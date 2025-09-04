UAE is magnet for digital nomads, where remote work meets luxury

DUBAI: With Zoom calls now taking place from rooftop lounges and beachside cafes, Dubai is positioning itself as one of the world’s leading hubs for remote work — and new figures confirm this growing boom.

The city recently reached the 4-million-resident mark, according to the latest data from the Dubai Statistics Centre, with a continuing rise expected.

This growth coincides with the UAE’s leap to second place in the July VisaGuide Digital Nomad Visa Index, up from fifth just months earlier. Spain holds the top position in the index.

Central to this appeal is the Gulf state’s renewable one-year remote work visa, introduced by the Department of Economy and Tourism in 2021.

This initiative allows professionals to reside in the UAE while working for international employers and has elevated the nation’s attractiveness.

In the Savills Executive Nomad Index, Dubai secured the top spot globally, with Abu Dhabi ranking second.

Andrew Cummings, head of residential agency at Savills Middle East, told Arab News this trend is “becoming a permanent feature of the UAE economy,” adding that what began as a remote work trend is “now a driver of long-term investment and growth” in the UAE.







Who’s moving in? The new face of the UAE workforce

Digital nomads choosing the UAE range from solo entrepreneurs and tech freelancers to remote executives and startup founders, many hailing from Russia, China, and the UK.

“We’ve seen a clear rise in demand from international remote workers who are spending up to three months in Dubai, often tied to the winter season,” Hamza Khan, co-founder and CEO of Dubai-based Letswork, a platform connecting remote workers with local services, told Arab News.

The country has introduced premium coworking spaces, positioning remote work as part of an upscale living environment.

“They’re looking for convenient, short-term workspace solutions close to where they’re staying rather than committing to a fixed office,” Khan said.

This evolving demographic is also shaping consumer demand, injecting new energy into sectors including real estate, fintech, wellness, and luxury services.

“Policy initiatives like the digital nomad visa ... have created a clear pathway for remote workers to base themselves here without friction.”

While the UAE’s advanced infrastructure and policy initiatives have helped position it as a hub for remote workers, the rapid influx of globally mobile professionals is also testing the city’s capacity to sustainably accommodate long-term growth.







Growing pains: Is Dubai built for the boom?

As interest in the UAE continues to grow, a key question arises: how will the country manage the increasing demand for space and resources?

With rising rental costs, limited long-term housing, and increased pressure on infrastructure, the digital nomad boom presents both opportunities and logistical challenges.

The surging demand from remote professionals has made Dubai noticeably busier with increased traffic congestion and a highly competitive rental market that has seen prices spike across popular districts.

Residents also have noticed a rise in the “millionaire migration” which has raised prices — with some calling it a “playground” for the ultra-rich and wealthy.

A Reddit user linked the city’s population growth to the rising cost of living, noting: “In the past year my rent has increased by 20 percent ... and just about everything seems more expensive.”

With millionaires scooping up beachfront villas and a wave of crypto entrepreneurs arriving, the emirate’s skyline climbed — and so did rental costs.

In some areas, rental costs went up to almost 20 percent in 2024, according to Deloitte’s Dubai Real Estate Predictions report.







How should the UAE economy adapt?

These developments have prompted calls for more balanced urban planning, including co-living models, remote-work hubs beyond Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The UAE has said it plans to invest in smart city technologies and infrastructure expansion — expected to grow over 8 percent annually through 2030 as a part of the country’s plan to grow its economy and accommodate population growth.

“Dubai has made enormous strides in aligning infrastructure with the needs of remote professionals — from co-living options and flexible workspace supply to world-class transport and hospitality,” Khan of Letswork told Arab News.

“We believe the next step will be more community-building and ecosystem integration, where remote workers aren’t just passing through but are meaningfully connecting with local businesses, startups, and peers.”

The bigger challenge now lies not in attracting visitors, but in scaling infrastructure, housing, and services quickly enough to keep up pace with demand and competition.

“Cities like Lisbon and Barcelona will remain strong competitors, but the UAE’s ability to anticipate market needs and invest in large-scale development... positions it well to maintain its lead,” said Cummings of Savills Middle East.