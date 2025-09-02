Oscars watch: Best international feature submissions roll in

DUBAI: Submissions in the Best International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards are rolling in ahead of the 2026 Oscars, which will be held on March 15.

The shortlist that trims the number to 15 will be revealed on Dec. 16, with the nominations to be announced on Jan. 22, 2026.

So far, several films from the Middle East have been submitted, as well as films by directors of Middle Eastern origin.

Canada: ‘The Things You Kill’



Iranian Canadian director Alireza Khatami’s work premiered at this year’s Sundance Festival, winning the World Cinema Dramatic Directing Award. The film follows professor Ali (Ekin Koc), who is haunted by the suspicious death of his mother.

Sweden: ‘Eagles of the Republic’



Swedish Egyptian director Tarik Saleh’s Cannes Competition selection follows a film star who finds himself thrown into the inner circle of political power, where he begins a risky affair.

Turkey: ‘One of those Days when Hemme Dies’



Murat Fıratoglu’s debut follows a tomato harvest worker who seeks a radical solution after trying to pay off a mounting debt.

Jordan: ‘All That’s Left of You’

This drama by Cherien Dabis centers on a multi-generational Palestinian family from 1948 to the present day.

Tunisia: ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’

Kaouther Ben Hania’s drama set in Gaza premieres at the ongoing Venice Film Festival. The film, which counts Brad Pitt among its executive producers, reconstructs the events surrounding the killing of six-year-old Hind Rajab by the Israeli military in January 2024. Ben Hania is the first Arab woman to garner two Oscar nominations — her “Four Daughters” was nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film at the 2024 Oscars, while “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” earned her a nomination for Best International Feature Film at the 2021 awards.