Morocco earthquake survivors protest to demand housing aid
A Moroccan woman carries a placard during a demonstration called for by the National Coordination for Al Haouz Earthquake Victims to protest families being excluded from the governmental compensation schemes, in front of the parliament building in Rabat on September 8, 2025. (AFP)
On September 8, 2023, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake razed tens of thousands of homes in central Morocco, including in the High Atlas mountain range, forcing families to sleep out in the open through the winter
RABAT: Survivors of Morocco’s 2023 earthquake that killed nearly 3,000 people rallied in Rabat on Monday, demanding their houses be rebuilt as part of the government’s reconstruction program.
Marking the disaster’s second anniversary, dozens of protesters gathered outside parliament in the Moroccan capital, protesting what they described as their “exclusion” from the reconstruction program.
Many held signs that read “No to exclusion, no to marginalization” and “A roof for every life, dignity has no price.”
Ibrahim Achkijou, 30, told AFP he was still living in a shipping container south of Marrakech, in what he described as a “big injustice.”
“We lost our home... but we were excluded from the aid without explanation,” he said.
Aicha Ouchane, who traveled with her mother from quake-hit Ouarzazate, about 500 kilometers (310 miles) south of Rabat, to join the protest, said they lived in a garage under “very harsh conditions.”
“They tell us we are not entitled to the aid, which is not normal,” she said.
On September 8, 2023, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake razed tens of thousands of homes in central Morocco, including in the High Atlas mountain range, forcing families to sleep out in the open through the winter.
Authorities had said it damaged some 55,000 houses.
So far, some 45,800 homes have been rebuilt in the provinces of Al Haouz, Chichaoua, Taroudant and Marrakech, according to the latest official tally, which did not include data on Ouarzazate and Azilal provinces.
Authorities say more than $465 million has so far been allocated for reconstruction and rehabilitation, alongside monthly allowances of $277 for affected families.
Following the earthquake, the Moroccan authorities announced a five-year reconstruction plan with an estimated budget of $11.7 billion.
Some tents enter Gaza but Red Cross says enclave needs many more
Updated 7 sec ago
GENEVA: The Red Cross said on Monday it has distributed over 300 tents to displacement camps in southern Gaza in recent days but warned that the current supply of shelter materials to the enclave falls far short of urgent needs on the ground. In addition to the 300 tents, more than 1,500 are expected to be delivered in coming days, the Red Cross added, but said hundreds of thousands of people desperately need new tents or tarpaulins after months of wear and tear on existing supplies. “Many displaced families are living in appalling conditions — some among the rubble of their destroyed homes, others in makeshift tents constructed from tarpaulins and scrap metal,” Sarah Davies, a spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross, told Reuters. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs told Reuters separately that humanitarian groups had sent “a limited number of tents” into Gaza in recent weeks, but many more were needed. Over 1.3 million Gazans currently lack tents, according to the United Nations, and further displacement is anticipated as Israel conducts a major assault on Gaza City, where hundreds of thousands of residents are living among the ruins. COGAT, the Israeli defense agency that deals with humanitarian issues, told Reuters that 5,000 tents had entered Gaza since restrictions on shelter materials were lifted near the end of August. Aid organizations say Israel effectively blocked deliveries of materials for shelter for nearly six months, and despite the lifting of the restriction last month, international NGOs such as CARE International, ShelterBox, and the Norwegian Refugee Council reported on Monday they have yet to receive authorization to deliver such materials. COGAT said: “Every organization that wants to enter tents is absolutely allowed to do so.” The International Organization for Migration told Reuters it still has about 35,000 tents as well as half a million tarpaulins waiting in Jordan pending customs clearance. “It’s frustrating. We need political solutions and then you can remove things like customs clearance and then we can move quicker,” said Karl Baker, Regional Crisis Coordinator and head of IOM Gaza Response. Israel’s assault has reduced much of the enclave to rubble and caused a humanitarian catastrophe. More than 64,000 Palestinians have been confirmed killed, according to health officials in Gaza. The war began with an assault by Hamas-led fighters on southern Israel in 2023. The attackers killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.
How Sudan’s ruinous conflict turned it into Captagon’s suspected new frontier
Reported discovery of a factory capable of producing 100,000 pills an hour revealed how war has fueled a booming drug economy
With Assad’s fall, traffickers may be shifting south to exploit Sudan’s chaos to supply Gulf markets with “poor man’s cocaine”
Updated 9 min 9 sec ago
Sherouk Zakaria
DUBAI: Less than a year after Syria’s new president, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, declared an end to the country’s reign as the world’s biggest Captagon exporter, a new hub for the drug production and trafficking is emerging in northeast Africa: war-torn Sudan, raising fears that Arab Gulf states could once again become the primary target of traffickers.
Over the past decade, the region has struggled to curb the flow of the amphetamine-style pills flooding Gulf markets in an illicit trade fueled by Bashar Assad’s regime, which turned Captagon production into a lifeline against international sanctions with the support of its now-weakened ally Hezbollah in Lebanon.
By June, six months after the fall of Assad’s government, Syria’s new authorities announced the dismantling of all Captagon production facilities and the seizure of about 200 million pills, declaring an end to a narco-economy which was worth an estimated $5.7 billion in 2021.
However, a new hub was already emerging in Sudan, a country torn apart since April 2023 by fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with conditions similar to that which existed in Syria at the height of its Captagon boom.
Dubbed “poor man’s cocaine,” Captagon is a cheaply produced, highly addictive amphetamine that has spread among militias and terrorist groups, including Daesh in Syria, and partygoers in the Middle East for its ability to heighten concentration, boost physical endurance, induce euphoria and suppress hunger.
In February, Sudan’s authorities seized a factory near Al-Jaili oil refinery in once RSF-controlled north Khartoum Bahri, housing a machine that produced 100,000 Captagon pills per hour and raw material to manufacture 700 million pills.
“A large portion of the drugs produced had been consumed by RSF fighters to boost their power and stamina in battle, while others were smuggled to neighboring regions inside Sudan and abroad by foreign mercenaries to their home countries,” a Sudanese officer told reporters at the abandoned factory site in February.
“The site also contained modern machines that had not yet been put into production.”
Dubbed the largest lab bust in the country’s history, the operation showed how Captagon manufacturing had surged from a 7,200-pill-per-hour facility uncovered in 2023 among the three major production sites exposed during the war, according to a report published by the Washington-based think tank New Lines Institute last month.
The report noted a sharp rise in both the scale and sophistication of Captagon production since Sudan’s war began, drawing parallels with the conditions that once fueled Syria’s drug industry and warning that Sudan is emerging as a new manufacturing hub.
With weak governance, fragile security institutions, widespread corruption, porous borders and strategic access to Red Sea shipping routes and Arab Gulf consumer markets, Sudan offers traffickers the ideal environment for illicit production.
Experts warn that Captagon revenues could empower militias and warlords — particularly the RSF — to fund their battles and prolong Sudan’s war in ways reminiscent of Syria, with accelerated production posing fresh dangers for the wider region.
Caroline Rose, a Captagon expert at New Lines Institute, said the scale of recent seizures in Sudan shows how quickly criminal networks are adapting in the post-Assad era by establishing alternative manufacturing hubs even without firm evidence of direct links to Syria’s once-vast narco-economy.
“Some of the packaging material for Captagon found in the Sudanese laboratory seizure in February was routed back to a Syrian veterinary company in Damascus though the company’s legitimacy has been debated,” Rose told Arab News.
She reported that several Syrian Interior Ministry officials confirmed at the annual New Lines Institute Captagon Trade Conference last month that Assad regime-aligned criminal actors like Amr Al-Sheikh expanded operations into Africa with aims to exploit Sudan’s civil war for manufacturing and trafficking.
FASTFACTS
• Sudan’s strategic proximity to traditional Captagon-producing countries in the Levant proves its value in the drug trade.
• The UAE and Saudi Arabia foiled a bid to smuggle 89,760 Captagon pills inside clothing buttons in a joint operation on Aug. 31.
The institute was unable to identify from where the precursor chemicals used to make the drug came. “It is possible that precursor materials are either being routed from Syria into Libya, or potentially by the Red Sea from major pharmaceutical hubs like India,” Rose told Arab News.
Fenethylline — the core component of Captagon, a codrug of amphetamine and theophylline — is said to be easy to manufacture using common household chemicals and solvents available from commercial sources.
While most Sudanese seizures have revealed little about a shipment’s origin or destination, one case logged in the New Lines Comprehensive Captagon Seizure Database on April 4, 2024, identified Kuwait as a transit country.
“This could mean that the consignment was either sent to Sudan from Kuwait to satisfy local demand (meaning it is a destination market), or that criminal actors sought to re-transit the consignment through Sudan and back to Gulf destination markets,” Rose told Arab News.
Rose pointed to a high possibility that the large majority of Captagon produced in and transited through Sudan is destined for proven consumer markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region. Saudi Arabia has long been targeted by Captagon traffickers because of its young demographic and extensive borders with Jordan and Iraq.
During Assad days, Captagon pills were usually smuggled from Syria and Lebanon to Jordan, and trafficked from there to the Gulf countries. Some shipments were transported by air and sea routes with the pills hidden in or among products.
Saudi Arabia alone recorded the confiscation of 700 million pills from 2014-2022.
The persistent Gulf-bound illegal drug interdiction confirms that the threat of Captagon is far from over after Assad’s fall, but is only shifting to more complex shapes, sites and smuggling routes.
On Aug. 31, the UAE and Saudi Arabia foiled a bid to smuggle 89,760 Captagon pills worth $1.1 million hidden inside clothing buttons in a joint operation. Earlier that month, Saudi authorities seized a truck loaded with 406,395 pills concealed in sheep wool at Haditha port.
In July, Saudi security authorities arrested eight people for attempting to smuggle 300,000 pills through Jeddah Islamic Port, hidden inside vehicle parts.
In a report in “Foreign Policy” in January, Rose and Matthew Zweig, senior policy director at FDD Action, warned that the fall of Assad only complicates the Captagon trade as criminal actors will deploy their work elsewhere.
“Without production hubs in Syria, Captagon criminal agents are no longer tied down and can now stretch their operations beyond Syria to destinations unknown,” they wrote.
They reported that criminal actors have already established Captagon production and trafficking sites in Lebanon, Iraq, Turkiye and Kuwait to be close to consumption markets in the Gulf region and beyond.
The problem was compounded by the survival of technical know-how, since many smugglers and distributors evaded arrest after Syria’s crackdown, according to a June report by the New Lines Institute.
Sudan’s strategic proximity to traditional Captagon-producing countries in the Levant helps explain the country’s value in the drug trade, according to analysts.
Rose said though Sudan is unlikely to become a full-fledged narco-state, its emergence as a hub could destabilize the wider region.
“Even with small-scale production and proximity to Gulf destination markets across the Red Sea, Captagon revenues could very well enrich warring factions to raise funds for recruitment, equipment and operations,” Rose told Arab News.
If the country continues to emerge as a hub for the drug, it will likely fill a gap in regional Captagon supply, which was created by the closure of major industrial-scale Captagon laboratories and stockpiles by the post-Assad regime.
“By helping fill some of this gap, Sudanese criminal actors will be able to keep Captagon prices low, while exploiting and potentially exacerbating the civil war’s effects,” Rose told Arab News.
Last month, Sudanese authorities seized 4.5 million Captagon pills in two separate operations in Shendi, in River Nile state, in what the official news agency (SUNA) called “the largest shipment of Captagon in the country’s history.” The drugs were reportedly hidden inside a truck concealed on a farm, intended for internal smuggling across the River Nile state.
Authorities said a “foreign criminal network” behind the shipment was arrested, reporting that local forces had rejected bribes offered in exchange for letting the shipments pass.
The seizure confirmed various reports of widespread corruption and bribery among police officers inside Sudan that might have facilitated Captagon smuggling in collaboration with militia and foreign mercenaries. Militia members were also reported to use the drug to stay alert, gain physical stamina and beat hunger in the famine-ravaged country.
To date, neither the SAF nor the RSF has issued a public denial in response to allegations of involvement in Captagon production or smuggling.
Rose said to curb the threat of Captagon in the Middle East, regional players must exchange as much information and intelligence to identify the spillover of the drug’s trafficking and production outside Syria, particularly into Africa.
“It’s key that the new Syrian Interior Ministry conducts investigations into how regime-aligned actors began to establish operations and partnerships in Sudan, Iraq, Libya, and other countries, which could support the trade’s growth in the post-Assad era,” she said.
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza
Another soldier was moderately injured in the exchange of fire that ensued, the army said
468 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since October 2023
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP
JERUSALEM: Palestinian militants killed four Israeli soldiers on Monday after lobbing an explosive device into their tank, the Israeli military said.
“Around 6:00 in the morning (0300 GMT), a squad of three terrorists arrived at the IDF (Israeli military) post near Sheikh Radwan in northern Gaza,” it said in a statement.
“The terrorists threw an explosive device into an IDF tank — the device detonated, killing the four IDF soldiers who were in the tank at the time.”
Another soldier was moderately injured in the exchange of fire that ensued, the military said, adding that “hits were identified” on two of the three militants who carried out the assault.
Only three of the dead soldiers were named, while the name of the fourth has not yet been cleared for publication.
According to an AFP toll based on data from the Israeli military, 468 soldiers have been killed since the start of the military’s ground offensive in Gaza on October 27, 2023.
Israeli forces kill two Palestinian minors in Jenin refugee camp
Israeli live fire seriously wounds two young men in the abdomen, who have been admitted to surgery
Several Palestinians arrested and taken to military barracks inside the camp, where Israeli forces have been conducting operations
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News
LONDON: Israeli forces injured two Palestinian men and killed two minors when they opened fire in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Monday afternoon.
Dr. Wissam Bakr, the director of Jenin’s Government Hospital, and the Ramallah-based Ministry of Health confirmed that Islam Abdul-Aziz Nouh Majarmeh and Mohammad Sari Alawneh, both 14 years old, were killed by Israeli gunfire. Two young men were also seriously wounded after being shot in the abdomen, and have been admitted to surgery, Bakr added.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that a live bullet in the abdomen injured another 22-year-old man, and a 12-year-old girl was hurt in her hand while fleeing Israeli soldiers in the Jenin camp. Both were transferred to the hospital, the Wafa news agency reported.
Several Palestinians were arrested and taken to a military barracks inside the Jenin refugee camp, where Israeli forces have been conducting an ongoing military campaign since January.
Majarmeh and two injured individuals were part of a group of residents who entered the camp to inspect their homes and retrieve some of their belongings when Israeli soldiers shot at them near Al-Bishr neighborhood, according to Wafa.
From October 2023 to July this year, at least 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers in various towns in the West Bank.
Raids targeted Hezbollah training camps in Hermel, Israel claims
Israeli army spokesman says sites used to prepare ‘terrorists’ for attacking Israel
Hezbollah reiterates refusal to disarm
Updated 08 September 2025
Najia Houssari
BEIRUT: Eight Israeli raids targeted the outskirts of Hermel in Lebanon’s western mountain range, and the barren areas of Laboueh on Monday. According to Lebanese sources, the strikes wounded several individuals who were then transported away by ambulance teams.
Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee claimed that the raids had targeted “Hezbollah objectives, including camps for the Radwan Force,” and noted that Hezbollah members were observed inside the sites, which were also used to store weapons.
Adraee claimed that Hezbollah was using the camps for the “training and preparing (of) terrorists” to attack Israel and its military forces.
He added: “During training in the camps they conducted shooting exercises and preparation for the use of combat means of various kinds.”
Adraee emphasized that “the storage of combat means and the conduct of military training against the state of Israel is a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and constitutes a threat to the state of Israel, and the Israeli army will continue to work to remove any threat to the state of Israel.”
According to a Lebanese security source, the raids targeted “the areas of Brissa, Nabi Musa, Kharayeb and Mughar, in addition to the area near the town of Zeghrine. The strikes led to successive explosions in the area amid extensive field mobilization by the party.”
Meanwhile, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called on the US “to pressure Israel to withdraw from the territories it occupies in southern Lebanon” during a meeting in Beirut on Saturday with Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of the US’ Central Command. Aoun added that the move was essential for the Lebanese army to complete its deployment up to the international border.
Aoun asked Cooper “for the US to continue supporting the Lebanese army and to provide it with the necessary equipment and vehicles to enable it to carry out the tasks entrusted to it across Lebanese territory.”
He also called for the activation of the Monitoring Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities — the Mechanism — to ensure full implementation of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Nov. 27, 2024.
He added that Lebanon demanded “the cessation of Israeli aggression against Lebanon, the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the border sites it occupies, and the return of the prisoners.”
Aoun said: “These steps help in implementing the decision taken by the Lebanese government with regard to confining weapons exclusively to the Lebanese Armed Forces, especially since the Cabinet last Friday welcomed the military plan set by the Army Command for this purpose.”
The Israeli escalation in northern Bekaa came less than 24 hours after a meeting in Naqoura on Sunday to reactivate the Quintet Committee overseeing the ceasefire implementation mechanism.
The committee, which had not met for over two months, convened with the attendance of Cooper and US envoy Morgan Ortagus.
During the session the Lebanese army’s representative presented a report on its recent activities south of the Litani River, outlining both the progress made and the plan for the coming months to enforce the state monopoly on weapons across Lebanese territory.
The army confirmed it had completed a significant portion of its work in the region and had dismantled mines, in cooperation with the committee.
Leaked information from the meeting revealed that the US delegation “welcomed the Lebanese presentation and considered the plan positive on the condition of implementation.”
The delegation also reaffirmed “its commitment to support the Lebanese army logistically and politically to facilitate its mission of confining weapons, especially since the first phase includes a time frame extending to three months to fully withdraw weapons from the sector south of the Litani River and to continue preventing the transfer of military equipment into this area.”
Lebanon was also informed about the upcoming replacement of US Maj. Gen. Michael J. Leeney, the current chair of the committee, by an American Marine Corps general who attended the meeting.
The Israeli representative expressed support for the Lebanese army’s plan for the first phase.
The outline of the army’s plan specifies a three-month period, extending until the end of the year, in which weapon transfers will be prohibited in all areas. The objective is to entirely clear weapons from south of the Litani River.
Subsequent phases are to cover areas from north of the Litani to the Awali River, followed by further phases governed by on-the-ground conditions.
At the Cabinet session on Friday, the government welcomed the army’s proposal and tasked the army’s commander with providing a “monthly report on the course of implementation,” emphasizing zero tolerance in enforcing the state monopoly on weapons.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah has reiterated its refusal to disarm. Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc member Ali Fayyad called on the government to retract its decision to confine weapons to the state and to give priority to an Israeli withdrawal from the sites it occupies, and the cessation of hostilities.
Fayyad said: “The Lebanese army will not grant the enemy, nor gamblers at home and abroad, an opportunity to collide with the resistance (Hezbollah), because it is the most keen on internal unity, the preservation of civil peace, and the most aware of the danger of Israeli practices aimed at obstructing the army’s deployment and the full restoration of national sovereignty.”