Prince Harry visits late queen’s grave as visit fuels speculation about meeting with King Charles

Britain’s Prince Harry attends the 2025 WellChild Awards ceremony, in London, Britain, September 8, 2025. (Reuters)
Updated 19 sec ago
AP
  • The last time Harry and Charles met was in February 2024, when the prince flew to London after receiving news that his father had been diagnosed with cancer
AP
LONDON: Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Monday leading to speculation about whether he will meet with his father, King Charles III, for the first time in 19 months.
Amid signs of a thaw in the frigid relationship between Harry and the rest of the royal family, British media suggest that the prince’s trip to London on Monday’s third anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II provides an opening for a long-overdue rapprochement between Charles, 76, and his estranged son. Harry visited the monarch’s grave in Windsor to offer his respects and lay flowers.
Harry has had little contact with his father and elder brother, Prince William, since he and his wife, the former Meghan Markle, gave up royal duties and moved to California in 2020. The relationship became even frostier after the couple bared their grievances with Buckingham Palace in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, a Netflix series and Harry’s memoir, “Spare.”
A frosty relationship
The last time Harry and Charles met was in February 2024, when the prince flew to London after receiving news that his father had been diagnosed with cancer. Harry spent about 45 minutes with Charles before the king flew to his Sandringham country estate to recuperate from his treatment.
Harry was last in London in April, when the Court of Appeal rejected his bid to restore a police protection detail that was canceled after he stopped being a working royal. Charles was on a state visit to Italy at the time, so a meeting was impossible.
That case was itself an impediment to improved relations because it involved Harry criticizing the king’s government in the courts. But once it was over, change became possible.
Immediately after the case ended, Harry said he would “love reconciliation with my family.”
“There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore,” he told the BBC on the day the court case was resolved. “Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has.”
Despite that olive branch, Harry struck a combative tone that might torpedo hopes of repairing the family breach. The prince repeatedly said that the decision to withdraw his security was made at the direction of the royal household in an effort to control him and his wife while putting their safety at risk.
“What I’m struggling to forgive, and what I will probably always struggle to forgive, is the decision that was made in 2020 that affects my every single day and that is knowingly putting me and my family in harm’s way,” Harry said.
Change of tone
But with the lawsuit out of the way, the mood music coming from Charles and Harry’s supporters seemed to change.
In July, the new team handling Harry and Meghan’s communications, headed by Los Angeles-based Meredith Maines, was seen on the balcony of a private members’ club in London speaking with Tobyn Andreae, the king’s press representative. The Mail on Sunday was on hand to snap a photo of what the paper called: “The secret Harry peace summit.”
Regardless of who tipped off the paper, it showed a change of tone since the meeting wouldn’t have happened if the so-called principals hadn’t given their tacit consent.
Celebrating the bravery of ill children
And now comes Harry’s appearance at the WellChild Awards on Monday night in London.
The event, which celebrates the bravery of seriously ill children and those who care for them, is sponsored by a charity Harry has long supported. It is a reminder that not so long ago, Harry was one of the star attractions of the royal family’s effort to reach out to younger, more diverse Britons.
“For 20 years these Awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers — family and professionals — who support them every step of the way,’’ the prince said in a statement put out by the charity. “Their stories remind us of the power of compassion, connection and community.”
But it will be hard to undo the damage caused by Harry and Meghan’s allegations of insensitivity, conflict and racism within the royal household.
Memoir overshadows reconciliation
Harry’s explosive memoir, “Spare,” shattered the veneer of unity the royals present to the public, depicting them as scheming rivals who use a cozy relationship with the media to jockey for public favor.
It also revealed the details of private conversations, including one between the king and his sons, which was held in a graveyard in hopes of hiding it from the press.
“Please, boys,’’ Harry quotes Charles as saying. “Don’t make my final years a misery.’’
But Charles may have an incentive to let bygones be bygones.
Now approaching his 77th birthday and continuing to undergo cancer treatment, the king may want to get more time with his grandchildren, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, who was born after her parents moved to the wealthy Southern California enclave of Montecito.
Harry put the responsibility for any rapprochement on his family.
In his interview with the BBC, Harry said he believes that you can’t have reconciliation without truth, and his lawsuit over police protection revealed the truth about his battle with the palace.
“It would be nice to have that reconciliation part now,” he said. “If they don’t want that, that’s entirely up to them.”

Banksy unveils a new mural of a judge beating a protester outside London court

Banksy unveils a new mural of a judge beating a protester outside London court
AP
  • Activists saw the mural as a reference to the UK government’s ban on the group Palestine Action
  • Security officials outside the courthouse covered the mural Monday
AP

LONDON: A new mural by elusive street artist Banksy showing a judge beating an unarmed protester with a gavel has appeared outside a London court.
The mural depicts a protester lying on the ground holding a blood-splattered placard while a judge in a traditional wig and black gown beats him with a gavel. Banksy posted a photo of the work Monday on Instagram, his usual method of claiming a work as authentic. It was captioned “Royal Courts Of Justice. London.”
While the artwork does not refer to a particular cause or incident, activists saw it as a reference to the UK government’s ban on the group Palestine Action. On Saturday almost 900 people were arrested at a London protest challenging the ban.
Defend Our Juries, the group that organized the protest, said in a statement that the mural “powerfully depicts the brutality unleashed” by the government ban. “When the law is used as a tool to crush civil liberties, it does not extinguish dissent, it strengthens it,” the statement said.
Security officials outside the courthouse covered the mural Monday with sheets of black plastic and two metal barriers, and it was being guarded by two officers and a CCTV camera.
Banksy began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world’s best-known artists. His paintings and installations sell for millions of dollars at auction and have drawn thieves and vandals.
Banksy’s work often comments on political issues, with many of his pieces criticizing government policy on migration and war.
At the Glastonbury Festival last year, an inflatable raft holding dummies of migrants in life jackets was unveiled during a band’s headline set. Banksy appeared to claim the stunt, which was thought to symbolize small boat crossings of migrants in the Channel, in a post on Instagram.
The artist has also taken his message on migration to Europe.
In 2019, “The Migrant Child,” depicting a shipwrecked child holding a pink smoke bomb and wearing a life jacket, was unveiled in Venice. A year prior, a number of works including one near a former center for migrants that depicted a child spray-painting wallpaper over a swastika were discovered in Paris.
Banksy has also created numerous artworks in the West Bank and Gaza Strip over the years, including one depicting a girl conducting a body search on an Israeli soldier, another showing a dove wearing a flak jacket, and a masked protester hurling a bouquet of flowers. He also designed the “Walled Off Hotel” guesthouse in Bethlehem, which closed in October 2023.
Last summer, Banksy captured London’s attention with an animal-themed collection, which concluded with a mural of a gorilla appearing to hold up the entrance gate to London Zoo.
For nine days straight Banksy-created creatures — from a mountain goat perched on a building buttress to piranhas circling a police guard post to a rhinoceros mounting a car — showed up in unlikely locations around the city.

Man denies murdering Saudi student in Cambridge

Man denies murdering Saudi student in Cambridge
Arab News
  • Chas Corrigan, 21, denied murder at the city’s crown court on Monday, claiming self defense
Arab News

LONDON: A man charged with murdering a Saudi student who was in the UK on a 10-week placement in August has pled not guilty.

Mohammed Al-Qasim, 20, was stabbed near Cambridge’s main railway station on Aug. 1 and died in the early hours of the following morning.

Chas Corrigan, 21, denied murder at the city’s crown court on Monday, claiming self defense. A trial has been set for Feb. 2 next year.

Peter Corrigan, 50, admitted assisting an offender. Both men have been remanded in custody.

In a tribute following his death, Al-Qasim’s family described him as “a dutiful son, a loving brother, and the leader of the family in spirit, not in appearance. Over time, he became the family’s charisma, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy in every gathering.”

EF International Language Campus, the Cambridge-based school that teaches English to overseas students where Al-Qasim was on a placement, said it was “deeply saddened” by his death.

Filipinos kick off world’s longest Christmas season with ‘ber months’

Filipinos buy Christmas lanterns from a street vendor in San Fernando, Pampanga province, Sept. 4, 2025. (AN photo)
Filipinos buy Christmas lanterns from a street vendor in San Fernando, Pampanga province, Sept. 4, 2025. (AN photo)
Ellie Aben
  • Official countdown begins on Sept. 16 and runs until Christmas Day
  • Many in the Philippines start buying festive decorations in August
Ellie Aben

MANILA: As soon as September comes around, music segments on Philippine radio channels fill with Christmas songs, which echo throughout public spaces — from malls to filling stations.

Colorful decorations with the parol — a star-shaped lantern representing the Star of Bethlehem and one of the most iconic symbols of Filipino Christmas — begin to pop up outside homes, in streets and public buildings.

Early Christmas sales and special promotions draw crowds to shopping centers, as people in one of the largest Catholic-majority countries embark on their four-month-long preparations to commemorate the birth of Jesus.

Br. Clifford Sorita, sociology lecturer at the University of the City of Manila, links the tradition to the official countdown, which starts on Sept. 16 and covers the months ending in “ber” until Christmas Day.

“Filipinos start the Christmas Celebration during the ‘ber’ months because the 100-day Christmas countdown normally occurs during this time and, as such, is part of our psycho-social preparations for the Christmas season,” he told Arab News.

“Many Filipinos would use the Christmas season to gather as a family separated by either temporary or permanent migration ... The extra money we receive during the season — e.g. Christmas bonus and 13th month pay — is used to share moments of togetherness.”

In San Fernando, Pampanga province, which is famous for colorful parol lanterns, decorations go on sale even before the countdown starts.

“Even in August, many already start buying. They want their lanterns up early so they can enjoy them longer at home and make their Christmas more festive,” said Carol Cayanan, a parol seller in the city that is known as the country’s Christmas capital.

“It makes things feel lighter when you put your decorations up early.”

For a fellow lantern vendor, Jethro Pineda, the early Christmas setup is part of the Filipino lifestyle.

“It’s part of what we’ve grown up with,” he said. “We start setting up in August, then around September customers already start coming. But the peak is really after All Saints’ Day.”

One of the early shoppers, Shirley Reyes, was buying decorations to feel the Christmas vibes sooner.

“Things look brighter, lighter, more cheerful. It’s like inviting good luck. And of course, it’s just beautiful to see,” she said.

“It’s already a tradition for us Filipinos. Just hearing Christmas songs already gives you a sense of joy. Once you see memes of Jose Mari Chan, you know already it’s Christmas.”

Chan, one of the country’s most popular balladeers and best-selling Filipino recording artists of all time, is popularly known as the “King of Philippine Christmas Carols.”

During the Christmas season, his voice is present everywhere, becoming a part of celebration and commercial activity, as sellers — from small vendors to big shops — prepare for increased sales.

“For retail and business, the ‘ber months’ are a peak period as Filipinos go all out in terms of shopping for gifts, decorating their homes, and celebrating with loved ones,” said Joaquin L. San Agustin, executive vice president of marketing at SM Supermalls, one of the largest shopping mall chains in the Philippines.

“As soon as the ‘ber months’ arrive, we want Filipinos to instantly feel the magic of the season in our malls, which is why we put our hearts into creating the best Christmas experience every year.”

Displays, deals, and Christmas-themed activities for children turn malls into “must-visit destinations,” San Agustin said.

“We hold regular masses, invite choirs to fill our spaces with carols, and create festive yet meaningful experiences for families ... The extended Christmas season drives economic activity as people shop, dine, and celebrate.”

While linking the commercial activity with holidays has become a widespread tradition, it has its critics as well.

Bishop Broderick Pabillo, head of the Apostolic Vicariate Taytay in Palawan province, was not in favor of the long Christmas season, which he calls a “social phenomenon,” not a religious one.

“The early celebration of Christmas in the Philippines has nothing to do with our Christian faith. For us, Christian Christmas is a season to celebrate the coming of the Lord. The celebration of Christmas, which starts from September, is promoted by consumerism to make people ready to buy goods for Christmas,” he told Arab News.

“I do not know of any Catholic country which has such a long Christmas celebration. This long celebration is not being promoted by the church and it does not promote spirituality at all.”

Petition calls for UK acknowledgement, apology, reparations for British crimes in Palestine 

Petition calls for UK acknowledgement, apology, reparations for British crimes in Palestine 
Arab News
  • Legal document compiled by human rights lawyers will be submitted to government
  • ‘Britain owes a debt to the Palestinian people,’ says former UN special rapporteur
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government is to receive a petition calling on it to take responsibility for crimes committed from the time of the Balfour Declaration in 1917 to the end of the British Mandate for Palestine in 1948.

The declaration was a public statement made by the British government expressing support for the establishment of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine.

The petition, compiled by human rights lawyers on behalf of 14 Palestinians, accuses the state of “serial international law violations” and contains more than 400 pages of “incontrovertible evidence.”

Part of a broader campaign called Britain Owes Palestine, it says the UK bears unique responsibility for the situation in the region today.

The petition is a legal mechanism to prompt the government to engage with the campaign, which is calling for acknowledgment of crimes, a formal apology and reparations, following the precedent set by five previous apologies issued by the UK, most recently for the Batang Kali massacre in Malaya in 1948.

The Balfour Declaration is included in the petition as an example of wrongdoing, as well as numerous other examples of “systematic abuse” of the Palestinian people.

The petition also says Britain is responsible for the destruction of the unitary state of Palestine, for having failed to recognize an Arab Palestinian state despite promising to do so between 1915 and 1916, and for having repressed the local population during the revolt of 1936-1939 through the use of arbitrary detention, torture and murder, among other crimes.

Petitioner Saeed Husain Ahmad Haj gave testimony to the document that he witnessed Israeli Haganah paramilitaries enter his village of Tireh Dandan when he was 14, prior to his family’s expulsion to the Balata refugee camp in Nablus in 1948, where he still lives today.

Another petitioner, 91-year-old Munib Al-Masri, was shot in the leg by British soldiers aged 13 and witnessed troops rounding up civilians and keeping them bound in cages before they were executed. His testimony is also included in the petition.

Al-Masri, a friend of late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat, said: “The current crisis in Palestine was ‘made in Britain’ through a catalogue of neglect and abuse of the Palestinian people. Together we have suffered more than a century of oppression.

“Britain can only play its part in building a just peace in the region today if it acknowledges its defining role in the horrors of the past. An apology would be a just start to what Palestinians expect from the British government.”

Ben Emmerson KC, a former UN special rapporteur on human rights and counterterrorism who helped draft the petition, said it “demonstrates, by reference to a comprehensive analysis of contemporary evidence, the extent of British responsibility for the terrible suffering in Palestine, which can be traced back to Britain’s violations of international law during its occupation and subsequent withdrawal.

“These historic injustices continue to shape the realities on the ground today. Britain owes a debt to the Palestinian people. Today’s petition is based upon the international obligations of the UK to make amends.”

Spain intensifies criticism of Israeli offensive in Gaza, Israel responds with travel bans

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez gestures during a press conference following the cabinet meeting. (File/AFP)
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez gestures during a press conference following the cabinet meeting. (File/AFP)
AP
  • Sánchez announced a raft of measures he said his government was taking to pressure Netanyahu’s government to address humanitarian crisis in Gaza
AP

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday ratcheted up his criticism of Israel’s actions in the 23-month Israel-Hamas war, to which Israel responded by banning two left-wing Spanish ministers from the country.
Sánchez made the comments while announcing a raft of measures he said his government was taking to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to address the humanitarian crisis caused by its military offensive in the Gaza Strip.
“This is not self-defense, it’s not even an attack — it’s the extermination of a defenseless people. It is a violation of all humanitarian laws, and despite that, the international community is failing to stop this tragedy,” Sánchez said.
Besides formalizing an arms embargo, which the Spanish government says has been de facto in effect since October 2023, Spain will ban ships carrying fuel for Israel’s armed forces from passing through Spanish ports, and increase its humanitarian aid toward Gaza in 2026 to reach 150 million euros ($176 million), he said.
The measures would need to be approved in Parliament.
Other steps included a pledge to increase aid for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, and to impose an embargo on goods made in Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Additionally, anyone who directly participates in what Sánchez termed the “genocide” in Gaza would not be allowed to enter Spanish territory, he said.
“We know that all these measures will not be enough to stop the invasion or the war crimes, but we hope that they will serve to add pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu and his government to alleviate some of the suffering that the Palestinian population is enduring,” Sánchez said.
In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Sánchez was trying to divert attention from the corruption scandals affecting his Socialist Party, and characterized the Spanish government’s actions as “antisemitic.”
Saar said on X Israel had banned Spain’s Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz and Youth Minister Sira Rego from traveling to the country. Both belong to the government’s left-wing coalition partner Sumar. Saar said the ministers would be prohibited from entering Israel because they had made statements calling Israel a “genocidal state” and supported efforts to sanction or boycott Israel.
Spain’s government has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s war in Gaza, which began after Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, on Oct. 7, 2023, and abducted 251 hostages. Israel’s offensive has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not say how many were civilians or combatants.
Last year, Spain joined Norway and Ireland to formally recognize a Palestinian state and was the first European country to ask a UN court for permission to join South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.
On Monday, Saar downplayed the effect the Spanish government’s actions would have on Israel.
“If they want to hold or halt defense connections with Israel,” Saar told reporters, “who do you think will lose from that? We don’t need Spain to protect the land of Israel.”

