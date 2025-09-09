You are here

Italy avoid disaster, Kosovo win in World Cup qualifying

Italy avoid disaster, Kosovo win in World Cup qualifying
Sweden’s slow start to their qualifying campaign continued into matchday two. (Reuters)
AFP
AFP
PARIS: Sandro Tonali’s last-gasp winner edged Italy to a 5-4 victory over Israel in 2026 World Cup qualifying on Monday, while Kosovo beat Sweden despite Alexander Isak making his first appearance of the season.
After collapsing from leading 4-2 in the final two minutes to drawing 4-4, Tonali’s 91st-minute strike in the Hungarian city of Debrecen sent Italy above Israel and into the play-off spot in Group I.
New coach Gennaro Gattuso’s side trail leaders Norway by three points and still have a chance of taking first place and the group’s sole direct qualifying spot as they seek to avoid missing out on a third-consecutive World Cup finals appearance.
“We’ll take the win which was crucial for us, but we’re completely nuts, nuts because we conceded some absurd goals,” said Gattuso.
“We need to work on that because we’re too fragile, we concede goals too easily. The boys know that, but this is my problem to fix.”
Israel, whose players donned black armbands in honor of the victims of Monday’s deadly shooting at a bus stop in east Jerusalem carried out by Palestinian gunmen, took an early lead through an own-goal.
Moise Kean wiped out the nominal hosts’ lead on two occasions before Italy went 4-2 ahead on 81 minutes.
A second Dor Peretz strike in the 88th minute and a clumsy Alessandro Bastoni own-goal two minutes later made it appear the four-time world champions were on course for a disastrous result.
But Tonali’s speculative effort went through a sea of legs and into the net to spark wild celebrations as the topsy-turvy encounter held one last surprise.
Israel have played their ‘home’ matches in Hungary since the country’s offensive in Gaza in retaliation for Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

‘No-playing time’ 

Sweden’s slow start to their qualifying campaign continued into matchday two as they went down 2-0 to Kosovo in Pristina.
The Swedes now sit on just one point after a last-gasp equalizer by Slovenia condemned them to a 2-2 draw on Friday.
Goals in the first half by Elvis Rexhbecaj and Vedat Muriqi were enough to give Kosovo just their second-ever win in World Cup qualifying.
Augsburg midfielder Rexhbecaj bundled the hosts ahead on 26 minutes after goalkeeper Robin Olsen saved his initial one-on-one effort.
Kosovan captain Muriqi then doubled the lead three minutes before the interval with a powerful strike from the edge of the box.
Premier League record signing Isak was sent on from the bench to try and salvage something for the Swedes inside the final 20 minutes.
The Liverpool star had a chance to halve the deficit on 85 minutes but was stoutly denied by ‘keeper Arijanet Muric as Kosovo moved second in Group B despite finishing with 10 men.
“ had only done three training sessions with the team,” Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson told Viaplay.
“He had no pre-season with the team and of course no playing time,” he added of the 25-year-old who endured a turbulent departure from former club Newcastle.
Switzerland, who beat Kosovo 4-0 last week, stay top of the pool following a dominant first-half display in Basel against Slovenia.
The home side ran out 3-0 winners after goals by Nico Elvedi, Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye inside the first 40 minutes.
Denmark won by the same margin in Greece as they moved top of Group C on four points. They sit level with Scotland, who beat Belarus 2-0 in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary.
Croatia took the lead in Group L with a 4-0 home victory over neighboring Montenegro.
Kristijan Jakic opened the scoring in Zagreb, before Montenegro were reduced to 10 men as Andrija Bulatovic saw red.
Andrej Kramaric went clear at the top of the qualification goal-scoring chart with his sixth goal of the campaign on 51 minutes, before a late Edvin Kuc own-goal and an Ivan Perisic strike put gloss on the result.
The 2018 World Cup runners-up leapfrogged Czech Republic atop the table with both countries boasting 12 points, although Croatia have a match in hand.
Faroe Islands moved to third in the group with a 1-0 win over Gibraltar.
 

Manchester City and Premier League end dispute over sponsor rules

Manchester City and Premier League end dispute over sponsor rules
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Manchester City and Premier League end dispute over sponsor rules

Manchester City and Premier League end dispute over sponsor rules
  • City have accepted that the current rules for ‘associated party transactions’ are “valid and binding”
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP

LONDON: Manchester City and the Premier League have reached a settlement in their dispute over the rules governing commercial deals.

City have accepted that the current rules for ‘associated party transactions’ are “valid and binding.”

The Etihad Stadium club had launched arbitration proceedings on January 20 against the current rules, which are designed to ensure that deals between teams and entities linked to their ownership are done at fair market value.

City’s challenge was understood to have included criticism of the way the Premier League treated shareholder loans under the rules.

The league and City have agreed to make no further comment on the matter.

The APT rules were originally introduced in December 2021, following the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle earlier that year.

Those rules were successfully challenged by City last year, with a tribunal finding them unlawful on multiple grounds, including the fact they excluded shareholder loans from fair market value assessments.

That led to the Premier League consulting with clubs on amendments to the rules, with 16 teams voting in favor of the amended rules at a meeting last November.

City’s acceptance that the amended rules are valid and binding appears to put to bed an issue which had threatened to have a major impact on the league if the rules had been significantly weakened.

Without APT rules, entities linked to clubs’ owners could potentially overvalue sponsorships and other commercial transactions to boost a club’s revenue, putting that club in a stronger position under the league’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) and therefore given more leeway to spend on transfer fees and player wages.

An assessment of shareholder loans for fair market value was incorporated into the APT rules last November, but the rules do not apply retrospectively.

Instead, the fair market assessment only applies to ongoing and future loans.

City and the Premier League still await the outcome of an independent commission hearing which was examining more than 100 charges against the club for alleged breaches of the league’s financial rules, charges City strenuously deny.

The hearing took place between September and December last year, after City were charged by the Premier League in February 2023.

Topics: football soccer England

Late Ben Romdhane goal seals Tunisia berth in 2026 World Cup

Late Ben Romdhane goal seals Tunisia berth in 2026 World Cup
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Late Ben Romdhane goal seals Tunisia berth in 2026 World Cup

Late Ben Romdhane goal seals Tunisia berth in 2026 World Cup
  • Tunisia have 22 points from eight matches, 10 more than second-placed Namibia
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Mohamed Ben Romdhane scored in added time to give Tunisia a 1-0 win in Equatorial Guinea on Monday and qualification for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Victory for Tunisia gave them an unassailable lead in Group H and they become the second African nation to secure a place at the tournament after Morocco.

Tunisia have 22 points from eight matches, 10 more than second-placed Namibia, who have one match in hand but cannot match the total of the Carthage Eagles.

Ben Romdhane, a midfielder with Egyptian and African club giants Al Ahly, struck in the 94th minute after being set up by Firas Chaouat.

Tunisia started the match in Malabo with players based in nine countries, including Hannibal Mejbri from Premier League outfit Burnley.

The Eagles are coached by former defender Sami Trabelsi, who captained Tunisia at the 1998 World Cup in France.

In other early matches, Morocco maintained a 100 percent record in Group E by winning 2-0 in Zambia through goals from Youssef en Nesyri and Hamza Igamane.

Mozambique beat Botswana 2-0 in Maputo — a result that means leaders Algeria cannot qualify from Group G later on Monday even if they win away to Guinea.

Topics: football soccer FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup Tunisia

Saudi Arabia looks to build bold cricket future with CIC-Infinix alliance

Saudi Arabia looks to build bold cricket future with CIC-Infinix alliance
Updated 08 September 2025
Rashid Hassan
Follow

Saudi Arabia looks to build bold cricket future with CIC-Infinix alliance

Saudi Arabia looks to build bold cricket future with CIC-Infinix alliance
  • Investment in the sport is part of wider Vision 2030 strategy to establish Kingdom as global hub for sport, entertainment
  • Saudi Arabia is preparing for its biggest cricket event, with November’s World Cricket Festival in Jeddah
Updated 08 September 2025
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is making significant strides to establish a prominent role in international cricket, marked by a plan by the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, through its investment arm the Cricket Investment Company, to partner with Infinix.

The Kingdom’s investment in cricket is part of a wider Vision 2030 strategy to establish the country as a global hub for sport and entertainment.

Significant resources are being directed toward diversifying the economy, engaging youth, and attracting international events.

Alongside football, Formula One, boxing, and tennis, cricket is now a priority — reflecting both its global reach and strong connection to the Kingdom’s expatriate community.

Saudi Arabia is preparing for its biggest cricket event, with November’s World Cricket Festival in Jeddah — a first-of-its-kind, four-day spectacle that combines international cricket with concerts, cultural showcases, and family entertainment.

The CIC, as the commercial arm of the SACF, has been established to accelerate the development and commercialization of cricket in the Kingdom.

“(The) CIC will work hand-in-hand with strategic partners like Infinix to grow the game from the grassroots level, expand participation, and build pathways for local talent to strengthen the national team,” said the SACF.

Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, the SACF chairman, told Arab News: “It marks our first strategic partnership between CIC, which is the investment arm of the federation, and the private sector.

“It’s part of our initiative to enable the private sector within Saudi Arabia, and Infinix is the first investment between both sides. It has multiple programs and multiple cities, and we look forward to getting started together. It’s going to be a unique experience, (and) will boost cricket in Saudi Arabia, for sure.”

Aligned with Vision 2030, CIC’s mission extends beyond commercial value and seeks to enhance quality of life, foster community engagement, and position Saudi Arabia as a rising destination for cricket.

As an enabler and strategic partner, CIC is committed to unlocking the sport’s potential while ensuring it leaves a lasting social and cultural impact across the Kingdom.

Welcoming the partnership, Prince Saud said: “The partnership aligns with our core objectives as a federation. We are working on developing the game at its grassroot levels by creating opportunity, professional set-up, and a better quality of life for everyone involved in the sport in Saudi Arabia. It is a natural alliance with Vision 2030.”

The WCF’s centerpiece will be the F2 Double Wicket World Cup, featuring 10 international teams in a unique two-player format. Matches will be fast and unpredictable, with innovations such as the super sub rule and the fireball over, designed to create dramatic highlights for live fans and global streaming audiences.

By night, the event will transform into a music and cultural festival with headline performers, making the WCF a full “day-and-night” experience.

According to the federation, the WCF is projected to generate SR51.6 million in its debut year, with long-term valuation targets beyond SR150 million by 2028.

More than a tournament, it will position Saudi Arabia as a new home for world cricket — uniting sport, culture, and commerce on a scale the Kingdom has never seen before.

The partnership between Infinix and CIC is not limited to the WCF. As announced during the WCF’s launch in Riyadh, over the next 18 months franchise-based leagues will roll out across Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), creating a year-round calendar of professional and community events.

These events include: F2 Double Wicket World Cup, launching at WCF in November; TX Arabia (10-over cricket), a high-energy 10-over league designed for younger audiences and festival appeal; The Saudi Corporate Premier League, cricket tailored for corporations and business houses, blending competition with business networking; F20 Foundation Day Cup, returning in early 2026 for its second season as Saudi Arabia’s national T20 tournament; and the Gulf Premier League (soft ball edition), a mass-participation league designed to capture the Gulf’s huge recreational cricket community.

These initiatives form a year-round cricket program  — from grassroots participation to global festivals  — ensuring Saudi Arabia is not just hosting one-off spectacles but building a sustainable cricket industry.

Infinix, through TurboCat Solutions, delivered its first success in February 2025 with the Saudi Foundation Day Cup, in collaboration with Axis United Trading Company. The nine-day T20 tournament was the Kingdom’s first large-scale cricket event, streamed live worldwide and featuring international stars.

Infinix, led by its CEO Waqqas Alvi, built its cricket journey on FIREOX, an activewear and sports equipment brand with a global footprint. FIREOX has also been the official kit provider of the Saudi national cricket team since 2022, cementing its role at the heart of the Kingdom’s cricket story.

Beyond sportswear, Infinix is creating a broader cricket economy with programs designed to connect grassroots players with professional pathways and global events.

Alvi said: “From outfitting the Saudi national team to reaching athletes in more than 50 countries, FIREOX is proof that Saudi-led brands can compete globally. Now, with our events and digital platforms, we are taking the same ambition to cricket itself — building not just a sport, but a movement.”

Topics: Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) Cricket Investment Company (CIC)

Winners crowned at Global Champions Arabians Tour Europe & Middle East season finale in Prague

Winners crowned at Global Champions Arabians Tour Europe & Middle East season finale in Prague
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Winners crowned at Global Champions Arabians Tour Europe & Middle East season finale in Prague

Winners crowned at Global Champions Arabians Tour Europe & Middle East season finale in Prague
  • Shahalel Al-Shaqab solidifies her legacy by capturing both Best Female and Horse of the Tour 2025
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News

PRAGUE: The Global Champions Arabians Tour concluded its Europe & Middle East season with a thrilling spectacle on Sunday at the Chuchle Arena in Prague, with all eyes now on championship events in the Americas.

After eight GCAT events spanning Ajman to London, the Prague finale crowned the 2025 Horse of the Tour, Best Stallion, Best Mare, and Best Handler winners.

Shahalel Al-Shaqab solidified her legacy, capturing both Best Female and Horse of the Tour 2025, while Berlin MP claimed the Best Male title in a close finish, edging out D Borkan by a single point.

Paolo Capecci emerged victorious as Best Handler after a season-long battle with Glenn Schoukens, securing the title by a six-point margin.

Faleh Al-Nasr, chairman of the GCAT, said: “This finale in Prague was an amazing celebration of the elegance and excellence of Arabian horses.

“We congratulate all the champions, especially Shahalel Al-Shaqab, whose performances captured the spirit of GCAT 2025 and will be remembered for years to come.”

The 2025 season now shifts to the Americas, with an event in Las Vegas before culminating in the World Arabian Horse Championship Supreme later this year.

Topics: UAE Middle East

UAE to field five players at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

UAE to field five players at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

UAE to field five players at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

UAE to field five players at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
  • Ahmad Skaik, Sam Mullane, Jonathan Selvaraj, Abdulla Kalbat and Rayan Ahmed will take part in the tournament from Oct. 23-26
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Five golfers will fly the flag for the UAE on home soil as Ahmad Skaik, Sam Mullane, Jonathan Selvaraj, Abdulla Kalbat and Rayan Ahmed tee up at the 16th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, hosted at Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course from Oct. 23–26, 2025.

The tournament was established in 2009 by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation, The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, and the Masters Tournament to further develop amateur golf in the Asia-Pacific region.

The champion will receive an invitation to the 2026 Masters Tournament and an exemption into The 154th Open; the runner(s)-up will receive an exemption into The Open Qualifying Series; and the top three finishers will receive an exemption into The 131st Amateur Championship.

Skaik is no stranger to the championship and will be making his sixth appearance in the event. One of his standout moments came at the 2021 edition at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, where he became just the second Emirati to make the cut, a decade after Ahmed Al-Musharrekh etched his name in the history books at Singapore Island Country Club.

Skaik’s UAE national team teammate Ahmed added to that history on his debut at Japan’s Taiheiyo Club last year, becoming the third player representing the UAE to make the cut. His achievement was marked by special congratulations from Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley and Emirates Golf Federation Vice Chairman Gen. Abdullah Al-Hashmi.

Kalbat also made his championship debut last year, while both Mullane and Selvaraj are set to make their first appearances this year on home soil.

“I’m really excited; it’s always special to play significant events like this on home soil,” said Skaik.

“I know the Majlis Course well, and it’s an incredible venue with a rich history of hosting some of the world’s best players. I’m thrilled to have the chance to compete there for the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, and I can imagine the other players feel the same.”

Alongside the UAE quintet, players from an additional 41 APGC member organizations have accepted invitations, with 116 players confirmed thus far for the 120-player field.

The field includes Harry Takis of Australia, 2024 runner-up Ziqin Zhou of China, Kent Hsiao of Chinese Taipei, Jeffrey Shen of Hong Kong, China, Rayhan Latief of Indonesia, Taisei Nagasaki, Taishi Moto and Rintaro Nakano of Japan, and Fifa Laopakdee, Ratchanon “TK” Chantananuwat and Chanachon Chokprajakchat of Thailand. Representatives from four countries have claimed titles at the Asia-Pacific Amateur, including China with five victories, Australia and Japan with four each and the Republic of Korea with two.

Other Middle Eastern representatives in the field include Mousa Shana’ah, Mohammed Al-Rawashdeh, Salem Al-Abdallat and Hashem Shana’ah of Jordan, Azzan Al-Rumhy and Ahmed Al-Wahaibi of Oman, Saleh Ali Al-Kaabi and Ali Abdulla Al-Shahrani of Qatar, and Ali Al-Sakha and Khalid Saud Al-Faisal of Saudi Arabia.

“To see such an exceptional field of amateur golfers coming together at Emirates Golf Club is a proud moment for us,” said Al-Hashmi, vice chairman of the EGF.

“The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship continues to showcase the very best emerging talent from across our region, and this year is no exception. For the UAE, having five of our own players competing on home soil makes the occasion even more special,” he added.

“It is a chance for them to test themselves against the strongest amateurs in Asia-Pacific, to inspire the next generation of Emirati golfers, and to demonstrate the progress our nation has made in the game. We look forward to welcoming every player to Dubai for what promises to be a historic week of golf.”

Notable past competitors include 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur, and 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith. Over the championship’s 15-year history, it has served as a springboard to some of the world’s top players, including Matsuyama, 2018 champion Takumi Kanaya and 2021 champion Keita Nakajima of Japan, Smith, Cameron Davis and Min Woo Lee of Australia, New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, the Republic of Korea’s Si Woo Kim and Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan.

Collectively, alumni of the Asia-Pacific Amateur have gone on to win 33 tournaments on the PGA Tour to date and more than 140 events across major professional tours.

Emirates Golf Club will be hosting the Asia-Pacific Amateur for the first time.

Topics: UAE Saudi Arabia

