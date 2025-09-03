You are here

Israel launches new spy satellite in 'message' to enemies

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz (AFP)
  The satellite's launch on Tuesday night came two months after a 12-day war between Israel and Iran
Israel has launched a new spy satellite into orbit in what Defense Minister Israel Katz described on Wednesday as a “message” to its enemies that they are under continuous surveillance.
“The launch of the Ofek 19 satellite yesterday is an achievement of the highest global level. Few countries possess these capabilities,” Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote on X.
“This is also a message to all our enemies, wherever they may be — we are keeping an eye on you at all times and in every situation,” he added.
The satellite’s launch on Tuesday night came two months after a 12-day war between Israel and Iran which saw Israel strike Iranian nuclear and military sites, as well as residential areas, more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) away.
Over 12,000 satellite images of Iranian territory were collected to direct the strikes, according to Daniel Gold, head of the defense ministry’s research and development directorate.
The operation “underscored that having advanced observation capabilities in our region is critical for achieving aerial and ground superiority,” said Boaz Levy, CEO of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries, which worked on the project alongside the ministry of defense.
Israel joined the club of space powers in 1988 with the deployment of its first Ofek satellite.

BEIRUT: The UN Interim Force in Lebanon said Wednesday that Israeli drones dropped four grenades near peacekeepers in “one of the most serious attacks” on its personnel since a November ceasefire.
The truce ended more than a year of hostilities and two months of open war between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, but the United Nations has reported several attacks on its positions in south Lebanon since.
“Yesterday morning, Israel Defense Forces drones dropped four grenades close to UNIFIL peacekeepers working to clear roadblocks hindering access to a UN position,” the force said, referring to the Israeli military.
“One grenade impacted within 20 meters and three within approximately 100 meters of UN personnel and vehicles,” it added.
The Israeli army did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.
The UN force said the strike was “one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets since the cessation of hostilities agreement of last November.”
Under the term of the agreement, UNIFIL has been assisting the Lebanese army to dismantle Hezbollah military infrastructure in the south as its deploys across the region.
UNIFIL said the Israeli military had been informed in advance of its plans to carry out road clearance work near the de facto border southeast of the village of Marwahin.
It said endangering the lives of peacekeepers constituted a violation of the 2006 UN Security Council resolution that formed the basis of last year’s ceasefire.
“Any actions endangering UN peacekeepers and assets, and interference with their mandated tasks are unacceptable and a serious violation of Resolution 1701 and international law,” it said.
The UN Security Council voted last week for UN peacekeepers to leave Lebanon in 2027, allowing only one final extension of its mandate after pressure from Israel and its US ally to wind up the nearly 50-year-old force.
Israel hailed the upcoming termination of UNIFIL and urged the Lebanese government to exercise its authority throughout its territory after the Israeli military severely weakened Hezbollah.
With the US administration dangling a veto threat, the Security Council voted unanimously for a resolution that will extend UNIFIL’s mandate “a final time.”
Last year’s ceasefire stipulates that only the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers can deploy in south Lebanon, excluding both the Israeli army and Hezbollah from the region.
However Israel has maintained troops in five locations it deems strategic and still regularly strikes Hezbollah targets in a campaign it says will continue until the militant group has been disarmed.

REUTERS: The Israeli military said on Wednesday it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, as sirens were activated in Tel Aviv and several other areas across the country.
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have been launching missiles and drones thousands of kilometers up north toward Israel, in what the group says are acts of solidarity with the Palestinians.
Israel has retaliated by bombing Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including the vital Hodeidah port. Its latest blow killed senior Houthi officials, including the head of the government.
The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have also been attacking vessels in the Red Sea since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023.

REUTERS: The UN Interim Force in Lebanon said Wednesday that Israeli drones dropped four grenades near peacekeepers in “one of the most serious attacks” on its personnel since a November ceasefire.
“Yesterday morning, Israel Defense Forces drones dropped four grenades close to UNIFIL peacekeepers working to clear roadblocks hindering access to a UN position,” the UN force said, referring to Israel’s military.
“One grenade impacted within 20 meters and three within approximately 100 meters of UN personnel and vehicles,” it added.
“This is one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets since the cessation of hostilities agreement of last November” which sought to end more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
UNIFIL said the Israeli military had been informed in advance of its plans to carry out road clearance work near the de facto border southeast of the village of Marwahin.
It said endangering the lives of peacekeepers constituted a violation of the 2006 UN Security Council resolution that formed the basis of last year’s ceasefire.
“Any actions endangering UN peacekeepers and assets, and interference with their mandated tasks are unacceptable and a serious violation of Resolution 1701 and international law,” it said.
The UN Security Council voted last week for UN peacekeepers to leave Lebanon in 2027, allowing only one final extension of its mandate after pressure from Israel and its US ally to end the nearly 50-year-old force.
Israel hailed the upcoming termination of UNIFIL and urged the Lebanese government to exercise its authority throughout its territory after Israel’s military devastated Iran-backed Hezbollah.
With the US administration dangling a veto threat, the Security Council voted unanimously for a resolution that will extend UNIFIL’s mandate “a final time.”

VIENNA: The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said Tuesday that its inspectors found traces of uranium at a site in Syria believed to be part of a clandestine nuclear program by the former government.
Syria under former President Bashar Assad was believed to have operated an extensive undeclared nuclear program, which included an undeclared nuclear reactor built by North Korea in eastern Deir Ezzor province.
The International Atomic Energy Agency’s director-general, Rafael Mariano Grossi, previously told The Associated Press that some of Syria’s activities “were, in the judgment of the agency, probably related to nuclear weapons.”
Last year, IAEA inspectors visited and took environmental samples at “three locations that were allegedly functionally related” to the Deir Ezzor site, and “analysis revealed a significant number of anthropogenic natural uranium particles in samples taken at one of the three locations,” IAEA spokesman Fredrik Dahl said in a statement.
“Some of these uranium particles are consistent with the conversion of uranium ore concentrate to uranium oxide,” he said. This would be typical of a nuclear power reactor.
Grossi reported these findings to the agency’s board of directors Monday in a report on developments in Syria.
The Deir Ezzor site only became public knowledge after Israel — which is believed to be the Middle East’s only state with nuclear weapons, although it has not declared its own program — launched airstrikes in 2007 destroying the facility. Syria later leveled the site and never responded fully to the IAEA’s questions.
An IAEA team in visited some sites of interest last year while Assad was still in power. After Assad’s fall, the new government led by interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa agreed to cooperate with the agency and again provided inspectors access to the site where the uranium particles had been found.
They took more samples there and “will evaluate the results of all of the environmental samples taken at this location and the information acquired from the planned visit to the (Deir Ezzor) site, and may conduct follow-up activities, as necessary,” Dahl said.
In an interview with the AP in June during a visit to Damascus, Grossi said Al-Sharaa had expressed an interest in pursuing nuclear energy for Syria in the future.
A number of other countries in the region are pursuing nuclear energy in some form. Grossi said Syria would most likely be looking into small modular reactors, which are cheaper and easier to deploy than traditional large ones.
He also said that IAEA is prepared to help Syria rebuild the radiotherapy, nuclear medicine and oncology infrastructure in a health system severely weakened by nearly 14 years of civil war.

UNITED NATIONS: At least 19 UN employees were detained by Iranian-backed Houthis during raids on UN offices in Yemen’s capital, the United Nations said Tuesday, a higher number than originally reported.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said 18 of those being held are Yemeni staffers and one is an international employee. He called for all to be released immediately.
Sunday’s raids on offices of the United Nations’ food, health and children’s agencies in Sanaa followed Israel’s killing of Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed Al-Rahawi and several Cabinet ministers in an airstrike on Thursday.
The Houthis have been engaged in a civil war with Yemen’s internationally recognized government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, since 2014, when they took control of Sanaa and most of northern Yemen.
Hopes for peace talks vanished after the Hamas-led attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which led to Israel’s retaliatory war in Hamas-run Gaza. The Houthis started attacking ships in the Red Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza. That sparked US and Israeli retaliatory strikes in areas the rebels control in Yemen.
The raids were the latest in a long-running Houthi crackdown on the UN and other international organizations as well as diplomats working in rebel-held areas. Dujarric said the Houthis previously had detained 23 UN employees, holding some since 2021.
UN special envoy Hans Grundberg just ended a visit to Oman’s capital, Muscat, where he met Houthi chief negotiator Mohammed Abdelsalam and representatives of the diplomatic community, the UN spokesman said.
Dujarric said the envoy reiterated the UN’s strong condemnation of the detentions and forced entry into its offices, warning that the Houthi action seriously endangers the UN’s ability to deliver aid to the people of Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country.

 

