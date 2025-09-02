You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt doubles power sector spending to $2.8bn in 2026 

Egypt doubles power sector spending to $2.8bn in 2026 

Egypt doubles power sector spending to $2.8bn in 2026 
The plan focuses on energy diversification, a greater reliance on renewables, and expanding national grid capacity to meet growing demand, the Ministry of Planning said in a statement. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/wnnzh

Updated 29 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri  
Follow

Egypt doubles power sector spending to $2.8bn in 2026 

Egypt doubles power sector spending to $2.8bn in 2026 
Updated 29 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri  
Follow

RIYADH: Egypt has allocated 136.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.8 billion) to the electricity and renewable energy sector in its 2025-26 development plan, nearly double the 72.6 billion pounds set aside last year, according to the Ministry of Planning.

The plan emphasizes energy diversification, expanding renewable power, and strengthening the national grid to meet rising demand.

It follows a string of recent investments in Egypt’s energy sector, including financial closure agreements with Norway’s Scatec for a $600 million solar plant and a $1 billion wind project in June.




Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation.  Supplied

Days later, Engie completed the 650-megawatt Red Sea Wind project ahead of schedule. Egypt has also reaffirmed its commitment to a €4 billion ($4.65 billion) undersea cable project with Greece, backed by the EU, to export renewable electricity to Europe.

“The electricity and renewable energy sector is responsible for providing electric power to all users across various production and consumption areas,” said Rania Al-Mashat, minister of planning, economic development and international cooperation.

“It contributes to achieving sustainable development goals and continuously improving the quality of services provided to citizens.”

For 2025-26, electricity and renewable energy output is projected to reach 655.6 billion pounds, climbing to 984.5 billion pounds by 2028-29. Sector production is forecast to rise from 285 billion pounds to 430 billion pounds over the same period, reflecting annual growth rates of 15 to 20 percent.

Public investment will cover 73 percent of total spending, with the private sector contributing 27 percent. Around 45 percent of the public share will come from holding companies and public enterprises. Projects under a debt swap agreement with Germany worth 830 million pounds will enhance renewable energy transmission and grid capacity.

The plan also targets near-universal electricity access, increasing coverage to 99.8 percent of the population by June 2026. Other goals include raising annual generation to 235 billion kilowatt-hours, adding 1,200 MW of thermal capacity, and reducing transmission losses to 16.5 percent from 19.6 percent in 2023/2024.

Egypt’s regional integration efforts will expand cross-border interconnection capacity to 3,900 MW by 2025/2026, up from 780 MW today. Key projects include upgraded links with Jordan, Libya, and Sudan, the Saudi interconnection, and a 1,650-km undersea cable with Greece and Cyprus.

On the renewables front, clean energy’s share of total production is set to reach nearly 20 percent by 2025-26, up from 12 percent in 2023-24. Solar and wind capacity will expand to 6,470 MW, supported by 2,900 sq. km of allocated land.

Al-Mashat stressed that the plan “focuses on diversifying energy sources and benefiting from renewable resources, alongside enhancing energy efficiency and planning to meet future demand.” She added that investments will also improve access and quality of energy services.

Private sector participation will be encouraged through land allocations, expanded licensing, and financing support via development partnerships. Current projects include the new Mallawi transformer station, rehabilitation of Matariya station, and two overhead transmission lines by Orascom and Al Nowais, financed under a €54 million debt swap with Germany’s KfW Development Bank.

Further support includes technical assistance programs with the French Development Agency worth 37 million and 33 million pounds, as well as a 125 million-pound EU-funded grid enhancement project to expand the 10th of Ramadan and Zahraa Nasr City stations.

Al-Mashat also pointed to the success of Egypt’s NWFE platform, which has attracted $4 billion in concessional financing over the past two and a half years. The funds have helped develop 4.2 GW of renewable capacity out of a 10-GW target by 2028, reinforcing Egypt’s push to become a regional energy hub.

Topics: Egypt Power Sector energy

Related

Egypt offers over 1,300 industrial plots to boost economic development 
Business & Economy
Egypt offers over 1,300 industrial plots to boost economic development 
Egypt to offer incentives for major stock listings, finance minister says
Business & Economy
Egypt to offer incentives for major stock listings, finance minister says

Oman-Iraq trade rises to $622m in H1 2025 

Oman-Iraq trade rises to $622m in H1 2025 
Updated 3 min 31 sec ago
Nadin Hassan 
Follow

Oman-Iraq trade rises to $622m in H1 2025 

Oman-Iraq trade rises to $622m in H1 2025 
Updated 3 min 31 sec ago
Nadin Hassan 

RIYADH: Trade exchange between Oman and Iraq grew to 239.2 million Omani rials ($622 million) in the first half of 2025, marking a 1.2 percent rise from a year earlier. 

Statistics from the National Center for Statistics and Information showed that bilateral trade increased from 156.5 million rials during the same period in 2024, Oman News Agency reported. 

Omani exports to Iraq reached 32.8 million rials, while imports from Iraq totaled 206.4 million rials in the first six months of 2025. 

The surge in trade underscores deepening economic ties between Muscat and Baghdad, driven by collaborative agreements on trade, transportation, and investment, as well as efforts to diversify their economies away from oil dependency. 

Commenting on the strengthening ties, Faisal Al-Rawas, chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s recent visit to Oman reflects the depth of bilateral relations and growing economic cooperation. 

“It also demonstrates the two countries’ aspirations to expand the scope of economic cooperation and integration, which enhances the role of the private sectors in both countries in strengthening bridges of partnership,” ONA cited him as saying. 

The figures also showed that 11,558 Iraqi visitors traveled to Oman during the first seven months of 2025, underscoring the growing people-to-people exchange. 

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion revealed that the number of Iraqi companies investing in Oman reached 1,304 in the first half of 2025, with a combined capital of 94.3 million rials. 

Iraqi investment accounted for 68.2 percent of total foreign participation, ONA reported. 

Key Omani exports to Iraq during this period included electrical cables, gold jewelry, and marble, while natural gas, petroleum derivatives, and liquefied propane dominated imports from Iraq. 

Both countries are bound by several agreements, including deals on economic and trade cooperation, air services, and a free trade zone initiative. 

Al-Rawas emphasized that Omani companies benefit from advanced infrastructure, investment incentives, and access to special economic and free zones. Oman’s strategic location, he said, could help Iraqi products reach markets in Asia and Africa. 

Highlighting Iraq’s potential, Al-Rawas said the country represents an attractive investment destination, adding that Iraq’s “Development Road” project offers significant opportunities for international logistical integration, linking the Gulf with Europe. 

He expressed hope for Omani companies to play a role in the project, particularly in the transport and logistics sectors. 

The chamber, he added, is committed to strengthening business partnerships, fostering joint investments, and promoting knowledge exchange to diversify income sources, create jobs, and reinforce the historic and fraternal ties between the two nations. 

Topics: Oman Iraq Investment

Related

Oman will launch ‘Golden Residency’ program to attract investors
Business & Economy
Oman will launch ‘Golden Residency’ program to attract investors
Oman’s public debt drops to $36.7bn in Q2
Business & Economy
Oman’s public debt drops to $36.7bn in Q2

Closing Bell: Saudi main market ends lower at 10,670 

Closing Bell: Saudi main market ends lower at 10,670 
Updated 01 September 2025
Nour El-Shaer
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main market ends lower at 10,670 

Closing Bell: Saudi main market ends lower at 10,670 
Updated 01 September 2025
Nour El-Shaer

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed lower on Monday, slipping 26.33 points, or 0.25 percent, to end at 10,670.56.

The total trading turnover reached SR3.87 billion ($1.03 billion), with 208.26 million shares changing hands, as 61 stocks advanced while 186 declined.

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index edged down 0.56 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,381.50.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also fell, losing 9.80 points, or 0.04 percent, to settle at 25,933.23, with 36 gainers against 45 losers.

Among the top performers, Electrical Industries Co. rose 4.02 percent to SR9.31, followed by Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., which gained 3.74 percent to SR111. SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. added 3.14 percent to close at SR118.40, while Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. increased 2.94 percent to SR63.10. Saudi Industrial Investment Group also climbed 2.89 percent to SR19.60.

On the losing side, Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. dropped 5.71 percent to SR6.61, while Arab National Bank slipped 4.58 percent to SR23.10. Development Works Food Co. retreated 4.35 percent to SR118.60, Qassim Cement Co. fell 3.30 percent to SR41.64, and AYYAN Investment Co. declined 3.15 percent to SR11.69.

In corporate announcements, Red Sea International Co. reported the results of its ordinary general assembly meeting held on Aug. 31, 2025. Shareholders approved a major transaction involving its subsidiary, the Fundamental Installation for Electric Work Co., in which Red Sea holds a 51 percent stake.

The deal includes offering 12 million ordinary shares of the subsidiary — equivalent to 30 percent of its share capital — through an initial public offering on the Saudi Exchange. Red Sea will retain its 51 percent holding. 

Shares of Red Sea closed 2.84 percent lower at SR43.80.

Separately, the Saudi Exchange confirmed the listing and trading of Marketing Home Group for Trading Co. on the main market effective Sept. 2, 2025. The company’s shares will have daily price fluctuation limits of 30 percent and static limits of 10 percent during the first three days, reverting to 10 percent thereafter.

Obeikan Glass Co. announced it had signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire all shareholder stakes in Obeikan AGC Co., a joint venture in which it previously held 19 percent. The SR22.9 million deal covers shares held by AGC France Holding, Obeikan Investment Group, and Saudi Advanced Industries Co. Following the acquisition, Obeikan Glass will assume full ownership of Obeikan AGC. 

Its shares ended the session down 0.57 percent at SR28.10.

Meanwhile, Jamjoom Fashion Trading Co., the Saudi apparel and lifestyle group behind brands Nayomi and Mihyar, announced the price range and launch of its initial public offering on Nomu.

The IPO price range has been set between SR140 and SR145 per share, valuing the offering at SR334 million to SR346 million and giving the company a market capitalization at listing of SR1.11 billion to SR1.15 billion.

The offering comprises 2,384,340 shares, or 30 percent of the company’s capital, owned by Kamal Osman Jamjoom Trading Co. The subscription period for qualified investors runs from Sept. 1 to 4, with allocation expected by Sept. 9 and refunds by Sept. 11.

Topics: TASI Tadawul stocks

Related

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to 10,696
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to 10,696
Closing Bell: Saudi stock market ends lower at 10,732
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi stock market ends lower at 10,732

Saudi Arabia’s lifestyle retail space to top 1.3m sq. meters by 2027: Knight Frank

Saudi Arabia’s lifestyle retail space to top 1.3m sq. meters by 2027: Knight Frank
Updated 01 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s lifestyle retail space to top 1.3m sq. meters by 2027: Knight Frank

Saudi Arabia’s lifestyle retail space to top 1.3m sq. meters by 2027: Knight Frank
  • Consumer preferences are shifting from traditional malls to mixed-use destinations
  • Lifestyle retail space in Riyadh projected to grow to 871,200 sq. meters by 2027
Updated 01 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to see lifestyle retail space in Riyadh and Jeddah expand by almost 600,000 sq. meters to 1.31 million sq. meters by 2027, reinforcing its global shopping destination ambitions. 

A new report by real estate consultancy Knight Frank showed that consumer preferences are shifting from traditional malls to mixed-use destinations blending shopping with entertainment, dining, and cultural experiences. 

The expansion coincides with the Kingdom’s plan to attract 150 million tourists annually by 2030, up from an earlier target of 100 million, spurring international brands to enter the market. 

The Real Estate General Authority projects the sector will reach $101.62 billion by 2029, supported by a compound annual growth rate of 8 percent from 2024. 

“In response to this shifting consumer behavior, lifestyle retail destinations have emerged as a much more popular choice,” said Faisal Durrani, partner – head of research for Middle East and Africa at Knight Frank. 
 
“These locations offer a combination of exciting retail, placemaking and immersive experiences that attract visitors not only for shopping but for socializing, entertainment and events,” he added.
 
With dining, outdoor spaces, art installations and interactive exhibits, Durrani said lifestyle destinations have evolved beyond malls into “vibrant community hubs.” 

In July, credit rating agency S&P Global echoed similar views, saying that international retail brands attracted by Saudi Arabia’s social and economic shifts are set to fuel real estate sector growth. 

S&P added that the Kingdom’s retail real estate sector has strong prospects, provided careful planning and market positioning are applied, helping mall owners secure long-term success. 

Riyadh leads the way 

Knight Frank said lifestyle retail space in Riyadh is projected to grow from 484,900 sq. meters to 871,200 sq. meters by 2027, driven by 12 upcoming projects, raising the total number of developments in the city to 39. 

The completion of the Al-Hamra development will add 89,230 sq. meters, offering a mix of high-end retail, dining and entertainment in a pedestrian-friendly environment. 

Riyamarche will provide a further 21,840 sq. meters, while The Bellvue project, widely touted as Riyadh’s largest master-planned mixed-use project, will add 90,000 sq. meters by 2027. 

The report said Riyadh’s lifestyle retail market demonstrates robust fundamentals, with overall occupancy at 97 percent and food and beverage units averaging 76 percent. 

Average lease rates currently stand at SR2,400 ($639.57) per sq. meter, underscoring strong demand for quality retail space in the capital. 

“The lifestyle retail scene in Saudi Arabia continues to expand, boosted by overall consumer spending, which has increased by 7 percent year-on-year to SR1.4 trillion,” said Jonathan Pagett, partner – head of retail advisory, MENA at Knight Frank. 
 
“Riyadh is at the forefront of this retail resurgence, with all of the city’s flagship lifestyle developments at 100 percent occupancy or very close to it,” he added. 

Pagett said this robust growth is expected to continue, as Saudi Arabia attracts leading global brands and taps the spending power of both tourists and residents. 

“However, competition is fierce across the Kingdom, with a strong pipeline of projects in Riyadh, Jeddah and Al-Khobar. Creating unique retail offers with new-to-market concepts is critical to maintain strong performance and high retail sales densities,” added Pagget. 

S&P Global has also raised concerns that oversupply, particularly in shopping malls, could weigh on the sector. 

Knight Frank underscored the importance of food and beverage in driving growth, pointing to the Dior Cafe pop-up in Riyadh and Ralph’s Coffee in King Abdullah Financial District as milestones in the Kingdom’s luxury retail and dining market. 

“With the luxury retail and hospitality sectors flourishing, the Kingdom is fast becoming a key location for global brands seeking to establish a footprint in the Middle East. The combination of iconic retail outlets, high-end dining, and experiential venues puts Saudi Arabia firmly on the map as a leader in lifestyle retail,” said Konstantinos Papadakis, associate partner – F&B consultancy, MENA at Knight Frank. 

Papadakis added that the arrival of luxury-branded cafes aligns with Vision 2030, which aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global tourist destination by the end of the decade. 

Jeddah’s rising market 

Jeddah added 24,100 sq. meters to its lifestyle retail market last year, increasing total completed space to 233,400 sq. meters across 17 developments. 

A further 205,600 sq. meters are expected to be delivered by seven new projects, bringing the total supply to 439,000 sq. meters by 2027. 

Knight Frank further projected that Jeddah Cove Waterfront, due for completion by 2027, will contribute 70,000 sq. meters as part of a larger 127,000 sq. meters lifestyle destination featuring dining, more than 200 shops, a cinema and a marina overlooking the Formula 1 circuit. 

“With its enviable position on the Red Sea, Jeddah is a rising luxury and leisure hub that is ideally positioned to meet growing demand for lifestyle destinations and to attract international visitors,” said Amar Hussain, associate partner – research, MENA at Knight Frank. 

Hussain added that Jeddah’s lifestyle retail sector enjoys a strong average lease rate of SR2,200 per sq. meter and overall occupancy stands at 81 percent, with F&B units averaging 75 percent occupancy. 

“Mirroring global trends, Jeddah’s consumers are demanding environments that offer experiential retail, integrating shopping with entertainment and dining. This shift is driving the development of lifestyle retail centers focused on offering leisure opportunities, predominantly through new and unique F&B concepts,” said Papadakis. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Knight Frank Saudi malls

Related

Saudi Arabia surpasses 2025 homeownership target a year early 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia surpasses 2025 homeownership target a year early 
Noor Riyadh returns to illuminate Saudi capital
Art & Culture
Noor Riyadh returns to illuminate Saudi capital

Saudi Arabia surpasses 2025 homeownership target a year early 

Saudi Arabia surpasses 2025 homeownership target a year early 
Updated 01 September 2025
Mohammed Al-Kinani 
Follow

Saudi Arabia surpasses 2025 homeownership target a year early 

Saudi Arabia surpasses 2025 homeownership target a year early 
Updated 01 September 2025
Mohammed Al-Kinani 

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia surpassed its 2025 homeownership target a year early, with 65.4 percent of families owning homes in 2024, an official report showed. 

According to the Housing Program’s 2024 annual report, the Kingdom had aimed for 65 percent by 2025, meaning it has already achieved 102 percent of the goal. The report, titled Facilitating the Journey to Homeownership and Sustainability, noted that the Kingdom now aims to raise the rate to 70 percent by 2030. 

Since 2016, the homeownership rate has risen from 47 percent, reflecting the effectiveness of the Housing Program in supporting Vision 2030 objectives.  

“Today, we live under an ambitious Vision that places the individual at the heart of its objectives. In pursuit of a dignified life for all, efforts and plans are in place to empower and build a vibrant society where people live in safety and stability,” the report quoted Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majed Al-Hogail.

In a post on his X handle, Al-Hogail added: “We are advancing with firm determination to continue achieving milestones within the Housing Program, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, supporting sustainable urban development and enhancing the quality of life for every Saudi family.” 

The minister emphasized that the program’s success is attributed to the provision of accessible financing solutions, innovative housing options, and the development of urban communities. The program also focuses on leveraging modern digital technologies to offer a flexible and efficient journey toward finding suitable housing that meets citizens’ aspirations and needs. 

In 2024, over 122,000 families benefited from housing support, with more than 21,000 eligible families achieving homeownership through developmental housing pathways. 

Additionally, the year saw the signing of over 13,000 contracts for land products offered by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, approximately 16,000 contracts for self-construction, over 49,000 contracts for ready-made units, and more than 27,000 off-plan sales contracts. 

The report also noted a rise in the total mortgage value from SR818 billion ($218 billion) to over SR859 billion, indicating increased efficiency in the housing market. 

Furthermore, affordability metrics improved, with the percentage of household income spent on housing decreasing from 41 percent to 40.2 percent. As a result, citizen satisfaction increased from 80 percent in 2023 to 89 percent in 2024. 

Topics: Housing real estate Projects

Related

2% of Saudi households use solar energy: GASTAT
Business & Economy
2% of Saudi households use solar energy: GASTAT
Saudi home ownership rate passes 63%, closing in on Vision 2030 target
Business & Economy
Saudi home ownership rate passes 63%, closing in on Vision 2030 target

Egypt offers over 1,300 industrial plots to boost economic development 

Egypt offers over 1,300 industrial plots to boost economic development 
Updated 01 September 2025
Reem Walid  
Follow

Egypt offers over 1,300 industrial plots to boost economic development 

Egypt offers over 1,300 industrial plots to boost economic development 
Updated 01 September 2025
Reem Walid  

RIYADH: Egypt has announced offering 1,386 fully serviced industrial plots across 23 governorates and 35 industrial zones, totaling 6.8 million sq. meters, in a bid to accelerate industrial development and attract local and foreign investment. 
The offering, part of the government’s 11th industrial land tender, will be conducted via the country’s digital platform from Sept. 1-11, the Ministry of Industry and Transport said in an official Facebook post. 
Plot sizes range from 240 sq. meters to 500,000 sq. meters and cover sectors including food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, as well as engineering, medical supplies, building materials, and textiles. 
The initiative underscores the state’s commitment to local production and sustainable industrial growth, coinciding with rising confidence in the Egyptian pound, with Standard Chartered noting in August that at least half of $12.5 billion in investment pledges from Qatar and Kuwait is expected to be disbursed by the end of 2025. 
“The tender is designed to provide flexible options for investors,” Kamel El-Wazir, deputy prime minister for industrial development and minister of industry and transport, said in the Facebook post. “We continue to create an attractive and transparent environment to support sustainable industrial growth across Egypt.” 
He highlighted the diversity of plot sizes to suit projects of all scales — small, medium, and large — ranging from 240 sq. meters to 500,000 sq. meters. 
The plots are offered at the actual cost of utilities to facilitate investor access and reduce financial burdens. Annual usufruct fees are set at 5 percent of the ownership price per sq. meter. 
Investors may apply for two opportunities, one as a primary choice and another as an alternative, providing flexibility and broader access. Allocation priority will go to applicants who previously submitted valid proposals but were unsuccessful and did not reclaim their deposits. 
El-Wazir noted that the offering is supported by unprecedented incentives from previous rounds, including a 50 percent discount on application study fees, removal of bid and financial guarantee charges, a reduced deposit of 10 percent of land value, and a simplified feasibility study form, all designed to encourage broader investor participation. 
Following application submission, the Industrial Development Authority will evaluate all entries and announce results within two weeks of the tender’s closing date.

Topics: Egypt industry Investment

Related

Egypt to offer incentives for major stock listings, finance minister says
Business & Economy
Egypt to offer incentives for major stock listings, finance minister says
Egypt petroleum ministry says work underway in three new wells in Zohr gas field
Business & Economy
Egypt petroleum ministry says work underway in three new wells in Zohr gas field

Latest updates

UN says Afghan quake could impact ‘hundreds of thousands’
UN says Afghan quake could impact ‘hundreds of thousands’
Egypt doubles power-sector spending to $2.8bn in FY2026 
Egypt doubles power-sector spending to $2.8bn in FY2026 
NATO takes jamming of GPS signals ‘very seriously’, says Rutte
NATO takes jamming of GPS signals ‘very seriously’, says Rutte
14,000 US bound migrants have returned south since Trump border changes, UN says
14,000 US bound migrants have returned south since Trump border changes, UN says
Saudi model Rahaf Al-Harbi attends Venice Film Festival in Rami Kadi gown
Saudi model Rahaf Al-Harbi attends Venice Film Festival in Rami Kadi gown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.