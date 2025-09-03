You are here

Rising Chenab levels, India dam releases deepen Pakistan’s flood emergency
Rescue workers evacuate villagers from a flooded area in Muza Islam Wala in Jhang district of Pakista, on Sept. 2, 2025. (AP)
Rising Chenab levels, India dam releases deepen Pakistan’s flood emergency
  • Over 2.4 million people already affected in Punjab, 41 dead in rains, floods in last ten days
  • Tens of thousands remain without electricity as power utilities struggle to restore supply
SAIMA SHABBIR
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan warned on Wednesday of fresh flooding risks in Punjab after India conveyed a “high flood” alert for the Sutlej and Tawi rivers, even as rising waters on the Chenab threatened downstream districts where millions are already reeling from monsoon devastation.

Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province and its agricultural heartland, has been under a flood emergency for more than a week, with at least 41 people killed and more than 2.4 million affected in the last 10 days, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). 

Nationwide, rains, floods and landslides have killed 881 people since June 26, reviving memories of the catastrophic 2022 deluges when a third of the country was submerged, more than 1,700 people died, 30 million were displaced and economic losses topped $35 billion.

With fresh inflows working through Punjab’s waterways, authorities have warned riverside settlements in districts of Kasur, Okara, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Gujrat, Sialkot and Jhang to prepare for possible evacuations in the coming days.

“The High Commission of India to Pakistan has conveyed the following information … Flood Data: High Flood, Sutlej (Harike below, Ferozepur below) and Tawi, Jammu, at 0800 hrs on 3rd September 2025,” Pakistan’s Office of the Commissioner for Indus Waters said in a statement.

The PDMA said the Indian intimation meant “Sutlej, Harike and Ferozepur below, and Tawi, Jammu is at high flood level … which will affect the water levels in downstream respective districts.”

Much of the flooding crisis in Pakistan is driven by unusually heavy monsoon rains, but water levels also surge when India releases excess flows from its upstream dams and barrages once reservoirs fill to capacity. 

Under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, India retains control of the eastern rivers — Ravi, Beas and Sutlej — but is obliged to notify Pakistan of releases that could cause flooding downstream, a process meant to prevent sudden inundations.

RISING RIVER FLOWS

According to the PDMA’s latest update, water levels were continuing to rise along the Chenab River, with flows at Marala Headworks crossing 468,000 cusecs, Khanki at 367,000 and Qadirabad at 253,000. 

Levels on the Ravi were also climbing at Jassar, Ravi Siphon and Shahdara, while the Sutlej was steady but carrying more than 269,000 cusecs at G.S. Wala.

PDMA chief Irfan Ali Kathia said the civil administration, army and line departments had been placed on alert, pledging that citizens’ lives and property would be protected.

Authorities have directed district administrations to strengthen embankments, pre-place heavy machinery at choke points, and stockpile food, medicines and drinking water in flood-prone areas. Evacuation teams and Rescue 1122 units have been pre-deployed.

POWER DISRUPTIONS

Floodwaters have also battered electricity distribution networks across multiple regions. A federal Power Division report said tens of thousands of households in districts such as Jhang and Toba Tek Singh remained without power as of Wednesday, while Chiniot and Faisalabad had restored service to more than 90 percent of affected consumers.

In Jhang, only about 5 percent of over 81,000 impacted customers had electricity back, while in Chiniot nearly 95 percent of 72,000 affected consumers had been reconnected. The ministry said most repairs were targeted for completion between Sept. 4 and 5, subject to floodwaters receding.

“Restoration of electricity in affected areas is the top priority,” the Power Division said.

Monsoon rains, which provide 70–80 percent of South Asia’s annual precipitation between June and September, are crucial for farming but increasingly unpredictable due to climate change.

KSrelief launches emergency aid to flood-ravaged families in Pakistan’s northwest
KSrelief launches emergency aid to flood-ravaged families in Pakistan’s northwest
  • The Saudi aid agency plans to deliver food and non-food items across the worst-hit KP districts
  • Official statistics show monsoon death toll at 881, with KP accounting for more than half at 488
Waseem Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has started distributing emergency relief packages to flood-affected families across the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the organization said in a statement on Wednesday, as more rains may lash the region in the coming days.

According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a total of 881 people have died since the monsoon began on June 26, with KP accounting for more than half of the deaths at 488.

The crisis in KP was driven in part by cloudbursts that began on Aug. 15 and triggered flash floods and landslides, affecting several districts. Buner was the worst hit, where the unprecedented rains claimed over 200 lives in a single day and caused widespread devastation.

“Aid is being delivered across the hardest-hit districts, including Buner, Swat, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Swabi and other impacted areas,” KSrelief said in a statement. “In response to the crisis,

KSrelief has allocated 10,000 Shelter NFI [non-food item] Kits and 10,000 Food Packages.”

It said that each shelter kit includes a tent, solar LED lighting, thermal blankets, plastic mats, kitchen sets, water coolers and antibacterial soap.

“Each Food Package, weighing 95 kilograms, includes wheat flour, sugar, lentils, and cooking oil — carefully tailored to meet the urgent nutritional needs of flood-affected families,” it added.

The Saudi aid agency is distributing these items in collaboration with the NDMA, KP’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement Department (RR&SD) and local implementing partners including the Hayat Foundation and the Peace and Development Organization, ensuring smooth and transparent delivery to the most vulnerable communities.

It said the Kingdom’s assistance reflects its firm commitment to supporting Pakistan in this humanitarian crisis.

Suicide bombing at political rally in Pakistan’s southwest kills 13, injures 31
Suicide bombing at political rally in Pakistan’s southwest kills 13, injures 31
  • Police official in Quetta say suicide bomber used about 10 kilograms of explosives in the attack
  • Balochistan National Party chief Akhter Mengal declares three days of mourning after the blast
Saadullah Akhtar

QUETTA: A suicide bomber struck a political rally in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province on Tuesday, killing at least 13 people and injuring 31, a senior police official said, as party leaders declared three days of mourning.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but most impoverished province, has been the site of a long-running insurgency that has intensified in recent months, with separatist militants attacking security forces, government officials and people from other provinces. These militant groups have long accused the Pakistani state of exploiting the province’s vast natural resources without equitably sharing the benefits with local communities.

Pakistani authorities have, however, consistently rejected these accusations, maintaining that a significant number of development projects are underway to uplift Balochistan’s economy, improve infrastructure and expand access to education and health care.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s suicide bombing, which targeted a rally arranged by the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) in Quetta to mark the fourth death anniversary of its former leader Attaullah Mengal.

“Around eight to 10 kilograms of explosive material was used in the attack,” Senior Superintendent Police Muhammad Baloch told Arab News, confirming the number of dead and injured. “Security officials have collected the evidence from the crime scene and investigations are underway.”

Baloch said the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber who had been waiting outside the venue of the rally and detonated his vest as party workers and senior members were leaving the stadium.

BNP-M, an ethnic Baloch nationalist political party headed by former parliamentarian, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, is a key force in the province’s Baloch-majority districts. Mengal survived another attack during a rally in March against the arrest of ethnic rights group leader Dr. Mahrang Baloch.

“After the rally, I was escorting our guests, including the opposition leader, Mehmood Khan Achakzai,” Mengal told Arab News. “As we left and moved a little ahead, the blast occurred.”

“The government didn’t inform us of any threat alert before the rally,” he continued. “We have announced three days of mourning and a black day today. Further actions will be announced after discussions with our aligned political parties.”

Medical officials have also shifted eight critically injured people to the Combined Military Hospital, according to Dr. Waseem Baig, Media Coordinator for the provincial health department.

Balochistan remains of strategic significance for Pakistan, where China has invested heavily in road and infrastructure projects linked to its Belt and Road Initiative since 2014.

From Wisconsin to Islamabad, Pakistan’s love affair with chicken broast
From Wisconsin to Islamabad, Pakistan’s love affair with chicken broast
  • Fried chicken is not a new concept, with global chains like KFC turning it into a fast-food phenomenon across the world
  • Marinated with South Asian spices, pressure-fried and paired with chutney, it has earned a unique spot in Pakistani food culture
Kashaf Rehman

ISLAMABAD: On a late August night, Faraz-ul-Hassan, a banker by profession, digs into a plate of fresh, crispy broast with fries, buns and soft drink along with his colleague, Taimoor Abbasi, at a dimly lit shop tucked in the corner of an old building in Islamabad’s Blue Area.

From roadside stalls serving late-night crowds to established eateries drawing loyal diners in the Pakistani capital, the crispy, golden-brown delicacy has cemented its place as a national favorite and continues to dominate the Pakistani culinary landscape.

To understand the secret behind chicken broast’s enduring popularity, Arab News spoke to fans across the Pakistani capital, and each had a different reason. Students called it “affordable,” youngsters raved about its crispy outer layer, and older residents said the dish has a nostalgic pull to it.

“It’s flavorful and so tender on the inside,” Abbasi, 37, told Arab News at the Blue Area shop. “We love this place and their broast.”

Fried chicken is not a new concept. Globally, brands like Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) have turned it into a fast-food phenomenon since the 1930s, when Col. Harland Sanders, an American businessman, began experimenting with frying chicken in a pressure cooker.

Sanders perfected the secret recipe involving 11 herbs and spices, and transformed KFC into an international brand by the 1950s. It remains a household name the world over.favorite

But the term, “broast,” itself comes from another American invention. In 1954, American businessman L.A.M. Phelan founded the Broaster Company in Wisconsin and patented the “Broaster Pressure Fryer,” a machine that combined deep frying with pressure cooking. The method locked in juices while keeping the crust crisp. The company had the name “Broast” trademarked, selling both equipment and proprietary rights to restaurants.

An image collage created on September 3, 2025, shows broast being prepared in a resturaunt in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AN Photo)

While in the US, broast strictly refers to chicken made with Broaster equipment, the dish has taken on a life of its own in Pakistan since the 1970s when broast machines and recipes started entering the South Asian country, according to restaurateurs.

Today, whether sold at roadside stalls or restaurants like Savour Foods and GoGo Broast in Islamabad, broast means chicken marinated with South Asian spices, fried under pressure, and is usually served with chutney, raita and fries.

For Hasan, the 27-year-old banker from rural Sindh, the Pakistani version of broast offers ‘desi’ flavors that remind him of his hometown.

“This is traditional. Back home, KFC isn’t common but broast is everywhere. It reminds me of Sindh. The version there is crispier, fried with all-purpose flour like KFC, but it still carries that desi taste,” he told Arab News.

At GoGo Broast, one of Islamabad’s long-running outlets that serves up the delicacy, the owner insists the key to success lies in patience and guarded recipes.

“Broast is prepared in automatic plants, but the recipe is our own,” Tahir Javed, 56, told Arab News. “We’ve been making it for 20 to 25 years. We marinate the chicken for at least three to four hours, then add spices and leave it for another six hours. That way, the flavor runs deep inside, unlike roasted chicken, which stays bland inside.”

While nutritionists warn the deep-fried delicacy is high in fat and sodium, especially when paired with fries and sugary sodas, broast shows no signs of losing its place on dining tables across Pakistan.

“In our village, beef and mutton are preferred, so whenever we come to Islamabad, we always visit Savour [Foods] for its chicken [broast],” said Muhammad Adnan Khan, a university student from Lakki Marwat, a town in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“The taste is good, it’s fried well. It’s something special.”

Afghanistan roar back to beat Pakistan in UAE tri-series tournament
AFP
Afghanistan roar back to beat Pakistan in UAE tri-series tournament
  • Mohammad Nabi reaches 100 T20I wickets as Afghanistan win by 18 runs in Sharjah
  • Pakistan remain top of the table, with UAE still winless in the three-nation tournament
AFP

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates: Afghanistan’s veteran spinner Mohammad Nabi reached 100 wickets in Twenty20 internationals as he helped his team beat Pakistan by 18 runs in a tri-series match in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Pakistan had won the first meeting between the teams in the competition by 31 runs.

On Tuesday, Nabi grabbed 2-20 to help restrict Pakistan to 151-9 as they chased 169.

Ibrahim Zadran’s 45-ball 65 and Sediqullah Atal’s brisk 64 helped Afghanistan to 169-5 in their 20 overs despite Pakistan paceman Faheem Ashraf’s career best 4-27.

Ashraf’s previous best of 3-5 was against Scotland at Edinburgh in 2018.

In reply, Pakistan briefly looked on course to chase down the target with Fakhar Zaman scoring an 18-ball 25 in his 100th T20I but Nabi dismissed him and Mohammad Haris, for oner, to end all hopes.

Tail-ender Haris Rauf top-scored with 34 not out, hitting four sixes off 16 balls.

Spinner Rashid Khan, until Tuesday the only Afghanistan bowler to take 100 or more T20I wickets, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Noor Ahmad all took two wickets.

Before the T20 international, players observed a minute of silence for the victims of natural disasters in their countries: an earthquake which has killed more than 1,400 in Afghanistan and the deadly floods in Pakistan.

Two thirds of the way through the three-nation tournament, that also includes hosts United Arab Emirates, Pakistan leads the table with Afghanistan second.

After a rest day on Wednesday, Pakistan face the winless UAE on Thursday. The group stage ends with the hosts taking on Afghanistan.

The top two teams will play the final on September 7.

Pakistan’s Shariah-compliant real estate trust IMAGE to raise $3.3 million in IPO
Pakistan’s Shariah-compliant real estate trust IMAGE to raise $3.3 million in IPO
  • The company says it generates income through two prime real-estate projects in Karachi
  • The IPO, comprising 92,015,467 units, will be conducted through 100% Book Building method
Arab News Pakistan

KARACHI: IMAGE, a Pakistani Shariah-compliant real estate trust, is set to raise Rs920 million ($3.3 million) through an initial public offering (IPO) at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), it said on Tuesday.

The company says it generates income through two prime projects in Karachi: an 8-floor, fully occupied commercial building on Shahrah-e-Faisal and a residential-cum-commercial project, which is expected to generate both sales and rental income.

The IPO, consisting of 92,015,467 units of the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) scheme, will be conducted through a 100 percent Book Building method, with a floor price of PKR 10 per unit, and a price band of up to 40 percent (i.e., PKR 14 per unit), according to the firm.

“Proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for the completion and marketing of 11 residential floors of the Developmental REIT project,” IMAGE said in a statement. “The Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) has been appointed as the Trustee of IMAGE REIT.”

The retail portion will comprise 25 percent of the total issue size and will be offered to the general public at the strike price determined post-Book Building, IMAGE said, describing it as an opportunity for investors to capitalize on “recovering” real estate market.

The IMAGE REIT scheme is managed by Sinolink REIT Management Company Limited, a licensed firm dedicated to developing innovative, Shariah-compliant investment opportunities in Pakistan’s real estate sector, providing both institutional and retail investors with access to professionally managed real estate portfolios.

“Topline Securities and Growth Securities are joint Consultants and Book Runner for this IPO,” IMAGE added.

