Swedish people voted the wooden church the “best building of all time, built before 1950” in a poll connected to the Ministry of Culture. Built on a hill so worshippers could overlook the rest of Kiruna, the Swedish Lutheran church was designed to emulate the Sami style as a gift from LKAB, the state-owned mining company.
This week’s move has turned into a two-day highly choreographed media spectacle, run by LKAB and featuring an appearance by Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf. 
Known for both the Midnight Sun and the Northern Lights, Kiruna and the surrounding area is a major draw year-round for visitors to Swedish Lapland. The region also features the Aurora Sky Station, the Icehotel and Kebnekaise, the Nordic country’s highest mountain.

 

Topics: Sweden

Related

Sweden calls on EU to suspend trade pact with Israel: PM
World
Sweden calls on EU to suspend trade pact with Israel: PM
Trump offers assurances that US troops won’t be sent to help defend Ukraine
World
Trump offers assurances that US troops won’t be sent to help defend Ukraine

Trump offers assurances that US troops won’t be sent to help defend Ukraine

Trump offers assurances that US troops won’t be sent to help defend Ukraine
Updated 30 min 8 sec ago
AP
Follow

Trump offers assurances that US troops won’t be sent to help defend Ukraine

Trump offers assurances that US troops won’t be sent to help defend Ukraine
  • Trump also said in a morning TV interview that Ukraine’s hopes of joining NATO and regaining the Crimean Peninsula from Russia are “impossible”
Updated 30 min 8 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered his assurances that US troops would not be sent to help defend Ukraine against Russia after seeming to leave open the possibility the day before.

Trump also said in a morning TV interview that Ukraine’s hopes of joining NATO and regaining the Crimean Peninsula from Russia are “impossible.”

The Republican president, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders held hours of talks at the White House on Monday aimed at bringing an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine. While answering questions from journalists, Trump did not rule out sending US troops to participate in a European-led effort to defend Ukraine as part of security guarantees sought by Zelensky.

Trump said after his meeting in Alaska last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Putin was open to the idea of security guarantees for Ukraine.

But asked Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” what assurances he could provide going forward and beyond his term that American troops would not be part of defending Ukraine’s border, Trump said, “Well, you have my assurance, and I’m president.”

Trump would have no control over the US military after his terms ends in January 2029.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later on Tuesday emphasized that “US boots will not be on the ground” as part of any potential peacekeeping mission.

The president also said in the interview that he is optimistic that a deal can be reached to end the Russian invasion, but he underscored that Ukraine will have to set aside its hope of getting back Crimea, which was seized by Russian forces in 2014, and its long-held aspirations of joining the NATO military alliance.

“Both of those things are impossible,” Trump said.

Putin, as part of any potential deal to pull his forces out of Ukraine, is looking for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as recognition of Crimea as Russian territory.

Trump on Monday said that he was arranging for direct talks between Putin and Zelensky.

But the Kremlin has not yet said whether Putin, who has resisted previous calls by Trump and others for direct negotiations on ending the war, is committed to a face-to-face meeting with the Ukrainian leader.

Asked whether Putin has promised Trump that he’ll meet directly with the Ukrainian leader, Leavitt responded affirmatively. “He has,” Leavitt said of Putin.

Trump early on Monday during talks with Zelensky and European leaders said that he was pressing for three-way talks among Zelensky, Putin and himself.

But after speaking to Putin later in the day, Trump said that he was arranging first for a face-to-face between Zelensky and Putin and that three-way talks would follow if necessary.

“It was an idea that evolved in the course of the president’s conversations with both President Putin, President Zelensky and the European leaders yesterday,” Leavitt explained.

Trump said he believed Putin’s course of action would become clear in the coming weeks.

“I think Putin is tired of it,” Trump said. “I think they’re all tired of it. But you never know. We’re going to find out about President Putin in the next couple of weeks. That I can tell you.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine US

Related

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump participate in a meeting at the White House in Washington.
World
Zelensky, Trump express hope for trilateral talks with Putin to bring end to Russia-Ukraine war
US President Donald Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they meet to negotiate for end to war in Ukraine
World
Putin agreed to let US, Europe offer NATO-style security protections for Ukraine: Trump envoy

Modi receives Beijing’s top diplomat as India-China tensions ease amid US trade war

Modi receives Beijing’s top diplomat as India-China tensions ease amid US trade war
Updated 19 August 2025
Follow

Modi receives Beijing’s top diplomat as India-China tensions ease amid US trade war

Modi receives Beijing’s top diplomat as India-China tensions ease amid US trade war
  • India-China relations have been tense since deadly clashes along their border in 2020
  • Disruption from Trump’s tariffs created an opening for the Asian powers to repair ties
Updated 19 August 2025
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received China’s top diplomat on Tuesday, as the Asian powers resumed disputed border talks after years of tensions.

The neighbors and the world’s two most populous countries have been locked in a standoff triggered by deadly clashes along their Himalayan border, known as the Line of Actual Control, in 2020.

Tens of thousands of troops, tanks, and artillery have since been deployed on both sides of the LAC, with both countries building new roads, bunkers, and airstrips in the high-altitude area.

Despite multiple rounds of military and diplomatic engagements, friction points remained, with India restricting Chinese investments, banning dozens of Chinese apps, and scrutinizing trade ties, as it deepened relations with Beijing’s rivals — the US, Japan, and Australia.

But a recent disruption caused earlier this month by US President Donald Trump’s trade war, in which he unexpectedly hiked the total duty on Indian exports to 50 percent, has created an opening for the Asian powers to seek to repair ties.

Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, arrived in New Delhi for a three-day visit on Monday.

Ahead of meeting Modi, he held talks with his counterpart, S. Jaishankar, who told him in his welcome speech that after a “difficult period” in bilateral relations, the “two nations now seek to move ahead.”

Jaishankar said the visit would cover economic and trade issues, including cross-border trade, as well as people-to-people contacts.

Wang also met India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval for the 24th round of talks to discuss de-escalation of border tensions, and said he was ready to work with India “to build more consensus and identify the direction, the specific goals of the boundary consultations going forward, and create more conditions for the improvement and further growth” of bilateral relations.

A thaw between India and China began last year, when Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first bilateral meeting in five years at a summit of BRICS nations in Russia’s Kazan.

They are expected to meet again later this month as Modi will visit China for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This will be the Indian prime minister’s first official trip to China in over six years.

 

“Both are moving gradually to try and normalize a relationship. If you go back to October last year when Prime Minister Modi met President Xi Jinping, you saw the beginnings of some sort of an effort towards normalization,” Manoj Kewalramani, chairperson of the Indo-Pacific Research Program and a China studies fellow at the Takshashila Institution, told Arab News.

But after years of freeze, change is not likely to happen immediately.

Kewalramani expects that as the two countries resume talks, they would be followed by more engagements at the levels of commerce, finance, industry and technology ministers.

“We can start to build on areas where there are commonalities and shared interests that would inject some sort of stability not only into the relationship but also into the geopolitics of the region,” he said.

“One can argue that the disruption that Donald Trump has caused has led to some degree of urgency, but I don’t think you’re going to see an overnight change in the relationship. I think what you are going to see is a slow, cautious, calibrated effort by both sides to try and arrive at some sort of a new equilibrium.”

Topics: India China Narendra Modi Wang Yi

Related

Special What led to Modi-Xi handshake and thaw in India-China ties video
World
What led to Modi-Xi handshake and thaw in India-China ties
Update Modi and Xi agree to resolve differences, boost India-China ties
World
Modi and Xi agree to resolve differences, boost India-China ties

Macron calls Putin ‘predator’ and ‘ogre at our gates’

Macron calls Putin ‘predator’ and ‘ogre at our gates’
Updated 19 August 2025
AFP
Follow

Macron calls Putin ‘predator’ and ‘ogre at our gates’

Macron calls Putin ‘predator’ and ‘ogre at our gates’
  • Emmanuel Macron: Putin, ‘including for his own survival, needs to keep eating. That means he is a predator, an ogre at our gates’
  • Macron: This did not mean that France would ‘come under attack tomorrow, but of course this is a threat to Europe (...) let’s not be naive’
Updated 19 August 2025
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday warned European allies not to trust Russian President Vladimir Putin whom he called “an ogre at our gates.”
Macron’s remarks came as Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky looked set for a peace summit after fast-moving talks Monday between Donald Trump and European leaders that focused on the key issue of long-term security guarantees for Kyiv.
“Putin has rarely honored his commitments,” Macron told the LCI broadcaster. “He has constantly been a force for destabilization. He has sought to redraw borders to increase his power.”
Macron said he did not believe that Russia would “return to peace and a democratic system from one day to the next.”
Putin, “including for his own survival, needs to keep eating,” Macron said. “That means he is a predator, an ogre at our gates.”
This did not mean that France would “come under attack tomorrow,” Macron said, “but of course this is a threat to Europe (...) let’s not be naive.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Emmanuel Macron Vladimir Putin

Related

Trump says arranging Putin-Zelensky peace summit video
World
Trump says arranging Putin-Zelensky peace summit
French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Monday that tensions on the Poland-Belarus border must be de-escalated. (Reuters/File Photos)
World
Macron, Putin agree on ‘de-escalation’ of Belarus/Poland crisis: France

Latest updates

Protest-hit UK town wins bid to empty asylum-seeker hotel
A police officer reacts as demonstrators hold placards and banners as they leave a protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping.
Saudi freediver finds success in the depths
Salma Shaker’s freediving journey started when she was 18, inspired by a lifelong love of the sea. (Supplied)
Where we’re going today: Mellow Nail Artistry
AN Photo
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Knowledge Lost’
Photo/Supplied
Swedish church moves down the road before mine swallows town
Swedish church moves down the road before mine swallows town

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.