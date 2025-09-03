Loftus-Cheek ready to make long-awaited England return in any position

You are here

England's midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek speaks during a press conference during a media day at St. George's Park in Burton-upon-Trent, central England, on Sept. 3, 2025, prior to their World Cup Qualifiers match against Andorra.
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters
  • Loftus-Cheek was a late addition to the squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia
  • “It’s been a long time,” the AC Milan player said at England’s training base at St. George’s Park
BURTON-UPON-TRENT, England: Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek said on Wednesday he can play many positions on the pitch for Thomas Tuchel as he makes his return to the national team for the first time in seven years.
Loftus-Cheek, who played under Tuchel at Chelsea from 2021-22, was a late addition to the squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia, being called up after Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton withdrew due to injury.
“It’s been a long time,” the AC Milan player said at England’s training base at St. George’s Park on Wednesday. “I was part of the 2018 (World Cup) squad and even the season after I was called up — and then of course, I ruptured my Achilles.
“Being away from the squad for so long I kind of got used to not going,” he added. “You still want to push in club football with the hope of maybe getting a sniff. But I just completely forgot about it and was being a fan for the team instead.”
Loftus-Cheek came through the Chelsea academy as a central midfielder, but credits Tuchel with helping him become more versatile.
“When he came into Chelsea, he spoke to me about playing wing back. I said ‘No way.’ I ended up playing there anyway,” the 29-year-old said with a laugh. “Tuchel suggested that I am a powerful runner and have the pace to play there.
“I played many positions under Tuchel and he values my physicality... With things that can happen in a tournament, being versatile is a good thing.”
Loftus-Cheek’s career has been blighted by injury, but he is intent on helping England finally win their first trophy since the 1966 World Cup.
“We were so close in 2018 (fourth at the World Cup) and the boys have been incredibly close in the years after. It was nerve-wracking watching those games,” he said. “You hope for the future that we can go all the way.”
England play Andorra on Saturday at Villa Park and then Serbia in Belgrade three days later.

Salah slams fan ‘disrespect’ to ex-Liverpool forward Nunez and Diaz

Salah slams fan ‘disrespect’ to ex-Liverpool forward Nunez and Diaz
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
  • “How about we celebrate the great signings without disrespecting the PL (Premier League) champions?” Salah fired back on X
  • The Anfield Edition site, which has more than half a million followers, quickly apologized
LONDON: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah called out a popular fan account on Wednesday for “disrespecting” former teammates Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez after a social media post mocked their close-season departures.
Salah took exception to a post on X featuring images of the departed duo in black-and-white over new signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak with the caption: “Name a bigger upgrade in footballing history.”


“How about we celebrate the great signings without disrespecting the PL (Premier League) champions?” Salah fired back on X, defending his fellow strikers who helped Liverpool claim their 20th league title.
The Anfield Edition site, which has more than half a million followers, quickly apologized.
“It wasn’t the intention to disrespect, more to highlight the incredible transfers this summer. But we’re sorry,” it posted with a picture of Salah on a throne.
The social media spat came after a summer of big-money moves that saw Colombian winger Diaz head to Bayern Munich for 75 million euros ($87.80 million), while Nunez joined Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal for a reported 53 million euros.
Liverpool then splashed the cash on replacements, signing Wirtz for 116 million pounds ($156.70 million) with add-ons before smashing the British transfer record to bring in Isak for 125 million pounds.
While Diaz made a significant contribution to Liverpool’s title triumph with 13 goals and seven assists from 36 games, Nunez struggled to make his mark, netting only five times in 30 games.
Though he remained popular at Anfield for his work rate, Nunez faced harsh mockery on social media for missed chances.
Last month, Salah also took to social media to criticize UEFA’s tribute to the late Suleiman Al-Obeid, known as the “Palestinian Pele,” after European soccer’s governing body failed to reference the circumstances surrounding his death.
“Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?” Salah wrote.
According to Obeid’s family, he was killed by an Israeli tank shell while queuing to collect food in Gaza.

Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News
  • Championship expected to attract 2,000 elite athletes from around the world in the masters, professional, youth and junior divisions
  • Zayd Eagleton said that Abu Dhabi has a comprehensive competitive environment, exceptional sports infrastructure, and organizational system that meets the highest global standards
ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro has announced that it is ready to host the 7th AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship from Sept. 5 to 7 at Mubadala Arena in the capital.

The championship grants participants 1,400 ranking points within the system. It is expected to attract 2,000 elite athletes from around the world in the masters, professional, youth and junior divisions.

Zayd Eagleton, operations manager at International Vision Sports Management, said in a recent statement that the championship “reflects Abu Dhabi’s pioneering role” in developing the sport in the region and globally.

“It represents a key milestone in athletes’ careers by providing unique opportunities to gain experience and improve rankings, contributing to the preparation of champions capable of competing in the world’s biggest tournaments.”

He said Abu Dhabi has a “comprehensive competitive environment, exceptional sports infrastructure, and organizational system that meets the highest global standards.”

The championship “continues the legacy of successes that have cemented the capital’s reputation in hosting and organizing major sporting events.”

Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News
  • Rohan Mustafa stars as Warriorz defeat Gulf Giants by 86 runs in last-four clash
  • Desert Vipers bowlers hold their nerve to squeeze past Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in second semifinal
DUBAI: In the third edition of the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, Sharjah Warriorz Development will face Desert Vipers Development in the final.

The Warriorz advanced after defeating Gulf Giants Development, while the Vipers overcame Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development in the semifinals.

The title decider is on Wednesday, Sept. 3 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. 

On Tuesday evening, Desert Vipers beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by five runs to reach the final. The Vipers posted an imposing 201/8 in 20 overs. Skipper Tanish Suri (34 off 26) and Usman Pandit (46 off 29) built a 73-run partnership for the second wicket to set the foundation before Basil Hameed (53 off 26) top scored with six fours and two sixes. Shahid Iqbal (2/29), Ibrar Ahmed (2/38) and Sanchit Sharma (2/37) led the Knight Riders’ endeavours with the ball.  

Despite losing Ronak Panoly early (13 off 6), Tariq Ahmed (89 off 48) and Sagar Kalyan (49 off 36) put on 99 runs in just 58 balls to ensure Knight Riders were on course throughout the innings. Tariq found boundaries at will, thumping nine fours and four sixes.  

Even after both batters had been dismissed, the Knight Riders needed only 15 runs in the final two overs with five wickets in hand. Khuzaima Tanveer (3/28) then turned the tide with a shrewd 19th over in which two wickets fell and only two runs were conceded.  

Hafiz Almas Ayub (4/18) who had been lethal throughout the innings then defended 13 runs in the final over, giving away only six runs.  

Earlier in the day, Sharjah Warriorz Development romped into the final with an 86-run victory against Gulf Giants.

Skipper Rohan Mustafa’s spectacular knock of 93 runs off 45 balls propelled the Warriorz to 197/9. Rohan combined with fellow opener Adeeb Usmani (24 off 20) to put on 101 runs inside nine overs. Mustafa eventually perished in the 14th over after he had struck nine fours and five sixes. Yasir Kaleem (22 off 13) also chipped in while Muhammed Uzair Khan (3/38), Zahid Ali (2/37), and Nawodya Wijayakumara (2/20) were among the wickets for the Giants. 

In response, Gulf Giants were bundled out for 111 in just 13.1 overs.

Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News
  • In September, first BAA NPH Showcase League will connect Middle Eastern players to North American prep, college, and NBA opportunities
  • Standfirst 2: NPH’s system paved the way for Canadian superstars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray
DUBAI: Basketball players in the UAE and the wider Middle East will soon benefit from a rare opportunity as Ball Above All Sports, a premier youth basketball platform in the UAE, partners with North Pole Hoops to launch the inaugural BAA NPH Showcase League in Dubai for the autumn 2025-2026 season.

BAA, whose leagues are approved by the Dubai Sports Council and the UAE Basketball Federation, provides leagues, tournaments, and coaching for players of all ages and backgrounds, while NPH is Canada’s leading scouting and exposure organisation with a track record of guiding athletes from grassroots through North American prep schools, colleges, universities, and ultimately to the NBA.

The Showcase League aligns with the UAE’s National Sports Strategy 2031, which focuses on nurturing elite talent, strengthening the country’s global presence, and preparing Olympic basketball athletes for 2030 while further developing the UAE national team.

Tariq Sbiet, CEO and founder of North Pole Hoops, said: “We are thrilled to announce Dubai as the first stop for NPH in the Middle East. This marks a historic milestone as we open a direct pathway for prospects in the region to be seen, ranked, and recruited at a level that has never existed before.

“Through NPH Scouting we will identify, evaluate, and rank talent from the BAA NPH Showcase League, and with International Prep Placement we will ensure these prospects are matched with the right North American programmes to continue their journey to the next level.”

Kicking off on Sept. 13, 2025, the league is a milestone for basketball in the region, introducing a structured pathway for local prospects to connect directly with North American programs.

The BAA NPH Showcase League in Dubai is now part of North Pole Hoops’ global ecosystem, which includes the National Preparatory Association and the NPH Showcase League in Canada. Powered by NPH Scouting and the International Prep Placement programme, the league will offer athletes professional evaluations, verified rankings, and tailored placement support, creating pathways to prep schools and post-secondary basketball opportunities in North America.

The league forms the first stage of NPH’s three-tier global development system. Level one begins in the Middle East with the BAA NPH Showcase League in Dubai, level two continues with the NPA and NPH Showcase League in Canada, and level three culminates in opportunities at top post-secondary programmes in North America, including the National Collegiate Athletic Association, U Sports (Canadian university system), JUCO (United States junior colleges), the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association, and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, with proven pathways to professional leagues such as the NBA.

NPH’s model has paved the way for 14 of the 25 Canadian players to have reached the NBA, including current NBA champion and MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and 2023 NBA champion Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets. As a proven pathway to the league, NPH has also facilitated the recruitment of countless Canadian athletes into prestigious prep schools and college basketball programmes in the United States and Canada.

Belal Abiad, founder of Ball Above All, added: “For the first time, Middle Eastern athletes will have access to a real stage supported by NPH’s proven scouting platform. We are not simply running a league, we are building a bridge between continents and creating opportunities that were once out of reach.”

This launch builds on the commitment of BAA and NPH to introduce North American-style player development to the UAE while creating international exposure for emerging Middle Eastern talent.

Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News
  • Portuguese star targets success alongside teammate and compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Debut treble from the 25-year-old led Al-Nassr to the top of the Roshn Saudi League with a 5-0 opening weekend win
RIYADH: New Al-Nassr star Joao Felix last week got off to a flying start in the Roshn Saudi League with an emphatic hat-trick on his league debut for the club. The Riyadh side emerged with a thumping 5-0 victory in their opening game of the season against Al-Taawoun to sit at the top of the table.

The Portuguese international, signed from Chelsea this summer, is enjoying a busy start to life in the Kingdom, as new-look Al Nassr began their campaign with a statement win under new boss Jorge Jesus on Friday.

Speaking on his move to the RSL, the 25-year-old said he was attracted not only by playing alongside fellow Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, but also the challenge that awaits this season in Saudi Arabia.

“I feel that this league is increasing (in quality) a lot,” Felix said. “Every year, more and more players are coming to play here. The project here at Al-Nassr is good and exciting. Of course, I want to help the team and the club as much as I can, by scoring goals, giving assists and helping us win games. The most important thing is I want to help us win titles.” 

On linking up with his international captain in Riyadh, he said: “You can see he is building here, doing his part to grow something. He was one of the first to speak with me about coming here and when he spoke to me, it was a great moment and feeling so that helped to convince me.”

After making his official debut for the club in Hong Kong in the Saudi Super Cup, Felix has already experienced the strong competition he was expecting.

“We played against Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad in the Super Cup. What I can say is the truth is they have amazing players, good coaches. They’re well organized, play good football. Those matches were very difficult.”

It seems the former Benfica, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona and AC Milan star is quickly settling into life on and off the pitch in Riyadh.

“For me, it’s been easy to adjust as I’ve lived already in many cities, many countries. In Riyadh, this city is huge, and it has everything. The place I live is top for me, and this is one more place for me to live my life.”

