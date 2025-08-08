You are here

Saudi Arabia keep hopes alive with 77-73 win over Jordan

Saudi Arabia keep hopes alive with 77-73 win over Jordan
Four matches will be held Friday, at the Al-Jawhara Hall in King Abdullah Sports City. (Supplied)
Updated 22 sec ago
SALEH FAREED
Saudi Arabia keep hopes alive with 77-73 win over Jordan

Saudi Arabia keep hopes alive with 77-73 win over Jordan
  • Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman is game’s top player
  • Basketballers play India in next FIBA Asia Cup contest
Updated 22 sec ago
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s national basketball team kept their FIBA Asia Cup hopes alive with a 77-73 victory over Jordan in Group C on Thursday night at the King Abdullah Sports Center.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman led the Saudis with 25 points, alongside eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals for an all-around performance, which netted him the TCL Player of the Game honors.

Mohammed Alsuwailem notched a double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds, with six of their eight blocks.

They were the only players to finish in double digits for the team but eight players scored, with Ali Shubayli, Musab Kadi, Fahad Belal, Mathna Almarwani, and Marzouq Almuwallad chipping in with six points.

Saudi Arabia play India (0-2) on Saturday at 6 p.m. local time, looking to sustain their winning ways and, more importantly, boost their chances of securing the No. 2 spot in Group C.

In other games on Thursday, China secured the first ticket to the second round and topped Group C by beating India 100-69. Taipei topped Group D by defeating Iraq, and also secured a second-round place.

Four matches will be held Friday, at the Al-Jawhara Hall in King Abdullah Sports City.

Korea plays Qatar, with both teams seeking their first win and second-round qualification. And Iran plays Japan, in a contest to top Group B.

The third match is between Lebanon and Australia, with the winner securing the top spot in Group A and a direct ticket to the second round.

The final match is between Syria and Guam, with both teams seeking their first win and qualification to the second round.

Canadian teen Mboko outlasts Osaka to win WTA Montreal crown
Tennis
Canadian teen Mboko outlasts Osaka to win WTA Montreal crown

Canadian teen Mboko outlasts Osaka to win WTA Montreal crown

Canadian teen Mboko outlasts Osaka to win WTA Montreal crown
Updated 08 August 2025
AFP
Canadian teen Mboko outlasts Osaka to win WTA Montreal crown

Canadian teen Mboko outlasts Osaka to win WTA Montreal crown
  • Mboko, 18 and playing in her first WTA final, denied Osaka her first tour-level title since the 2021 Australian Open, wearing down the Japanese star
  • Before an ecstatic center court crowd, she converted eight of her nine break points, seizing her fourth win of the week over a Grand Slam winner
Updated 08 August 2025
AFP

MONTREAL: Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko conquered four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 on Thursday, capping a fairytale run at the WTA Canadian Open with her first WTA title.

Mboko, 18 and playing in her first WTA final, denied Osaka her first tour-level title since the 2021 Australian Open, wearing down the Japanese star, 27, who has struggled to find consistency since returning from maternity leave early in 2024.

Mboko, who was ranked outside the top 300 to start the season and had climbed to 85th entering the week, is now projected to rise to 34th in the world.

Before an ecstatic center court crowd, she converted eight of her nine break points, seizing her fourth win of the week over a Grand Slam winner.

She ousted former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the second round and toppled reigning French Open champion Coco Gauff in the fourth before saving a match point en route to a semifinal victory over former Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina.

Displaying vintage power and precision, Osaka gave her inexperienced opponent little room to maneuver in the first set, gaining an early break on the way to a 3-0 lead and pocketing the set when Mboko, who had 22 unforced errors in the set, mis-fired on two forehands to drop her serve a second time.

Mboko turned the tide in a second set that featured seven total breaks of serve. Osaka looked bewildered as Mboko ramped up the pressure, the Canadian breaking her at love for a 5-2 lead.

Serving for the set, however, Mboko coughed up three double faults and was broken. Osaka capitalized on the reprieve with a hold at love, but Mboko took the set in the next game when Osaka sailed a forehand long on set point.

Osaka appeared demoralized as she was broken at love to open the third set.

Mboko couldn’t consolidate the break, but Osaka was on the ropes again in the third game, drawing a warning for batting a ball skyward in frustration after missing her first serve on break point — which she surrendered with another errant forehand.

That launched a run of five straight games for Mboko.

Winners were proving hard to come by for both players, and when the Canadian saved four break points to hold for a 3-1 lead, Osaka had a mountain to climb that finally proved too steep.

When Osaka smacked a backhand into the net on match point, Mboko dropped to the court as the crowd roared out one more ovation.

Osaka, who had appeared energized in Montreal after a coaching shakeup, posted her best performance in a WTA 1000 tournament since she reached the final at Miami in 2022.
 

Topics: WTA Canadian Open Victoria Mboko Naomi Osaka

Akshay Bhatia fires 62 to set early pace at FedEx St. Jude

Akshay Bhatia fires 62 to set early pace at FedEx St. Jude
Updated 08 August 2025
Reuters
Akshay Bhatia fires 62 to set early pace at FedEx St. Jude

Akshay Bhatia fires 62 to set early pace at FedEx St. Jude
  • Bhatia tossed aside a season filled mostly with disappointment to move atop the leaderboard. His strong start included four birdies on the front nine and an eagle-3 on the par-5 16th hole
  • Those who finish Sunday ranked in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup points standings qualify for the second round of the playoffs to be held next week in Owings Mills, Md.
Updated 08 August 2025
Reuters

MEMPHIS: Akshay Bhatia fired an 8-under-par 62 in Thursday’s first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship to grab a one-stroke lead over England’s Tommy Fleetwood in the opening event of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs.

Fleetwood made a late charge up the leaderboard by birdieing the final four holes for his 7-under 63 at TPC Southwind.

Two strokes behind Bhatia at 6-under 64 are Bud Cauley and Englishmen Harry Hall and Justin Rose. Si Woo Kim of Korea shot 65.

Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Maverick McNealy, Russell Henley and Ben Griffin are four back after 4-under 66s. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler had a chance to join them, but his short par putt on 18 slid past the hole and he settled for a 67.

Bhatia tossed aside a season filled mostly with disappointment to move atop the leaderboard. His strong start included four birdies on the front nine and an eagle-3 on the par-5 16th hole. The only blemish on Bhatia’s scorecard was a bogey on the par-4 12th. He closed in impressive fashion, following the eagle on No. 16 with birdie putts on Nos. 17 and 18.

“I felt like I wasn’t putting great throughout the day, but then those last couple putts managed to drop,” Bhatia said. “All in all, I felt like (my) iron play was nice. I just need to kind of clean up a couple things, like a couple wedge shots, and get a little more comfortable with the putter, but all in all, I felt like I was driving it nice.”

The 62 represented Bhatia’s low round on tour this season, one stroke better than his third-round total at the 3M Open last month and his opening round at the Truist Championship in May.

After opening the 2025 season with three top-10 finishes during the first three months, Bhatia has struggled. He has not recorded a top-10 since his third-place finish at The Players Championship in March. He also has missed four cuts and withdrawn after one round in another event.

“I’ve been looking at a lot of numbers that I don’t need to look at, obviously FedEx Cup, world ranking, and I’m still doing it, and I still catch myself doing it,” Bhatia said. “But I’m just really trying to have a little more peace on the golf course.

“I think this game can consume your life, your happiness, and so I’m just trying to figure out ways to change that because I feel like I don’t really want to live my life based off of an unstable game. That’s going to drive me nuts. This whole year it has, so I’m just trying to be just a little more at ease with whatever I shoot.”

Fleetwood has had five top-10 finishes this season, including a near-victory at the Travelers Championship in June when he was runner-up to Keegan Bradley.

On Thursday, he was even after seven holes, but shot 7-under across his final 11 holes.

“I felt like I hadn’t made the most of any of the chances that I had given myself (early in the round), and I think just being patient through that stretch and then I eventually got something going,” said Fleetwood, in his 15th year on Tour.

Cauley, who has never won a PGA Tour event, closed strong to make a run at Bhatia. Cauley birdied Nos. 10, 12, 15, 16 and 17, all of the putts inside 15 feet. He had moved to 7 under, but his approach on 18 found water and a bogey dropped him back to 6 under.

Hall, who played in the same group with Bhatia, had a bogey-free round. Rose, the runner-up to McIlroy at the Masters, had seven birdies and only one bogey.

The top 70 in the FedEx Cup points standings qualified for the St. Jude, but second-ranked Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, the reigning Masters champion, opted to skip the playoff opener.

Those who finish Sunday ranked in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup points standings qualify for the second round of the playoffs to be held next week in Owings Mills, Md. The top 50 also will be eligible for each of eight PGA Tour signature events in 2026.
 

Topics: FedEx St. Jude Championship Akshay Bhatia

LIV Golf unveils revamped format for 2025 Team Championship in Michigan

LIV Golf unveils revamped format for 2025 Team Championship in Michigan
Updated 07 August 2025
Arab News
LIV Golf unveils revamped format for 2025 Team Championship in Michigan

LIV Golf unveils revamped format for 2025 Team Championship in Michigan
  • 2025 edition, taking place Aug. 22–24 at The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort in Plymouth, will see all 48 players from 12 remaining teams compete across three full days of play
Updated 07 August 2025
Arab News

LONDON: LIV Golf has announced sweeping changes to the format of its season-ending Team Championship, in what organizers hope will provide a more action-packed spectacle when the event returns to Michigan later this month.

The 2025 edition, taking place Aug. 22–24 at The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort in Plymouth, will see all 48 players from the 12 remaining teams compete across three full days of play. 

The overhaul removes previous first-round byes and introduces a high-stakes play-in match on Wednesday, ensuring fans get more chances to watch the league’s biggest stars in action throughout the entire week.

In a significant shift, the two lowest-ranked teams entering the week, seeded 12th and 13th based on regular-season standings, will face off in a single-elimination play-in on Aug. 20. 

The winner progresses to the main draw, while the losing team is eliminated.

Friday’s quarterfinals will feature all 12 qualified teams in match play, with pairings selected by the highest-ranked team captains. 

The format, consisting of two singles matches and one alternate-shot (foursomes) match, will be repeated in Saturday’s semifinals, where teams are divided into a Championship Bracket and a Rankings Bracket based on quarterfinal results. 

Each match carries a total of three points, with the first team to earn two progressing.

The Championship culminates on Sunday with a shift to stroke play. 

All 48 players will compete, with each team’s total score made up of all four individual player scores, a format that places equal importance on every shot from every player.

Positions will be finalized across four tiers. The three finalists in the Championship Bracket will compete for the overall title, with other teams ranked based on their respective finishes in the Championship or Rankings brackets.

One of the key tactical tweaks this year gives the higher-seeded team captain in each match the advantage of seeing the opponent’s lineup before finalizing his own, a move that could prove decisive in closely fought contests.

“I think you’ll see a few teams get knocked out that you maybe wouldn’t expect,” said Cameron Smith, captain of reigning champions Ripper GC. Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau added: “More pressure. Each day matters more.”

Ross Hallett, LIV Golf’s executive vice president and head of events, said the updated format was designed with fans in mind.

“The new format reflects the league’s goal to consistently enhance both our competition and fan experiences while producing an exciting and memorable event,” he said. 

“These updates mean fans will get more golf from our top teams and put added pressure on players to perform from start to finish as we look to crown our global team champion. 

“We’re looking forward to putting on a fantastic championship event filled with high-stakes competition, world-class concerts and family-friendly activities to be enjoyed by fans of all ages,” he added.

Topics: golf LIV Golf Saudi Arabia 2025 LIV Golf League Team Championship

Pakistan suspends cricketer Haider Ali over UK police criminal investigation

Pakistan suspends cricketer Haider Ali over UK police criminal investigation
Updated 07 August 2025
Pakistan suspends cricketer Haider Ali over UK police criminal investigation

Pakistan suspends cricketer Haider Ali over UK police criminal investigation
  • PCB says probe being conducted over incident that reportedly occurred during Pakistan Shaheen’s recent tour of England
  • Board says it has ensured that Haider Ali has received “appropriate legal support” to protect his rights during the investigation
Updated 07 August 2025
Shahjahan Khurram

Islamabad: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday it has decided to place cricketer Haider Ali under provisional suspension, saying it was informed that the Greater Manchester Police was conducting a criminal investigation against the athlete. 

Without sharing details of the investigation, the PCB said the probe relates to an incident that reportedly occurred during the Pakistan Shaheens’ cricket team’s recent tour of England.

The board said in line with its duty to ensure the welfare and legal rights of all its players, the PCB has ensured that Haider Ali has received “appropriate legal support” to protect his rights throughout this process. The cricket board added that it respects the legal procedures and processes of the UK and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course.

“Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation,” it added. 

The cricket board said that once the legal proceedings conclude and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take “appropriate action” under its Code of Conduct.

“Until such time as the legal process reaches its conclusion, the PCB will not offer further comment on the matter,” the board concluded. 

Ali, 24, is a right-handed aggressive batter who has featured for Pakistan in only two ODIs but 35 T20Is and 164 T20s. In T20Is, he has scored 505 runs at an average of 17.41 and made three half-centuries. In T20s, the batter has scored 3,141 runs and scored 17 fifties.

He has played for renowned Pakistan Super League franchises such as Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi. 

Topics: Haider Ali Pakistani cricketer

Frankfurt sign Japan winger Ritsu Doan for its Champions League return

Frankfurt sign Japan winger Ritsu Doan for its Champions League return
Updated 07 August 2025
AP
Frankfurt sign Japan winger Ritsu Doan for its Champions League return

Frankfurt sign Japan winger Ritsu Doan for its Champions League return
  • Doan joins on a five-year contract from fellow German club Freiburg
  • “I’m very happy and honored to be here,” he said in a translated video message to Frankfurt fans
Updated 07 August 2025
AP

FRANKFURT: Eintracht Frankfurt have signed Japanese winger Ritsu Doan to strengthen a squad depleted by the sale of Hugo Ekitiké as they prepare to return to the Champions League.

Doan joins on a five-year contract from fellow German club Freiburg, where he was top scorer with 10 goals as the team placed fifth in the Bundesliga.

“I’m very happy and honored to be here,” Doan said in a translated video message to Frankfurt fans. “I can’t wait to play in front of the supporters.”

Frankfurt are heading back to the Champions League this season after a third-place Bundesliga finish but will have a new-look attack after striker Ekitiké was sold to Liverpool for a fee of 69 million pounds ($93.5 million).

The 27-year-old Doan will be expected to team up with another new signing for Ekitiké’s center-forward role, ex-Mainz striker Jonathan Burkardt.

Doan won the Dutch Cup with PSV Eindhoven in 2022 and has played 57 games for the Japanese national team. That includes all of its games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and a role in securing qualification for next year’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Doan could make his Frankfurt debut Aug. 17 in a German Cup game against fifth-tier Engers. Frankfurt’s first Bundesliga game of the season is six days later at home to Werder Bremen.

Topics: Freiburg Ritsu Doan Eintracht Frankfurt

