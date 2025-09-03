GCC secretary-general condemns Israeli minister’s calls to expand settlements, annex West Bank

RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi on Wednesday condemned statements by an Israeli minister calling for the expansion of settlements and the annexation of the occupied West Bank.
Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that maps were being drawn up for annexing territory in the occupied West Bank, land the Palestinians seek for a future state.
At a press conference in Jerusalem, Smotrich stood before a map that appeared to suggest the annexation of most of the West Bank, leaving out only six major Palestinian cities, including Ramallah and Nablus.
Al-Budaiwi said the “dangerous and suspicious” calls reflect the occupation’s continued systematic approach to destabilizing security and stability in the region. He stressed that such actions undermine prospects for peace, defy international conventions, and represent ongoing violations of international laws and norms.
He urged the international community to take “immediate and deterrent measures” to halt these provocative statements and practices by Israeli authorities.
The Secretary-General reaffirmed the GCC’s firm support for the Palestinian people in resisting such policies, reiterating the Council’s backing of their legitimate rights. He emphasized the GCC’s unwavering commitment to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Updated 04 September 2025
AP
DAMASCUS: The worst drought in decades is gripping much of the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East, drying out rivers and lakes, shriveling crops and leading to dayslong tap water cutoffs in major cities.
The situation is particularly dire in Syria, where experts say rainfall has been declining for decades and where the fledgling government is trying to stitch the country back together following a 14-year civil war that left millions impoverished and reliant on foreign aid.
Small-farmer Mansour Mahmoud Al-Khatib said that during the war, he couldn’t reach his fields in the Damascus suburb of Sayyida Zeinab some days because militants from the Lebanese Hezbollah militia allied with then-President Bashar Assad would block the roads. That problem vanished when Hezbollah withdrew after Assad fell in a December rebel offensive, but the drought has devastated his farm, drying up the wells that irrigate it.
“The land is missing the water,” Al-Khatib told The Associated Press recently as he watched workers feed the wheat he did manage to harvest into a threshing machine. “This season is weak — you could call it half a season. Some years are better and some years are worse, but this year is harsh.”
In a good year, his land could produce as much as 800 to 900 kilograms (1,764 to 1,984 pounds) of wheat per dunam, an area equal to 0.1 hectares and 0.25 acres. This year, it yielded about a quarter that much, he said. He hired only six or seven workers this harvest season instead of last year’s 15.
Syria’s withering crops
Because the drought followed a prolonged war, farmers who were already financially stretched have had little ability to cope with its effects, said Jalal Al Hamoud, national food security officer for the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization in Syria.
Before the uprising-turned-civil war that began in 2011, Syrian farmers produced an average of 3.5 million to 4.5 million tons of wheat per year, which was enough to meet the country’s domestic needs, according to Saeed Ibrahim, director of agricultural planning and economics in Syria’s Agriculture Ministry.
That annual yield dropped to 2.2 million to 2.6 million tons during the war, and in recent years, the government has had to import 60 percent to 70 percent of its wheat to feed its roughly 23 million people. This year’s harvest is expected to yield only 1 million tons, forcing the country to spend even more of its strained resources on imports.
Mudar Dayoub, a spokesperson for Syria’s Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection, said this year’s wheat crop will only last for two or three months and that the government is “currently relying on signing contracts to import wheat from abroad” and on donations, including from neighboring Iraq.
But in a country where the World Food Program estimates that half the population is food-insecure, Ibrahim warned that “total reliance on imports and aid threatens food security” and is “unsustainable.”
The drought isn’t the only major issue facing Syria, where postwar reconstruction is projected to cost hundreds of billions of dollars. Since Assad fled, the country has been rattled by outbreaks of sectarian violence, and there’s growing doubt about whether the new authorities will be able to hold it together. Without jobs or stability, millions of refugees who fled during the war are unlikely to come home.
Interconnected crises
A dam on the Litani River in neighboring Lebanon’s fertile Bekaa Valley forms Lake Qaraoun, a reservoir that spans about 12 square kilometers (4.6 square miles).
Over the years, climate change has led to a gradual decline in the water flowing into the reservoir, said Sami Alawieh, head of the Litani River National Authority.
This summer, after an unusually dry winter left Lebanon without the water reserves its usually banks through snow and rainfall, it has shrunk to the size of a pond, surrounded by a vast expanse of parched land.
Although an average of 350 million cubic meters (12.4 billion cubic feet) of water flows into the lake during the rainy season each year, meeting about one-third of Lebanon’s annual demand, this year the incoming water didn’t exceed 45 million cubic meters (1.6 billion cubic feet), he said.
Lebanon’s water woes have further exacerbated the drought in Syria, which partially relies on rivers flowing in from its western neighbor.
The largest of those is the Orontes, also known as the Assi. In Syria’s Idlib province, the river is an important source of irrigation water, and fishermen make their living from its banks. This year, dead fish littered the dried-out river bed.
“This is the first time it’s happened that there was no water at all,” said Dureid Hajj Salah, a farmer in Idlib’s Jisour Al-Shugour. Many farmers can’t afford to dig wells for irrigation, and the drought destroyed not only summer vegetable crops but decades-old trees in orchards, he said.
“There is no compensation for the loss of crops,” Hajj Salah said. “And you know the farmers make just enough to get by.”
Mostafa Summaq, director of water resources in Idlib province, said the groundwater dropped by more than 10 meters (33 feet) in three months in some monitoring wells, which he attributed to farmers overpumping due to a lack of rain. Local officials are considering installing metered irrigation systems, but it would be too expensive to do without assistance, he said.
A drier climate
Most experts agree that Syria and the broader region appear headed toward worse climate shocks, which they aren’t prepared to absorb.
Climate change makes some regions wetter and others drier, and the Middle East and Mediterranean are among those that are drying out, said Matti Kummu, a professor at Aalto University in Finland who specializes in global food and water issues. Syria, specifically, has shown a trend of reduced rainfall over the past 40 years, while it has been using water at an unsustainable rate.
“There’s not enough water from rainfall or from snowmelt in the mountains to recharge the groundwater,” Kummu said. Due to increasing irrigation needs, he said, “the groundwater table is going lower and lower, which means that it’s less accessible and requires more energy (to pump).” At some point, the groundwater might run out.
Even with limited means, the country could take measures to mitigate the impacts, such as increased rainwater harvesting, switching to more drought-tolerant crops and trying to put more effective irrigation systems in place, even simple ones.
But “in the long term, if the situation in terms of the climate change impacts continues” as currently projected, how much of the croplands will be arable in the coming decades is an open question, Kummu said.
Updated 04 September 2025
AFP
JERUSALEM: Israel’s defense minister vowed Thursday to inflict the biblical 10 plagues of Egypt on Yemen’s Houthi rebels after they stepped up their missile attacks against Israel.
“The Houthis are firing missiles at Israel again. A plague of darkness, a plague of the firstborn — we will complete all 10 plagues,” Israel Katz posted on X.
He was referring to the 10 disasters that the Book of Exodus says were inflicted on Egypt by the Hebrew God to convince the pharaoh to free the enslaved Israelites.
Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli army said a missile fired from Yemen struck outside Israeli territory, a day after it intercepted two Houthi missiles.
The Iran-backed Yemeni rebels have vowed to step up their attacks on Israel, after their prime minister and 11 other senior officials were killed in Israeli air strikes last week.
The Houthis have launched repeated drone and missile attacks against Israel since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023, saying the launches are in support of the Palestinians.
Israel has carried out several rounds of retaliatory strikes in Yemen, targeting Houthi-held ports as well as the rebel-held capital Sanaa.
Updated 04 September 2025
AP
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip: On a darkened beach in Gaza City, the only light comes from small food stalls and flickering cellphones.
Families seek relief from the stifling daytime heat, and perhaps a glimpse of the life they used to know. Many have been displaced multiple times over nearly two years of war sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack into Israel.
Just a few kilometers (a few miles) away, Israeli forces are blowing up buildings in the opening stages of a plan to conquer the city. Israeli strikes could come at any time. Those enjoying the sea may soon be ordered to evacuate to sprawling tent camps further south.
There is a small amount of food for sale on vendor carts , at prices many can’t afford. Experts say Gaza City is experiencing famine.
Many Palestinians have lost everything in this war. They still have the sea, for now.
Yemen’s Houthi-run Foreign Ministry says UN should not shield espionage activities
Updated 04 September 2025
Reuters
Yemen’s Houthi-run Foreign Ministry said United Nations officials’ legal immunities should not shield espionage activities, days after at least 11 UN personnel were arrested in the capital Sanaa. The UN said on Sunday that Houthi rebels raided its premises in Sanaa and arrested UN staff following an Israeli strike that killed the prime minister of the Houthi-run government and several other ministers.
The ministry also accused the UN of bias, saying it condemned “legal measures taken by the government against spy cells involved in crimes,” but failed to denounce the Israeli attack, the Houthi-run news agency Saba reported on Wednesday.
Yemen has been split between a Houthi administration in Sanaa and a Saudi-backed government in Aden since the Iran-aligned Houthis seized Sanaa in late 2014, triggering a decade-long conflict.
The ministry added that Yemen respected “the 1946 Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations ... while emphasizing that these immunities do not protect espionage activities or those who engage in them, nor provide them with legal cover,” it added.
On Sunday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the Houthis forcibly entered World Food Programme premises, seized UN property, and attempted to enter other UN offices in the capital.
Why enforcement of the Israeli arrest warrants is vital for ICC’s credibility
Hague-based court relies on member states to arrest suspects, but political double standards are increasingly an impediment
Experts say the ICC is at a crossroads as powerful nations shield their allies from prosecution
Updated 04 September 2025
Jonathan Lessware
LONDON: When German authorities arrested Libyan war crimes suspect Khaled Mohamed Ali Al-Hishri at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the operation was widely praised as a breakthrough for the International Criminal Court.
As a senior member of the Special Deterrence Forces militia, El-Hishri is accused of murdering, torturing, and raping detainees at Tripoli’s notorious Mitiga prison between 2015 and 2020.
His arrest in July not only brought hope of justice for victims of war crimes in Libya. It marked a rare win for the ICC, with one of its key member states cooperating in the arrest and handover of a suspect for trial at The Hague.
Just a few days earlier, major European powers had another opportunity to deliver a suspected war criminal to the ICC.
Yet this time, despite traveling to Hungary before jetting off through the airspaces of Greece, Italy, and France on his way to the US, not a finger was lifted in the pursuit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The discrepancy in the approach to these two ICC arrest warrants cuts to the heart of a crisis threatening the legal institution designed to hold to account those behind some of the world’s most appalling atrocities.
Countries that signed up to the international treaty that created the ICC are increasingly failing to fulfill their legal obligations to it.
More and more, they are picking and choosing what their obligations are based on political winds, severely undermining its power to provide international justice.
“When member states fail to execute ICC arrest warrants, the damage to the court’s credibility and to international law is profound,” Mark Ellis, executive director of the International Bar Association, told Arab News.
“The ICC has no enforcement mechanisms of its own and relies entirely on state cooperation. Non-execution, particularly in high-profile cases, signals that political considerations can override binding legal obligations.”
The fading cooperation of member states at the ICC is one of several major, intertwined challenges facing the institution.
Last month, the Trump administration sparked outcry when it imposed a third round of sanctions on ICC officials, including two judges and two prosecutors.
The US, which is not a member of the ICC, said the action was because of the court’s attempts to prosecute Americans and Israelis.
It is all a far cry from the optimism surrounding the UN-organized conference in Italy in July 1998 that led to 60 nations ratifying the Rome Statute. That international treaty led to the establishment of the ICC four years later.
The idea for a permanent court to investigate genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes had been floated since the end of the Second World War.
In the 1990s, individual tribunals were set up to investigate atrocities committed during conflicts in Rwanda and the Balkans, but momentum gathered around a more efficient permanent court that would act as a stronger deterrent.
The court, based in The Hague in The Netherlands, now has 125 state parties, but crucially dozens remain outside. Along with the US, these include India, China, and Russia.
By its nature, the court has often been heavily criticized. Non-members argue that the ICC’s authority would challenge their sovereignty, while others claim the court is not powerful enough.
Perhaps the most longstanding criticism has been that the court disproportionately targets Africa, while failing to take action against figures from the West involved in conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Of the more than 60 arrest warrants issued by the court, the vast majority have been for people from the African continent. Only 22 of those warrants have been successfully executed.
The most prominent figures now on the ICC’s wanted list include Russian President Vladimir Putin, Sudan’s former president Omar Bashir, and, of course, Netanyahu.
Perhaps the biggest impairment for the court is that it has no power of enforcing its decisions. Instead, it depends upon member states to carry out the arrest of those it seeks to prosecute.
According to international law experts, ICC member states are increasingly failing to honor their obligations — something that has been starkly highlighted since Israel began military operations in Gaza in October 2023.
In November 2024, the court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former defense minister Yoav Gallant for the war crime of starvation and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and “other inhumane acts.”
Despite this, the Israeli prime minister made a four day visit to Budapest in April, which included flights over other European member states.
Another Libyan wanted by the ICC also managed to evade the court when he was released by Italy in January, just days after his arrest, and flown back to his home country.
Ossama Anjiem, known as Ossama Al-Masri, is also accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role running detention centers in Libya.
Rome’s court of appeals said there had been a procedural error in his arrest, which took place after he managed to attend a Juventus-AC Milan football match within days of the ICC warrant being issued.
His release sparked an angry response, with critics pointing out Italy’s reliance on the internationally recognized Libyan government to stem the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean to Italian ports.
Al-Masri’s alleged crimes were committed in the same Tripoli prison where many migrants have been detained and where Al-Hishri is accused of carrying out his crimes.
Al-Masri went free while Al-Hishri went to The Hague. And Netanyahu continues his globetrotting.
Luigi Daniele, associate professor in international law at Italy’s Molise University, who specializes in war crimes, said ICC member states are operating an “on/off” switch on the legal duties they agreed to when they became parties to the system of the court.
“It’s more than just double standards. It’s the destruction of any standard,” he told Arab News.
“These governments are acting as if all the standards are for rival powers and no standards at all applied to allied powers.
“All these states have assumed a solemn legal duty. Legal duty means it’s mandatory, it’s the duty of a national prosecutor under domestic penal code. It’s law, by all means and standards.”
Adil Haque, a law professor at Rutgers University in the US, said the enforcement of ICC arrest warrants “risks becoming a patchwork, in which some state parties will execute some warrants but not others.”
“The ICC itself is not applying double standards, but if its state parties apply double standards then the effect is the same,” he told Arab News.
The impunity being shown by Europe to Netanyahu is particularly disturbing for many observers, especially outside of the West and whose governments are not entwined in the US-Israeli alliance.
They see an unlevel playing field for international justice in which one of America’s main allies is being allowed to continue a military campaign that has killed more than 63,000 Palestinians and which this week leading scholars agreed constituted a genocide.
• The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant in 2024, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, including starvation tactics.
• Warrants were also issued against Hamas leaders Sinwar and Haniyeh, both since killed. A warrant for Mohammed Deif remains active until his death is confirmed.
The reluctance of European powers to carry out their ICC obligations with regards to Netanyahu is in tandem with their lack of willingness to act against Israel over the war.
The EU has struggled to agree on any significant punitive measures, with deep divisions between those more supportive of Israel like Hungary and those taking a stronger stance like Spain and Ireland.
Particularly disturbing for some was an invitation by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for Netanyahu to visit Germany.
“We will find ways and means for him to visit Germany and also to be able to leave again without being arrested,” Merz said shortly after being elected in February.
The ICC has stated that not even heads of governments enjoy immunity from arrest on behalf of the ICC.
“Germany does not contest the ICC’s legal position” Haque said. “Instead, Germany’s chancellor has suggested purely political reasons for not arresting Netanyahu, which is quite shocking to hear said out loud.”
Daniele believes the Gaza war is a fork in the road for the institution.
“The situation in Palestine set before the ICC can be either the beginning of a new chapter of its history or the nail in the coffin of its credibility,” he said.
The court has been under immense pressure from “a strong network of powers internationally” that support Israel, with threats being made against the office of the prosecutor of the ICC.
Despite this, the ICC went ahead and issued the arrest warrants against the Netanyahu government.
“This was a signal to all the non-US allies … that actually, the court wasn’t exactly a tool of NATO powers,” Daniele said. “It was a signal of independence, of an attempt to bring justice to victims, to all victims of all crimes, without fear or favor.”
However, if the court fails to issue arrest warrants for Israel’s far-right ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, who have been accused in some quarters of inciting genocide, Daniele said that would show the threats and reprisals may have done their job.
What followed was a barrage of US sanctions against court officials. In announcing the latest round, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed the court is a “national security threat that has been an instrument for lawfare against the United States and our close ally Israel.”
The ICC hit back, describing the sanctions as a “flagrant attack against the independence of an impartial judicial institution” and an “affront to millions of innocent victims across the world.”
The sanctions mean the officials will be banned from entering the US and their US assets will be blocked.
It is a major challenge to the court but could also help boost support for the ICC from other countries. The EU could shield the court by invoking a “blocking statute” which prevents businesses from complying with US sanctions that reach overseas.
“US sanctions against the ICC are deeply troubling and represent an unacceptable attempt to intimidate and deter the court from fulfilling its legitimate mandate — pursuing justice for victims of the gravest international crimes,” Ellis said.
“It is hoped that states, international institutions, and individuals will be galvanized to strengthen their support for the ICC and to collectively resist the Trump administration’s efforts to undermine accountability for the most egregious international crimes.”
The court also needs to strengthen its position and the best way to do this, Ellis said, is to encourage more countries — particularly major powers — to sign up to the Rome Statute.
“Expanding membership enhances the ICC’s legitimacy and authority, and will make its judgments more universally recognized and enforceable,” he said.
He also recommended swifter and tougher disciplinary measures for countries that fail to uphold the ICC’s arrest warrants.