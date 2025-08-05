You are here

  • Home
  • Iberia probes ‘Free Palestine’ message on kosher meals

Iberia probes ‘Free Palestine’ message on kosher meals

Iberia probes ‘Free Palestine’ message on kosher meals
Spain's flagship carrier Iberia's planes are parked at the Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suarez Airport in Madrid, on December 3, 2024. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c6pw5

Updated 05 August 2025
AFP
Follow

Iberia probes ‘Free Palestine’ message on kosher meals

Iberia probes ‘Free Palestine’ message on kosher meals
  • Several Jewish passengers on a flight from Buenos Aires to Madrid received meal trays marked with the initials “FP” for “Free Palestine”
Updated 05 August 2025
AFP
Follow

MADRID: Spanish airline Iberia said Tuesday that it had opened an investigation after a passenger who requested a kosher meal received his food tray with the words “Free Palestine” written on the packaging.
Several other Jewish passengers on the flight from Buenos Aires to Madrid received meal trays marked with the initials “FP” for “Free Palestine,” according to DAIA, the umbrella organization of Argentina’s Jewish community, calling it a “serious act of antisemitism.”
“We strongly condemn this discriminatory act and have contacted the airline authorities to demand explanations and immediate action,” the group said in a message posted on X.
The post included a photo showing a meal tray with a handwritten white label marked “Free Palestine” in black letters.
Kosher refers to food prepared according to Jewish dietary laws.
In a statement, Iberia confirmed that some passengers on the flight that landed early Tuesday reported “handwritten pro-Palestinian messages” on their meal packaging.
“The Iberia crew documented the incident and took action to assist those affected. The captain personally approached them to apologize on behalf of the airline,” the statement said.
The airline said it was conducting an internal investigation and working with its catering providers to determine how the labels were added.
Iberia also said it “categorically rejects any form of discrimination, incitement to hatred, or behavior that undermines the dignity of individuals.”
Last month, dozens of Jewish teenagers from France were removed from a Vueling flight departing Valencia in Spain.
The airline said they had engaged in disruptive behavior including tampering with life jackets and oxygen masks.
Some parents, however, alleged the removal was antisemitic, saying the group was expelled after one teen sang a song in Hebrew.
Vueling is part of International Airlines Group (IAG), which also owns Iberia, British Airways and the Irish airline Aer Lingus.P

Topics: Spain Palestine

Related

Ex-British Army head urged Palestine Action crackdown at behest of US company: Report
World
Ex-British Army head urged Palestine Action crackdown at behest of US company: Report
Malta says it will recognize the state of Palestine, joining France and possibly Britain
Middle-East
Malta says it will recognize the state of Palestine, joining France and possibly Britain

Sweden, Denmark, Norway to buy US arms worth $500m for Ukraine

Sweden, Denmark, Norway to buy US arms worth $500m for Ukraine
Updated 11 min 49 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Sweden, Denmark, Norway to buy US arms worth $500m for Ukraine

Sweden, Denmark, Norway to buy US arms worth $500m for Ukraine
  • The pledge follows the announcement of a $577m donation by the Netherlands to help Kyiv
  • “Ukraine is not only fighting for its own security, but also for our security,” Jonson said
Updated 11 min 49 sec ago
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Sweden, Norway and Denmark will donate equipment and munitions worth $500 million to Ukraine, under a new scheme to speed deliveries from American stockpiles, Stockholm said on Tuesday.

The pledge follows the announcement of a 500 million euros ($577 million) donation by the Netherlands to help Kyiv fight off Russia’s invasion, launched in February 2022.

Like the Dutch donation, the purchases will be under the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism launched by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte last month.

“Ukraine is not only fighting for its own security, but also for our security,” Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson told a press conference.

“That is why Sweden, together with Denmark and Norway, has agreed to contribute to the American initiative to sell defense equipment for donation to Ukraine,” he continued.

The Swedish government said in a statement that the “support will include air defense systems, including munitions to Patriot, anti-tank systems, ammunition and spare parts.”

It added that the Swedish contribution amounted to $275 million.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed the move.

“Since the earliest days of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Denmark, Norway and Sweden have been steadfast in their support for Ukraine. I commend these Allies for their quick efforts to get this initiative off the ground,” Rutte said in a statement.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Sweden Norway US arms

Related

War draws closer in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region
World
War draws closer in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region
Ukrainians mourn 31 killed in Russian strike on Kyiv
World
Ukrainians mourn 31 killed in Russian strike on Kyiv

Thousands gather in Dhaka as Bangladesh marks a year after Hasina’s ouster

Thousands gather in Dhaka as Bangladesh marks a year after Hasina’s ouster
Updated 33 min 21 sec ago
Follow

Thousands gather in Dhaka as Bangladesh marks a year after Hasina’s ouster

Thousands gather in Dhaka as Bangladesh marks a year after Hasina’s ouster
  • People can ‘speak freely’ since Hasina was removed from power, analysts say
  • Interim government plans to hold elections between February and April 2026
Updated 33 min 21 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Thousands of Bangladeshis gathered in the capital on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of the student-led uprising that ousted long-serving former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina was removed from power on Aug. 5, 2024, when demonstrators defied a nationwide curfew and stormed her official residence, forcing her to flee to neighboring India, where she remained in exile.

Her removal came following weeks of protests that began in early July 2024. What started as peaceful demonstrations over a controversial quota system for government jobs developed into a wider anti-government movement that was met with a violent crackdown against protesters by security forces that killed more than 1,000 people, mostly students. 

The end of her 15 years in uninterrupted power brought the formation of an interim government led by Nobel Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, who promised to restore stability and hold new elections after necessary reforms.

“Together, we will build a Bangladesh where tyranny will never rise again,” Yunus said in a message to the nation on Tuesday, as crowds in the capital, Dhaka, waved flags and used colored smoke to celebrate.

A year on, Hasina, in her absence, now faces trial for crimes against humanity, while the prospect for a better and reformed Bangladesh remains a challenge.

“There is already high hope among the citizens of this country that the interim government could do much. But we have to consider the time frame. At the same time, we have to consider the reality on the ground,” Dr. A.S.M. Amanullah, political analyst and vice-chancellor of the National University, told Arab News.

Although progress on institutional reforms promised by the interim government has been slow and fragmented, the country has recorded signs of economic recovery after the burden left by the previous Awami League party-led government, which accumulated more than $44 billion in foreign debt and oversaw widespread corruption that plagued the banking, infrastructure, energy and power sectors.

“People’s hopes are valid … (but) the way the government handled the issue with 180 million people in the country is remarkable,” Amanullah said.

The interim government “should move to hold a free and fair election early next year, as early as possible,” he added.

Despite calls for early polls, the Yunus administration has delayed elections, which may now take place between February and April 2026.

While uncertainty about the future of democracy still looms large in Bangladesh, the country has witnessed in this past year a greater freedom of expression among the public, which was largely absent under Hasina’s rule of extensive suppression of dissent, electoral manipulation and restricted press freedom.

“The people of Bangladesh can speak freely, can run freely, they can move freely without fear. There is no fear of extrajudicial killing. There is no fear of abduction,” Amanullah said.

In a report published on July 30, New York-based Human Rights Watch said “some of the fear and repression” and “abuses such as widespread enforced disappearances” that marked Hasina’s rule “appear to have ended.”

For Mahmudur Rahman, editor of Bengali-language daily Amar Desh, this was Bangladesh’s “biggest” achievement.

“We can speak freely, the people can vent their anger. They can criticize the government without any fear of government persecution. And the media is free; media also can criticize the government,” he told Arab News.

But priority must be placed on holding elections that “will be accepted by the people of Bangladesh” and the international community, Rahman said.

“We should return to the democratic system … without any further delay,” he added.  “It’s better to let a political government take over and we’ll see where the country goes from there.”

Despite numerous unresolved issues, Bangladeshis believe that unity will be central to the future of their country.

“Most important for the people of the country is to unite against fascism,” Rahman said. “They should uphold the spirit of the July Revolution and they should unite in a way that never again another fascist regime should come to power in any form.”

Amanullah from Bangladesh’s National University echoed the sentiment.

“At this moment, the most important thing for Bangladesh is to be united,” he said. “This should be the most priority concern for the country. If they remain united, Bangladesh will see a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Topics: Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina

Related

Bangladesh protest victim gives evidence at ex-PM Hasina trial
World
Bangladesh protest victim gives evidence at ex-PM Hasina trial
Bangladesh probe into Hasina-era abuses warns ‘impunity’ remains
World
Bangladesh probe into Hasina-era abuses warns ‘impunity’ remains

Nigeria seizes 1,600 birds at Lagos airport bound for Kuwait

Nigeria seizes 1,600 birds at Lagos airport bound for Kuwait
Updated 47 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Nigeria seizes 1,600 birds at Lagos airport bound for Kuwait

Nigeria seizes 1,600 birds at Lagos airport bound for Kuwait
  • The cargo of live birds was intercepted by customs officials at the airport on July 31
  • Parrots, songbirds and birds of prey are among the most trafficked birds for the exotic pet trade
Updated 47 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

LAGOS: Customs officials at Nigeria’s Lagos international airport said they had seized more than 1,600 parrots and canaries that were being transported to Kuwait without a permit, in one of the biggest such seizures in years.

The cargo of live birds, which included ring-necked parakeets and yellow-fronted canaries, was intercepted by customs officials at the airport on July 31, the agency said in a statement late on Monday.

Nigeria, which has become a transit hub for trafficking in wildlife and wildlife products, is a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Parrots, songbirds and birds of prey are among the most trafficked birds for the exotic pet trade, private collections and for feathers or trophies, according to the United Nations 2024 World Wildlife Report.

Michael Awe, a customs controller at Lagos airport, said the birds were not accompanied by a CITES permit and other documents required to prove they were legally obtained.

“No illegal shipment will slip through the cracks under my watch at the airport, because the eagle eyes of my command officers are everywhere to detect and intercept,” he said in the statement.

Awe said customs were investigating those responsible for the illicit cargo, adding that the birds would be handed over to the National Parks Service.

Topics: Nigeria Kuwait Birds Canaries

Related

Sindh Wildlife Department reports nearly 15% drop in migratory birds amid drying wetlands
Pakistan
Sindh Wildlife Department reports nearly 15% drop in migratory birds amid drying wetlands
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Birds of India’

Rwanda accepts up to 250 deportees from the US under Trump’s third-country plan

Rwanda accepts up to 250 deportees from the US under Trump’s third-country plan
Updated 05 August 2025
AP
Follow

Rwanda accepts up to 250 deportees from the US under Trump’s third-country plan

Rwanda accepts up to 250 deportees from the US under Trump’s third-country plan
  • The US is seeking more deals with African countries to take deportees under President Donald Trump’s plans to expel people
Updated 05 August 2025
AP

KIGALI: Rwanda agreed to accept up to 250 deportees from the United States under the Trump administration’s expanding third-country deportation program, its government said Tuesday.
The US is seeking more deals with African countries to take deportees under President Donald Trump’s plans to expel people who he says entered the US illegally and are “the worst of the worst.”
Rwanda government spokesperson Yolande Makolo confirmed the details in an email to The Associated Press. She didn’t immediately give a timeline for the deportations.
The US has already sent 13 immigrants to two other African nations, South Sudan and Eswatini. It has also deported hundreds of Venezuelans and others to Costa Rica, El Salvador and Panama.
The Trump administration described the eight men sent to South Sudan and the five men sent to Eswatini last month as dangerous criminals who had been convicted of crimes in the US Both those countries have declined to give details of their deals with the US
Rwanda, an East African nation of around 15 million people, struck a deal in 2022 with the UK to accept migrants while their claims for asylum in Britain were being processed. That contentious agreement was criticized by rights groups and others as being unethical and unworkable and was ultimately scrapped, with Britain’s Supreme Court ruling in 2023 that it was unlawful.
Rwanda said in May it was in negotiations with the US over a deportation agreement.

Topics: Rwanda US

Related

Trump confirms DR Congo-Rwanda peace deal, gripes about Nobels
World
Trump confirms DR Congo-Rwanda peace deal, gripes about Nobels
South Sudan offers to accept more US deportees, Politico reports
World
South Sudan offers to accept more US deportees, Politico reports

India deploys rescue teams as flood swamps Himalayan town

India deploys rescue teams as flood swamps Himalayan town
Updated 05 August 2025
AFP
Follow

India deploys rescue teams as flood swamps Himalayan town

India deploys rescue teams as flood swamps Himalayan town
  • The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert warning for the tourist region of Dharali in Uttarakhand state
  • Deadly floods and landslides are common during the monsoon season from June to September
Updated 05 August 2025
AFP

DEHRADUN, India: Rescue teams deployed Tuesday to India’s Himalayan region after flash floods tore down a mountain valley, appearing to wipe away much of a town, where at least four people were missing.

Videos broadcast on Indian media showed a surge of muddy water sweeping away multi-story apartment blocks in the tourist region of Dharali in Uttarakhand state.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand state chief minister, said rescue teams had been deployed “on a war footing.”

A local disaster official said at least four people were missing, while others warned the number was likely to rise.

“Luckily, most of the people were at a fair in a safe location,” said an official, who asked not to be named since he was not authorized to speak to the media.

India’s army said its first teams had reached the town.

“A massive mudslide struck Dharali … triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement,” it said.

Dhami said the flood was caused by a sudden and intense downpour. “News of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst... is extremely sad and distressing,” he said.

There were no immediate reports of confirmed casualties.

“I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored,” Dhami added in a statement. “I pray to God for everyone’s safety.”

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert warning for the area, and recorded “extremely heavy” rainfall of around 21 centimeters (eight inches) in isolated parts of Uttarakhand.

Deadly floods and landslides are common during the monsoon season from June to September but experts say climate change, coupled with urbanization, is increasing their frequency and severity.

The UN’s World Meteorological Organization said last year that increasingly intense floods and droughts are a “distress signal” of what is to come as climate change makes the planet’s water cycle ever more unpredictable.

Topics: weather climate change India

Related

At least 34 dead in India’s northeast after heavy floods
World
At least 34 dead in India’s northeast after heavy floods
India issues flood warnings as rain pounds south
World
India issues flood warnings as rain pounds south

Latest updates

Saudi club hosts global falcon auction in Riyadh
Saudi club hosts global falcon auction in Riyadh
Sweden, Denmark, Norway to buy US arms worth $500m for Ukraine
Sweden, Denmark, Norway to buy US arms worth $500m for Ukraine
Ibrahim Albassam: From school champion to Saudi eLeague competitor
Ibrahim Albassam: From school champion to Saudi eLeague competitor
Lebanon’s cabinet meets to discuss Hezbollah’s arms after US pressure
Lebanon’s cabinet meets to discuss Hezbollah’s arms after US pressure
Thousands gather in Dhaka as Bangladesh marks a year after Hasina’s ouster
Thousands gather in Dhaka as Bangladesh marks a year after Hasina’s ouster

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.