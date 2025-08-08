You are here

Japanese warships visit New Zealand's capital for the first time in almost 90 years

Japanese warships visit New Zealand’s capital for the first time in almost 90 years
The Japanese ships JS Ise and destroyer JS Suzunami sail into Wellington, New Zealand to begin a three-day ceremonial port visit on Aug. 8, 2025. (Stuff via AP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AP
Japanese warships visit New Zealand’s capital for the first time in almost 90 years

Japanese warships visit New Zealand’s capital for the first time in almost 90 years
  • Two destroyers with more than 500 crew on board sailed into Wellington harbor accompanied by the New Zealand navy ship HMNZS Canterbury
  • The JS Ise and destroyer JS Suzunami were on an Indo-Pacific deployment and arrived from Sydney
Updated 6 sec ago
AP
WELLINGTON: Japanese warships docked in New Zealand ‘s capital Friday for the first time in almost 90 years amid efforts by Tokyo to deepen its strategic ties in the South Pacific Ocean.

Two destroyers with more than 500 crew on board sailed into Wellington harbor accompanied by the New Zealand navy ship HMNZS Canterbury. The JS Ise and destroyer JS Suzunami were on an Indo-Pacific deployment and arrived from Sydney, where Japan’s military took part this month in war games involving New Zealand, Australia and other countries.

The Wellington visit was a ceremonial one, but it came as Japan, whose only treaty ally is the United States, has increasingly sought to deepen bilateral military cooperation amid ongoing regional tensions.

“Our defense force are developing cooperative work, not only with New Zealand and Australia but also many Pacific Island countries,” Japan’s envoy to Wellington, Makoto Osawa, told reporters Friday. “Our main goal is the free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The ambassador’s remarks followed the announcement Tuesday by Australia’s government that Japanese firm Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had won the bid for a contract to build Australian warships, beating out a German firm. While officials in Canberra said the Japanese proposal was the best and cheapest, they also hailed it as the biggest defense industry agreement between the countries.

New Zealand too has sought to shore up its strategic and military relations in Asia as part of a foreign policy reset in recent years that the government says has turned more attention on Pacific cooperation and security. Officials in Wellington announced in July that work had started on a defense logistics agreement with Japan, intended to make it easier for the countries’ militaries to work together.

Japanese naval vessels do not often make visits so far south in the Pacific Ocean, but the rich and strategically important waters of New Zealand, Australia and smaller Pacific Island countries are increasingly contested by the world’s major powers, making it the site of a fierce battle for influence between Beijing and Western nations.

Although remote, New Zealand has recently been drawn into more fraught questions of regional security. In February, live firing exercises by Chinese naval frigates in the Tasman Sea between New Zealand and Australia drew alarm from those countries’ governments after flights were forced to divert at short notice.

The last port visit to Wellington by a Japanese naval vessel was in 1936, New Zealand’s military said. A Japanese ship visited New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland, in 2016.

Topics: Japan New Zealand

Thousands evacuated as wildfire spreads north of Los Angeles

Thousands evacuated as wildfire spreads north of Los Angeles
Updated 11 sec ago
Thousands evacuated as wildfire spreads north of Los Angeles

Thousands evacuated as wildfire spreads north of Los Angeles
  • A brush fire in a mountainous area north of Los Angeles triggered evacuations in two US counties, scorching nearly 5,000 acres (2,000 hectares), authorities said Friday
Updated 11 sec ago
LOS ANGELES: A brush fire in a mountainous area north of Los Angeles triggered evacuations in two US counties, scorching nearly 5,000 acres (2,000 hectares), authorities said Friday.
At least 10 zones in Los Angeles and Ventura counties were under evacuation orders, with 2,700 residents displaced as of 11 p.m. (0600 GMT) Thursday, Ventura County Fire Department spokesperson Andrew Dowd told AFP.
At least 400 personnel have been deployed to contain the fire, according to Dowd.
The blaze erupted as firefighters battled a separate wildfire — California’s largest of the year so far — which raged for an eighth straight day and engulfed more than 99,000 acres in the Los Padres National Forest, threatening hundreds of homes.
The latest fire has so far burned 4,856 acres and remains zero percent contained, Dowd said.
LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the area, urged residents to heed evacuation guidelines.
“The #CanyonFire is spreading fast under extreme heat & dry conditions near Ventura-LA County line,” Barger wrote on X.
“If you’re in Santa Clarita, Hasley Canyon, or Val Verde, take evacuation orders seriously — when first responders say GO, leave immediately. Keep aware--please don’t risk lives.”
The fires follow a July blaze that scorched more than 70,000 acres and needed hundreds of firefighters to contain it.
Fire authorities at the time noted that dry brush, sustained winds and high temperatures were fueling the flames.
That came after several earlier fires, stoking fears of a difficult season in a state still reeling from wildfires that killed 30 people in January.
Earlier this week, Zurich-based reinsurance giant Swiss Re said natural disasters caused $135 billion in economic losses globally in the first half of this year, fueled by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Wildfire near Spanish tourist town under control

Wildfire near Spanish tourist town under control
Updated 08 August 2025
AFP
Wildfire near Spanish tourist town under control

Wildfire near Spanish tourist town under control
  • The blaze broke out on Tuesday in La Peaa, a wooded area near a beach outside Tarifa, a coastal town of about 19,000 residents
  • Spain is currently experiencing a heat wave, with temperatures nearing 40°Celsius in many regions
Updated 08 August 2025
AFP

MADRID: Firefighters have brought under control a wind-driven wildfire near the southern Spanish tourist town of Tarifa that forced the evacuation of more than 1,500 people, officials said on Friday.

The blaze broke out on Tuesday in La Peaa, a wooded area near a beach outside Tarifa, a coastal town of about 19,000 residents known for its strong winds that attract windsurfers.

Authorities said the fire started in a camper van at a campsite and quickly spread in the gusty conditions.

About 1,550 people and 5,000 vehicles were evacuated from campsites, hotels and homes. Residents and tourists were allowed to return on Wednesday after the fire was declared “stabilized.”

While the flames have been contained, firefighting crews will remain in the area in the coming days to secure the perimeter and prevent flare-ups, Andalusia’s regional firefighting agency, Infoca, said on X.

Spain is currently experiencing a heat wave, with temperatures nearing 40°Celsius in many regions.

The extreme heat is expected to last until at least Wednesday. Civil protection authorities have warned of a high to extreme wildfire risk across much of the country.

Topics: wildfires Spain

Indonesia cracks down on pirate protest flag

Indonesia cracks down on pirate protest flag
Updated 08 August 2025
AFP
Indonesia cracks down on pirate protest flag

Indonesia cracks down on pirate protest flag
  • The pirate banner was taken up by disgruntled truck drivers earlier this summer
  • But the symbol of protest has recently snowballed into an online and real-life movement
Updated 08 August 2025
AFP

JAKARTA: Indonesia is cracking down on a viral pirate flag that is spreading as a symbol of political protest ahead of independence day.

The Jolly Roger skull and bones with a straw hat – from Japanese anime series “One Piece” – has been fluttering from a rising number of trucks, cars and homes.

Officials warn the “provocation” – seen by many as a protest against President Prabowo Subianto’s policies – should not fly alongside the country’s red-and-white flag.

The pirate banner was taken up by disgruntled truck drivers earlier this summer, but has recently snowballed into an online and real-life movement.

“I personally raised the One Piece flag because the red and white flag is too sacred to be raised in this corrupt country,” Khariq Anhar, a 24-year-old university student in Sumatra’s Riau province, said.

“I believe freedom of speech in Indonesia exists, but it is very limited. Voicing your opinion is getting more dangerous.”

Government officials say the flag’s use is an attempt to divide the nation.

They warn it may be banned from flying next to Indonesia’s colors, or being raised on August 17 – the 80th independence anniversary after Japan’s surrender at the end of World War II.

“It is imperative we refrain from creating provocation with symbols that are not relevant to this country’s struggle,” chief security minister Budi Gunawan said in a statement last week.

Ministers have cited a law that prohibits flying a symbol higher than the national flag as the basis for any punishment.

Under that law, intent to desecrate, insult or degrade the flag carries a maximum prison sentence of five years or a fine of nearly $31,000.

State Secretary Minister Prasetyo Hadi on Tuesday said Prabowo had no issue with the “expression of creativity,” but the two flags “should not be placed side by side in a way that invites comparison,” local media reported.

A presidency spokesman did not respond to an AFP question about its position on the pirate flag, which was put two days earlier.

Experts say unhappy Indonesians are using the flag as a way to express anti-government feeling indirectly, with some of Prabowo’s economic and defense policies causing concern about democratic backsliding.

“Symbols like the pirate flag let people channel frustration without spelling it out,” said Dedi Dinarto, lead Indonesia analyst at advisory firm Global Counsel.

“It reflects a public sentiment that parts of the country have been ‘hijacked’.”

Others, like food seller Andri Saputra, who has flown the pirate ensign below an Indonesian flag at his home for a week, say they want to be able to decide what symbols they display.

“I want to be free to express my opinion and express myself,” the 38-year-old said in Boyolali regency in Central Java.

“This is just a cartoon flag from Japan.”

Online culture has been a popular channel for Indonesian dissatisfaction against perceived government corruption and nepotism.

Japanese anime is popular in Indonesia, and in the best-selling ‘One Piece’ manga series created in 1997, the flag represents opposition to an authoritarian world government.

In February, protests known as ‘Dark Indonesia’ began against Prabowo’s widespread budget cuts, sparked by a logo posted on social media showing a black Indonesian mythical Garuda bird alongside the words ‘Emergency Warning’.

Other rallies in 2016 and 2019 were also sparked online, and Dedi says the government may be worried that “this follows the same digital playbook.”

There is also a generational divide, with older locals viewing the Indonesian flag as hard-won after centuries of colonial rule, while younger Indonesians see the new movement as an expression of disappointment.

“They just want Indonesia to get better, but... they can only express it through the ‘One Piece’ flag,” said Ismail Fahmi, founder of Indonesian social media monitor Drone Emprit.

Police in Banten Province neighboring capital Jakarta and West Java Province, Indonesia’s most populous, have threatened action if the flag is flown next to the nation’s colors.

One printing business owner in Central Java said on condition of anonymity that his facility was raided by plain-clothes police on Wednesday evening to halt its production of the pirate emblem.

Rights groups have called the response excessive and say Indonesians are allowed to wave the flag by law.

“Raising the ‘One Piece’ flag as a critic is a part of the freedom of speech and it is guaranteed by the constitution,” said Amnesty International Indonesia executive director Usman Hamid.

Despite the government’s threats, some young Indonesians are still willing to risk walking the plank of protest.

“Last night my friend and I went around the town while raising a One Piece flag,” said Khariq on Wednesday.

“If the government has no fear of repressing its own people, we shouldn’t be scared to fight bad policies.”

Topics: Indonesia

Trump to host Armenia, Azerbaijan for historic ‘Peace Signing’

Trump to host Armenia, Azerbaijan for historic ‘Peace Signing’
Updated 08 August 2025
AFP
Trump to host Armenia, Azerbaijan for historic ‘Peace Signing’

Trump to host Armenia, Azerbaijan for historic ‘Peace Signing’
  • US President Donald Trump will host the leaders of sworn enemies Armenia and Azerbaijan on Friday, touting the prospect of sealing a long-sought peace deal between the two regional rivals after decade
  • Peace has also been elusive for Armenia and Azerbaijan. Sworn enemies for decades, the two former Soviet republics went to war twice over the disputed Karabakh region
Updated 08 August 2025
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will host the leaders of sworn enemies Armenia and Azerbaijan on Friday, touting the prospect of sealing a long-sought peace deal between the two regional rivals after decades of conflict.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev will attend a “Peace Signing Ceremony” at the White House, Trump posted Thursday on his Truth Social platform.
The latest US diplomatic push comes a day after Cambodia’s prime minister announced he had nominated Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize.
Trump has repeatedly praised his own diplomatic efforts, saying he deserves the prize, while also voicing frustration about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the hunger plaguing Gaza during Israel’s offensive.
Peace has also been elusive for Armenia and Azerbaijan. Sworn enemies for decades, the two former Soviet republics went to war twice over the disputed Karabakh region, which Azerbaijan recaptured from Armenian forces in a lightning 2023 offensive, sparking the exodus of more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians.
The two countries have held talks aimed at securing a peaceful resolution, including last month in the United Arab Emirates, but a breakthrough has proved elusive.
“These two Nations have been at War for many years, resulting in the deaths of thousands of people,” Trump wrote.
“Many Leaders have tried to end the War, with no success, until now, thanks to ‘TRUMP.’ My Administration has been engaged with both sides for quite some time,” he added, saying he was “very proud of these courageous Leaders for doing the right thing.”
Friday “will be a Historic Day for Armenia, Azerbaijan, the United States, and, THE WORLD,” Trump said.
Trump, a billionaire business tycoon, also said that Washington will sign bilateral deals with both countries “to pursue Economic opportunities together, so we can fully unlock the potential of the South Caucasus Region.”
One major agreement was already inked in Washington on Thursday, when Aliyev and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff were present for a memorandum of cooperation signed between ExxonMobil and Azerbaijan’s state energy company SOCAR.
Aliyev and Witkoff then sat down for talks, the Azerbaijan president posted on X.
The former Soviet republics had agreed on the text of a comprehensive peace deal in March.
But Azerbaijan has since outlined a host of demands — including amendments to Armenia’s constitution to drop territorial claims for Karabakh — before signing the document.
It was not immediately clear Thursday whether those demands have been met. And while Trump said his administration “has been engaged with both sides for quite some time,” he did not provide specifics on the document that will be signed by representatives of the two countries.
In early July, Pashinyan and Aliyev met for the latest round of peace talks in the United Arab Emirates, but they failed to yield a breakthrough.
The two foes had previously met on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Albania in May.
At the time, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Antonio Costa called for a prompt signature of a peace agreement between the two countries.
A deal to normalize ties would be a major breakthrough in a region where Russia, the European Union, the United States and Turkiye all jostle for influence.

Topics: Armenia-Azerbaijan Donald Trump

China accuses Philippines of ‘playing with fire’ on Taiwan

China accuses Philippines of ‘playing with fire’ on Taiwan
Updated 08 August 2025
Reuters
China accuses Philippines of ‘playing with fire’ on Taiwan

China accuses Philippines of ‘playing with fire’ on Taiwan
  • “‘Geographical proximity’ and ‘large overseas populations’ are not excuses for a country to interfere in the internal affairs of others”
  • Philippine president’s remarks came amid heightened tension between Beijing and Manila
Updated 08 August 2025
Reuters

BEIJING: China accused the Philippines on Friday of “playing with fire” after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Southeast Asian nation would be drawn into any conflict between China and the United States over Taiwan.

It was responding to remarks by Marcos during a state visit to India that the Philippines’ closeness to Taiwan and the large Filipino community there would make involvement necessary in such a conflict.

“’Geographical proximity’ and ‘large overseas populations’ are not excuses for a country to interfere in the internal affairs of others,” China’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We urge the Philippines to earnestly adhere to the one-China principle ... and refrain from playing with fire on issues concerning China’s core interests.”

Marcos’ remarks came amid heightened tension between Beijing and Manila over territorial disputes in the busy waterway of the South China Sea.

Both countries have traded accusations of aggressive maneuvers and sovereignty violations there, prompting the United States to reaffirm its commitment to defend the Philippines.

Beijing views democratically-governed Taiwan as its territory, a claim Taipei rejects.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Wednesday, Marcos told Indian media outlet Firstpost, “If there is an all-out war, then we will be drawn into it.”

He added, “There are many, many Filipino nationals in Taiwan and that would be immediately a humanitarian problem.

“We will have to go in there, find a way to go in there, and find a way to bring our people home.”

China said such arguments “not only violate international law and the ASEAN charter, but also undermine regional peace and stability and the fundamental interests of (the Philippines’) own people.”

Topics: China Taiwan Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

