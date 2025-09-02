Nurmagomedov returns and region’s first women’s title fight for UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: UFC 321 on Oct. 25 on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island will be a blockbuster event with heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall’s first defense against Ciryl Gane, a historic women’s strawweight title fight, and the return of Umar Nurmagomedov in a high-stakes bantamweight clash.

First UFC women’s title fight in Abu Dhabi

Before Zhang Weili makes her move up to flyweight, the vacant strawweight belt will be contested in Abu Dhabi for the very first time. Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern, two Brazilian standouts, will meet in a rematch with championship gold on the line.

Their first encounter was at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, where Dern claimed a unanimous decision win during an impressive four-fight win streak. Since then she has been inconsistent, but recently regained momentum with decision victories over Loopy Godinez and Amanda Ribas.

Jandiroba, meanwhile, has been on the best run of her career since that defeat. The fighter, known as “Carcara,” has won six of her last seven.

She is now on five straight wins over Angela Hill, Marina Rodriguez, Amanda Lemos, Yan Xiaonan, and Godinez. Her consistency and relentless grappling pressure have made her a force at 115 pounds (52 kg).

This bout marks a historic milestone as the first UFC women’s title fight in the Middle East, underlining the commitment by the promotion and Abu Dhabi to inspire females across the region.

Bantamweights Nurmagomedov and Bautista clash

Abu Dhabi will also host the return of Nurmagomedov, who faces Mario Bautista in a pivotal bantamweight contest.

For the Russian, Abu Dhabi has been the setting for some of his biggest moments, from his UFC debut in 2021 at UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny to headlining UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov last year, where he defeated Cory Sandhagen.

Following the first loss of his professional career in a title bid against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311 in California, he returns determined to re-establish himself as a contender.

Bautista, one of the division’s dark horses, has an eight-fight winning streak, and recently defeated Patchy Mix at UFC 316.

A versatile athlete with sharp striking and slick submissions, he now looks to add Nurmagomedov to his resume and move closer to title contention.