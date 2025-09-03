You are here

Alcaraz and Djokovic set up blockbuster US Open semifinal

Alcaraz and Djokovic set up blockbuster US Open semifinal
Djokovic topped the bill in a truncated evening session after women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka received a walkover when Marketa Vondrousova withdrew due to a knee injury. (AFP)
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a backhand volley against Jiri Lehecka of Czechia during their men’s quarterfinal match on Day 10 of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday. (Getty Images via AFP)
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates defeating USA’s Taylor Fritz during their men's singles quarterfinal on Day 10 of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Tuesday. (AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
  • Former champion Alcaraz produced yet another entertaining display at Flushing Meadows to dismantle 20th seed Jiri Lehecka 6-4 6-2 6-4 at a sunbathed Arthur Ashe Stadium
  • Djokovic, chasing a 25th Grand Slam title to move above Margaret Court in the all-time list, beat American Taylor Fritz and celebrated the win by performing a dance for his daughter on her birthday
NEW YORK: Carlos Alcaraz dazzled at the US Open to make the semifinals on Tuesday before Novak Djokovic danced his way through to book a New York showdown with the Spaniard that will mark the latest chapter in their generational rivalry.

Former champion Alcaraz produced yet another entertaining display at Flushing Meadows to dismantle 20th seed Jiri Lehecka 6-4 6-2 6-4 at a sunbathed Arthur Ashe Stadium, securing his place in the last four without dropping a set this year.

“Sometimes I play a shot that I should not play in that moment but it’s the way I love playing tennis,” Alcaraz, who is two wins away from taking the world number one spot from Italian rival Jannik Sinner, told Sky Sports.

“I want to play solid, play well and play smart but at the same time when I have the opportunity to play a great shot — or a hot shot let’s say — why not?

“I’m here to entertain the people, myself and the team.”

Djokovic topped the bill in a truncated evening session after women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka received a walkover when Marketa Vondrousova withdrew due to a knee injury.

The Belarusian will face Jessica Pegula in the semifinals.

Djokovic, chasing a 25th Grand Slam title to move above Margaret Court in the all-time list, beat American Taylor Fritz 6-3 7-5 3-6 6-4 and celebrated the win by performing a dance for his daughter on her birthday.

Fritz has now lost 11 straight to the 38-year-old Serb, who became the oldest player in the professional era — since 1968 — to reach the semis of all four Grand Slams in a single season.

Tough test

Alcaraz is 16 years Djokovic’s junior but could face a tough test in his pursuit of a sixth Grand Slam title having lost five of his eight matches against the Serb.

The Spaniard has lost his last two to Djokovic — in the Australian Open quarter-finals this year and in last year’s Paris Olympics final, a clash that left both players in tears for different reasons.

“I’d love to be fit enough to play and to play potentially five sets with Carlos. I know that my best tennis is going to be required, but I’d rise to the occasion,” Djokovic said.

“Normally I like to play the big matches on a big stage. It’s just that I’m not really sure how the body is going to feel in the next few days. But I’m going to do my best with my team to be fit for that.”

The top ranking is also on the line for Alcaraz at the end of the tournament but he was trying not to dwell on it.

“If I think about the world number one spot too much, I’m going to put pressure on myself and I don’t want to do that,” Alcaraz said.

“I just want to step on court, try to do my things, follow my goals and try to enjoy as much as I can.”

Sabalenka moved ahead as Vondrousova was forced to withdraw after sparkling with upset victories over seventh seed Jasmine Paolini and ninth seed Elena Rybakina.

The 26-year-old has endured lengthy spells on the sidelines in recent years and was one of three Czech women to advance into the Flushing Meadows quarter-finals.

It was a bitter blow for Czech fans who had hoped for a major upset in New York but were left stunned when she pulled up injured in a practice session.

“We saw her crying,” said Helena Plavcova, 54, a fan from Connecticut with Czech roots.

“I’m so sorry for her.”

Sabalenka, who had defeated the 60th-ranked Czech in their most recent clash in the Cincinnati second round last month, now meets Pegula in a rematch of last year’s final.

The American dispatched Czech twice Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3 6-3 to get the day’s action underway.

Her compatriot Venus Williams bowed out of the tournament after she and Canadian partner Leylah Fernandez were outclassed by top seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova 6-1 6-2 in the women’s doubles quarterfinals.

Sabalenka gets walkover into US Open semis following Vondrousova injury
Sabalenka gets walkover into US Open semis following Vondrousova injury

Sabalenka gets walkover into US Open semis following Vondrousova injury
  • Top seed Sabalenka now faces American Jessica Pegula in the semifinals, setting up a rematch of last year’s final
NEW YORK: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka received a walkover into the US Open semifinals on Tuesday after Marketa Vondrousova was forced to withdraw from their last eight showdown due to a knee injury, organizers said on Tuesday.
Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, had impressed in New York with upset victories over seventh seed Jasmine Paolini and ninth seed Elena Rybakina, but her run came to a painful end after she pulled up in practice earlier on Tuesday.
ESPN showed footage of the 26-year-old bending over in pain after hitting a forehand, before leaving practice in tears, and she later confirmed the injury.
“I tried my best to take the court today but during the warm-up I felt again my knee and after consultation with the tournament doctor decided not to risk aggravating the injury,” Vondrousova said in a statement.
“I appreciate all the support ... and apologize to the fans who were looking forward to the match. I had an amazing time here in New York and can’t wait to be back next year.”
It marked another cruel blow for Vondrousova, who has endured long spells away from the tour due to shoulder problems, missing last year’s US Open and January’s Australian Open.
She was one of three Czech women to reach the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.
“It’s so tough to see,” Sabalenka wrote on Instagram.
“So sorry for Marketa after all she’s been through. She has been playing amazing tennis and I know how badly this must hurt for her.”
Sabalenka became only the third woman in the professional era to receive a walkover into a Grand Slam semifinal, joining Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (Australian Open 1992) and Fabiola Zuluaga (Australian Open 2004).
Top seed Sabalenka now faces American Jessica Pegula in the semifinals, setting up a rematch of last year’s final.

Alcaraz, Pegula ease into US Open semifinals

Alcaraz, Pegula ease into US Open semifinals
  • The Spanish second seed could now face a blockbuster semifinal against 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic
NEW YORK: Carlos Alcaraz powered into the US Open semifinals to set up a potential showdown with Novak Djokovic on Tuesday as Jessica Pegula punched her ticket to the last four.
Alcaraz needed just one hour and 56 minutes to seal a convincing 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 defeat of Czech 20th seed Jiri Lehecka on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.
The Spanish second seed could now face a blockbuster semifinal against 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic, who takes on American fourth seed Taylor Fritz in Tuesday’s other quarter-final.
Alcaraz could reclaim the world number one ranking with a victorious campaign in New York, a fact he is trying not to dwell on.
“Every time I step onto the court I try not to think about it,” he said. “If I think about the number one spot too much I think I’m going to put pressure on myself and I don’t want to do that.”
Alcaraz has not dropped a set during a relentless march into the semifinals and was once again in complete control against Lehecka.
The 22-year-old — who won the first of his five Grand Slam singles title at Flushing Meadows in 2022 — broke Lehecka in the opening game before wrapping up the first set with ease.
Alcaraz, efficient on his own serve in the first set, then raced away with the second set, breaking Lehecka to take a 5-2 lead before holding to take a 2-0 advantage.
The third set went with serve until the ninth game, when Lehecka smacked a straightforward forehand long at 30-40 down and was broken for the fourth time in the match.
That left Alcaraz serving for the match, and he duly held to love, sealing his win with a scorching forehand into the corner.
In the women’s draw on Tuesday, American fourth seed Pegula — beaten in the final last year — advanced to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-3 defeat of unseeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova.
Pegula entered the US Open on the back of a dismal run of form that had seen her make early exits at WTA tournaments in Washington, Montreal and Cincinnati.
But she has rediscovered her confidence while moving stealthily through the rounds at New York, albeit against a series of unseeded opponents.
“I think I’ve been playing some really good tennis,” Pegula said after completing a 1hr 26min victory.
“It’s crazy to feel this comfortable on the biggest court in the world with the craziest crowd and the best players. It’s something that 10 years ago I never thought I’d be good at this but I guess I am.”
Pegula will play reigning US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka or former Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday for a place in the final.
World number one Sabalenka, who defeated Pegula in last year’s US Open final, faces Vondrousova in Tuesday’s late women’s quarter-final.
Pegula said she would welcome the chance to avenge last year’s final defeat to Sabalenka.
“I think it would be cool to be able to get revenge, obviously,” she said.

Ruthless Sinner routs Bublik to reach US Open quarter-finals

Ruthless Sinner routs Bublik to reach US Open quarter-finals
NEW YORK: Defending US Open champion Jannik Sinner continued his stellar run at the hardcourt Grand Slams with a 6-1 6-1 6-1 hammering of Kazakh 23rd seed Alexander Bublik on Monday to make the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.
The Italian top seed came into the Labour Day evening clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium looking for his 25th straight major match win on his preferred surface and he never looked in any trouble against a tricky opponent after shooting out of the blocks.
A double break helped Sinner build a 4-0 lead before Bublik could even get on the board, and the dominant 24-year-old chased down a drop shot to fire home a deep backhand winner that wrapped up the opening set with another break.
Bublik’s attempts to disrupt Sinner’s rhythm with more drop shots proved futile but it was his service errors that left him trailing by two sets, before Sinner wheeled away to his eighth straight major quarter-final and a clash with compatriot Lorenzo Musetti.

Osaka routs Gauff to reach US Open quarter-finals

Osaka routs Gauff to reach US Open quarter-finals
  • Japanese four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka dominated American third seed Gauff on her way to wrapping up a 6-3, 6-2 victory
NEW YORK: Naomi Osaka blew past Coco Gauff to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open on Monday in a lopsided battle of former champions.
Japanese four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka dominated American third seed Gauff on her way to wrapping up a 6-3, 6-2 victory in one hour four minutes on the Arthur Ashe Stadium Court.
The eagerly anticipated showdown between 2018 and 2020 US Open champion Osaka and 2023 title-winner Gauff never quite lived up to the billing.
Gauff, who changed her coaching team on the eve of the tournament in an effort to improve her serving, once again struggled on serve.
She was broken four times by Osaka, who looked far more assured throughout as she coasted into her first Grand Slam quarter-final in four years.
“I’m a little sensitive and I don’t want to cry,” said Osaka, who also beat a 15-year-old Gauff at the US Open in their first meeting in 2019.
“I had so much fun out here. This is my favorite court in the world and it means so much to me to be back here.”
Osaka’s current US Open campaign is her best performance in a Grand Slam singles tournament since she returned to tennis last year following the birth of her daughter in 2023.
Osaka conceded just two points off her serve in the entire opening set, which she took with her second break of Gauff, who double-faulted on set point.
The second set was a similar story, with Osaka giving up only four points on serve while pressuring Gauff relentlessly.
Osaka edged clear after breaking Gauff to go 4-2 up and then broke the American again to complete victory.
Osaka will face either Czech 11th seed Karolina Muchova or Ukrainian 27th seed Marta Kostyuk in Wednesday’s quarter-finals.

Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka play each other at the US Open on Monday

Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka play each other at the US Open on Monday
  • This will be the sixth matchup between Gauff and Osaka as pros – and the second at Flushing Meadows
NEW YORK: Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka are scheduled to face each other in the US Open’s fourth round on Monday.
Gauff, a 21-year-old from Florida, is the Grand Slam tournament’s No. 3 seed. Osaka, a 27-year-old who was born in Japan and moved to the US with her family at age 3, is the No. 23 seed.
They have won a combined three titles at Flushing Meadows.
Monday’s winner will make it to this year’s quarterfinals.
Here is what you need to know about the most-anticipated match of the US Open so far:
When and where do Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka play each other Monday?
The match will be held in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The exact time it will start is uncertain; that will depend on how long the contest before theirs takes to finish.
Gauff vs. Osaka is the second match in the tournament’s biggest arena on Monday, after Andrey Rublev of Russia plays against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in the fourth round of the men’s bracket, starting at 11:30 a.m. EDT.
So Gauff and Osaka could begin as early as 1:30 p.m. or perhaps closer to 2 or 3 p.m. – or maybe even later than that. There is just no way to know for sure.
How can I watch Osaka vs. Gauff on TV?
ESPN is showing the US Open in the United States. Other countries’ broadcasters are listed here.
How often have Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka met head-to-head?
This will be the sixth matchup between Gauff and Osaka as pros – and the second at Flushing Meadows.
Back in 2019, also in Ashe, Osaka defeated a 15-year-old Gauff in straight sets, then consoled the teary American afterward and invited her to speak to the spectators.
Gauff has won three of the four matches they have played against each other since then, so she leads the head-to-head series 3-2.
How many Grand Slam titles have Osaka and Gauff won?
Osaka owns four Grand Slam singles championships, including at the US Open in 2018 and 2020. The other two came at the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021.
Gauff, who has been working with a new coach on her serve to try to overcome double-faulting problems, has collected two major trophies in singles – at the US Open in 2023 and the French Open this year – and one in doubles.

