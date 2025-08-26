Oil Updates — crude retreats from almost 3-week high driven by Russia supply risks

Can AI make Saudi sports smarter without losing its soul?

ALKHOBAR: Artificial intelligence is no longer a side project in global sports, it’s becoming central to performance, fan engagement, and strategy. IBM has been one of the most visible players in this transformation, bringing its AI innovations from the world’s top tournaments to Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing sports scene.

But beyond corporate case studies, a bigger question looms: how should Saudi sports federations, clubs, and fans adapt to this wave of technology? Can AI truly deliver, or will it overpromise?

Saudi Arabia’s sports market is booming. Valued at $7.2 billion in 2023, it is expected to surpass $22.4 billion by 2030. More than $2 billion has already been invested in facilities, talent, and international events—from hosting Formula 1 to the FIFA Club World Cup.

This trajectory was highlighted in a recent Arab News op-ed by Ayman Al-Rashed, who noted how AI is central to expanding fan experiences and making Saudi sports more globally competitive. The investments align with Vision 2030’s push to diversify the economy through sports and entertainment, positioning the sector as both a cultural and financial pillar for the Kingdom.

One of IBM’s most ambitious experiments came in 2024 with Sevilla FC. Together, they launched Scout Advisor, a generative AI tool built on watsonx that analyzes more than 200,000 scouting reports. Beyond traditional stats like minutes played or goals scored, the system reads unstructured scout notes on attitude, adaptability, and playing style. For a league like the Saudi Pro League, attracting global stars, such a tool could transform recruitment.

Yet some Saudi voices caution that AI should complement—not replace—human judgment.

“AI gives us accurate numbers and predictions, but in the end human experience and field vision remain essential,” said Yasser Al-Ghamdi, a sports science student at King Saud University.

Opinion This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

IBM’s longest-running partnerships are in tennis and golf. At Wimbledon, the company built Match Chat, an AI-powered assistant that answers fan questions in real time, analyzes probabilities, and predicts match outcomes. A similar platform at The Masters offered golf fans deeper insights into performance and strategy.

This mirrors findings from an Arab News survey earlier this year, where 80 percent of Saudi adults reported using AI tools, and one in three use them regularly. Nearly 90 percent said making Saudi Arabia an AI powerhouse should be a national priority — underscoring high expectations for localized innovation.

In Formula 1, IBM partnered with Scuderia Ferrari HP to redesign its mobile app with watsonx-powered racing insights. Fans now receive AI-generated summaries, driver comparisons, and interactive features in real time.

For Saudi Arabia, which hosts a Formula 1 Grand Prix as part of its expanding sports calendar, the potential is significant. The key, however, is ensuring these tools enhance both spectacle and grassroots value. Success will depend on balancing global best practices with local realities, benefiting players, coaches, and fans at every level.

Global partnerships only work if they are adapted to local contexts. That’s why IBM, alongside the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, developed ALLaM, an Arabic large language model capable of processing multiple dialects. The platform bridges linguistic gaps for fans and athletes across the Gulf, making interactions more natural and inclusive. Its impact will hinge on how it’s adopted on the ground.

This emphasis on localization and human-in-the-loop AI echoes developments in healthcare. MBZUAI graduates developed HuLP and Med-YOLOWorld, AI systems designed to work alongside doctors rather than replace them. The same principle applies to sports: AI must collaborate with coaches, referees, and trainers.

DID YOU KNOW? • One of IBM’s most ambitious experiments came in 2024 with Sevilla FC. • They launched Scout Advisor, a generative AI tool built on watsonx that analyzes more than 200,000 scouting reports. • The system reads unstructured scout notes on attitude, adaptability, and playing style.

IBM highlights its ethical AI framework, stressing explainability, fairness, and data protection. But in Saudi Arabia, experts insist oversight must go beyond corporate pledges. With billions invested, federations need transparency, accountability, and governance when deploying AI.

Arab News has reported similar concerns in healthcare, with Dr. Mansoor Khan warning that “AI is not one thing, it’s a set of technologies that need to be used carefully, mapped to specific problems and workflows.” The same caution applies to sports.

Looking ahead, IBM predicts AI will play a central role in personalized fan experiences, athlete training, and recruitment. In Saudi Arabia, AI could make the Kingdom a global sports testbed. Potential applications include:

• Smart stadiums with AI crowd management and personalized fan services.

• Player development supported by AI-driven performance analytics.

• Localized fan platforms in Arabic, reflecting Saudi values.

• Sports medicine enhanced by AI tools for injury prevention and recovery.

For some, the immediate value is on the pitch.

“AI can help us track training loads and reduce injuries, but it can’t capture a player’s mental or emotional state,” said Mohammed Al-Qahtani, a sports science graduate from King Saud University.

From Sevilla’s scouting rooms to Ferrari’s circuits and Wimbledon’s courts, AI is reshaping global sports. In Saudi Arabia, the real opportunity lies not in copying global models, but in tailoring them to local culture, athletes, and fans. As the Kingdom invests heavily in infrastructure and innovation, the true test will be whether technology strengthens the human side of sport—or replaces it.