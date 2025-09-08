Abbas visits UK, commends government’s plan to recognize Palestinian statehood at UN

LONDON: During a meeting with British doctors in London on Monday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas praised UK authorities for their plan to recognize the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly this month.
Several British medical professionals have worked in Palestinian hospitals during the nearly two years of ongoing Israeli military attacks in the Gaza Strip, which senior EU officials recently described as genocidal acts.
Abbas said the Palestinian government will present the British doctors and medical volunteers who worked in Gaza with medals in appreciation of their dedication to serving humanity, the Wafa news agency reported.
The president arrived in Britain on Sunday evening for a three-day state visit to the UK, during which he will meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the newly appointed foreign secretary, Yvette Cooper, to discuss efforts to achieve a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.
On Monday, he said the Palestinian Authority was prepared to take on its responsibilities in postwar Gaza and provide essential services during recovery and reconstruction in the territory.
The UK government previously announced its intention to officially recognize Palestine as a state during the UN gathering this month, unless Israel agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza and to engage in discussions over a two-state solution to the wider conflict with the Palestinians.
Abbas will also discuss with Starmer “efforts for the upcoming international conference on the two-state solution … as well as the anticipated British recognition of the State of Palestine,” Wafa reported.
Drone strikes hit power plant, arms factory, refinery near Sudan capital: witnesses
The aerial assault ended a period of relative calm in Khartoum after the military ousted the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP
PORT SUDAN: A wave of drone strikes hit a power station, a weapons factory and an oil refinery near Sudan’s army-held capital on Tuesday, witnesses at the sites told AFP, while a military source said an air base had also been targeted.
The aerial assault ended a period of relative calm in Khartoum after the military ousted the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces from the area in May, a key battleground in the war that erupted in 2023.
The attacks occurred at around 5:00 am (0300 GMT), with witnesses telling AFP by phone, on condition of anonymity, that they had seen strikes hit the Al-Jaili oil refinery, the Al-Markhiyat substation in Omdurman and the Yarmuk weapons factory.
The military source, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said the strike on Wadi Seidna air base had been intercepted.
Israeli drone strike south of Beirut wounds Hezbollah member amid rising tensions
Israeli drone strike hit a car near Jiyeh, 30 km south of Beirut, wounding a Hezbollah member
Strike followed Israeli raids in the Bekaa Valley that killed five people, according to Lebanon’s health ministry
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP
BEIRUT: An Israeli drone strike targeted a car south of Beirut on Tuesday, wounding a Hezbollah member, according to a Lebanese security source.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that “an enemy drone targeted a car near the mosque of Zarout between the towns of Jiyeh and Barja in Iqlim el-Kharrub,” around 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of the capital.
A security source told AFP the strike hit a Hezbollah member, who was injured but not killed. An AFP photographer saw a burnt-out vehicle near a mosque, as soldiers secured the scene.
The strike comes a day after the Israeli military said it had carried out raids on Hezbollah positions in the eastern Bekaa Valley, targeting what it described as training compounds used by the group’s elite Radwan force. Lebanon’s health ministry said those strikes killed five people.
Israel has continued to launch air raids in Lebanon despite a November truce aimed at ending more than a year of hostilities, including two months of open war with the Iran-backed group. The agreement stipulated Hezbollah would withdraw its fighters north of the Litani River, while Israel would pull its forces from Lebanese territory — though Israeli troops remain in five areas it considers strategic.
In August, Lebanon’s government instructed the army to draft plans to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year, amid US pressure and fears of an expanded Israeli campaign.
Israel military urges full evacuation of Gaza City ahead of expanded military operation
The announcement on Tuesday morning was the first warning for a full evacuation of the city in the current round of fighting
Defense Minister Israel Katz says Israel has demolished 30 hi-rise buildings in Gaza, which it accused Hamas of using for military infrastructure
Updated 09 September 2025
AP
TEL AVIV: The Israeli military urged a full evacuation of Gaza City on Tuesday morning, ahead of its planned expanded military operation in the city in northern Gaza.
This is the first warning for a full evacuation of the city in the current round of fighting.
Also on Tuesday, Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel had demolished 30 hi-rise buildings in Gaza, which it accused Hamas of using for military infrastructure.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel plans to destroy at least 50 “towers of terror” that he said are used by Hamas.
Generation of Gazan children could bear famine scars for years
The world’s biggest academic association of genocide scholars has said Israel is committing genocide in Gaza
More than 64,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli military in the last 23 months, according to local health officials
Updated 09 September 2025
Reuters
LONDON: Famine has left its mark on the bodies of Gaza’s children: sunken eyes in wasted faces, sparse hair, prominent ribs, dry skin and a joyless apathy. It has also taken scores of lives.
For those who survive, the physical and mental burden of hunger and nearly two years of relentless war and displacement will likely scar their bodies and brains, affecting their future health and potential, experts say.
Marina Adrianopoli, the World Health Organization’s technical lead for nutrition for the Gaza response, said global studies showed a range of “long-term effects and irreversible damages” if a child does not get enough food in the first year of life — especially if combined with trauma and stress.
Memory, language, learning and productive capacity could all be affected.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Global hunger monitor says Gaza City suffering famine
• Children risk long-term physical, mental effects
• More than 20,000 children killed in Gaza so far
“If the percentage of children affected by acute malnutrition or chronic malnutrition is high, there is the risk of an entire generation being permanently affected with long- lasting impacts on physical growth and socio-economic potential, not to mention the trauma and stress, which may last forever,” she said in an interview from Geneva.
Marko Kerac, clinical associate professor at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said children were vulnerable to the worst long-term effects because their organs are still developing.
“There are epigenetic switches, (or) changes to our genes, which are either switched off or on in those critical early years, and that’s why the very youngest, especially in the first 1,000 days, are affected,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
“In many studies of survivors of famine or early malnutrition, we see increased risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, high cholesterol (and) paradoxically a greater risk of overweight or obesity, and there are also mental health effects.”
Health officials in Gaza say 370 people, including 131 children, have died of malnutrition and starvation caused by acute food shortages, mostly in recent weeks.
COGAT, the Israeli defense agency that deals with humanitarian issues, said on Sunday that over the past week aid from more than 1,900 trucks, most supplying food, was distributed.
Aid agencies and foreign officials say more is needed.
On Sunday, a top UN official said there is a “narrow window” to prevent famine from spreading further and called on Israel to allow unimpeded aid delivery.
According to a global hunger monitor, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are already experiencing or at risk of famine in areas including Gaza City, where Israel has launched a new offensive against the militant group Hamas.
Acute malnutrition weakens the immune system, leading to more infections like diarrhea and pneumonia, which can be fatal, especially without access to safe drinking water and functioning health systems.
Malnutrition also affects the body’s ability to recover from injuries, like those inflicted by Israel’s attacks on people queuing at aid distribution points.
“We have something called an infection-malnutrition vicious cycle, and people who are even mildly malnourished, especially over longer periods, will become more vulnerable,” said Kerac.
“Even when children recover to the normal weight, they are still at a much greater risk of mortality and infections and also poor development ... so they carry that risk into the months and even a year or two after malnutrition.”
Kerac cited studies into the Dutch Winter Hunger at the end of World War Two that found a link between pre-natal micronutrient deficiencies and neurodevelopmental schizophrenia or related personality disorders. ’CRUEL, DEPRAVED’ WAR
More than 64,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli military in the last 23 months, according to local health officials.
Israel began its assault on Gaza after Oct. 7, 2023, when gunmen led by Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures.
On Saturday, Save the Children said more than 20,000 children had been killed in the conflict, the equivalent of one child killed every hour on average.
It cited data released by the government media office in Gaza, which said about 2 percent of Gaza’s child population had now been killed, including at least 1,009 children under the age of 1. Thousands more are missing or presumed buried under rubble.
“This war is a cruel, depraved and deliberate war on the children of Gaza and their future, a generation stolen,” Ahmad Alhendawi, Save the Children’s regional director for the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe said in a statement.
“If the international community does not step up, we are facing the very real risk of the total annihilation of future Palestinian communities,” he added.
The world’s biggest academic association of genocide scholars has said Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.
Adrianopoli said nearly a third of the population in Gaza is “facing catastrophic conditions.”
The rate of deterioration in Gaza has been particularly shocking, when compared to other cases of famine in Sudan, South Sudan and Yemen, Adrianopoli said.
In those cases, rates of acute malnutrition were often already high before a crisis. However in Gaza, the rate of acute malnutrition was below 1 percent before the Israeli assault, she said, making the situation there “unprecedented.”
Gaza’s malnourished children need ready-to-use therapeutic and supplementary food, and babies may need therapeutic formula. Those with severe acute malnutrition need medical treatment in hospital — but all of this is lacking.
Adrianopoli said that after nearly two years of war, “people are exhausted, their physical reserves are depleted and this is confirmed by the increasing number of reported nutrition-related mortality and reports from medical doctors of the inability of trauma patients to heal from their wounds.”
‘No drones’ detected after Gaza aid flotilla says hit: Tunisia national guard
Tunisia’s National Guard spokesman told Mosaique FM radio that reports of a drone attack on the flotilla “have no basis in truth,” adding that an initial inspection indicated the explosion originated inside the vessel
The United Nations declared a state of famine in parts of Gaza, warning that 500,000 people face “catastrophic” conditions
The flotilla is an international initiative seeking to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza via civilian boats supported by delegations from 44 countries
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP
SIDI BOU SAID: The organizers of a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid and pro-Palestinian activists said late Monday that one of their boats was hit by a suspected UAV but Tunisian authorities said “no drones” had been detected.
The flotilla, which aims to deliver aid to Gazans in defiance of Israel’s blockade, arrived in Tunisia over the weekend and was anchored 50 miles from the port of Sidi Bou Said when it reported the incident.
“The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) confirms that one of the main boats... was struck by what is suspected to be a drone,” the organizers said on social media, adding no one had been hurt.
The boat was in Tunisian waters when a fire broke out onboard and was quickly extinguished, according to an AFP journalist who arrived shortly after the flames had been doused.
Houcem Eddine Jebabli, a spokesman for Tunisia’s national guard, said their investigation was “ongoing” but “no drones have been detected.”
“According to preliminary findings, a fire broke out in the life jackets on board a ship anchored 50 miles from the port of Sidi Bou Said,” he said.
Reports of a drone are “completely unfounded,” the national guard said in a statement on its official Facebook page, suggesting that the fire may have been caused by a cigarette.
The Global Sumud Flotilla describes itself as an independent group not linked to any government or political party. Sumud means “resilience” in Arabic.
Among its high-profile participants is Greta Thunberg, who addressed pro-Palestinian campaigners in Tunisia on Sunday.
Israel has already blocked two attempts by activists to deliver aid by ship to Gaza, in June and July.
The United Nations declared a state of famine in parts of Gaza, warning that 500,000 people face “catastrophic” conditions.