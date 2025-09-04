You are here

War on Gaza

Israel vows to inflict biblical plagues on Yemen’s Houthis

“The Houthis are firing missiles at Israel again. A plague of darkness, a plague of the firstborn — we will complete all 10 plagues,” Israel Katz posted on X. (FILE/AFP)
Updated 54 sec ago
AFP
  • Israel’s defense minister vowed Thursday to inflict the biblical 10 plagues of Egypt on Yemen’s Houthis after they stepped up their missile attacks against Israel
  • He was referring to the 10 disasters that the Book of Exodus says were inflicted on Egypt by the Hebrew God to convince the pharaoh to free the enslaved Israelites
JERUSALEM: Israel’s defense minister vowed Thursday to inflict the biblical 10 plagues of Egypt on Yemen’s Houthis after they stepped up their missile attacks against Israel.
“The Houthis are firing missiles at Israel again. A plague of darkness, a plague of the firstborn — we will complete all 10 plagues,” Israel Katz posted on X.
He was referring to the 10 disasters that the Book of Exodus says were inflicted on Egypt by the Hebrew God to convince the pharaoh to free the enslaved Israelites.
Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli army said a missile fired from Yemen struck outside Israeli territory, a day after it intercepted two Houthi missiles.
The Iran-backed Houthis have vowed to step up their attacks on Israel, after their prime minister and 11 other senior officials were killed in Israeli air strikes last week.
The Houthis have launched repeated drone and missile attacks against Israel since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023, saying the launches are in support of the Palestinians.
Israel has carried out several rounds of retaliatory strikes in Yemen, targeting Houthi-held ports as well as the Houthi-held capital Sanaa.

Topics: War on Gaza Houthis Israel

Lebanon condemns Israeli strikes as its army chiefs prepare to present disarmament plan

Lebanon condemns Israeli strikes as its army chiefs prepare to present disarmament plan
Updated 17 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Lebanon condemns Israeli strikes as its army chiefs prepare to present disarmament plan

Lebanon condemns Israeli strikes as its army chiefs prepare to present disarmament plan
  • President Joseph Aoun says attacks ‘demonstrate Israel’s continued defiance of international will; Prime Minister Nawaf Salam says they breach ceasefire deal and international law
  • Lebanese Cabinet will meet on Friday to hear army’s strategy for disarming Hezbollah and other militias, and establishing state control over all military weapons
Updated 17 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun on Thursday condemned persistent Israeli attacks on his country, in some cases close to peacekeepers from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.

It came the day before a Cabinet meeting during which the Lebanese army was due to unveil its strategy for disarming Hezbollah and other militias, and establishing exclusive state control over military weapons throughout the country.

Aoun said the Israeli attacks “demonstrate Israel’s continued defiance of international will,” as the UN Security Council recently called for an end to hostile operations against Lebanon.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam described the assaults as “a flagrant breach of the November ceasefire agreement, UN Resolution 1701, and international law.”

He said: “The international community’s credibility hangs in the balance as it must act immediately to force Israel to stop these violations and respect Lebanese sovereignty and civilian safety.”

Resolution 1701 was adopted by the UN Security Council in 2006 with the aim of resolving the conflict that year between Israel and Hezbollah. It called for an end to hostilities, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon, the withdrawal of Hezbollah and other forces from parts of the country south of the Litani River, and the disarmament of Hezbollah and other non-state armed groups.

Attacks on Lebanon by Israeli forces, who claim to be targeting Hezbollah infrastructure and operatives, have persisted over the past two days.

Israel’s military said it struck “a Hezbollah facility in Ansariyeh used for storing engineering equipment,” but the owner of the site said a warehouse that was bombed contained only privately owned bulldozers that were under repair, and denied any connection to Hezbollah.

On Wednesday, Israel launched airstrikes across territories north and south of the Litani River, pummeling communities in Shebaa, Taybeh, Yater, Kharayeb, the corridor between Adloun and Abu Al-Aswad, and the valley linking Babliyeh with Adloun. Several civilians, including Syrian laborers, were reported killed or injured by the bombardments.

Israeli military officials said that they had killed “Abdul Munim Sweidan, identified as a Hezbollah commander in Yater.”

Since the Nov. 27 ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah came into force, more than 264 people have been reported killed and 540 wounded in Lebanon by continuing Israeli strikes.

Lebanese army commander Gen. Rudolf Haykal is due to unveil the military’s disarmament plans during a cabinet meeting on Friday. Officials have voiced concerns that Hezbollah might use the latest Israeli offensive as a justification if it refuses to surrender its weapons and confronts the government more aggressively.

Lebanese leaders say the decision by the Cabinet on Aug. 5 to task the Lebanese army with developing a plan to disarm Hezbollah and establish a state monopoly on all military weapons by the end of the year stems from constitutional obligations under the 1989 Taif Agreement and international mandates.

However, Hezbollah and its Amal Movement allies object to the timeline set for the disarmament process and want more time to deliberate, a demand that was rejected by the prime minister and other government officials. In response, Hezbollah threatened to boycott the Cabinet and organize public demonstrations.

A military source said the disarmament plan will focus on a number of key points, including “the collection of arms south and north of the Litani River, in villages and valleys far from the border region.”

A subsequent phase will cover the southern suburbs of Beirut and Baalbek-Hermel Governorate, where long-range missiles are stored, the source added.

An official source also told Arab News that the Lebanese army has already confiscated more than 80 percent of heavy, medium-range and light weapons south of the Litani.

“The search is underway for Hezbollah’s military arsenal, as neither the Lebanese army nor Hezbollah’s current leadership know its storage locations, due to Israeli assassinations of the former leadership, particularly since Hezbollah adopts secrecy in its military operations,” the source added.

It was not known whether ministers representing Hezbollah and the Amal Movement intend to walk out of the Cabinet session at the Presidential Palace on Friday after hearing the army’s disarmament plan.

Salam said he would be “pushing for the adoption of the plan without resorting to a vote, provided that it does not include a specific timeline for completion but instead leaves the matter to the army’s leadership.

“This is because the implementation steps remain secret and fall solely within the authority of the military leadership, particularly given the lack of comprehensive knowledge about what might be found above and below the ground, and the duration of the confiscation operations, while taking public safety measures into consideration.”

Pro-Hezbollah activists issued provocative calls on social media for public protests to coincide with the Cabinet session on Friday.

US envoy Morgan Ortagus was scheduled to return to Beirut at the end of this week, accompanied by the recently retired former head of US Central Command, Gen. Michael Kurilla.

According to media reports, the visit is security-related and the Americans will meet the Lebanese army commander and other security officials, as well as the members of the international Quintet Committee (comprising representatives from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, the US and France) that is overseeing the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, to discuss the army’s disarmament plan, the situation in southern Lebanon, and the army’s operational needs.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s grand mufti, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, defended the Cabinet’s decision to ensure possession of all military weapons is restricted to the state.

On the anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, Derian said: “The demand to confine weapons to the state is an inherently Lebanese demand. We may disagree on major or minor issues, but we mustn’t disagree on reclaiming the state from corruption and weapons.

“No state has two armies. The armed militias spread across several Arab countries have obstructed, and continue to obstruct, the establishment of a state for all citizens, not for those who bear arms. There must be no disagreement over the state and the army.”

During a meeting, Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc criticized the government and urged it to “stop offering concessions to the enemy, reverse its unpatriotic decision that violates the National Pact regarding the weapons of the resistance, abandon related plans, and revert to the principles of consensus and dialogue.”

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon

S. Sudan denies relocation plan of Palestinians from Gaza

S. Sudan denies relocation plan of Palestinians from Gaza
Updated 32 min 14 sec ago
AFP
Follow

S. Sudan denies relocation plan of Palestinians from Gaza

S. Sudan denies relocation plan of Palestinians from Gaza
  • South Sudan has repeatedly denied reports it would take Palestinians
  • Foreign ministry clarified there was no deal with Washington over 3rd-country deportees
Updated 32 min 14 sec ago
AFP

JUBA: South Sudan will not accept Palestinians from Gaza, its government said Thursday, telling reporters there was also no deal with Washington to take more third-nation deportees.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he would permit Gazans to emigrate voluntarily, and that his government was talking to a number of potential host countries.
Among them was reportedly South Sudan, which in August welcomed Israel’s deputy foreign minister Sharren Haskel, calling it “the highest-level engagement from an Israeli official to South Sudan thus far.”
But the desperately poor country, which is itself struggling with a worrying uptick of violence, has repeatedly denied reports it would take Palestinians.
“There has never been any question that has been discussed... on the issue of Palestinians being resettled in South Sudan,” Philip Jada Natana, director general for bilateral relations, told reporters.
In a weekly briefing, foreign ministry spokesperson Apuk Ayuel Mayen also clarified there was no deal between Washington and Juba over third-country deportees — despite South Sudan accepting eight men in July.
“There is no discussions on that and there is no deal that has been signed,” she said, emphasising the recent deportation was the result of a single bilateral engagement.
The sole South Sudanese citizen in the group of deportees has been released to his family, she said.
The other seven remain in the official custody, Mayen said.
All eight were convicted of serious crimes in the US, and deported as part of President Donald Trump’s highly controversial crackdown on undocumented migrants.
Analysts and diplomats warn that South Sudan is on the brink of renewed civil war.
A previous conflict only ended in 2018, and claimed some 400,000 lives.

Topics: War on Gaza South Sudan

UAE uses Egyptian crossing to send medical supplies to Gaza hospitals

UAE uses Egyptian crossing to send medical supplies to Gaza hospitals
Updated 04 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

UAE uses Egyptian crossing to send medical supplies to Gaza hospitals

UAE uses Egyptian crossing to send medical supplies to Gaza hospitals
  • Convoy consisted of 23 trucks, 16 of which carried medical supplies donated by the UAE to the World Health Organisation
  • Seven trucks delivered food supplies to address urgent nutritional needs in Gaza
Updated 04 September 2025
Arab News

LONDON: A humanitarian aid convoy from the UAE entered the Gaza Strip on Thursday through the Rafah border crossing in Egypt as part of the country’s ongoing efforts to support the Palestinian people amid the continuing Israeli attacks.

The convoy consisted of 23 trucks, 16 of which carried medical supplies donated by the UAE to the World Health Organisation for hospitals in Gaza, and contained medicines, ventilators, dialysis machines, respiratory support devices, infusion pumps, and blood glucose monitors.

The shipment included essential healthcare furnishings and equipment, such as advanced hospital beds, pediatric and neonatal beds, patient stretchers, wheelchairs, and medical crutches, along with special refrigerators for storing sensitive medicines and vaccines.

Additionally, seven trucks delivered food supplies to address the urgent nutritional needs of Palestinian families in Gaza, according to WAM, the Emirates News Agency.

The UAE is providing humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in Gaza through the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 campaign, aiming to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable groups, WAM added.

Topics: War on Gaza humanitarian supplies UAE

Anger at fate of Istanbul’s legendary train station

Anger at fate of Istanbul’s legendary train station
Updated 04 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Anger at fate of Istanbul’s legendary train station

Anger at fate of Istanbul’s legendary train station
  • Today the tracks lie silent at what was Turkiye’s busiest station, the great eastern hub of the Berlin to Baghdad railway
  • The picturesque railway station perched right on the water was inaugurated in 1908 at the end of the Ottoman Empire as Europe’s gateway to the East
Updated 04 September 2025
AFP

ISTANBUL: When Senay Kartal worked at Turkiye’s most beautiful railway station, her days were filled with the rumble of locomotives and the bustle of passengers at Haydarpasa on the banks of the Bosphorus.
But gone are the days when passengers from Anatolia would walk its marble halls, suitcases in hand, marvelling at the grandiose landmark on Istanbul’s Asian waterfront.
Today the tracks lie silent at what was Turkiye’s busiest station, the great eastern hub of the Berlin to Baghdad railway.
Once immortalized in old Turkish films and portrayed in numerous novels, the station has been taken over by the Turkish culture ministry which wants to transform it into an art center.
Yet for the 61-year-old retiree, who still hears the echo of whistles and the cries of simit sellers hawking their sesame-coated bread rings, the iconic building should remain a railway station.
“People would step off the train and we had waiting halls where they could stay the night — there was no need for a hotel,” recalled Kartal.
“It was such a beautiful place, there was so much movement and energy, people were full of excitement and joy. That beauty no longer exists today,” she told AFP.
“I gave 38 years of my life to Haydarpasa, and yet even to me, its doors are closed.”

-’Personal memories’-

The picturesque railway station perched right on the water was inaugurated in 1908 at the end of the Ottoman Empire as Europe’s gateway to the East.
It has witnessed some of the most turbulent and tragic moments in Turkiye’s history, surviving the collapse of empire, World War I, the deportation of the Armenians, military coups, earthquakes and a devastating fire.
“Haydarpasa has witnessed many historic events throughout its history including the influx of migrants from rural Turkiye to Istanbul,” said Ayca Yuksel, a researcher, sociologist and author of books about Haydarpasa.
“That’s why it holds a special place in the memories of people who experienced this migration. We see reflections of this in literature, art and cinema,” she told AFP.
But today it lacks the very thing that gave it life: trains.
Since 2013, Hadarpasa has been closed — initially for restoration, then by an archaeological excavation that unearthed artifacts dating back to the fifth century BC, which is still ongoing.

-’Exploiting beauty for profit’ -

Last year the station was handed over to the culture ministry, with the first phase of the new arts center to be finished next year.
That involves emptying out the entire building, even though part of the complex is still used as housing for railway staff, who have been told they must leave.
“This isn’t just a building, it’s everything to us,” said train driver Hasan Bektas, a union member who belongs to the Haydarpasa Platform — a group of academics, urban planners and railway staff who are protesting against the government’s plans.
For Bektas, it’s clear the lucrative waterside location has whetted the appetite of investors.
“Their aim has always been the same: to turn every beautiful place into profit — to strip it of value and cash in. The public’s interests were never part of the equation. That’s what we’re against,” he told AFP.
In October 2024, Culture and Tourism Minister Nuri Ersoy pledged it would continue functioning as a station.
“There will be trains... a cultural and arts center, and a public garden. But there will never be a shopping mall or hotel here,” he said.

- ‘A world-renowned icon’ -

Back in the early 2000s, there were bold plans floated for the site — it would house seven skyscrapers, a new World Trade Center, an Olympic Stadium; some even spoke of a Venice-style makeover.
“But the building itself is already a world-renowned icon. No one ever fought to keep it exactly as it was, in its original form,” said Bektas, clearly furious.
Every Sunday, protesters gather near the station shouting: “Haydarpasa is a train station and must stay that way.”
Although Nehir Guner was just a child when the station closed, the 22-year-old student would gaze at it every time she caught a ferry to university and wonder about its future, eventually joining the protests.
“Railways are so important for a city, we want this to remain a train station,” she said.
“It’s painfully clear the art center project is all for show — designed to impress, not serve any real purpose.”
Architect Gul Koksal said Haydarpasa, with its lodgings, repair workshops and nearby port, was much more than just a station and had a unique place in Turkish cultural memory.
“It’s like a jewel — but it has meaning only if it’s preserved and kept alive with everything that makes it.”

Topics: Turkiye Istanbul HAYDARPASA Bosphorus railway

Turkiye bans French singer’s concert after protest calls over his pro-Israeli stance

Turkiye bans French singer’s concert after protest calls over his pro-Israeli stance
Updated 04 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

Turkiye bans French singer’s concert after protest calls over his pro-Israeli stance

Turkiye bans French singer’s concert after protest calls over his pro-Israeli stance
  • Macias’ performance has been banned “after intense calls for protests against the concert”
  • Any protests around the concert venue in Istanbul’s Sisli district on Friday were also banned
Updated 04 September 2025
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish authorities have banned a concert of Enrico Macias, a French singer of Algerian-Jewish origin, after calls for protest over his pro-Israeli stance.
The Istanbul governor’s office late on Wednesday said that Macias’ performance scheduled for Friday evening in the city has been banned “after intense calls for protests against the concert.”
Such protests would place protesters “in an unjust position legally, and cause grievances,” the office said in a statement.
Any protests around the concert venue in Istanbul’s Sisli district on Friday were also banned by the governor.
NATO member Turkiye has fiercely criticized Israel over its actions in Gaza and says it is committing genocide there. It has halted all trade with Israel, called for international measures against it, and has repeatedly urged world powers to stop supporting Israel.
Israel has strongly denied that its actions in Gaza, where its offensive has killed more than 63,000, amount to genocide.

Topics: War on Gaza Istanbul Enrico Macias Protests Israel

