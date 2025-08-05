Iberia probes ‘Free Palestine’ message on kosher meals

MADRID: Spanish airline Iberia said Tuesday that it had opened an investigation after a passenger who requested a kosher meal received his food tray with the words “Free Palestine” written on the packaging.
Several other Jewish passengers on the flight from Buenos Aires to Madrid received meal trays marked with the initials “FP” for “Free Palestine,” according to DAIA, the umbrella organization of Argentina’s Jewish community, calling it a “serious act of antisemitism.”
“We strongly condemn this discriminatory act and have contacted the airline authorities to demand explanations and immediate action,” the group said in a message posted on X.
The post included a photo showing a meal tray with a handwritten white label marked “Free Palestine” in black letters.
Kosher refers to food prepared according to Jewish dietary laws.
In a statement, Iberia confirmed that some passengers on the flight that landed early Tuesday reported “handwritten pro-Palestinian messages” on their meal packaging.
“The Iberia crew documented the incident and took action to assist those affected. The captain personally approached them to apologize on behalf of the airline,” the statement said.
The airline said it was conducting an internal investigation and working with its catering providers to determine how the labels were added.
Iberia also said it “categorically rejects any form of discrimination, incitement to hatred, or behavior that undermines the dignity of individuals.”
Last month, dozens of Jewish teenagers from France were removed from a Vueling flight departing Valencia in Spain.
The airline said they had engaged in disruptive behavior including tampering with life jackets and oxygen masks.
Some parents, however, alleged the removal was antisemitic, saying the group was expelled after one teen sang a song in Hebrew.
Vueling is part of International Airlines Group (IAG), which also owns Iberia, British Airways and the Irish airline Aer Lingus.P
