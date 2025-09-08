You are here

Saudi ports’ transshipment jumps 15% in August: Mawani
Mawani is strengthening regional partnerships to boost industrial growth. Shutterstock
  • Overall container throughput increased by 9.5% to 750,634 TEUs
  • Total cargo throughput fell 12.44% to 20.2 million tonnes
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s ports handled a surge in transshipment activity in August, with volumes climbing 14.7 percent year on year to 189,407 twenty-foot equivalent units, underscoring the Kingdom’s rising role as a global trade hub. 

Overall container throughput increased by 9.5 percent to 750,634 TEUs, the Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, said in a press release.

Export containers advanced 7.95 percent to 279,550 TEUs, while imports grew 7.8 percent to 281,677 TEUs. 

The boost supports Saudi Arabia’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy, a key pillar of Vision 2030 aimed at positioning the Kingdom as a leading logistics center linking Asia, Europe, and Africa. 

Mawani said the rise in container throughput supports trade flows, maritime industries, tourism, supply chains, and food security, delivering broad economic benefits to the Kingdom. 

“Maritime traffic also witnessed an increase of 13.16 percent, with 1,118 vessels received, compared to 988 vessels in the same month last year,” Mawani said.

Total cargo throughput fell 12.44 percent to 20.2 million tons. General cargo accounted for 1.08 million tons, dry bulk for 4.58 million tons, and liquid bulk for 14.54 million tons. The ports also received 494,950 head of cattle, a 17.2 percent increase from a year earlier.

Passenger numbers surged 70.1 percent to 85,636, up from 50,345 in the same month last year, while vehicles handled increased 4.27 percent to 107,826, compared with 103,411 a year earlier. 

The August performance followed steady gains earlier this year. In July, Saudi ports handled 722,502 TEUs, up 12 percent year on year, driven by a 35 percent jump in transshipment volumes. In May, throughput rose 13 percent to 720,684 TEUs. 

Earlier this month, Mawani announced the launch of the GS2/KMP shipping service by the Premier Alliance, comprising Hyundai Merchant Marine, Ocean Network Express, and Yang Ming, at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam and Jubail Commercial Port. 

The service connects Saudi Arabia with 18 international destinations, including Singapore, China's Shanghai, South Korea's Busan, Long Beach in California, and Jebel Ali in the UAE, with a total capacity of up to 16,000 TEUs.

In parallel, Mawani is strengthening regional partnerships to boost industrial growth. Its president, Suliman Mazroua, met with Hussein bin Yahya Fadli, CEO of Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries, to explore joint investment projects and enhance Jazan Port’s role as a leading industrial hub. 

He also briefed Jazan’s Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed on the role of ports in supporting global trade and reinforcing the national economy.

Saudi Arabia’s real GDP expands 3.9% in Q2 on non-oil activities: GASTAT
  • Oil activities led the expansion with a 5.6% increase
  • Non-oil sectors contributed 2.6 percentage points to overall GDP growth
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy expanded 3.9 percent in the second quarter of the year, fueled by robust non-oil activity that extended its growth streak to 18 consecutive quarters, official data showed.

The Kingdom’s non-oil activities grew by 4.6 percent year on year in the April–June period, underlining the progress of Vision 2030 reforms aimed at diversifying the economy away from oil dependence, according to estimates from the General Authority for Statistics.

The latest gross domestic product figures align with projections from the International Monetary Fund, which in August forecast the Saudi economy to expand by 3.6 percent this year before accelerating to 3.9 percent in 2026. 

“Real GDP grew 3.9 percent in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter of 2024, while seasonally adjusted real GDP rose by 1.7 percent compared to the first quarter of 2025,” GASTAT said in its latest report. 

“All main economic activities increased year-on-year, with non-oil up 4.6 percent, oil up 3.8 percent, and government up 0.6 percent,” it added.

Quarterly, oil activities led the expansion with a 5.6 percent increase, while non-oil advanced 0.8 percent and government activities slipped 0.8 percent.

The authority said non-oil sectors contributed 2.6 percentage points to overall GDP growth, followed by oil at 0.9 points, and net taxes on products at 0.3 points.

Among individual sectors, electricity, water and gas activities expanded 10.3 percent year on year in the second quarter, while finance, insurance and business services grew 7 percent. Wholesale and retail trade, along with restaurants and hotels, rose 6.6 percent.

In May, GASTAT reported that the economy grew 2.7 percent year on year in the first quarter, also driven by strong non-oil momentum.

Commenting on the first quarter performance at the time, Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim, who chairs GASTAT’s board, said non-oil activities accounted for 53.2 percent of economic output, an increase of 5.7 percent from previous estimates.

He added that Saudi Arabia’s outlook remains positive, supported by structural reforms and large-scale state-led projects across multiple sectors. 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to 10,593
  • Parallel market Nomu fell 0.13% to close at 25,525.29
  • MSCI Tadawul Index declined 0.45% to end at 1,375.58
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Sunday, losing 61.64 points, or 0.58 percent, to close at 10,593.97. 

The total trading turnover for the benchmark index was SR2.20 billion ($587 million), with 93 stocks advancing and 153 retreating. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu fell 34.30 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 25,525.29, as 34 stocks advanced and 48 retreated. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index declined 6.21 points, or 0.45 percent, to end at 1,375.58. 

The day’s top performer was Thimar Development Holding Co., whose share price rose 10 percent to SR50.05. Other notable gainers included Saudi Fisheries Co., up 9.95 percent to SR96.65, and Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co., which rose 7.41 percent to SR16.82. 

On the downside, Arriyadh Development Co. recorded the largest drop, falling 5.70 percent to SR31.42, followed by Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co., down 5 percent to SR12.16, and Obeikan Glass Co., which declined 4.12 percent to SR26.50. 

On the announcement front, LADUN Investment Co. said it had been awarded the Mishraqiya Villas Development Project in Riyadh in partnership with the National Housing Co., with an estimated value of SR446 million. 

According to a Tadawul statement, LADUN will develop over 400 residential villas on a land area of approximately 100,440 sq. meters. The company will provide future updates regarding the sub-development contract with NHC. 

LADUN closed at SR2.59, down 3 percent. 

Qomel Co. signed a memorandum of understanding with NUPCO — Waymade PLC, establishing a framework to ensure consistent supply, enhance supply chain efficiency, prioritize registration of new products in Saudi Arabia, and promote knowledge exchange between the parties. 

The one-year MoU is non-binding and does not create a partnership or agency relationship. A joint working team will be formed within 14 days to create a detailed work plan, with final agreements announced upon signing. 

Qomel ended the session at SR49.80, unchanged. 

Saudi Arabia opens September ‘Sah’ sukuk at 4.88% yield
  • Subscription is available exclusively to Saudi nationals aged 18 and above
  • Minimum subscription is SR1,000
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia launched the September subscription window for its government-backed “Sah” savings sukuk, offering investors a fixed annual return of 4.88 percent. 

The subscription period opened at 10 a.m. on Sept. 7 and is available exclusively to Saudi nationals aged 18 and above through approved platforms including SNB Capital, Aljazira Capital, Alinma Investment, SAB Invest, and Al-Rajhi Capital, according to the National Debt Management Center. 

As with earlier offerings, the product is Shariah-compliant, denominated in riyals, and carries a one-year maturity, with fixed returns paid at redemption. Minimum subscription is SR1,000 ($266) and capped at SR200,000 per individual. 

The sukuk, part of the 2025 issuance calendar managed by the Finance Ministry’s NDMC, is designed to deepen the domestic savings market and widen financial inclusion. 

Launched under the Financial Sector Development Program, a core element of Vision 2030, Sah targets lifting the national savings rate to 10 percent by 2030, from about 6 percent to date. 

The sukuk is designed as a secure, low-risk savings instrument, with no fees and easy redemption, aligning returns with prevailing market benchmarks. Allocation is scheduled for Sept. 16, while redemption will run from Sept. 21–24, with proceeds disbursed on Sept. 29. 

Saudi Arabia has committed to making monthly issuances under the Sah program, with yields set in line with funding costs and market liquidity conditions to ensure attractiveness for retail investors. 

Last month, the Kingdom opened the August subscription window for its government-backed savings sukuk, offering an annual return of 4.97 percent, up from 4.88 percent in July. 

According to NDMC, the sukuk program also strengthens collaboration with private-sector institutions, including banks, asset managers, and fintech firms, as Saudi Arabia seeks to expand access to savings products and diversify its financial ecosystem. 

The Sah sukuk is becoming increasingly popular among younger investors seeking Shariah-compliant, stable returns, highlighting the government’s push to cultivate a savings culture and expand participation in domestic capital markets. 

Last week, NDMC completed the issuance of a $5.5 billion international sukuk under the Kingdom’s Global Trust Certificate Issuance Program.

The offering, the country’s first international sukuk based on an Ijarah structure, was issued in two tranches. The five-year sukuk maturing in 2030 raised $2.25 billion, while the 10-year tranche maturing in 2035 secured $3.25 billion. 

Investor demand was strong, with the order book reaching about $19 billion — 3.5 times the issuance size — underscoring global confidence in the Kingdom’s economic fundamentals and investment outlook, NDMC said. 

Arab Energy Fund raises $600m in bond sale amid heavy market supply 
MIGUEL HADCHITY 

RIYADH: The Arab Energy Fund, a multilateral banking institution, sold $600 million of bonds after drawing robust demand that allowed it to tighten pricing despite one of the busiest weeks for new debt globally. 

The five-year notes, priced at the Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus 75 basis points, will mature in February 2031, the Riyadh-headquartered lender said in a statement. Investor orders were twice the planned size, prompting the fund to upsize the deal to $600 million. 

This was TAEF’s fourth public benchmark issuance in 2025, highlighting its continued presence in international markets. The broad investor interest reflects its growing role in financing the region’s energy sector. 

Vicky Bhatia, chief finance officer of The Arab Energy Fund. Supplied

“This issuance is a testament of investors’ confidence in The Arab Energy Fund’s solid credit profile,” said Vicky Bhatia, chief finance officer of The Arab Energy Fund. “Their continued trust has enabled us to reprice our curve in line with our funding strategy.” 

Investor appetite helped TAEF price the bonds about 20 basis points inside prevailing secondary levels, even as more than 40 other deals were announced globally around the same time. The transaction also saw 10 basis points of tightening during book-building. 

Buyers included central banks, sovereign wealth funds, supranational institutions and agencies, with strong participation from both the Middle East and North Africa and international investors. 

Established in 1974 by ten Arab oil exporters, TAEF provides debt and equity financing across the energy value chain and has integrated environmental, social and governance practices into its $5.8 billion loan portfolio.

At the corporate level, the Fund has adopted broad ESG practices that are embedded across its portfolio, workforce and operations. These include $1.3 billion in sustainability-linked financing within a $5.8 billion loan book. 

The fund holds long-term credit ratings of Aa2 from Moody’s, AA+ from Fitch and AA- from S&P — the highest for any energy-focused financial institution in the Middle East and North Africa. 

Japanese firms invest $6.3bn in Saudi Arabia, 18 set up regional HQs
Reem Walid  

RIYADH: Japanese companies have invested around SR23.6 billion ($6.28 billion) in Saudi Arabia, with 18 firms establishing regional headquarters in the Kingdom, said a senior Japanese official.  

In an interview with Al-Eqtisadiah, Daisuke Yamamoto, consul general of Japan in Jeddah, said, 82 companies operate in Riyadh and 36 in Jeddah, spanning sectors including petrochemicals, energy, electricity, water, automobiles, electronics, and titanium production. 

This comes as bilateral trade has grown 37.2 percent since 2020, reaching more than $36 billion, with Saudi exports accounting for the bulk at $29.9 billion, mostly petroleum and petrochemical products. Japanese exports to Saudi Arabia totaled roughly $6 billion, including cars, appliances, equipment, and machinery, according to the Japanese consul. 

The expansion aligns with the government-backed Riyadh regional headquarters program, launched in 2021, which offers incentives such as a 30-year corporate tax exemption, withholding tax relief, and regulatory support for multinationals establishing regional headquarters.  

“We seek to increase the volume of exchanges between us, especially in the western region, through the comprehensive Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030, which includes more than 80 projects in nine different sectors,” Yamamoto said, as quoted by Al-Eqtisadiah. 

During the interview, Yamamoto confirmed the desire of more Japanese companies to enter the vast Saudi market, noting that it is “one of the world’s largest economies and a G20 country.” 

The Japanese government is supporting these companies in understanding the Saudi market through several channels, including the JETRO office in Riyadh, the Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East in Jeddah, and the Japanese embassy and consulate. 

The Japanese consul underlined that in January, a ministerial roundtable held in Riyadh as part of the “Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030” resulted in the signing of 13 memoranda of understanding — four involving various government and private entities, and nine signed between private sector companies from both nations. 

He added that later in February, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Japanese counterpart Iwaya Takeshi jointly led the second session of the Strategic Dialogue, and in May, the Saudi Cabinet approved an MoU to form a strategic partnership council between the two nations. 

Yamamoto highlighted that these steps “will support and strengthen relations and exchanges between Saudi Arabia and Japan in the future.” 

He also expressed Japan’s willingness to extend full support to Saudi Arabia in hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup, drawing on the country’s experience from organizing the 2002 tournament and its advanced technical and technological capabilities.  

“Japan will certainly be represented at Expo Riyadh 2030. Saudi Arabia's participation in Expo Osaka will be a great support for its successful organization of Expo Riyadh,” the Japanese consul said. 

He added, “The Saudi pavilion at Expo Osaka in Japan was a great success, attracting two million visitors. This success is due to the fruitful cooperation between the Japanese organizing authorities and the Saudi Embassy in Tokyo.” 

In the areas of digital systems, technology, and artificial intelligence, Yamamoto emphasized the 2023 cooperation memorandum signed between the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority and Japanese firm NEC, covering AI, biometrics, and the Internet of Things. 

He noted that the memorandum is intended to promote innovation and develop creative solutions for various applications, including smart and secure cities, healthcare, and logistics, among others. 

In the same year, both countries also signed another MoU focused on the digital economy, advancing digital government, and speeding up the adoption of emerging technologies. 

