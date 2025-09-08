You are here

US probes malware email targeting trade talks with China, WSJ reports

An image of an alleged Chinese intelligence installation is displayed during a House Committee on Homeland Security subcommittee hearing in the Canon House Office Building on May 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Updated 08 September 2025
Reuters
  • The email was the latest alleged Beijing-linked hacking operation aimed at giving China insight into recommendations to the White House for contentious trade talks with China, said the Journal, quoting people familiar with the matter
WASHINGTON: US authorities are investigating a bogus email purportedly from a Republican lawmaker that contained malware apparently aimed at giving China insights into the Trump administration’s trade talks with Beijing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
The malware in the email that appeared to be sent by Representative John Moolenaar in July to US trade groups, law firms and government agencies was traced by cyber analysts to a hacker group — APT41 — believed to be working for Chinese intelligence, the newspaper said.
Moolenaar, a harsh critic of Beijing, is the chairman of a congressional committee focused on strategic competition between China and the United States, including threats to US national security.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Malware reportedly traced to APT41, linked to Chinese intelligence

• WSJ: Email targeted US trade groups, law firms, government agencies

• Chinese embassy says it is not familiar with reported attack, opposes cybercrime

The email was the latest alleged Beijing-linked hacking operation aimed at giving China insight into recommendations to the White House for contentious trade talks with China, said the Journal, quoting people familiar with the matter.
The Chinese embassy in Washington said it was not familiar with the details of the reported attack and that all countries face cyberattacks that are difficult to trace.
“China firmly opposes and combats all forms of cyberattacks and cybercrime,” it said in an emailed statement. “We also firmly oppose smearing others without solid evidence.” The Journal said the first malware email was sent just before US-China trade talks in Sweden that led to an extension of a truce on tariffs until early November, when US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping could meet at an Asian economic summit.
“Your insights are essential,” said the email that asked recipients to review proposed legislation attached to it.
Opening the draft legislation would have allowed the malware to give the hackers extensive access to the targeted groups, the newspaper said, adding that it could not be determined if the attacks had succeeded.
The newspaper said that the FBI and the US Capitol Police were investigating the email.
It quoted an FBI spokeswoman as saying that the bureau was aware of the email and was “working with our partners to identify and pursue those responsible.” The Capitol Police declined to comment, it said.
In a statement to the Journal, Moolenaar called the attack another example of Chinese cyber operations aimed at stealing US strategy. “We will not be intimidated,” he said.
The fake email came to light when staffers of Moolenaar’s committee started receiving puzzling inquiries about it, said the Journal, quoting people familiar with the matter. 

 

Topics: cyberattacks and cybercrime malware email

Germany to back France-led two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict, Bloomberg News reports

Updated 9 sec ago
Germany to back France-led two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict, Bloomberg News reports

Germany to back France-led two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict, Bloomberg News reports
Updated 9 sec ago
Germany is planning to support a United Nations resolution on Friday

BERLIN: Germany’s government has decided to back a France-led proposal for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the plan.
Germany is planning to support a United Nations resolution on Friday adopting the declaration, led by France and Saudi Arabia, the report added.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Starmer sacks Mandelson as UK ambassador to US over Epstein links

Starmer sacks Mandelson as UK ambassador to US over Epstein links
Updated 27 min 54 sec ago
AFP
Starmer sacks Mandelson as UK ambassador to US over Epstein links

Starmer sacks Mandelson as UK ambassador to US over Epstein links
  • Mandelson was twice forced to resign from Tony Blair’s Labour government in the late 1990s and early 2000s over allegations of misconduct
  • His dismissal as US envoy causes a political and diplomatic headache for the British PM as he prepares for next week’s visit of US President Donald Trump
Updated 27 min 54 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: UK leader Keir Starmer sacked his ambassador in Washington Peter Mandelson on Thursday following “reprehensible” fresh revelations about the diplomat’s friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Dubbed the “Prince of Darkness” during his years as a media spin doctor, Mandelson was twice forced to resign from Tony Blair’s Labour government in the late 1990s and early 2000s over allegations of misconduct.
His dismissal as US envoy causes a political and diplomatic headache for the British prime minister as he prepares for next week’s visit of US President Donald Trump, who is himself facing questions over his ties to Epstein.
It is the second high-profile departure from the UK government in the past week, after Starmer’s former deputy Angela Rayner resigned last Friday for underpaying a property tax.
Starmer is still trying to reboot his increasingly unpopular government.
The prime minister asked top diplomat Yvette Cooper to withdraw Mandelson after emails he wrote to Epstein after he was convicted came to light, her office said.
“The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment,” it said.
“In particular Peter Mandelson’s suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein’s first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged is new information.
“In light of that, and mindful of the victims of Epstein’s crimes he has been withdrawn as ambassador with immediate effect.”

- ‘Fight for release’ -

In a letter to embassy staff, reported by the BBC, Mandelson called serving in the role the “privilege of my life.”
“The circumstances surrounding the announcement today are ones which I deeply regret,” the letter added.
“I continue to feel utterly awful about my association with Epstein 20 years ago and the plight of his victims.”
Mandelson said he was departing with Anglo-American relations in “really good condition.”
The sacking followed Bloomberg reporting that Mandelson sent supportive messages to Epstein while the financier was being investigated in the United States for sexual offenses in 2008.
The Labour party grandee sent emails telling Epstein he was following closely and “here whenever you need.”
Mandelson also reportedly told Epstein to “fight for early release” shortly before he received an 18-month sentence for admitting procuring a child for prostitution.
“I think the world of you,” Mandelson, a former Labour minister and ex-European trade commissioner, wrote the day before Epstein began his sentence.
A spokesman for Starmer said it was “self-evident” the prime minister “found the content of these emails reprehensible.”
He denied claims that Starmer had shown poor judgment by appointing Mandelson less than a year ago when it had been publicly known that he had stayed friends with Epstein after his conviction.

- ‘Best pal’ -

“The Prime Minister has taken prompt and decisive action,” the spokesman insisted.
Following the newspaper reports, the 71-year-old Mandelson told the BBC that he had “relied on assurances of (Epstein’s) innocence that turned out later to be horrendously false.
“His lawyers claimed that it was a shakedown of him, a criminal conspiracy. I foolishly relied on their word which I regret to this day,” he added.
His position appeared increasingly precarious after one government minister said he was “completely disgusted” by the messages while another said the emails were “really disturbing and sickening.”
Several Labour MPs had publicly urged Starmer to fire Mandelson. Some are now calling for him to quit the UK parliament’s unelected upper chamber, the House of Lords.
The smooth-talking political veteran had only started in the key diplomatic post earlier this year, tasked with building a close relationship with Trump.
But his position began to become untenable after it emerged that Mandelson called Epstein his “best pal” and an “intelligent, sharp-witted man” in a 2003 letter.
The letter was one of many included in a book compiled to mark the now notorious financier’s 50th birthday. Its contents were published by a US congressional panel investigating Epstein’s sex crimes case.

Topics: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Peter Mandelson US President Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein

Netherlands plans to ban imports from Israel’s Jewish settlements

A drone view of Neve Daniel, a Jewish settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (File/Reuters)
A drone view of Neve Daniel, a Jewish settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (File/Reuters)
Updated 11 September 2025
Reuters
Netherlands plans to ban imports from Israel’s Jewish settlements

A drone view of Neve Daniel, a Jewish settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (File/Reuters)
  • Netherlands is a leading global buyer of Israeli goods, but Van Weel did not say what volume of goods are currently imported from Jewish settlements
Updated 11 September 2025
Reuters

AMSTERDAM: The Dutch government plans to ban imports of goods produced in Jewish settlements in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories over Israel’s plans for the West Bank and its military offensive in Gaza, the foreign minister told parliament.
The Netherlands imposed travel bans on two far-right Israeli cabinet ministers in July, accusing them of inciting violence against Palestinians and calling for an “ethnic cleansing” of Gaza, but the government had been reluctant to take further steps until now.
Last month, former Foreign Minister Casper Veldkamp resigned because he said he felt no support within the cabinet to take additional measures against Israel.
But his successor, David van Weel, told parliament late on Wednesday he had instructed his department to draft a government decree on the import ban, saying the measure would be implemented as soon as possible.
The Netherlands is a leading global buyer of Israeli goods, but Van Weel did not say what volume of goods are currently imported from Jewish settlements.
Most of the international community considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal under international law. The Israeli government deems settlements legal under its own laws, while some so-called “outposts” are illegal but often tolerated and sometimes later legalized.
The Netherlands also supports the European Commission’s plans to suspend trade-related measures in a European Union agreement with Israel, Van Weel said.

Topics: War on Gaza Netherlands Israel West Bank Settlements

UN halts Afghan returnee aid over curbs on women staff

UN halts Afghan returnee aid over curbs on women staff
Updated 11 September 2025
AFP
UN halts Afghan returnee aid over curbs on women staff

UN halts Afghan returnee aid over curbs on women staff
  • “UNHCR was compelled to halt activities at its encashment centers across Afghanistan,” the UN’s refugee agency said
  • The UN said it was ending its support for returnees due to operational concerns
Updated 11 September 2025
AFP

KABUL: The United Nations said Thursday that it has suspended its assistance to Afghans returning from neighboring countries after the Taliban government prevented women staff members from working.
“On 9 September, in light of instructions from the de facto authorities preventing Afghan female staff from working, UNHCR was compelled to halt activities at its encashment centers across Afghanistan,” the UN’s refugee agency said.
It explained that these are places where Afghans returning from Pakistan and Iran receive money and other support.
The UN said in a separate statement that its women employees had been prevented from accessing their workplaces in several locations across the country this week.
“Security forces are visibly present at the entrances of UN premises in Kabul, Herat, and Mazar-i-Sharif to enforce the restriction. This is particularly concerning in view of continuing restrictions on the rights of Afghan women and girls,” the statement said.
The Taliban authorities have been back in power for four years in Afghanistan after ousting a US-backed government, and have drawn international criticism for their human rights record, particularly the treatment of women.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in July for two senior Taliban leaders, accusing them of crimes against humanity over the persecution of women and girls, who are banned from most education and work.
Women and girls are also barred from parks and gyms, and from traveling without a male guardian.
The UN said it was ending its support for returnees due to operational concerns. For cultural reasons it needs female employees to interview the many women returning from neighboring countries.
The organization said it is holding discussions with the Taliban government in hopes of getting its female staff back to work.
Pakistan has hosted Afghans fleeing violence for more than four decades, from the Soviet invasion to the 2021 Taliban takeover.
However Pakistan’s government, citing an uptick in violent attacks and insurgent campaigns, launched a crackdown in 2023 to evict them, painting the population as “terrorists and criminals.”
More than 2.1 million Afghans have returned from Pakistan and Iran so far this year, according to the United Nations refugee agency.
They join earlier rounds of mass expulsions from the neighboring countries, deported or driven out by fear of arrest.

Topics: UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Afghanistan Taliban

Germany’s Rheinmetall to produce shells at new plant in Ukraine, Kyiv says

Germany’s Rheinmetall to produce shells at new plant in Ukraine, Kyiv says
Updated 11 September 2025
Reuters
Germany’s Rheinmetall to produce shells at new plant in Ukraine, Kyiv says

Germany’s Rheinmetall to produce shells at new plant in Ukraine, Kyiv says
  • Kyiv is seeking help from its Western partners to scale up its domestic arms industry
Updated 11 September 2025
Reuters

KYIV: German arms giant Rheinmetall plans to manufacture artillery shells for Ukrainian forces at a future production plant in Ukraine, Kyiv’s defense minister said on Thursday.


“On September 9, land was allocated in a safe region of Ukraine, where a new plant will be built to manufacture Rheinmetall shells for the needs of the Defense Forces,” Denys Shmyhal wrote on X.
Kyiv is seeking help from its Western partners to scale up its domestic arms industry as it fends off Russian forces in the fourth year of Moscow’s invasion.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict artillery Rheinmetall Germany

Latest updates

Germany to back France-led two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict, Bloomberg News reports
Germany to back France-led two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict, Bloomberg News reports
Gaza antiquities rescued ahead of Israeli strike
Gaza antiquities rescued ahead of Israeli strike
Starmer sacks Mandelson as UK ambassador to US over Epstein links
Starmer sacks Mandelson as UK ambassador to US over Epstein links
Netherlands plans to ban imports from Israel’s Jewish settlements
A drone view of Neve Daniel, a Jewish settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (File/Reuters)
UN halts Afghan returnee aid over curbs on women staff
UN halts Afghan returnee aid over curbs on women staff

