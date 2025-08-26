Saudi Arabia’s digital government push driving top-10 ranking ambition: KPMG

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is fast-tracking the unification of its government platforms, with 267 already merged as the Kingdom seeks a top-10 global ranking by 2030, according to KPMG Middle East.
The firm’s latest report, “From Citizen Experience to Empowerment”, sets out how the Kingdom is poised to integrate its fragmented digital services into a singular ecosystem, capitalizing on its advanced infrastructure, centralized governance, and digitally native population.
The move builds on the Kingdom’s Digital Government Strategy 2023–2030, which seeks to consolidate more than 800 separate platforms into a coherent, citizen-centric ecosystem.
In its report, KPMG stated: “Saudi Arabia has the opportunity to enter this transformation with strategic advantages: strong leadership commitment under Vision 2030, streamlined governance, advanced digital infrastructure, and a digitally native population.”
This transformation leverages artificial intelligence, blockchain, predictive analytics, and Internet of Things technologies.
In July, the Digital Government Authority announced the integration and closure of 267 digital platforms across various sectors as part of ongoing efforts to improve efficiency and user experiences.
DGA also reported that the 2025 Digital Experience Maturity Index reached 86.71 percent, classified as “Advanced,” following an assessment of 50 digital platforms across 20 themes.
The report outlines how Saudi Arabia’s digital strategy is designed to meet growing expectations for seamless and intuitive government services.
It draws upon the success of platforms like Absher, Tawakkalna, and Musaned, which serve millions of users.
Absher alone supports over 28 million citizens with a unified digital ID and offers more than 500 services.
Tawakkalna, initially a health-tracking application, now provides access to over 600 government services in real-time.
Despite progress, KPMG highlights the challenges associated with service duplication and inconsistent user experiences due to platform fragmentation.
To address this, DGA launched the Whole-of-Government program in 2022, focusing on unifying service design, platform governance, and shared IT resources.
The program has reduced government platforms from 817 at launch to 550 by mid-2025. It aims to optimize resources, deliver more effective digital services, and enhance beneficiary satisfaction.
“The unified design system provides standardized guidelines to ensure consistency across government platforms,” the report noted.
Saudi Arabia’s commitment to digital transformation is reflected in global benchmarks.
The Kingdom rose 25 positions in the latest UN E-Government Development Index and now ranks fourth globally in the Digital Services Index.
A unified digital government in Saudi Arabia will depend on several key enablers: strong governance, workforce upskilling, strategic leadership alignment, and proactive citizen engagement.
KPMG recommended a national chief information officer council to coordinate integration and enforce compliance across entities.
“Achieving platform unification requires a multi-tiered governance framework, with strong leadership at the central government level,” the report stated.
The roadmap includes establishing a national digital identity for secure single sign-on access and deploying standardized APIs for data interoperability.
AI-driven personalization will be central to delivering tailored services. Blockchain will be used for secure identity verification and transparent records, while IoT will enhance real-time responsiveness.
The initiative also places significant emphasis on inclusivity and accessibility. Services will be adapted for citizens, expatriates, domestic workers, and international visitors.
Multiple languages, adaptive technologies, and simplified user flows will ensure equitable access regardless of digital literacy levels.
To support the transformation, public sector employees will undergo training in AI, customer experience methodologies, cybersecurity, and digital service design.
A cultural shift toward collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement will be promoted through change management programs and co-design initiatives with citizens.
The final stage envisions a predictive and anticipatory governance model, where services are delivered before citizens request them.
Real-time dashboards, continuous feedback, and AI-powered decision-making will reinforce agility and responsiveness.
As dependency on digital systems increases, cybersecurity resilience and decentralized infrastructure will become vital.
Through a phased, integrated approach, Saudi Arabia is charting a path toward a resilient, inclusive, and globally competitive digital government.
“This comprehensive and integrated approach fully aligns with Vision 2030, positioning the Kingdom as a global benchmark in next-generation digital governance,” the report concluded.