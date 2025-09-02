You are here

Nurmagomedov returns and region's first women's title fight for UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi

Nurmagomedov returns and region’s first women’s title fight for UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi
UFC 321 will take place at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on Oct. 25. (Supplied)
Arab News
Nurmagomedov returns and region's first women's title fight for UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi

Nurmagomedov returns and region’s first women’s title fight for UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi
  • Tom Aspinall makes first UFC heavyweight title defense against Ciryl Gane on Oct. 25, and 2 new bouts added
  • Strawweights Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern to fight in historic title bout, while Umar Nurmagomedov takes on Mario Bautista at Etihad Arena
Arab News
ABU DHABI: UFC 321 on Oct. 25 on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island will be a blockbuster event with heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall’s first defense against Ciryl Gane, a historic women’s strawweight title fight, and the return of Umar Nurmagomedov in a high-stakes bantamweight clash.

First UFC women’s title fight in Abu Dhabi

Before Zhang Weili makes her move up to flyweight, the vacant strawweight belt will be contested in Abu Dhabi for the very first time. Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern, two Brazilian standouts, will meet in a rematch with championship gold on the line.

Their first encounter was at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, where Dern claimed a unanimous decision win during an impressive four-fight win streak. Since then she has been inconsistent, but recently regained momentum with decision victories over Loopy Godinez and Amanda Ribas.

Jandiroba, meanwhile, has been on the best run of her career since that defeat. The fighter, known as “Carcara,” has won six of her last seven.

She is now on five straight wins over Angela Hill, Marina Rodriguez, Amanda Lemos, Yan Xiaonan, and Godinez. Her consistency and relentless grappling pressure have made her a force at 115 pounds (52 kg).

This bout marks a historic milestone as the first UFC women’s title fight in the Middle East, underlining the commitment by the promotion and Abu Dhabi to inspire females across the region.

Bantamweights Nurmagomedov and Bautista clash

Abu Dhabi will also host the return of Nurmagomedov, who faces Mario Bautista in a pivotal bantamweight contest.

For the Russian, Abu Dhabi has been the setting for some of his biggest moments, from his UFC debut in 2021 at UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny to headlining UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov last year, where he defeated Cory Sandhagen.

Following the first loss of his professional career in a title bid against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311 in California, he returns determined to re-establish himself as a contender.

Bautista, one of the division’s dark horses, has an eight-fight winning streak, and recently defeated Patchy Mix at UFC 316.

A versatile athlete with sharp striking and slick submissions, he now looks to add Nurmagomedov to his resume and move closer to title contention.

Pakistan white-ball batter Asif Ali retires from international cricket

Pakistan white-ball batter Asif Ali retires from international cricket
Updated 02 September 2025
AP
Pakistan white-ball batter Asif Ali retires from international cricket

Pakistan white-ball batter Asif Ali retires from international cricket
  • Asif Ali, 33, represented Pakistan in 58 T20Is, 21 One-Day International matches 
  • His T20 highlight was 25 off seven balls during win over Afghanistan at 2021 World Cup
Updated 02 September 2025
AP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan batter Asif Ali retired from international cricket on Monday after 79 white-ball matches in a career often criticized for being too carefree.

The 33-year-old Asif represented Pakistan in 58 Twenty20s and 21 one-day internationals.

His T20 highlight was 25 off seven balls during a win over Afghanistan at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

His last international was at the 2023 Asia Games.

The middle-order power-hitter scored 577 runs in T20s with a top score of 41 not out against Zimbabwe in 2018. In ODIs, he made 382 runs with 21 sixes and 22 fours. His last ODI was against Australia in 2022.

“Wearing the Pakistan jersey has been the greatest honor of my life and serving my country on the cricket field has been my proudest chapter,” Asif said on X.

“To my family and friends, who stood with me in moments of joy and in the deepest of trials, including the loss of my beloved daughter during the World Cup, your strength carried me forward.”

‘I came for football, I stayed for more’: Ronaldo headlines Saudi Tourism’s ‘Unreal Calendar’ campaign

‘I came for football, I stayed for more’: Ronaldo headlines Saudi Tourism’s ‘Unreal Calendar’ campaign
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News
'I came for football, I stayed for more': Ronaldo headlines Saudi Tourism's 'Unreal Calendar' campaign

‘I came for football, I stayed for more’: Ronaldo headlines Saudi Tourism’s ‘Unreal Calendar’ campaign
  • Ronaldo showcases FIFA World Cup 2034, fashion, films and culture
  • ‘This is where the future of sport is being written,’ says football icon
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the face of a new Saudi Tourism campaign to showcase the Kingdom’s packed events calendar as the country grows into a major sporting and cultural destination for foreign and domestic travelers.

Branded “Unreal Calendar,” the marketing campaign launched on Tuesday features a short video narrated by Ronaldo, who plays for Riyadh’s Al-Nassr.

The 60-second clip shows the football legend enjoying several top sporting events hosted in the Kingdom, mixed with scenes of him playing for Al-Nassr.

The video wraps up with several non-sporting events for visitors to enjoy, including cultural and heritage activities, as Ronaldo declares: “I came for football, I stayed for more.”

The marketing push comes at the start of the Kingdom’s extended season of sports, entertainment, film, fashion and cultural events.

The Saudi Tourism Authority said the campaign will be launched in several key markets in Europe, as well as India and China.

It aims to highlight Saudi Arabia’s diverse, year-round sports and entertainment events held across Riyadh, Jeddah and AlUla, with curated packages making it easier to visit.

As hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2034, AFC Asian Cup 2027, Esports Olympics Games 2027, Asian Winter Games 2029 among others, Saudi Arabia is bringing sport home.

The Kingdom’s regular calendar has major international events including the Esports World Cup, Formula 1, LIV Golf Riyadh, tennis, and the Saudi Pro League — cementing its position as a hub for largescale events.

Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said: “Today, Saudi is cementing its place as a global destination that combines cultural authenticity, warm hospitality, and the thrill of world-class events.”

“In the tourism sector, we remain steadfast in our commitment to developing a seamless landscape that inspires the world and provides visitors with unforgettable experiences.”

Ronaldo has become the face of sports in the Kingdom since he joined Al-Nassr in 2022 ahead of a flood of big names from top European teams into the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese legend, who recently extended his contract to stay in Riyadh until 2027, said: “Being part of Saudi Arabia’s journey as a global sports hub has been truly special and somehow unexpected for me a few years ago.

“Today, the truth is, that from the energy of the fans to the scale of ambition — this is where the future of sport is being written.”

“What I admire most about Saudi is how it honors its roots while building for the future. From camels to horses, racing to esports, from the desert to the stadium — this is a place where every young athlete can dream big.”

The Kingdom is investing to become a global hub for sporting and cultural attractions, as a part of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy and expand the tourism sector.

It has committed $800 billion to the sector, which is projected to reach $22.4 billion in market value by 2030 and contribute $16.5 billion to gross domestic product by 2030, according to the Saudi Tourism Authority.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, said: “This campaign with CR7 is a showcase of Saudi today, and our ambitions. Tourism is a core component of our vision, and we are continuously expanding our offerings.”

Venus Williams, Fernandez into US Open doubles quarter-finals

Venus Williams, Fernandez into US Open doubles quarter-finals
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP
Venus Williams, Fernandez into US Open doubles quarter-finals

Venus Williams, Fernandez into US Open doubles quarter-finals
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP

NEW YORK: Venus Williams prolonged her stay at the US Open on Monday, partnering Leylah Fernandez to reach her first Grand Slam doubles quarter-final in nearly a decade.
The 45-year-old American tennis icon and Fernandez, who was born three years after Williams won the first of her 14 Grand Slam doubles titles in 1999, defeated Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova and China’s Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-4.
It is the first time Williams has reached a Grand Slam doubles quarter-final since 2016.
Williams is playing in the doubles after receiving a last-minute invitation from US Open organizers to play in the tournament she won twice alongside younger sister Serena.
The Williams-Fernandez pair could face top seeds Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic and American Taylor Townsend in the quarter-finals.
The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion returned to competition at the end of July at the Washington Open after sixteen months away from the WTA Tour.
She indicated after her singles defeat that the US Open would likely be her last tournament of the season.

Ruthless Sinner routs Bublik to reach US Open quarter-finals

Ruthless Sinner routs Bublik to reach US Open quarter-finals
Updated 02 September 2025
Reuters
Ruthless Sinner routs Bublik to reach US Open quarter-finals

Ruthless Sinner routs Bublik to reach US Open quarter-finals
Updated 02 September 2025
Reuters

NEW YORK: Defending US Open champion Jannik Sinner continued his stellar run at the hardcourt Grand Slams with a 6-1 6-1 6-1 hammering of Kazakh 23rd seed Alexander Bublik on Monday to make the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.
The Italian top seed came into the Labour Day evening clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium looking for his 25th straight major match win on his preferred surface and he never looked in any trouble against a tricky opponent after shooting out of the blocks.
A double break helped Sinner build a 4-0 lead before Bublik could even get on the board, and the dominant 24-year-old chased down a drop shot to fire home a deep backhand winner that wrapped up the opening set with another break.
Bublik’s attempts to disrupt Sinner’s rhythm with more drop shots proved futile but it was his service errors that left him trailing by two sets, before Sinner wheeled away to his eighth straight major quarter-final and a clash with compatriot Lorenzo Musetti.

Osaka routs Gauff to reach US Open quarter-finals

Osaka routs Gauff to reach US Open quarter-finals
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP
Osaka routs Gauff to reach US Open quarter-finals

Osaka routs Gauff to reach US Open quarter-finals
  • Japanese four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka dominated American third seed Gauff on her way to wrapping up a 6-3, 6-2 victory
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP

NEW YORK: Naomi Osaka blew past Coco Gauff to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open on Monday in a lopsided battle of former champions.
Japanese four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka dominated American third seed Gauff on her way to wrapping up a 6-3, 6-2 victory in one hour four minutes on the Arthur Ashe Stadium Court.
The eagerly anticipated showdown between 2018 and 2020 US Open champion Osaka and 2023 title-winner Gauff never quite lived up to the billing.
Gauff, who changed her coaching team on the eve of the tournament in an effort to improve her serving, once again struggled on serve.
She was broken four times by Osaka, who looked far more assured throughout as she coasted into her first Grand Slam quarter-final in four years.
“I’m a little sensitive and I don’t want to cry,” said Osaka, who also beat a 15-year-old Gauff at the US Open in their first meeting in 2019.
“I had so much fun out here. This is my favorite court in the world and it means so much to me to be back here.”
Osaka’s current US Open campaign is her best performance in a Grand Slam singles tournament since she returned to tennis last year following the birth of her daughter in 2023.
Osaka conceded just two points off her serve in the entire opening set, which she took with her second break of Gauff, who double-faulted on set point.
The second set was a similar story, with Osaka giving up only four points on serve while pressuring Gauff relentlessly.
Osaka edged clear after breaking Gauff to go 4-2 up and then broke the American again to complete victory.
Osaka will face either Czech 11th seed Karolina Muchova or Ukrainian 27th seed Marta Kostyuk in Wednesday’s quarter-finals.

