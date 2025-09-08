You are here

Maduro deploys 25,000 troops to Venezuela borders

Maduro deploys 25,000 troops to Venezuela borders
Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro gesturing as he talks during a meeting with the high military command in Caracas on Sept. 5, 2025. (AFP)
AFP
  • The move comes amid soaring tensions with US President Donald Trump
  • Troops were deployed to the northeast coast, home to Venezuela’s biggest oil refineries
AFP
CARACAS: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he had deployed 25,000 troops along the Caribbean coast and the border with Colombia amid soaring tensions with US President Donald Trump.
In a message Sunday night on social media Maduro said he had deployed “25,000 men and women from our glorious National Bolivarian Armed Forces” to the frontier with Colombia and the northeast coast, where the country’s biggest oil refineries are situated.
The deployment aimed to ensure “the defense of national sovereignty, the security of the country and the fight for peace,” he added.
He did not expressly refer to Trump, who has cited the need to combat Venezuelan drug traffickers particularly in ordering the biggest naval buildup in the Caribbean in years.
Last week US forces blew up a suspected drug boat with 11 people aboard in the Caribbean.
Trump said the boat belonged to the Venezuelan crime gang Tren de Aragua but provided scant proof of the claim.
The US leader has also threatened to shoot down Venezuelan military jets if they endanger US forces after two Venezuelan planes flew near a US Navy vessel in international waters.
Venezuela’s armed forces run to around 123,000 members, according to military sources.
Maduro claims a further 220,000 people have enlisted in a civilian militia.

French government ousted in parliament confidence vote: speaker

French government ousted in parliament confidence vote: speaker
French government ousted in parliament confidence vote: speaker

French government ousted in parliament confidence vote: speaker
PARIS: The French parliament ousted the government of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Monday after just nine months in office, with his administration losing the confidence vote he called by a large margin.
In a vote in the National Assembly, 364 deputies voted that they had no confidence in the government while just 194 gave it their confidence. “In line with article 50 of the constitution, the prime minister must submit the resignation of his government,” said speaker Yael Braun-Pivet.
A person close to Bayrou, who asked not to be identified, told AFP that the premier would submit his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday morning.

Nepal police open fire, killing 17 protesting social media ban

Demonstrators clash with riot police personnel during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on September 8, 2025.
Demonstrators clash with riot police personnel during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on September 8, 2025.
AFP
Nepal police open fire, killing 17 protesting social media ban

Demonstrators clash with riot police personnel during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on September 8, 2025.
  • Police used rubber bullets, tear gas, water cannon and batons when the demonstrators pushed through barbed wire and tried to storm into an area near parliament
AFP

Katmandu: Nepal police on Monday opened fire, killing at least 17 people as thousands of young protesters took to the streets of Katmandu demanding the government lift a social media ban and tackle corruption.
Several social media sites — including Facebook, YouTube and X — have been inaccessible in Nepal since Friday after the government blocked 26 unregistered platforms, leaving users angry and confused.
Police used rubber bullets, tear gas, water cannon and batons when the demonstrators pushed through barbed wire and tried to storm into a restricted area near parliament.
“Seventeen people have died,” Shekhar Khanal, spokesman for the Katmandu valley police, told AFP.
Khanal said more than 400 people were injured, including over 100 police.
“I had been there for a peaceful protest, but the government used force,” said Iman Magar, 20, who was hit in his right arm.
“It was not a rubber bullet but a metallic one, and it took away a part of my hand. The doctor says I need to undergo an operation.”
Sirens rang through the city as the injured were taken to hospitals.
“I have never seen such a disturbing situation at the hospital,” said Ranjana Nepal, information officer at the Civil Hospital which received many of those wounded.
“Tear gas entered the hospital area as well, making it difficult for doctors to work,” she told AFP.
Anger poured over social media over the excessive use of force and death of young demonstrators.
Amnesty International called for a “thorough, independent and impartial investigation” into the deaths and said live ammunition had been used against protesters.
The district administration imposed a curfew in several key areas of the city, including the parliament, the president’s residence and Singha Durbar, which houses the prime minister’s office.
Some of the demonstrators had climbed over the wall into the parliament premises and its gate was vandalized.
Similar protests were organized in other districts across the country.
Popular platforms such as Instagram have millions of users in Nepal who rely on them for entertainment, news and business.
“We were triggered by the social media ban but that is not the only reason we are gathered here,” said student Yujan Rajbhandari, 24.
“We are protesting against corruption that has been institutionalized in Nepal.”
Another student, Ikshama Tumrok, 20, said she was protesting against the “authoritarian attitude” of the government.
“We want to see change. Others have endured this, but it has to end with our generation,” she told AFP.
Demonstrators had started their protest in Katmandu with the national anthem and waving the country’s flag, before chanting against the social media stoppage and corruption.
There have been several corruption cases reported in the last few years involving ministers, former ministers and high-profile officials.
Since the ban, videos contrasting the struggles of ordinary Nepalis with the children of politicians flaunting luxury goods and expensive vacations have gone viral on TikTok, which is still operating.
“There have been movements abroad against corruption and they (the government) are afraid that might happen here as well,” said protester Bhumika Bharati.
The cabinet decided last month to give the affected social media firms seven days to register in Nepal, establish a point of contact and designate a resident grievance handling officer and compliance officer.
The decision came after a Supreme Court order in September last year.
In a statement on Sunday, the government said it respected freedom of thought and expression and was committed to “creating an environment for their protection and unfettered use.”
Nepal has restricted access to popular online platforms in the past.
The government blocked access to the Telegram messaging app in July, citing a rise in online fraud and money laundering.
It lifted a nine-month ban on TikTok in August last year after the platform agreed to comply with Nepali regulations.

Prince Harry visits late queen’s grave as visit fuels speculation about meeting with King Charles

Britain’s Prince Harry attends the 2025 WellChild Awards ceremony, in London, Britain, September 8, 2025. (Reuters)
Britain’s Prince Harry attends the 2025 WellChild Awards ceremony, in London, Britain, September 8, 2025. (Reuters)
AP
Prince Harry visits late queen's grave as visit fuels speculation about meeting with King Charles

Britain’s Prince Harry attends the 2025 WellChild Awards ceremony, in London, Britain, September 8, 2025. (Reuters)
  • The last time Harry and Charles met was in February 2024, when the prince flew to London after receiving news that his father had been diagnosed with cancer
AP

LONDON: Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Monday leading to speculation about whether he will meet with his father, King Charles III, for the first time in 19 months.
Amid signs of a thaw in the frigid relationship between Harry and the rest of the royal family, British media suggest that the prince’s trip to London on Monday’s third anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II provides an opening for a long-overdue rapprochement between Charles, 76, and his estranged son. Harry visited the monarch’s grave in Windsor to offer his respects and lay flowers.
Harry has had little contact with his father and elder brother, Prince William, since he and his wife, the former Meghan Markle, gave up royal duties and moved to California in 2020. The relationship became even frostier after the couple bared their grievances with Buckingham Palace in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, a Netflix series and Harry’s memoir, “Spare.”
A frosty relationship
The last time Harry and Charles met was in February 2024, when the prince flew to London after receiving news that his father had been diagnosed with cancer. Harry spent about 45 minutes with Charles before the king flew to his Sandringham country estate to recuperate from his treatment.
Harry was last in London in April, when the Court of Appeal rejected his bid to restore a police protection detail that was canceled after he stopped being a working royal. Charles was on a state visit to Italy at the time, so a meeting was impossible.
That case was itself an impediment to improved relations because it involved Harry criticizing the king’s government in the courts. But once it was over, change became possible.
Immediately after the case ended, Harry said he would “love reconciliation with my family.”
“There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore,” he told the BBC on the day the court case was resolved. “Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has.”
Despite that olive branch, Harry struck a combative tone that might torpedo hopes of repairing the family breach. The prince repeatedly said that the decision to withdraw his security was made at the direction of the royal household in an effort to control him and his wife while putting their safety at risk.
“What I’m struggling to forgive, and what I will probably always struggle to forgive, is the decision that was made in 2020 that affects my every single day and that is knowingly putting me and my family in harm’s way,” Harry said.
Change of tone
But with the lawsuit out of the way, the mood music coming from Charles and Harry’s supporters seemed to change.
In July, the new team handling Harry and Meghan’s communications, headed by Los Angeles-based Meredith Maines, was seen on the balcony of a private members’ club in London speaking with Tobyn Andreae, the king’s press representative. The Mail on Sunday was on hand to snap a photo of what the paper called: “The secret Harry peace summit.”
Regardless of who tipped off the paper, it showed a change of tone since the meeting wouldn’t have happened if the so-called principals hadn’t given their tacit consent.
Celebrating the bravery of ill children
And now comes Harry’s appearance at the WellChild Awards on Monday night in London.
The event, which celebrates the bravery of seriously ill children and those who care for them, is sponsored by a charity Harry has long supported. It is a reminder that not so long ago, Harry was one of the star attractions of the royal family’s effort to reach out to younger, more diverse Britons.
“For 20 years these Awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers — family and professionals — who support them every step of the way,’’ the prince said in a statement put out by the charity. “Their stories remind us of the power of compassion, connection and community.”
But it will be hard to undo the damage caused by Harry and Meghan’s allegations of insensitivity, conflict and racism within the royal household.
Memoir overshadows reconciliation
Harry’s explosive memoir, “Spare,” shattered the veneer of unity the royals present to the public, depicting them as scheming rivals who use a cozy relationship with the media to jockey for public favor.
It also revealed the details of private conversations, including one between the king and his sons, which was held in a graveyard in hopes of hiding it from the press.
“Please, boys,’’ Harry quotes Charles as saying. “Don’t make my final years a misery.’’
But Charles may have an incentive to let bygones be bygones.
Now approaching his 77th birthday and continuing to undergo cancer treatment, the king may want to get more time with his grandchildren, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, who was born after her parents moved to the wealthy Southern California enclave of Montecito.
Harry put the responsibility for any rapprochement on his family.
In his interview with the BBC, Harry said he believes that you can’t have reconciliation without truth, and his lawsuit over police protection revealed the truth about his battle with the palace.
“It would be nice to have that reconciliation part now,” he said. “If they don’t want that, that’s entirely up to them.”

Banksy unveils a new mural of a judge beating a protester outside London court

Banksy unveils a new mural of a judge beating a protester outside London court
AP
Banksy unveils a new mural of a judge beating a protester outside London court

Banksy unveils a new mural of a judge beating a protester outside London court
  • Activists saw the mural as a reference to the UK government’s ban on the group Palestine Action
  • Security officials outside the courthouse covered the mural Monday
AP

LONDON: A new mural by elusive street artist Banksy showing a judge beating an unarmed protester with a gavel has appeared outside a London court.
The mural depicts a protester lying on the ground holding a blood-splattered placard while a judge in a traditional wig and black gown beats him with a gavel. Banksy posted a photo of the work Monday on Instagram, his usual method of claiming a work as authentic. It was captioned “Royal Courts Of Justice. London.”
While the artwork does not refer to a particular cause or incident, activists saw it as a reference to the UK government’s ban on the group Palestine Action. On Saturday almost 900 people were arrested at a London protest challenging the ban.
Defend Our Juries, the group that organized the protest, said in a statement that the mural “powerfully depicts the brutality unleashed” by the government ban. “When the law is used as a tool to crush civil liberties, it does not extinguish dissent, it strengthens it,” the statement said.
Security officials outside the courthouse covered the mural Monday with sheets of black plastic and two metal barriers, and it was being guarded by two officers and a CCTV camera.
Banksy began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world’s best-known artists. His paintings and installations sell for millions of dollars at auction and have drawn thieves and vandals.
Banksy’s work often comments on political issues, with many of his pieces criticizing government policy on migration and war.
At the Glastonbury Festival last year, an inflatable raft holding dummies of migrants in life jackets was unveiled during a band’s headline set. Banksy appeared to claim the stunt, which was thought to symbolize small boat crossings of migrants in the Channel, in a post on Instagram.
The artist has also taken his message on migration to Europe.
In 2019, “The Migrant Child,” depicting a shipwrecked child holding a pink smoke bomb and wearing a life jacket, was unveiled in Venice. A year prior, a number of works including one near a former center for migrants that depicted a child spray-painting wallpaper over a swastika were discovered in Paris.
Banksy has also created numerous artworks in the West Bank and Gaza Strip over the years, including one depicting a girl conducting a body search on an Israeli soldier, another showing a dove wearing a flak jacket, and a masked protester hurling a bouquet of flowers. He also designed the “Walled Off Hotel” guesthouse in Bethlehem, which closed in October 2023.
Last summer, Banksy captured London’s attention with an animal-themed collection, which concluded with a mural of a gorilla appearing to hold up the entrance gate to London Zoo.
For nine days straight Banksy-created creatures — from a mountain goat perched on a building buttress to piranhas circling a police guard post to a rhinoceros mounting a car — showed up in unlikely locations around the city.

Man denies murdering Saudi student in Cambridge

Man denies murdering Saudi student in Cambridge
Arab News
Man denies murdering Saudi student in Cambridge

Man denies murdering Saudi student in Cambridge
  • Chas Corrigan, 21, denied murder at the city’s crown court on Monday, claiming self defense
Arab News

LONDON: A man charged with murdering a Saudi student who was in the UK on a 10-week placement in August has pled not guilty.

Mohammed Al-Qasim, 20, was stabbed near Cambridge’s main railway station on Aug. 1 and died in the early hours of the following morning.

Chas Corrigan, 21, denied murder at the city’s crown court on Monday, claiming self defense. A trial has been set for Feb. 2 next year.

Peter Corrigan, 50, admitted assisting an offender. Both men have been remanded in custody.

In a tribute following his death, Al-Qasim’s family described him as “a dutiful son, a loving brother, and the leader of the family in spirit, not in appearance. Over time, he became the family’s charisma, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy in every gathering.”

EF International Language Campus, the Cambridge-based school that teaches English to overseas students where Al-Qasim was on a placement, said it was “deeply saddened” by his death.

