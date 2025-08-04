You are here

War on Gaza

How the UK’s ‘apartheid apologists’ use ‘disingenuous’ antisemitism claims to suppress Israel’s critics

Protesters wave Palestinian flags and hold placards outside the Palace of Westminster in central London, on June 4, 2025. (AFP)
Updated 05 August 2025
Jonathan Gornall
  • New CAGE International report exposes the efforts of two UK-based pro-Israel lobby groups to conflate anti-Zionism with antisemitism
  • UKLFI and Campaign Against Antisemitism are accused of making “dishonest complaints” to “suppress and criminalize support for Palestine”
LONDON: In the initial weeks of the war in Gaza, Ghassan Abu-Sitta, a British-Palestinian plastic and reconstructive surgeon, worked day and night at Al-Shifa Hospital as part of a team from the medical charity Medecins sans Frontieres.

During that time, Abu-Sitta regularly posted updates on X about the injuries he was treating. On returning to London, he held a press conference at which journalists were shown some of the footage he had deemed too distressing to post online.

He also shared photographs of some of the children he had treated who had been left with life-changing injuries. Underscoring the scale of suffering, Abu-Sitta said he had performed six amputations on child patients in one night alone.




60,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since Oct. 7, 2023, according to Gazan health authorities. (AFP/File)

Israel mounted its military campaign in Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel, which saw 1,200 killed — the majority of them civilians — and 250 taken hostage.

Twenty-two months later, Israeli operations have destroyed much of Gaza’s infrastructure, created famine conditions, and left about 60,000 Palestinians dead, according to Gazan health authorities.

After returning to the UK, Abu-Sitta gave evidence to London’s Metropolitan Police Service, which had appealed for anyone who had been to Israel or Palestine to come forward if they had “witnessed or been a victim of terrorism, war crimes, or crimes against humanity.”

That was the cue for an organization called UK Lawyers for Israel, or UKLFI, to act. It reported Abu-Sitta to the UK health care regulator, the General Medical Council, seeking to have him suspended.

At the same time, according to a new report from CAGE International exposing the activities of two influential pro-Israel lobby groups in the UK, Abu-Sitta “became the target of an online campaign to malign his work, resulting in his entry to France, Germany, and the Netherlands being barred when invited to deliver lectures.”




Pots outside the gates of Downing Street in London during a demo in support of Palestinians. (AFP)

The GMC tribunal threw out the complaint, finding there was “no evidence that there was any potential risk to patients … arising from the concerns about Dr. Abu-Sitta’s social media posts.”

It also rejected the submission that he would discriminate against Jewish or Israeli patients “because the only evidence before the Tribunal on this point suggested the contrary — that Dr. Abu-Sitta did not discriminate against any particular group of patients.”

The tribunal acknowledged “the long history of humanitarian overseas work by Dr. Abu-Sitta,” adding “it was not in the public interest to be deprived of a competent doctor.”




The definition of antisemitism framed by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, widely adopted by global organizations, has been criticized as a shield to protect Israel. (AFP)

But the campaign against Abu-Sitta is just one of dozens of examples of what CAGE International called a flood of “disingenuous and dishonest complaints of antisemitism, seeking to suppress and criminalize support for Palestine in the UK,” perpetuated by UKLFI and the Campaign Against Antisemitism, or CAA.

In a new report, “Britain’s Apartheid Apologists,” CAGE focuses on the organizations as just two among “the constellation of efforts to provide cover to Zionism” which, it says, “regularly support the apartheid state of Israel.”

UKLFI is a limited company with a separate charitable wing. The CAA, a registered charity, “ostensibly seeks to highlight acts of antisemitism in the UK, but much of its activities are geared toward reporting on those who criticize or oppose Israel.”

CAGE has reported both organizations to the UK’s Charity Commission for allegedly breaching the commission’s code of conduct, “which prohibits support for policies that violate fundamental human rights, and have misused their platforms to shield Israel from accountability.”

Both groups, it says, “regularly instrumentalize regulatory authorities to attack and harass those who criticize and protest against Zionist apartheid and its settler colonial and genocidal activity.

“Through the conflation of anti-Zionism with antisemitism, they seek to inhibit and disrupt genuine criticism of Israeli crimes under international law.”

A spokesperson for the Charity Commission confirmed it had “ongoing compliance cases into Campaign Against Antisemitism and UK Lawyers for Israel Charitable Trust. We will assess any issues raised to determine what, if any, role there is for us as regulator.”

The CAGE report accuses UKLFI of “bad-faith lawfare, opacity of finances and governance, and institutional racism.”




In April 2024 Gideon Falter, chief executive of Campaign Against Antisemitism, engineered a confrontation with Metropolitan police officers during a pro-Palestine march in London. (X)

The organization, it says, “has become adept at weaponizing professional regulation, bombarding regulators like the General Medical Council, Solicitors’ Regulation Authority, Bar Standards Board, and Charity Commission with vexatious complaints designed to harass and silence Palestinian rights advocates.”

CAGE also questions the source of UKLFI’s funding. “Despite clear evidence of coordination with the Israeli state and its objectives, UKLFI continues to conceal its funding sources, refusing to disclose the financial backers driving its campaign of professional harassment.”

The report labels the CAA as “UKLFI’s less respectable twin, exploiting legitimate concerns about antisemitism to silence criticism of Israel and Zionism through strategic deployment of the dysfunctional, and arguably now totally broken, IHRA working definition.”

The definition of antisemitism framed by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, widely adopted by global organizations, has been criticized as a shield to protect Israel.

The report says the CAA’s “relentless pressure on universities, local councils, and public bodies has created a climate of fear in British public life and particularly in academia, where scholars now routinely self-censor Palestine-related research to avoid being smeared as antisemites.”

Like UKLFI, “CAA maintains close ties to both Labour and Conservative Party figures and pro-Israel lobby groups while refusing to come clean about its funding — a glaring lack of transparency for an organization that demands accountability from others.”

The report includes a long list of organizations and individuals targeted by both groups, and that in many cases, “the reactions of the organizations concerned has highlighted the pervasive fear of being labelled antisemitic.”

In February 2023, UKLFI claimed Jewish patients visiting Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London had been left feeling “vulnerable, harassed and victimized” by an exhibition of artwork made by Palestinian children in Gaza.

The decorated plates, part of a collaborative project with the hospital’s community school, were removed after UKLFI wrote to the hospital trust.

Later, a freedom of information request by Jewish Voice for Labour found that the hospital had received no complaints from patients about the artwork.




Palestinians ride on a truck loaded with food and humanitarian aid as it moves along the Morag corridor near Rafah. (AFP)

The CAA, says the report, operates in much the same way as UKLFI, “regularly …  complaining to public and private bodies with claims of antisemitism — complaints which quite frequently amount to a criticism of Israel.”

This “conflation of antisemitism with criticism of Zionism has not only produced a chilling effect on freedom of speech, but in many cases has had devastating consequences on the lives of those who have been impacted by such spurious complaints.”

The CAA made unfavorable headlines in the UK in August 2024 when its chair, Gideon Falter, confronted police officers marshalling a pro-Palestine demonstration and released a video in which an officer described him as “openly Jewish.”

The meaning of the exchange became clear when an edited version of the video revealed the officer was simply trying to prevent Falter provoking marchers, for his own safety.

“The stunt,” says CAGE, was “an attempt to bring down (Metropolitan Police chief Mark) Rowley, following his failure to rein in and/or ban the national Palestine demonstrations, as Falter and the CAA had been calling for since at least November 2023.”

CAGE says the evidence in its report “underscores the profound and systemic role played by UK Lawyers for Israel and the Campaign Against Antisemitism in perpetuating a climate of censorship and institutional complicity with Israel’s apartheid regime.”




A Palestinian woman mourns over the body of Mohammed Al-Matouq, who was killed while trying to reach aid trucks. (AFP)

London-based CAGE International was founded during Ramadan 2003 as CagePrisoners, highlighting “the status and whereabouts of prisoners seized under the war on terror.” It describes itself as “an independent advocacy organization that aspires to a just world.”

Chris Doyle, director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding, said “there is a coordinated, long-term campaign to prevent proper and free discussion of the situation facing Palestinians so that it becomes harder to discuss and stand up for Palestinian rights, to talk about the crimes committed against them, the violations of international law, and even the genocide.

“Even carrying a Palestinian flag or expressing solidarity with Palestinians becomes subject to attack.”

Groups such as UKLFI, he said, were “trying to shut down the debate” and there were “widespread false accusations of antisemitism, whether it’s calling the UN antisemitic, the pope antisemitic, or the BBC antisemitic — that is all part of this campaign of intimidation.”

It was, he added, “thoroughly scurrilous, but it also undermines the very legitimate campaign against actual antisemitism.”




An exhibition of plates painted by children at two UN schools in Gaza. (X)

Caroline Turner, director of UKLFI, told Arab News the organization received messages from “hundreds of worried and frightened informants in many fields including education, local government, medical, legal, the arts, travel, sport and retail, who are intimidated and distressed by various antisemitic or anti-Israel actions.”

UKLFI, she added, “do not make frivolous or malicious complaints to suppress pro-Palestine voices. We believe in freedom of speech if it is lawful and avoids antisemitism and harassment.

“Unfortunately, there have been many examples of professionals who have potentially committed criminal offenses by expressing views supportive of proscribed terrorist organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah, or expressed antisemitic views on social media.”

The CAA did not respond to a request for comment.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Editor's Choice

Modi receives Beijing’s top diplomat as India-China tensions ease amid US trade war

Modi receives Beijing’s top diplomat as India-China tensions ease amid US trade war
Updated 21 sec ago
Modi receives Beijing’s top diplomat as India-China tensions ease amid US trade war

  • India-China relations have been tense since deadly clashes along their border in 2020
  • Disruption from Trump’s tariffs created an opening for the Asian powers to repair ties
Updated 21 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received China’s top diplomat on Tuesday, as the Asian powers resumed disputed border talks after years of tensions.

The neighbors and the world’s two most populous countries have been locked in a standoff triggered by deadly clashes along their Himalayan border, known as the Line of Actual Control, in 2020.

Tens of thousands of troops, tanks, and artillery have since been deployed on both sides of the LAC, with both countries building new roads, bunkers, and airstrips in the high-altitude area.

Despite multiple rounds of military and diplomatic engagements, friction points remained, with India restricting Chinese investments, banning dozens of Chinese apps, and scrutinizing trade ties, as it deepened relations with Beijing’s rivals — the US, Japan, and Australia.

But a recent disruption caused earlier this month by US President Donald Trump’s trade war, in which he unexpectedly hiked the total duty on Indian exports to 50 percent, has created an opening for the Asian powers to seek to repair ties.

Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, arrived in New Delhi for a three-day visit on Monday.

Ahead of meeting Modi, he held talks with his counterpart, S. Jaishankar, who told him in his welcome speech that after a “difficult period” in bilateral relations, the “two nations now seek to move ahead.”

Jaishankar said the visit would cover economic and trade issues, including cross-border trade, as well as people-to-people contacts.

Wang also met India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval for the 24th round of talks to discuss de-escalation of border tensions, and said he was ready to work with India “to build more consensus and identify the direction, the specific goals of the boundary consultations going forward, and create more conditions for the improvement and further growth” of bilateral relations.

A thaw between India and China began last year, when Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first bilateral meeting in five years at a summit of BRICS nations in Russia’s Kazan.

They are expected to meet again later this month as Modi will visit China for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This will be the Indian prime minister’s first official trip to China in over six years.

“Both are moving gradually to try and normalize a relationship. If you go back to October last year when Prime Minister Modi met President Xi Jinping, you saw the beginnings of some sort of an effort towards normalization,” Manoj Kewalramani, chairperson of the Indo-Pacific Research Program and a China studies fellow at the Takshashila Institution, told Arab News.

But after years of freeze, change is not likely to happen immediately.

Kewalramani expects that as the two countries resume talks, they would be followed by more engagements at the levels of commerce, finance, industry and technology ministers.

“We can start to build on areas where there are commonalities and shared interests that would inject some sort of stability not only into the relationship but also into the geopolitics of the region,” he said.

“One can argue that the disruption that Donald Trump has caused has led to some degree of urgency, but I don’t think you’re going to see an overnight change in the relationship. I think what you are going to see is a slow, cautious, calibrated effort by both sides to try and arrive at some sort of a new equilibrium.”

Macron calls Putin ‘predator’ and ‘ogre at our gates’

Macron calls Putin ‘predator’ and ‘ogre at our gates’
Updated 19 August 2025
AFP
Macron calls Putin ‘predator’ and ‘ogre at our gates’

  • Emmanuel Macron: Putin, ‘including for his own survival, needs to keep eating. That means he is a predator, an ogre at our gates’
  • Macron: This did not mean that France would ‘come under attack tomorrow, but of course this is a threat to Europe (...) let’s not be naive’
Updated 19 August 2025
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday warned European allies not to trust Russian President Vladimir Putin whom he called “an ogre at our gates.”
Macron’s remarks came as Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky looked set for a peace summit after fast-moving talks Monday between Donald Trump and European leaders that focused on the key issue of long-term security guarantees for Kyiv.
“Putin has rarely honored his commitments,” Macron told the LCI broadcaster. “He has constantly been a force for destabilization. He has sought to redraw borders to increase his power.”
Macron said he did not believe that Russia would “return to peace and a democratic system from one day to the next.”
Putin, “including for his own survival, needs to keep eating,” Macron said. “That means he is a predator, an ogre at our gates.”
This did not mean that France would “come under attack tomorrow,” Macron said, “but of course this is a threat to Europe (...) let’s not be naive.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Emmanuel Macron Vladimir Putin

Somalia faces diphtheria surge amid vaccine shortages and aid cuts

Somalia faces diphtheria surge amid vaccine shortages and aid cuts
Updated 19 August 2025
Reuters
Somalia faces diphtheria surge amid vaccine shortages and aid cuts

  • Diphtheria, a bacterial disease that causes swollen glands, breathing problems and fever and mostly affects children, is preventable with a widely available vaccine
  • More than 1,600 cases, including 87 deaths, have been recorded, up from 838 cases and 56 deaths in all of 2024
Updated 19 August 2025
Reuters
MOGADISHU: Diphtheria cases and deaths have risen sharply this year in Somalia, where the response has been curtailed by vaccine shortages and US aid cuts, Somali officials said.
More than 1,600 cases, including 87 deaths, have been recorded, up from 838 cases and 56 deaths in all of 2024, said Hussein Abdukar Muhidin, the general director of Somalia’s National Institute of Health.
Diphtheria, a bacterial disease that causes swollen glands, breathing problems and fever and mostly affects children, is preventable with a vaccine that became widely available in the mid-20th century.
Childhood immunization rates in Somalia have improved over the past decade, but hundreds of thousands of children are still not fully vaccinated.
After fleeing fighting between government forces and Islamist militants in the central Somalia town of Ceeldheere three months ago, all four of Deka Mohamed Ali’s children, none of whom was vaccinated, contracted diphtheria. Her 9-year-old daughter recovered, but her 8-year-old son died and two toddlers are now being treated at a hospital in the capital Mogadishu.
“My children got sick and I just stayed at home because I did not know it was diphtheria,” she told Reuters from the bedside of her 3-year-old son Musa Abdullahi whose throat was swollen to the size of a lemon from the infection.
Health Minister Ali Hajji Adam said the government had struggled to procure enough vaccines due to a global shortage and that US aid cuts were making it difficult to distribute the doses it had.
Before President Donald Trump cut most foreign assistance earlier this year, the United States was the leading humanitarian donor to Somalia, whose health budget is almost entirely funded by donors.
“The US aid cut terribly affected the health funds it used to provide to Somalia. Many health centers closed. Mobile vaccination teams that took vaccines to remote areas lost funding and now do not work,” said Adam.
Muhidin separately echoed his comments about the closures.
Overall US foreign assistance commitments to Somalia stand at $149 million for the fiscal year that ends on September 30, compared with $765 million in the previous fiscal year, according to US government statistics.
“The United States continues to provide lifesaving foreign assistance in Somalia,” a US State Department spokesperson said when asked about the impact of its aid cuts in the country.
“America is the most generous nation in the world, and we urge other nations to dramatically increase their humanitarian efforts.”
Aid group Save the Children said last month that the closure of hundreds of health clinics in Somalia this year due to foreign cuts has contributed to a doubling in the number of combined cases of diphtheria, measles, whooping cough, cholera and severe respiratory infections since mid-April.
Besides the US, Britain, France, Germany and other major Western donors are also cutting aid budgets.
Somalia’s government has also faced criticism from doctors and human rights activists for its limited funding of the health sector. In 2024, it allocated 4.8 percent of its budget to health, down from 8.5 percent the previous year, Amnesty International said.
The health ministry did not respond to a question about that criticism. It has said it is planning to launch a vaccination drive but has not given details when.

Air Canada to resume service as flight attendants’ union end strike

Air Canada to resume service as flight attendants’ union end strike
Updated 19 August 2025
Reuters
Air Canada to resume service as flight attendants’ union end strike

  • First strike by its cabin crew in 40 years that had upended travel plans for hundreds of thousands of passengers
  • The carrier said it would gradually resume operations and a full restoration may require a week or more
Updated 19 August 2025
Reuters

MONTREAL/TORONTO: Air Canada’s unionized flight attendants reached an agreement with the country’s largest carrier on Tuesday, ending the first strike by its cabin crew in 40 years that had upended travel plans for hundreds of thousands of passengers.

The strike that lasted nearly four days had led the airline that serves about 130,000 people daily to withdraw its third quarter and full-year earnings guidance.

The carrier said it would gradually resume operations and a full restoration may require a week or more, while the union said it has completed mediation with the airline and its low-cost affiliate Air Canada Rouge.

“The Strike has ended. We have a tentative agreement we will bring forward to you,” the Canadian Union of Public Employees said in a Facebook post.

Air Canada said some flights will be canceled over the next seven to ten days until the schedule is stabilized and that customers with canceled flights can choose between a refund, travel credit, or rebooking on another airline.

“Air Canada’s Q3 just taxied back to the gate with hundreds of canceled flights that could take up to 10 days to make up for,” said Michael Schulman, chief investment officer at Running Point Capital.

Even though stranded passengers expressed frustration as many were forced to sleep in airports or scramble for alternate flights, they sympathized with the workers on strike.

The carrier had earlier offered a 38 percent increase in total compensation for flight attendants over four years, with a 25 percent raise in the first year, which the union deemed insufficient.

The flight attendants walked off the job on Saturday after contract talks with the carrier failed. They had sought pay for tasks such as boarding passengers, which are not remunerated. They are now paid for time when the plane is moving.

The CUPE, which represents Air Canada’s 10,400 flight attendants, wanted to make gains on unpaid work that go beyond recent advances secured by their counterparts at US carriers like American Airlines.

In a rare act of defiance, the union remained on strike even after the Canada Industrial Relations Board declared its action unlawful.

Their refusal to follow a federal labor board order for the flight attendants to return to work had created a three-way standoff between the company, workers and the government.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajjdu had urged both sides to consider government mediation and raised pressure on Air Canada, promising to investigate allegations of unpaid work in the airline sector, a key complaint of flight attendants who say they are not paid for work on the ground.

Over the past two years, unions in aerospace, construction, airline and rail sectors have pushed employers for higher pay, improved conditions and better benefits amid a tight labor market.

Air Canada’s flight attendants have for months argued new contracts should include pay for work done on the ground, such as boarding passengers, but neither the union nor the airline disclosed whether that issue was addressed in the deal.

Its CEO had on Monday in a Reuters interview stopped short of offering plans to break the deadlock, while defending the airline’s offer of a 38 percent boost to flight attendants’ total compensation.

Topics: aviation AIr Canada Canada

At least 25 rescued after boat capsizes in Nigeria, dozens presumed dead

At least 25 rescued after boat capsizes in Nigeria, dozens presumed dead
Updated 19 August 2025
Reuters
At least 25 rescued after boat capsizes in Nigeria, dozens presumed dead

  • The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said 25 people were still unaccounted for and presumed dead
Updated 19 August 2025
Reuters

MAIDUGURI: At least 25 people have been rescued and 25 others are still missing two days after a boat carrying about 50 passengers capsized in Nigeria’s northwestern Sokoto State, emergency services said on Tuesday.
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said 25 people were still unaccounted for and presumed dead. No bodies had been recovered as of Tuesday morning, the agency said in a statement.
The vessel, which was transporting women, children, and motorcycles to Goronyo market, a hub for food produce in the region, overturned on Sunday, officials said.
Boat accidents are common in Nigeria during the rainy season, due to poor safety regulations and overloaded vessels. Authorities blamed Sunday’s accident on overloading and poor road infrastructure, which forces many residents to rely on water transport.
Rescue efforts have been hampered by strong water currents from a nearby dam, said Zubairu Yari, chairman of Goronyo local government.

Topics: Nigeria

