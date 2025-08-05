You are here

UN starts new bid to forge plastics treaty amid 'global crisis'

UN starts new bid to forge plastics treaty amid ‘global crisis’
Key figures steering the negotiations at this new attempt said they were not expecting an easy ride this time, but insisted a deal remained within reach. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
AFP
UN starts new bid to forge plastics treaty amid ‘global crisis’

UN starts new bid to forge plastics treaty amid ‘global crisis’
  • Negotiators from 180 countries gathered in Geneva on Tuesday to forge a landmark treaty on eliminating the life-threatening waste
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
AFP
GENEVA: Nations must resolve the global plastics crisis, the head of UN talks told negotiators from 180 countries gathered in Geneva on Tuesday to forge a landmark treaty on eliminating the life-threatening waste.

“We are facing a global crisis,” Ecuadoran diplomat Luis Vayas Valdivieso said at the start of 10 days of negotiations.

“Plastic pollution is damaging ecosystems, polluting our oceans and rivers, threatening biodiversity, harming human health, and unfairly impacting the most vulnerable,” he said.

“The urgency is real, the evidence is clear, and the responsibility is on us.”

Three years of negotiations hit the wall in Busan, South Korea in December when oil-producing states blocked a consensus.

Key figures steering the negotiations at this new attempt said they were not expecting an easy ride this time, but insisted a deal remained within reach.

“There’s been extensive diplomacy from Busan till now,” UN Environment Programme executive director Inger Andersen told AFP.

UNEP is hosting the talks, and Andersen said conversations between different regions and interest groups had generated momentum.

“Most countries, actually, that I have spoken with have said: ‘We’re coming to Geneva to strike the deal’.

“Will it be easy? No. Will it be straightforward? No. Is there a pathway for a deal? Absolutely.”

Plastic pollution is so ubiquitous that microplastics have been found on the highest mountain peaks, in the deepest ocean trench and scattered throughout almost every part of the human body.

In 2022, countries agreed they would find a way to address the crisis by the end of 2024.

However, the supposedly final negotiations on a legally-binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the seas, flopped in Busan.

One group of countries sought an ambitious deal to limit production and phase out harmful chemicals.

But a clutch of mostly oil-producing nations rejected production limits and wanted to focus on treating waste.

Valdivieso insisted that an effective, fair and ambitious agreement was within reach.

“Our paths and positions might differ; our destination is the same,” he said Monday.

“We are all here because we believe in a shared cause: a world free of plastic pollution.”

More than 600 non-governmental organizations are in Geneva. NGOs and civil society have access to the discussions tackling the thorniest points, such as banning certain chemicals and capping production.

“To solve the plastic pollution crisis, we have to stop making so much plastic,” Greenpeace delegation chief Graham Forbes told AFP.

The group and its allies want a treaty “that cuts plastic production, eliminates toxic chemicals, and provides the financing that’s going to be required to transition to a fossil fuel, plastic-free future,” he said.

“The fossil fuel industry is here in force,” he noted, adding: “We cannot let a few countries determine humanity’s future when it comes to plastic pollution.”

More than 400 million tons of plastic are produced globally each year, half of which is for single-use items.

While 15 percent of plastic waste is collected for recycling, only nine percent is actually recycled.

Nearly half, 46 percent, ends up in landfills, while 17 percent is incinerated and 22 percent is mismanaged and becomes litter.

A report in The Lancet medical journal warned Monday that plastic pollution was a “grave, growing and under-recognized danger” to health, costing the world at least $1.5 trillion a year in health-related economic losses.

The new review of existing evidence, conducted by leading health researchers and doctors, compared plastic to air pollution and lead, saying its impact on health could be mitigated by laws and policies.

To hammer home the message, a replica outside the UN of Auguste Rodin’s famous sculpture “The Thinker” will be slowly submerged in mounting plastic rubbish during the talks.

The artwork, entitled “The Thinker’s Burden,” is being constructed by the Canadian artist and activist Benjamin Von Wong.

“If you want to protect health, then we need to think about the toxic chemicals that are entering our environment,” he told AFP.

But Matthew Kastner, spokesman for the American Chemistry Council, said the plastics industry and its products were “vital to public health,” notably through medical devices, surgical masks, child safety seats, helmets and pipes delivering clean water.

Topics: plastic waste

Ukraine reopens its Danube canal after explosion, analyst says

Updated 3 sec ago
Ukraine reopens its Danube canal after explosion, analyst says

Ukraine reopens its Danube canal after explosion, analyst says
Updated 3 sec ago
Ukraine had been transporting grain on the Bystre and the Danube as an alternative route
The consultancy said in a statement that Ukraine would allow vessels with a draught of up to 4.5 meters to transit the canal

KYIV: Ukraine’s Seaport Authority will from Wednesday reopen the Bystre Canal at the mouth of the Danube, closed since a dredger exploded in late July, analyst ASAP Agri said on Tuesday.

Ukraine had been transporting grain on the Bystre and the Danube as an alternative route for its exports while access to its Black Sea ports was limited in the first year after Russia’s invasion in 2022. Since the ports were unblocked in 2023, Ukraine’s use of the Danube has declined sharply.

The consultancy said in a statement that Ukraine would allow vessels with a draught of up to 4.5 meters to transit the canal.

“The move is expected to reduce disbursement costs for shipowners and support negotiations on Danube-origin freight by narrowing the bid/offer spread,” said Pavel Lysenko, analyst at ASAP Agri.

The Seaport Authority declined to comment.

It said last month it had closed the Bystre after a dredger exploded on 23 July, without giving any explanation for the blast. Traffic was diverted through the Romanian Sulina channel.

ASAP Agri said the cost to shipowners of using Sulina was higher and many had raised their freight quotes for Danube shipments to offset losses.

“With Bystre back in service, market participants expect a partial recovery in Danube freight flows as negotiations become more balanced,” it said.

Norway to review sovereign wealth fund's Israel investments

A man watches as Israeli excavators demolish a building in the village of Judeira, south of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
A man watches as Israeli excavators demolish a building in the village of Judeira, south of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
Updated 8 min 36 sec ago
Reuters
Norway to review sovereign wealth fund’s Israel investments

A man watches as Israeli excavators demolish a building in the village of Judeira, south of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
  • The fund’s investment in the Bet Shemesh Engines Ltd. (BSEL) group is worrying, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told public broadcaster NRK
Updated 8 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

OSLO: Norway’s government said on Tuesday it had ordered a review of its sovereign wealth fund portfolio to ensure that Israeli companies contributing to the occupation of the West Bank or the war in Gaza were excluded from investments.
The review followed a report by the Aftenposten daily that said the $1.9 trillion fund had built a stake in 2023-24 in an Israeli jet engine group that provides services to Israel’s armed forces, including the maintenance of fighter jets.
The fund’s investment in the Bet Shemesh Engines Ltd. (BSEL) group is worrying, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told public broadcaster NRK.
“We must get clarification on this because reading about it makes me uneasy,” Stoere said.
BSEL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), which manages the fund, took a 1.3 percent stake in BSEL in 2023 and raised this to 2.09 percent by the end of 2024, holding shares worth $15.2 million, the latest available NBIM records show.
In light of Aftenposten’s story and the security situation in Gaza and the West Bank, the central bank will now conduct a review of NBIM’s Israeli holdings, Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.
NBIM CEO Nicolai Tangen told NRK that BSEL had not appeared on any lists of recommended exclusions, such as by the United Nations or the fund’s own ethics council.
Norway’s parliament in June rejected a proposal for the sovereign wealth fund to divest from all companies with activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.
The fund, which owns stakes in 8,700 companies worldwide, held shares in 65 Israeli companies at the end of 2024, valued at $1.95 billion, its records show.
Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, has sold its stakes in an Israeli energy company and a telecoms group in the last year, and its ethics council has said it is reviewing whether to recommend divesting holdings in five banks.

Topics: War on Gaza Norway

Swiss president rushes to US to avert steep tariffs

Swiss president rushes to US to avert steep tariffs
Updated 15 min ago
AFP
Swiss president rushes to US to avert steep tariffs

Swiss president rushes to US to avert steep tariffs
  • “The aim is to present a more attractive offer to the United States in a bid to lower the level of reciprocal tariffs,” said the government
  • US President Donald Trump had originally threatened in April to slap a 31-percent tariff
Updated 15 min ago
AFP

ZURICH: Switzerland’s president and economy minister were due to fly to Washington on Tuesday in a last-minute push to stop steep new tariffs that have blindsided the Alpine country.

Switzerland faces a 39-percent duty, one of the highest among the dozens of economies that will be hit by new tariffs expected to come into force from Thursday.

President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economy Minister Guy Parmelin were heading to Washington “to facilitate meetings with the US authorities at short notice and hold talks with a view to improving the tariff situation for Switzerland,” the government said in a statement.

“The aim is to present a more attractive offer to the United States in a bid to lower the level of reciprocal tariffs for Swiss exports, taking US concerns into account.”

US President Donald Trump had originally threatened in April to slap a 31-percent tariff on Switzerland.

But he surprised the export-driven country last week when he decided to hike the rate to 39 percent despite numerous discussions between Swiss and US officials aimed at reaching a deal.

The Swiss government noted that the country will be hit by much higher tariffs than what other wealthy economies, such as Britain, Japan or the European Union, are facing.

The Swiss government held an emergency meeting on Monday.

During the extraordinary meeting, the government “reaffirmed that it was keen to pursue talks with the United States on the tariff situation,” Tuesday’s statement said.

“For this reason,” the president and the economy minister “are to travel to Washington on Tuesday.”

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, however, indicated on Sunday that the tariffs on global trading partners which are coming into force this week were unlikely to change.

“These tariff rates are pretty much set,” Greer told CBS television’s Face the Nation program.

Keller-Sutter, who is also the country’s finance minister, and Parmelin, who is also the vice president, will be accompanied by a small delegation, including the heads of the economy and international finance departments.

The government said it will “issue a statement as soon as there are any relevant developments for the public.”

Swiss companies have urged the government to negotiate a lower tariff.

The United States is a key trading partner for Switzerland, taking 18.6 percent of its total exports last year, according to Swiss customs data.

Keller-Sutter has said Trump believes that Switzerland “steals” from the United States by enjoying a trade surplus of 40 billion Swiss francs ($50 billion).

Pharmaceuticals represented 60 percent of Swiss goods exports to the United States last year, followed by machinery and metalworking at 20 percent and watches at eight percent.

The chocolate industry has also warned that the tariffs were a “tough blow.”

Topics: Switzerland Karin Keller-Sutter US tariffs

India, Philippines upgrade ties to strategic partnership on Marcos' Delhi visit

India, Philippines upgrade ties to strategic partnership on Marcos’ Delhi visit
Updated 55 min 5 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar/Ellie Aben
India, Philippines upgrade ties to strategic partnership on Marcos’ Delhi visit

India, Philippines upgrade ties to strategic partnership on Marcos’ Delhi visit
  • Manila, Delhi also agree to establish information sharing mechanisms, training exchanges between militaries
  • With bilateral trade valued at more than $3bn, both countries agree to work toward preferential trade pact
Updated 55 min 5 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar/Ellie Aben

New Delhi/Manila: India and the Philippines elevated their ties to a strategic partnership on Tuesday during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s visit to New Delhi, as the two countries also move to boost trade and defense engagements.

Marcos is on a five-day visit to India, where he was accorded full ceremonial honors involving a military parade and formal reception before he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two leaders jointly declared the strategic partnership and agreed to boost cooperation across various areas, including culture, tourism and space.

“India and the Philippines are friends by choice, and partners by destiny. From the Indian Ocean to the Pacific, we are united by shared values. Ours is not just a friendship of the past, it is a promise to the future,” Modi said in a joint press statement.

After their navies sailed together for the first time in the South China Sea on Monday, the two countries also agreed on Tuesday to bolster defense collaboration.

“Strengthening defense relations (is) a symbol of deep mutual trust. As maritime nations, maritime cooperation between the two countries is both natural and necessary,” Modi said.

India and the Philippines have agreed to establish mechanisms for enhanced maritime cooperation between the Indian and Philippine coast guards and for talks between their militaries.

“We will foster naval and coastguard interoperability via port calls in cooperative activities and capacity building in the maritime domain,” Marcos said.

With bilateral trade currently valued at more than $3 billion, Delhi and Manila will start working toward a preferential trade agreement to further strengthen commerce ties, both leaders said.

For India, deepening its relations with the Philippines is “an important step in expanding its presence in East Asia,” said Manoj Kewalramani, a fellow in China studies and chairperson of the Indo-Pacific Studies Programme at the Takshashila Institution.

“The elevation of the relationship to a strategic partnership underscores the growing political proximity between the two nations and the alignment of broader interests,” he told Arab News.

Strengthening India-Philippines defense relations is a strategic move for New Delhi to support its interest in the South China Sea region.

“From a strategic perspective, I think it is important for India to work with like-minded countries on shared security concerns and shaping the strategic environment around China’s periphery,” Manoj said.

“It is also worth remembering that the South China Sea is a critical route for a substantial amount of Indian merchandise trade. So India has significant interests in the region.”

Tensions have continued to run high between the Philippines and China over territorial disputes in the South China Sea, a strategic waterway through which billions of dollars of goods pass each year.

Manila and Beijing have been involved in frequent maritime confrontations in recent years, with China maintaining its expansive claims to the area, despite a 2016 international tribunal ruling that its historical assertion had no basis.

Upgrading India-Philippines ties to a strategic partnership is indicative of “the trust that Manila has put in place on India as an important factor in its security calculations,” said Don McLain Gill, a geopolitical analyst and international studies lecturer at De La Salle University in Manila.

“Similarly, India being part of the strategic partnership illustrates its willingness to play a more active role … as an alternative security partner and provider, along with a capacity builder,” Gill told Arab News.

He expects India to tailor its defense cooperation with the Philippines based on what Manila needs, adding that there are also possibilities for joint production.

“It indicates that the sky is the limit for what both countries can achieve in the realm of defense and security cooperation, but also other strategic areas such as infrastructure and critical minerals,” he said.

“Elevating strategic partnerships isn’t something that the Philippines just freely tosses around. It is earned, and the Philippines, I believe, recognizes the importance of forging closer ties with India and deepening them based on emerging realities and threats and challenges.”

Topics: India Philippines

Sweden, Denmark, Norway to buy US arms worth $500m for Ukraine

Sweden, Denmark, Norway to buy US arms worth $500m for Ukraine
Updated 05 August 2025
AFP
Sweden, Denmark, Norway to buy US arms worth $500m for Ukraine

Sweden, Denmark, Norway to buy US arms worth $500m for Ukraine
  • The pledge follows the announcement of a $577m donation by the Netherlands to help Kyiv
  • “Ukraine is not only fighting for its own security, but also for our security,” Jonson said
Updated 05 August 2025
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Sweden, Norway and Denmark will donate equipment and munitions worth $500 million to Ukraine, under a new scheme to speed deliveries from American stockpiles, Stockholm said on Tuesday.

The pledge follows the announcement of a 500 million euros ($577 million) donation by the Netherlands to help Kyiv fight off Russia’s invasion, launched in February 2022.

Like the Dutch donation, the purchases will be under the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism launched by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte last month.

“Ukraine is not only fighting for its own security, but also for our security,” Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson told a press conference.

“That is why Sweden, together with Denmark and Norway, has agreed to contribute to the American initiative to sell defense equipment for donation to Ukraine,” he continued.

The Swedish government said in a statement that the “support will include air defense systems, including munitions to Patriot, anti-tank systems, ammunition and spare parts.”

It added that the Swedish contribution amounted to $275 million.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed the move.

“Since the earliest days of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Denmark, Norway and Sweden have been steadfast in their support for Ukraine. I commend these Allies for their quick efforts to get this initiative off the ground,” Rutte said in a statement.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Sweden Norway US arms

