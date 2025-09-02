Israel launches new military surveillance satellite into space

JERUSALEM: Israel on Tuesday launched its latest spy satellite into space from an undisclosed site, the Defense Ministry said.
The Ofek 19 satellite was built by state-run Israel Aerospace Industries.
“Ofek 19 is a highly advanced SAR (synthetic aperture radar) observation satellite with enhanced capabilities. Upon entering Earth’s orbit, the satellite will undergo a series of designated tests to assess its integrity and performance,” the ministry said in a statement.
Israel has launched Ofek observation satellites since 1988 for monitoring and intelligence gathering for the military.
