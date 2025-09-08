Saudi ports’ transshipment jumps 15% in August: Mawani

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s ports handled a surge in transshipment activity in August, with volumes climbing 14.7 percent year on year to 189,407 twenty-foot equivalent units, underscoring the Kingdom’s rising role as a global trade hub.

Overall container throughput increased by 9.5 percent to 750,634 TEUs, the Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, said in a press release.

Export containers advanced 7.95 percent to 279,550 TEUs, while imports grew 7.8 percent to 281,677 TEUs.

The boost supports Saudi Arabia’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy, a key pillar of Vision 2030 aimed at positioning the Kingdom as a leading logistics center linking Asia, Europe, and Africa.

Mawani said the rise in container throughput supports trade flows, maritime industries, tourism, supply chains, and food security, delivering broad economic benefits to the Kingdom.

“Maritime traffic also witnessed an increase of 13.16 percent, with 1,118 vessels received, compared to 988 vessels in the same month last year,” Mawani said.

Total cargo throughput fell 12.44 percent to 20.2 million tons. General cargo accounted for 1.08 million tons, dry bulk for 4.58 million tons, and liquid bulk for 14.54 million tons. The ports also received 494,950 head of cattle, a 17.2 percent increase from a year earlier.

Passenger numbers surged 70.1 percent to 85,636, up from 50,345 in the same month last year, while vehicles handled increased 4.27 percent to 107,826, compared with 103,411 a year earlier.

The August performance followed steady gains earlier this year. In July, Saudi ports handled 722,502 TEUs, up 12 percent year on year, driven by a 35 percent jump in transshipment volumes. In May, throughput rose 13 percent to 720,684 TEUs.

Earlier this month, Mawani announced the launch of the GS2/KMP shipping service by the Premier Alliance, comprising Hyundai Merchant Marine, Ocean Network Express, and Yang Ming, at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam and Jubail Commercial Port.

The service connects Saudi Arabia with 18 international destinations, including Singapore, China's Shanghai, South Korea's Busan, Long Beach in California, and Jebel Ali in the UAE, with a total capacity of up to 16,000 TEUs.

In parallel, Mawani is strengthening regional partnerships to boost industrial growth. Its president, Suliman Mazroua, met with Hussein bin Yahya Fadli, CEO of Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries, to explore joint investment projects and enhance Jazan Port’s role as a leading industrial hub.

He also briefed Jazan’s Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed on the role of ports in supporting global trade and reinforcing the national economy.