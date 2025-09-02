You are here

Israel launches new military surveillance satellite into space

Israel launches new military surveillance satellite into space
Israel on Tuesday launched its latest spy satellite, Ofek 19, into space from an undisclosed site, the Defence Ministry said. (X/@HenMazzig)
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters
Israel launches new military surveillance satellite into space

Israel launches new military surveillance satellite into space
  The Ofek 19 satellite was built by state-run Israel Aerospace Industries
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters
JERUSALEM: Israel on Tuesday launched its latest spy satellite into space from an undisclosed site, the Defense Ministry said.
The Ofek 19 satellite was built by state-run Israel Aerospace Industries.
“Ofek 19 is a highly advanced SAR (synthetic aperture radar) observation satellite with enhanced capabilities. Upon entering Earth’s orbit, the satellite will undergo a series of designated tests to assess its integrity and performance,” the ministry said in a statement.
Israel has launched Ofek observation satellites since 1988 for monitoring and intelligence gathering for the military.

Topics: Israel spy satellite Ofek 19 synthetic aperture radar

Iran says open to US nuclear talks, rejects missile curbs

Iran says open to US nuclear talks, rejects missile curbs
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP
Iran says open to US nuclear talks, rejects missile curbs

Iran says open to US nuclear talks, rejects missile curbs
  • “By raising unrealizable issues such as missile restrictions, they set a path which negates any talks,” Larijani wrote on X
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP

TEHRAN: Security chief Ali Larijani said on Tuesday that Iran was open to nuclear talks with the US but ruled out any restrictions on its missile program.
“The path for negotiations with the US is not closed; yet these are the Americans who only pay lip service to talks and do not come to the table; and they wrongly blame Iran for it,” said Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.
“By raising unrealizable issues such as missile restrictions, they set a path which negates any talks,” Larijani wrote on X.
The remarks came days after the US welcomed a move by European powers to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran but said it remained “available for direct engagement with Iran.”
On Thursday, Britain, France and Germany triggered a “snapback” clause in the deal between Iran and major powers that allows for UN sanctions to be reimposed in the event of non-compliance with its provisions.

 

Topics: IRAN NUCLEAR US European Union (EU) Iran

Recognition of Palestinian state would spur sprint toward two-state solution, envoy says

Recognition of Palestinian state would spur sprint toward two-state solution, envoy says
Updated 02 September 2025
Reuters
Recognition of Palestinian state would spur sprint toward two-state solution, envoy says

Recognition of Palestinian state would spur sprint toward two-state solution, envoy says
  • “I think it will be the starting gun for what we hope to be a sprint, not even a march, toward implementing the two-state solution,” Zomlot said
  • The move by Britain was significant due to its role in endorsing a “national home for the Jewish people in Palestine” in 1917
Updated 02 September 2025
Reuters

LONDON: The recognition of a Palestinian state by leading Western nations will trigger a sprint toward a two-state solution, the head of the Palestinian mission in London said on Tuesday.
Britain, France, Canada, Australia and Belgium have all said they will recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly later this month, although London could halt the process if Israel eased the humanitarian crisis in war-shattered Gaza and committed to a long-term peace process.
The moves are designed to put pressure on Israel to end its assault on Gaza and curtail the building of new Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, but some question whether recognition is merely symbolic.
“I think it will be the starting gun for what we hope to be a sprint, not even a march, toward implementing the two-state solution, and we are hoping for an active, effective, meaningful role by the United Kingdom,” Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestinian Mission in London, told Reuters.
Israel, facing a global outcry over its conduct in the Gaza war, has reacted angrily to recognition gestures, saying they would reward Hamas. The Palestinian militant group’s gunmen attacked southern Israeli communities near the border on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and taking 251 hostages into Gaza, according to Israeli figures. A two-state solution is the idea that the two sides could co-exist in peace alongside each other — a Palestinian state on territory Israel captured in a 1967 war, with the Gaza Strip and West Bank linked by a corridor through Israel.
But the proposal has become less viable over time, as Israel has accelerated the building of Jewish settlements in occupied territory, while the two sides stick to uncompromising positions on core issues including borders, the fate of Palestinian refugees, and the status of Jerusalem.
Zomlot said the move by Britain was significant due to its role in endorsing a “national home for the Jewish people in Palestine” in 1917. He said it was not too late to achieve a two-state solution, and that he hoped the momentum being built at the UN would lead Israel to dismantle its settlements.
“Once we create sufficient pressure — meaningful pressure — I assure you, it is absolutely possible,” he said.
The United Nations’ highest court said in 2024 Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and its settlements there are illegal and should be withdrawn as soon as possible.
Israel’s right-wing government rules out a Palestinian state and says the territories where settlements have expanded are not occupied in legal terms because they are on disputed lands. It cites biblical and historical ties to those lands.

Topics: Palestinian state two-state solution Husam Zomlot London

Over 18,000 students killed, Palestinian education sector devastated by Israeli military offensive

Over 18,000 students killed, Palestinian education sector devastated by Israeli military offensive
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News
Over 18,000 students killed, Palestinian education sector devastated by Israeli military offensive

Over 18,000 students killed, Palestinian education sector devastated by Israeli military offensive
  • Ministry of Education figures reveal 18,651 students dead, 29,114 injured in Gaza and West Bank since October 2023
  • 172 government schools and 63 university buildings destroyed in Gaza, more than 218 other schools bombed or vandalized
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News

RAMALLAH: Thousands of students and teachers have been killed or wounded in Gaza and the West Bank since the start of the Israeli military offensive in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attacks, amid the widespread destruction of schools and universities.

Figures released on Tuesday by the Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education reveal the sheer scale of devastation to the education sector in the territories: 18,651 students have been killed and 29,114 injured, the vast majority of them in Gaza, where more than 18,508 died and 28,142 were wounded. In the West Bank, the death toll among students stands at 143, 972 have been injured, and 792 were detained.

The ministry also recorded the deaths of 972 teachers and administrators, and injuries to 4,538. In addition, 199 were detained in the West Bank.

The damage to infrastructure in Gaza has been severe, with 172 government schools and 63 university buildings completely destroyed, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported. A further 118 government schools and more than 100 run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East have been bombed or vandalized, and 25 schools were removed entirely from the education registry. In the West Bank, 152 schools have been vandalized, and eight universities and colleges repeatedly raided.

About 46,000 Palestinian refugee children returned to UNRWA schools in the West Bank this week, though about 800 pupils from schools in Jerusalem that remain closed had to transfer to alternative institutions, it was reported on Monday. UNRWA schools also welcomed 5,000 first-year pupils on Monday.

Meanwhile, 10 UNRWA schools in the Jenin, Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps remain closed as a result of Israeli military operations, affecting more than 4,000 children who are now learning remotely or in temporary spaces, Wafa reported.

The displacement of at least 30,000 people in the northern West Bank since January, a third of them children, has compounded the disruptions to education.

UNRWA has warned of unprecedented challenges to the right of Palestinian children to education, citing in particular repeated raids, vandalism and the psychological toll of displacement and violence.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of access to schooling, stressing that all children, including those in East Jerusalem, have the right to continue their education in a safe and dignified environment.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas UNRWA Education

Erdogan urges US not to bar Palestinian leaders from UN summit

Erdogan urges US not to bar Palestinian leaders from UN summit
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP
Erdogan urges US not to bar Palestinian leaders from UN summit

Erdogan urges US not to bar Palestinian leaders from UN summit
  • Erdogan said the US decision was “not in line with the raison d’etre” of the United Nations
  • “We believe that the decision should be revised as soon as possible“
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday urged the United States to “revise” its decision to deny visas to members of the Palestinian Authority to attend the UN General Assembly this month.

A US official on Saturday said that Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas was among 80 officials from his authority who would be denied visas to attend the UN General Assembly, where France is leading a push to recognize a Palestinian state.

The highly unusual decision further aligns President Donald Trump’s administration with Israel’s government, which is fighting a war against Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.

Israel adamantly rejects calls for the creation of a Palestinian state and has sought to lump together the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority with its rival Hamas which rules Gaza.

Speaking to Turkish journalists on the plane back from China after attending a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Erdogan said the US decision was “not in line with the raison d’etre” of the United Nations.

“We believe that the decision should be revised as soon as possible,” he added.

Erdogan, a vocal defender of the Palestinians, has often slammed Israel for its war on Gaza, accusing the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of committing “genocide” in the Palestinian territory.

Topics: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkiye Palestinian UN General Assembly

UN says over 200,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon

UN says over 200,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP
UN says over 200,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon

UN says over 200,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon
  • Lebanese authorities recently introduced a plan offering $100 in aid and exemptions from fines for refugees leaving the country
  • “Since the beginning of this year, we’re looking at about 200,000 Syrians that have gone back,” said Clements
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP

BEIRUT: More than 200,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their homeland from neighboring Lebanon this year following the fall of longtime ruler Bashar Assad, a United Nations official told AFP.

The Syrian civil war, which erupted in 2011 with Assad’s brutal repression of anti-government protests, displaced half of the population internally or abroad.

But the December 8 ouster of the former Syrian president at the hands of Islamist forces sparked hopes of return.

Lebanese authorities recently introduced a plan offering $100 in aid and exemptions from fines for refugees leaving the country, provided they pledge not to return as asylum seekers.

“Since the beginning of this year, we’re looking at about 200,000 Syrians that have gone back, most of them on their own,” said Kelly Clements, deputy high commissioner at the UN refugee agency (UNHCR).

“That number is increasing very quickly,” she told AFP in an interview.

While many Syrians are heading back to Hama, Homs and Aleppo, most refugees remain in Lebanon where humanitarian needs remain high amid shrinking aid budgets.

Clements stressed the UNHCR was not encouraging returns, describing it as “an individual choice for each family to make.”

Lebanese authorities estimate that the country hosts about 1.5 million Syrian refugees. The United Nations says it has registered more than 755,000.

UNHCR support for returnees includes small-scale housing repairs, cash assistance and core relief items, though more intensive reconstruction is beyond the agency’s capacity.

About 80 percent of Syrian housing was damaged during the civil war, with one in three families needing housing support, according to Clement.

The majority of Syrians who fled the 14-year civil war to Lebanon remain there, she noted, with needs remaining high as humanitarian aid decreases.

“You see the Lebanon budget decreasing, you see the Syrian budget increasing,” she said, pointing out however that the UNHCR’s 2025 plan only reached a fifth of its needed funds.

The agency is unable to determine whether Syria as a whole was safe to return to, she said, as parts of Syria were “safe and peaceful” while other parts were “less secure.”

According to the UN, over two million Syrian refugees and internally displaced people returned to their areas of origin since the Islamist-led offensive toppled Assad.

However, around 13.5 million Syrians remain displaced internally or abroad.

The new authorities are dealing with a devastated economy and destroyed infrastructure, with the majority of citizens living below the poverty line, according to the UN.

Topics: Lebanon Syria Syrian refugees in Lebanon UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

