  Israel mobilizes reservists as it pushes into initial stages of Gaza City offensive

Israeli soldiers move on armored personnel carriers near the Israeli Gaza border, in southern Israel. (AP)
Israeli soldiers move on armored personnel carriers near the Israeli Gaza border, in southern Israel. (AP)
  • Reservist call up will be gradual and include 60,000, Israel’s military said last month
  • At least 86 people were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza, and scores more were wounded in the past 24 hours
DEIR AL BALAH: Tens of thousands of reservists started to report for duty on Tuesday ahead of a new Israeli offensive in Gaza City, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to speed up, despite warnings from senior ranks.

Israeli Army Radio said that some 40,000 reservists would report for duty on Tuesday for the Gaza City offensive. The military said it was readying logistically for the intake of reservists ahead of the offensive.

Israel’s security cabinet, chaired by Netanyahu, approved a plan last month to expand the campaign in Gaza with the aim of taking Gaza City, where Israeli forces waged fierce urban warfare with Hamas in the early stages of the war. Israel currently holds about 75 percent of the Gaza Strip.

A security cabinet meeting late on Sunday included angry exchanges between Netanyahu and his ministers, who want to push ahead with the Gaza City offensive, and military chief Eyal Zamir, who has urged the politicians to reach a ceasefire deal.

Zamir said the campaign will endanger hostages and put further strain on the already over-stretched army, according to four ministers and two military officials present at the meeting.

This follows similar exchanges between Zamir and Netanyahu’s cabinet last month. Netanyahu said on August 20 that he gave the instruction to speed up the timetable for taking what he describes as Hamas’ last bastion.

But on August 21, in discussions to approve the battle plans, the military again warned against hostages being endangered and said it could not begin the campaign for at least two months, according to a source in Netanyahu’s circle and a defense official.

The military’s main reason was that more time was needed for humanitarian efforts. But surveys have shown a substantial proportion of reservists are unhappy with the cabinet’s plans, with some having taken the unusual step of openly accusing the government of lacking a cohesive strategy for Gaza, a post-war plan for the enclave or clear victory metrics.

“I don’t feel like I’m doing anything that really applies significant pressure to have Hamas release the hostages,” one combat reservist who has been serving in Gaza since October 7 told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak publicly.

Israeli strikes

At least 86 people were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza, and scores more were wounded in the past 24 hours, local health authorities said.

Three separate airstrikes killed 26 people in total in houses in the Gaza City suburbs, where the Israeli forces stepped up aerial and ground bombardment in preparation for expanding the fighting.

Outside Gaza City’s Al-Shifa hospital, white plastic body bags with corpses were laid out on the street spattered with blood. Crowds wailed for slain relatives.

“We fled (our homes) with nothing. They went to get clothes and food from their homes, to bring clothes for their children and food for themselves... and Look now! They came back as martyrs!” said Nasr Nasr, a relative of some of the dead.

Hundreds of mourners carried bodies through the streets. Others stood and prayed around a group of five bodies in shrouds, including three tiny children.

The Israeli army’s Arabic service spokesperson told residents of Gaza there would be better humanitarian services in the south, as the army prepared to expand the Gaza City offensive.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment but it has stated that its forces are combating fighters on the outskirts of Gaza City, destroying tunnels and militant infrastructure and seizing weapons.

Other deaths reported on Tuesday included five people killed while waiting in a food line in the south, nine killed in a strike on an apartment, and seven killed by Israeli tank fire.

Thirteen more Palestinians, including three children, died of malnutrition and starvation in Gaza in the past 24 hours, the territory’s health ministry said on Tuesday, raising officially reported deaths from such causes to at least 361, including 130 children, the vast majority in recent weeks.

Israel disputes the hunger fatality figures given by the health ministry of Gaza’s government, arguing that deaths were due to other medical causes.

The war in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, when gunmen led by Hamas attacked southern Israeli communities near the border, killing some 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and taking 251 hostages including children into Gaza, according to Israeli figures.

Over 62,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s air and ground war in Gaza since then, according to Gaza health officials, who do not say how many were militants but have said most of those killed have been women and children.

Ceasefire talks that would see a pause in the fighting ended in a deadlock in July.

Israeli authorities believe that of the 48 remaining captives, 20 hostages are still alive.

Algeria president replaces prime minister

Algeria president replaces prime minister
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP
Follow

  The presidency statement said Industry Minister Sifi Ghrieb was appointed interim prime minister
ALGIERS: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday removed his prime minister, Nadir Larbaoui, according to a statement that provided no reason for the decision.
Larbaoui, a former lawyer, held the post since November 2023 following a diplomatic career that saw him represent Algeria as ambassador to several countries as well as to the United Nations.
His absence from a recent meeting to discuss a bus accident that had killed 18 people in the North African country has drawn attention and criticism on social media.
The presidency statement said Industry Minister Sifi Ghrieb was appointed interim prime minister.
Ghrieb, who will keep his ministerial portfolio, has served in various senior positions including as board chairman at the Algerian Qatari Steel company.
 

 

UN ‘gravely alarmed’ by military mobilization in Libya’s capital

Libyan security forces man a check point in the northwestern city of Misrata on May 29, 2023. (AFP)
Libyan security forces man a check point in the northwestern city of Misrata on May 29, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP
Follow

  Libya is split between the UN-recognized government in Tripoli, led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, and a rival administration in the east
TRIPOLI: The UN Support Mission in Libya said Tuesday that it was “gravely alarmed” over new military mobilizations by rival groups in the Libyan capital.
In recent days, armed vehicles have reportedly moved into Tripoli from Misrata, around 200 kilometers (125 miles) away, and on Monday night gunfire was heard in the capital, according to witnesses and videos circulated online.
UNSMIL said the recent “rapidly escalating tensions and military mobilization” in Tripoli “could lead to armed confrontation.”
Sabiha Mohamad, a resident in western Tripoli, told AFP she had heard the gunshots but said “there was more fear than harm.”
There were no official reports of casualties, and it remained unclear who fired the shots.
“We stay cautious when going out, because anything could break out at any moment,” Mohamad said.
Libya is split between the UN-recognized government in Tripoli, led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, and a rival administration in the east.
The North African country has remained divided since a NATO-backed revolt toppled and killed longtime leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
UNSMIL urged “all actors to cease any preparations for violence,” warning they could spiral into a “’lose-lose’ war.”
In May, Tripoli was rocked by days of deadly fighting between rival armed groups that left at least eight people dead, according to the UN.
The fighting came after Dbeibah announced a string of executive orders seeking to dismantle armed groups that he said had “become stronger than the state.”
Tensions have been flaring between government-aligned groups and Radaa, a powerful rival faction that controls Mitiga airport and other parts of eastern Tripoli.
Last month, UNSMIL chief Hanna Tetteh proposed a roadmap for “general elections and the unification of institutions” in the divided country.
The plan looks to implement a “politically viable electoral framework” and “a new unified government,” the UN said.
 

 

Israel launches new military surveillance satellite into space

Israel launches new military surveillance satellite into space
Updated 02 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

  The Ofek 19 satellite was built by state-run Israel Aerospace Industries
JERUSALEM: Israel on Tuesday launched its latest spy satellite into space from an undisclosed site, the Defense Ministry said.
The Ofek 19 satellite was built by state-run Israel Aerospace Industries.
“Ofek 19 is a highly advanced SAR (synthetic aperture radar) observation satellite with enhanced capabilities. Upon entering Earth’s orbit, the satellite will undergo a series of designated tests to assess its integrity and performance,” the ministry said in a statement.
Israel has launched Ofek observation satellites since 1988 for monitoring and intelligence gathering for the military.

Iran says open to US nuclear talks, rejects missile curbs

Iran says open to US nuclear talks, rejects missile curbs
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP
Follow

  "By raising unrealizable issues such as missile restrictions, they set a path which negates any talks," Larijani wrote on X
TEHRAN: Security chief Ali Larijani said on Tuesday that Iran was open to nuclear talks with the US but ruled out any restrictions on its missile program.
“The path for negotiations with the US is not closed; yet these are the Americans who only pay lip service to talks and do not come to the table; and they wrongly blame Iran for it,” said Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.
“By raising unrealizable issues such as missile restrictions, they set a path which negates any talks,” Larijani wrote on X.
The remarks came days after the US welcomed a move by European powers to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran but said it remained “available for direct engagement with Iran.”
On Thursday, Britain, France and Germany triggered a “snapback” clause in the deal between Iran and major powers that allows for UN sanctions to be reimposed in the event of non-compliance with its provisions.

 

Recognition of Palestinian state would spur sprint toward two-state solution, envoy says

Recognition of Palestinian state would spur sprint toward two-state solution, envoy says
Updated 02 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

  • “I think it will be the starting gun for what we hope to be a sprint, not even a march, toward implementing the two-state solution,” Zomlot said
  • The move by Britain was significant due to its role in endorsing a “national home for the Jewish people in Palestine” in 1917
LONDON: The recognition of a Palestinian state by leading Western nations will trigger a sprint toward a two-state solution, the head of the Palestinian mission in London said on Tuesday.
Britain, France, Canada, Australia and Belgium have all said they will recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly later this month, although London could halt the process if Israel eased the humanitarian crisis in war-shattered Gaza and committed to a long-term peace process.
The moves are designed to put pressure on Israel to end its assault on Gaza and curtail the building of new Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, but some question whether recognition is merely symbolic.
“I think it will be the starting gun for what we hope to be a sprint, not even a march, toward implementing the two-state solution, and we are hoping for an active, effective, meaningful role by the United Kingdom,” Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestinian Mission in London, told Reuters.
Israel, facing a global outcry over its conduct in the Gaza war, has reacted angrily to recognition gestures, saying they would reward Hamas. The Palestinian militant group’s gunmen attacked southern Israeli communities near the border on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and taking 251 hostages into Gaza, according to Israeli figures. A two-state solution is the idea that the two sides could co-exist in peace alongside each other — a Palestinian state on territory Israel captured in a 1967 war, with the Gaza Strip and West Bank linked by a corridor through Israel.
But the proposal has become less viable over time, as Israel has accelerated the building of Jewish settlements in occupied territory, while the two sides stick to uncompromising positions on core issues including borders, the fate of Palestinian refugees, and the status of Jerusalem.
Zomlot said the move by Britain was significant due to its role in endorsing a “national home for the Jewish people in Palestine” in 1917. He said it was not too late to achieve a two-state solution, and that he hoped the momentum being built at the UN would lead Israel to dismantle its settlements.
“Once we create sufficient pressure — meaningful pressure — I assure you, it is absolutely possible,” he said.
The United Nations’ highest court said in 2024 Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and its settlements there are illegal and should be withdrawn as soon as possible.
Israel’s right-wing government rules out a Palestinian state and says the territories where settlements have expanded are not occupied in legal terms because they are on disputed lands. It cites biblical and historical ties to those lands.

