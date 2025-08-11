You are here

On the front lines in eastern Ukraine, peace feels far away

On the front lines in eastern Ukraine, peace feels far away
Ukrainian medics of Da Vinci Wolves Battalion treat their injured comrades at a stabilisation point on Pokrovsk direction, Ukraine. (AP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP
On the front lines in eastern Ukraine, peace feels far away

On the front lines in eastern Ukraine, peace feels far away
  • Diplomatic peace efforts feel so far removed from the battlefield that many soldiers doubt they can bring results
  • Few believe the current talks can end the war; more likely, they say, is a brief pause in hostilities before Russia resumes the assault with greater force
Updated 7 sec ago
AP
DONETSK REGION: In a dugout where each nearby blast sends dirt raining from the ceiling and the black plastic lining the walls slipping down, Ukrainian soldiers say peace talks feel distant and unlikely to end the war. Explosions from Russian weapons — from glide bombs to artillery shells — thunder regularly overhead, keeping them underground except when they fire the M777 howitzer buried near their trench.
Nothing on the Eastern Front suggests the war could end soon.
Diplomatic peace efforts feel so far removed from the battlefield that many soldiers doubt they can bring results. Their skepticism is rooted in months of what they see as broken US promises to end the war quickly.
Recent suggestions by US President Donald Trump that there will be some ” swapping of territories” — as well as media reports that it would involve Ukrainian troops leaving the Donetsk region where they have fought for years defending every inch of land — have stirred confusion and rejection among the soldiers.
Few believe the current talks can end the war. More likely, they say, is a brief pause in hostilities before Russia resumes the assault with greater force.
“At minimum, the result would be to stop active fighting — that would be the first sign of some kind of settlement,” said soldier Dmytro Loviniukov of the 148th Brigade. “Right now, that’s not happening. And while these talks are taking place, they (the Russians) are only strengthening their positions on the front line.”
Long war, no relief
On one artillery position, talk often turns to home. Many Ukrainian soldiers joined the army in the first days of the full-scale invasion, leaving behind civilian jobs. Some thought they would serve only briefly. Others didn’t think about the future at all — because at that moment, it didn’t exist.
In the years since, many have been killed. Those who survived are in their fourth year of a grueling war, far removed from the civilian lives they once knew. With mobilization faltering and the war dragging on far longer than expected, there is no one to replace them as the Ukrainian army struggles with recruiting new people.
The army cannot also demobilize those who serve without risking the collapse of the front.
That is why soldiers wait for even the possibility of a pause in hostilities. When direct talks between Russia and Ukraine were held in Istanbul in May, the soldiers from 148th brigade read the news with cautious hope, said a soldier with the call sign Bronson, who once worked as a tattoo artist.
Months later, hope has been replaced with dark humor. On the eve of a deadline that US President Donald Trump reportedly gave Russia’s Vladimir Putin — one that has since vanished from the agenda amid talk of a meeting in Alaska — the Russian fire roared every minute for hours. Soldiers joked that the shelling was because the deadline was “running out.”
“We are on our land. We have no way back,” said the commander of the artillery group, Dmytro Loviniukov. “We stand here because there is no choice. No one else will come here to defend us.”
Training for what’s ahead
Dozens of kilometers from Zaporizhzhia region, north to the Donetsk area, heavy fighting grinds on toward Pokrovsk — now the epicenter of fighting.
Once home to about 60,000 people, the city has been under sustained Russian assault for months. The Russians have formed a pocket around Pokrovsk, though Ukrainian troops still hold the city and street fighting has yet to begin. Reports of Russian saboteurs entering the city started to appear almost daily, but the military says those groups have been neutralized.
Ukrainian soldiers of the Spartan brigade push through drills with full intensity, honing their skills for the battlefield in the Pokrovsk area.
Everything at the training range, only 45 kilometers (28 miles) from the front, is designed to mirror real combat conditions — even the terrain. A thin strip of forest breaks up the vast fields of blooming sunflowers stretching into the distance until the next tree line appears.
One of the soldiers training there is a 35-year-old with the call sign Komrad, who joined the military only recently. He says he has no illusions that the war will end soon.
“My motivation is that there is simply no way back,” he said. “If you are in the military, you have to fight. If we’re here, we need to cover our brothers in arms.”
Truce doesn’t mean peace
For Serhii Filimonov, commander of the “Da Vinci Wolves” battalion of the 59th brigade, the war’s end is nowhere in sight, and current news doesn’t influence the ongoing struggle to find enough resources to equip the unit that is fighting around Pokrovsk.
“We are preparing for a long war. We have no illusions that Russia will stop,” he said, speaking at his field command post. “There may be a ceasefire, but there will be no peace.”
Filimonov dismisses recent talk of exchanging territory or signing agreements as temporary fixes at best.
“Russia will not abandon its goal of capturing all of Ukraine,” he said. “They will attack again. The big question is what security guarantees we get — and how we hit pause.”
A soldier with the call sign Mirche from the 68th brigade said that whenever there is a new round of talks, the hostilities intensify around Pokrovsk — Russia’s key priority during this summer’s campaign.
Whenever peace talks begin, “things on the front get terrifying,” he said.

Topics: Ukraine Russia

Leaders of Indonesia and Peru hold talks on trade and economic ties

Leaders of Indonesia and Peru hold talks on trade and economic ties
Updated 6 sec ago
AP
Leaders of Indonesia and Peru hold talks on trade and economic ties

Leaders of Indonesia and Peru hold talks on trade and economic ties
  • Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has met his Indonesian counterpart, Prabowo Subianto, on Monday on a visit aimed at strengthening economic ties as the two countries look to expand into new markets am
  • The two-day visit is expected to deepen Peru’s ties with Indonesia, after the two nations concluded negotiations which began in May on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
Updated 6 sec ago
AP
JAKARTA: Peruvian President Dina Boluarte met his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto on Monday during a visit aimed at strengthening economic ties as the two countries for new markets amid geopolitical challenges and rising trade barriers.
The signing came just four days after the US President Donald Trump began imposing higher import taxes on dozens of countries on Thursday, including a 19 percent rate on Indonesia. Imports from Peru are paying the 10 percent baseline rate Trump set in April.
Boluarte arrived in Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta on Sunday afternoon, following an invitation President Prabowo extended when the two leaders met at the APEC Summit in Peru in November 2024.
The two-day visit is aimed at deepening Peru’s ties with Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, after the two nations concluded negotiations which began in May on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement or CEPA.
Subianto hosted Boluarte with a ceremony at Merdeka palace in Jakarta before the two leaders lead a closed-door bilateral meeting.
The two leaders are expected to witness the signing of CEPA that could be a major booster to bilateral trade, said Indonesia’s trade minister Budi Santoso ahead of the visit.
“The CEPA deal with Peru is a potential gateway for Indonesian goods and services to enter markets in Central and South America,” Santoso said, “We hope the deal can strengthen Indonesia’s trade presence in the region.”
His ministry’s data showed the country’s total trade with Peru went down from $554.2 million in 2022 to $444.4 million the following year, while Indonesia enjoyed a $290.4 million trade surplus in 2023, driven by major exports including vehicles, footwear and biodiesel.
Indonesia is currently seeking membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which Peru is part of, to boost export growth.

Philippines’ Marcos says China ‘misinterpreted’ his comments on Taiwan

Philippines’ Marcos says China ‘misinterpreted’ his comments on Taiwan
Updated 8 min 10 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Philippines' Marcos says China 'misinterpreted' his comments on Taiwan

Philippines’ Marcos says China ‘misinterpreted’ his comments on Taiwan
  • Philippine leader: ‘War over Taiwan will drag the Philippines kicking and screaming into the conflict. That is what I was trying to say’
  • Over a hundred thousand Filipinos live and work in Taiwan, according to Philippine government data
Updated 8 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday that Beijing has “misinterpreted” his comments saying Manila will be inevitably drawn in to a conflict between China and Taiwan should one erupt.

China accused Marcos of “playing with fire” after the Philippine leader said during a visit to India that “there is no way that the Philippines can stay out of it” due to its proximity to the democratically governed island.

“We are, I think for propaganda purposes, misinterpreted,” Marcos told a press briefing.

“I’m a little bit perplexed why it would be characterized as such, as playing with fire,” he added.

Marcos said Filipinos working and living in Taiwan will have to be evacuated if a conflict does arise but maintained that he wishes to avoid confrontation and war.

Over a hundred thousand Filipinos live and work in Taiwan, according to Philippine government data.

“War over Taiwan will drag the Philippines kicking and screaming into the conflict. That is what I was trying to say,” Marcos said.

Marcos’ comments come at a time of heightened tensions between Manila and Beijing over territorial disputes in the South China Sea, a strategic waterway where the two countries have had a series of maritime run-ins over the past years.

On Monday, a Philippine vessel transporting provisions to Filipino fishermen in the Scarborough Shoal was sprayed at with a water cannon by a Chinese coast guard ship, the Philippine Coast Guard said. The vessel managed to evade being hit.

China’s embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the president’s remarks.

Responding to the Monday incident, China’s coast guard said it had taken necessary measures to expel Philippine vessels from Scarborough Shoal, which China claims as its own territory.

It described the operation as “professional, standardized, legitimate and legal.”

A 2016 ruling of an international arbitral tribunal voided Beijing’s sweeping claims in the region, saying they had no basis under international law, a decision China rejects.

Topics: China Taiwan Philippines Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

North Korea warns of ‘resolute counteraction’ over US-South Korea drills

North Korea warns of ‘resolute counteraction’ over US-South Korea drills
Updated 6 min 45 sec ago
AFP
North Korea warns of 'resolute counteraction' over US-South Korea drills

North Korea warns of ‘resolute counteraction’ over US-South Korea drills
  • The warning comes as Seoul and Washington are set to carry out their annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises, aimed at containing the nuclear-armed North, from August 18 to 21
Updated 6 min 45 sec ago
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea will react with “resolute counteraction” in the event of provocations from upcoming joint military drills between South Korea and the United States, its defense chief said Monday in a state media dispatch.
The warning comes as Seoul and Washington are set to carry out their annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises, aimed at containing the nuclear-armed North, from August 18 to 21.
North Korea — which attacked its neighbor in 1950, triggering the Korean War — has always been infuriated by US-South Korean military drills, decrying them as rehearsals for invasion.
“The armed forces of the DPRK will cope with the war drills of the US and (South Korea) with thoroughgoing and resolute counteraction posture... at the level of the right to self-defense,” North Korean defense chief No Kwang Chol said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.
The US stations around 28,500 troops in South Korea, and the allies regularly stage joint drills they describe as defensive in nature.
Seoul and Pyongyang have recently appeared to be heading toward a thaw in relations, with the two sides removing propaganda loudspeakers along the border.
Seoul has said North Korean troops have begun dismantling propaganda loudspeakers used to blare unsettling noises along the border, days after Seoul’s new administration dismantled its own.
The two countries had already halted propaganda broadcasts along the demilitarised zone, Seoul’s military said in June, after the election of President Lee Jae Myung, who is seeking to ease tensions with Pyongyang.
Relations between the two Koreas had been at one of their lowest points in years under former president Yoon Suk Yeol, with Seoul taking a hard line toward Pyongyang, which has drawn ever closer to Moscow in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Lee has taken a different approach to dealing with the North since his June election, including requesting civic groups cease sending propaganda leaflets over the border by balloon.

Topics: US South Korea North Korea

Heavy rains in southern Japan cause flooding and mudslides, and leave several people missing

Heavy rains in southern Japan cause flooding and mudslides, and leave several people missing
Updated 11 August 2025
AP
Heavy rains in southern Japan cause flooding and mudslides, and leave several people missing

Heavy rains in southern Japan cause flooding and mudslides, and leave several people missing
  • The torrential rain that began late last week left one person missing and four others injured in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima
  • Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said his government was supporting search and rescue operations for the missing and helping others in affected areas
Updated 11 August 2025
AP

TOKYO: Downpours on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu caused flooding and mudslides, injuring a number of people and impacting travel during a Buddhist holiday week. Several people were reported missing.
The torrential rain that began late last week left one person missing and four others injured in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima. The low-pressure system stuck over the region has since dumped more rain in the northern parts of Kyushu.
The Japan Meteorological Agency early Monday issued the highest-level warning in Kumamoto. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency issued evacuation adviseries to tens of thousands of people in Kumamoto and six other prefectures in the region.
Rescue workers in the region were searching for several people.
In Kumamoto, they were looking for three people. A family of three was hit by a mudslide while driving to an evacuation center. Two were dug out alive but a third person was still missing. Two others were missing elsewhere in the prefecture.
Several other people were also reported missing after falling into swollen rivers in Kumamoto and nearby Fukuoka prefecture.
Television footage showed muddy water gushing down, carrying broken trees and branches, and residents wading through knee-deep floodwater.
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said his government was supporting search and rescue operations for the missing and helping others in affected areas. He urged residents “to use maximum caution,” encouraging them to “please prioritize actions to save your lives.”
Heavy rain also impacted people traveling during Japan’s Buddhist “bon” holiday week.
Bullet trains connecting Kagoshima and Hakata in northern Kyushu, as well as local train services, were suspended Monday morning. Services were partially resumed in areas where the rain subsided. About 6,000 households were out of power in Kumamoto, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co.

Topics: Japan

Chinese vessels collide while pursuing Philippine boat in South China Sea: Manila

Chinese vessels collide while pursuing Philippine boat in South China Sea: Manila
Updated 11 August 2025
AFP
Chinese vessels collide while pursuing Philippine boat in South China Sea: Manila

Chinese vessels collide while pursuing Philippine boat in South China Sea: Manila
  • Incident occurred near the contested Scarborough Shoal as the Philippine coast guard escorted boats distributing aid to fishermen in the area
  • The reported collision is the latest in a series of confrontations between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea
Updated 11 August 2025
AFP

MANILA: A Chinese navy vessel collided with one from its coast guard while chasing a Philippines patrol boat in the South China Sea, Manila said Monday, releasing dramatic video footage of the confrontation.

The incident occurred near the contested Scarborough Shoal as the Philippine coast guard escorted boats distributing aid to fishermen in the area, spokesman Commodore Jay Tarriela said in a statement.

Video released by Manila showed a China Coast Guard ship and a much larger vessel bearing the number 164 on its hull colliding with a loud crash.

“The (China Coast Guard vessel) CCG 3104, which was chasing the (Filipino coast guard vessel) BRP Suluan at high speed, performed a risky maneuver from the (Philippine) vessel’s starboard quarter, leading to the impact with the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) Navy warship,” Tarriela said.

“This resulted in substantial damage to the CCG vessel’s forecastle, rendering it unseaworthy,” he said.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reported collision is the latest in a series of confrontations between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost entirely despite an international ruling that the assertion has no legal basis.

More than 60 percent of global maritime trade passes through the disputed waterway.

The Scarborough Shoal – a triangular chain of reefs and rocks – has been a flashpoint between the countries since China seized it from the Philippines in 2012.

It was unclear if anyone was hurt in Monday’s incident.

Tarriela said the Chinese crew “never responded” to the Filipino ship’s offer of assistance.

Earlier in the confrontation, the BRP Suluan was “targeted with a water cannon” by the Chinese but “successfully” evaded it, Tarriela’s statement said.

Topics: China Philippines South China Sea

