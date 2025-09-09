You are here

At least 60 people killed in a rebel attack in eastern Congo

Militants in eastern Congo affiliated with the Daesh group killed at least 60 people in an attack overnight, an official said. (Reuters/File)
Updated 09 September 2025
AP
  • The attack was carried by the Allied Democratic Force in Ntoyo, North Kivu, after residents gathered at a burial
  • The region is beset by a set of complex conflicts, including an increase in attacks by the ADF
GOMA: Militants in eastern Congo affiliated with the Daesh group killed at least 60 people in an attack overnight, an official said.
The attack was carried by the Allied Democratic Force in Ntoyo, North Kivu, after residents gathered at a burial.
“The ADF attack caused around 60 deaths, but the final toll will be given later this evening because the territory has just deployed services to the area to count the number of beheaded people,” Col. Alain Kiwewa, local administrator of the Lubero territory where Ntoyo is located, told The Associated Press.
“There were about 10 of them. I saw machetes. They told people to gather in one place and started cutting them. I listened to people screaming and I fainted,” a survivor who was present at the burial told the AP. She requested anonymity out of fear of reprisal.
The region is beset by a set of complex conflicts, including an increase in attacks by the ADF, which operates in the border region between Congo and Uganda. In July, the group carried out two large-scale attacks in Ituri province — a church attack killing at least 34 in Komanda and an earlier attack that killed 66 people in Irumu.
Despite joint operations by both Congo and Uganda to target the militant group, the ADF, which pledged allegiance to the Daesh group in 2019, has continued to attack civilians.
The attacks worsen the plight of Congolese in the eastern region where several other conflicts are unfolding, including a major conflict between the Rwanda-backed M23 militant groups and the central government. The government is battling multiple armed groups across different fronts, which has taken troops away from border villages, especially to combat the M23.
At a UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva on Tuesday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said the ADF had “taken advantage of the security vacuum.”

Authorities say US student who had been radicalized fired revolver at Colorado school, wounding 2

Authorities say US student who had been radicalized fired revolver at Colorado school, wounding 2
Updated 12 September 2025
AP
Authorities say US student who had been radicalized fired revolver at Colorado school, wounding 2

  • The suspect, fellow student Desmond Holly, shot himself at the school and later died
  • They will be disclosed at a later date, sheriff’s office spokesperson Jacki Kelley said during a Thursday news conference
DENVER: A 16-year-old boy who had been radicalized by an “extremist network” fired a revolver multiple times during an attack at a suburban Denver high school that wounded two students, authorities said Thursday.
Some students ran and others locked down during Wednesday’s shooting at Evergreen High School in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. One of the victims was shot inside the school and another outside.
The suspect, fellow student Desmond Holly, shot himself at the school and later died, officials with the Jefferson County sheriff’s office said.
The school resource officer was on medical leave and two part-time officers who now share the job were not present at the time of the shooting, officials said. The officer working at the school that day had been sent earlier to a nearby accident.
Details on how Holly allegedly had been radicalized were not immediately released. They will be disclosed at a later date, sheriff’s office spokesperson Jacki Kelley said during a Thursday news conference.
It also remained unclear if Holly had any dispute with the victims or if they were shot randomly.
Kelley described a chaotic scene as students sheltered in place or fled.
“He would fire and reload, fire and reload, fire reload,” she said. “This went on and on, and as he did that he tried to find new targets.”
But Kelley said he was blocked by secured doors and couldn’t get into areas of the school where kids were sheltering. She added that Holly brought “quite a bit of ammunition” to the school.
“The reason we have so many crime scene areas inside is because we have windows shot out. We have lockers that were shot up. We’re finding spent rounds, unspent rounds. So it’s a huge area,” she said.
Investigators were searching the suspect’s room, his backpack and his locker as they try to unravel the shooting. They were also in contact with the suspect’s parents.
Kelley said authorities would be looking at whether the parents should face any criminal charges for allowing him access to the gun. Holly had ridden a bus to school Wednesday morning, she said.
The two victims remained in critical condition Thursday, Kelley said.
At the school, cars of students and staffers remained in the parking lot Thursday. Deputies stopped drivers from entering. A command post was set up outside and authorities could be seen coming and going from the school’s front entrance. The Colorado and US flags were still being flown at the top of flag poles.
Sila Reilly stopped by to lay flowers to honor those injured in the shooting. Not able to get very close, she secured several bouquets of white flowers on the top of fence post near the school’s baseball field.
“I’m tired of this being an everyday crisis,” said Reilly said, noting her son will soon be going to a high school much like Evergreen in another school district nearby.
Authorities have not provided further details about just where the shootings occurred on the 900-student campus or what the relationship was between the suspect and the two victims. The school is located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of Denvre.
None of the law enforcement officers who responded to the shooting fired any shots, Kelley said. She said the officers found the shooter within five minutes of arriving.

Historically Black colleges in the US issue lockdown orders, cancel classes after receiving threats

Historically Black colleges in the US issue lockdown orders, cancel classes after receiving threats
Updated 12 September 2025
AP
Historically Black colleges in the US issue lockdown orders, cancel classes after receiving threats

  • Although lockdowns have since been lifted, schools that received the threats continue to act with an abundance of caution
  • "Any threat made against HBCUs is “a threat against us all,” US Rep. Troy Carte reacts
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana: A series of reported threats toward historically Black colleges and universities across the US on Thursday led to lockdown orders, canceled classes and heightened security.

Authorities did not elaborate on the type of threats that were made and no injuries have been reported. The FBI told The Associated Press that they are taking the “hoax threat calls” seriously and that there is “no information to indicate a credible threat.”
Although lockdowns have since been lifted, schools that received the threats continue to act with an abundance of caution. In an era of mass shootings — and following a wave of violence Wednesday and a spate of hoax calls about active shooters at the start of the school year — some universities opted to call off classes for the rest of the week and send students home.
US Rep. Troy Carter, a Louisiana Democrat, called the threats “reprehensible attacks” and said that any threat made against HBCUs is “a threat against us all.”
“These attacks cannot be tolerated, minimized, or ignored,” he said. “They must be met with swift and decisive action.”
Southern University in Louisiana, which reported a “potential threat to campus safety” on the 8,200-student campus and put students under lockdown for about an hour. At Alabama State University, which sits near downtown Montgomery and has an enrollment of about 3,500, students were ordered to shelter-in-place as police searched each building on campus.
About two hours later, the university said that it had received the “all-clear” from police. However, the school said that while the “immediate threat has been resolved” students were asked to shelter in place in their dorms and classes were canceled for the remainder of the day.
Clark Atlanta University in Georgia, Virginia State University, Hampton University in Virginia and Bethune-Cookman University in Florida also reported threats.
Precautionary measures came at a time of heightened worry on school campuses over violence following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a Utah Valley University and a shooting at a Colorado high school.
Swatting incidents typically increase after violent events, putting schools on edge, said Don Beeler, chief executive officer of TDR Technology Solutions, which tracks swatting calls and offers technology to prevent them. The safety measures that schools may implement following potential threats could be heightened, such as canceling class for a few days, instead of just one day.
“Anything that happens in the next week is going to get an overreaction than what you normally see,” Beeler said.
Other HBCUs that did not receive threats announced that they, too, were tightening security.
South Carolina State University required anyone coming on campus, in Orangeburg, to show a photo ID after the threats started surfacing. Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia — which neighbors a university that did receive a threat — issued a lockdown Thursday and said it was amping up security measures.
At the start of the school year, at least a dozen college campuses received hoax calls about active shooters. The realistic-sounding calls, some of which had gunshots that could be heard in the background, prompted universities to issue lockdowns with directions to “run, hide, fight.”
 

Russia drone incursion in Poland may have been by ‘mistake:’ Trump 

Russia drone incursion in Poland may have been by ‘mistake:’ Trump 
Updated 12 September 2025
AFP
Russia drone incursion in Poland may have been by ‘mistake:’ Trump 

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the alleged incursion of Russian drones into neighboring Poland may have happened by “mistake.”

“It could have been a mistake,” Trump told journalists.

His remark that seemed to make excuses for Russia followed an ambiguous initial response to the provocative act by Moscow that has put the United States’ NATO allies in Europe on edge.

“What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform late Wednesday morning, nearly a half-day after Poland announced that several Russian drones entered its territory over the course of many hours and were shot down with help from NATO allies.

Trump’s comment stood in sharp contrast to the strong condemnation by several European leaders and was notably less robust than that of his ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker.

“We stand by our @NATO Allies in the face of these airspace violations and will defend every inch of NATO territory,” Whitaker posted on X.

The incursion occurred as the US leader is struggling to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to engage in direct peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to end Russia’s more than 3-year-old war in Ukraine.

 

Malawians head to polls in economic despair

Malawians head to polls in economic despair
Updated 11 September 2025
AFP
Malawians head to polls in economic despair

LILONGWE, Malawi: Malawians vote for a new president next week in an election clouded by economic hardship as incumbent Lazarus Chakwera squares off against his predecessor in a race where few voters see a real alternative.
Three of the 17 candidates for the Sept. 16 polls have already served as president of the southern African nation, and another is the current vice president.
While the list of contenders is unusually crowded, voters have lost faith in the political class to deliver meaningful change to one of the poorest countries in the world, analysts say.
“Whether it is Chakwera or (his predecessor Peter) Mutharika, nothing changes for us. It’s like choosing between two sides of the same coin,” said Victor Shawa, a 23-year-old unemployed man in the capital, Lilongwe.
Optimism that accompanied Chakwera’s coming to power has long since been eroded by runaway inflation of around 30 percent, chronic fuel and foreign exchange shortages, and corruption scandals touching senior government figures.
“People feel trapped,” said Michael Jana, a Malawian national and political scientist at South Africa’s Wits University.
“The economy is in crisis, the politicians are the same, and many Malawians don’t believe this election will change their lives,” he said.

FASTFACT

Three of the 17 candidates for the Sept. 16 polls have already served as president of the nation, and another is the current vice president.

Chakwera, a 70-year-old preacher, wants a second term after a mixed performance during his first run, which was handed to him only after the 2019 election result was canceled over rigging claims.
The 2020 rerun gave Chakwera, leader of the Malawi Congress Party or MCP, nearly 59 percent of ballots, denying a second term to Mutharika, a lawyer, from the Democratic Progressive Party, who had been ahead in the tarnished first round.
“I will vote for Chakwera because he has improved road infrastructure and supported youth businesses,” said 20-year-old Mervis Bodole, a small trader from central Malawi.
“But the cost of living is still too high, and many of us are struggling.”
Mutharika, 85, is banking on discontent with Chakwera to revive his political fortunes.
But his own term, which ran from 2014 until 2020, was marked by economic stagnation, shortages of basic goods, and allegations of cronyism.
According to a survey of 2,400 voters by the Institute of Public Opinion and Research, or IPOR, released last week, Mutharika leads with 41 percent ahead of Chakwera at 31 percent.
As outright victory requires 50 percent plus one vote, analysts say a second round is all but inevitable.
Results are due a week after voting.
Joyce Banda, Malawi’s only female president (2012-2014), and Vice President Michael Usi are also running, but their chances are seen as slim, and any role of kingmaker may go to former Central Bank Gov. Dalitso Kabambe, who polls a distant third.
For most Malawians, the choice on election day — when hundreds of local and parliamentary seats are also up for grabs — boils down to a single issue.
“The economy, the economy, and the economy — in that order — is what is driving this election,” said Boniface Dulani, a lecturer in politics at the University of Malawi.
“Inflation, fuel shortages and corruption have eroded public trust in Chakwera, whose support has nearly halved since 2020,” he said.
While Chakwera has been in power, the country has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2023’s Cyclone Freddy which killed more than 1,200 people, and successive droughts.
But critics argue that these exposed, rather than excused, the administration’s lack of strategy.
“When people cannot afford food, when jobs are scarce, when inflation is out of control — those factors influence the vote more than anything else,” said Bertha Chikadza, president of the Economics Association of Malawi.
“Young people are told we are the future,” Shawa said. 
“But when we look at these elections, all we see are the same old faces fighting for power while we fight to survive.”

Saudi Arabia showcases hardware, production capabilities at UK arms fair

Saudi Arabia showcases hardware, production capabilities at UK arms fair
Updated 11 September 2025
Saudi Arabia showcases hardware, production capabilities at UK arms fair

  • London event comes ahead of World Defense Show in Riyadh
  • Kingdom has plans to become global manufacturing, technology hub
Mustafa Abu Sneineh

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s leading defense organizations are this week taking part in Defense and Security Equipment International in London, an arms fair that brings together global leaders from the security and military industries.

The General Authority for Military Industries is supporting the pavilion at the event, which includes entities such as Saudi Arabian Military Industries, Saudi Chemical Co. Ltd., Saudi Co. GDC Middle East and the World Defense Show.

Saudi Arabia is currently undergoing significant changes to its defense sector. As part of Vision 2030, it plans to become a global manufacturing and technology hub and localize more than half of its military spending.

A view of Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at the Defense and Security Equipment International arms fair in London. (Bahar Hussain/AN Photo)

Although the Kingdom is one of the world’s major arms importers — sourcing nearly 74 percent of its weapons from the US, with the rest coming from Spain, the UK and France — its spending on foreign weapons fell by almost 41 percent between 2020 and 2024, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

The drop was due to temporary delays in deliveries, resulting from the gap between using and replacing weapons, the institute said.

In May, the US and Saudi Arabia signed a $142 billion arms deal, which the White House described as the largest defense sales agreement in history.

Saudi Arabia wants to position itself as a kind of core around innovation. So the show’s theme really is about positioning the Saudi defense industry as a hub for innovation

Andrew Pearcey, CEO

The third edition of the World Defense Show will be held in Riyadh in February. More than 80 countries and 925 exhibitors are expected to take part in the event, whose theme is “The Future of Defense Integration.”

WDS CEO Andrew Pearcey said: “The future of defense integration is really mirroring what’s going on in the industry, which is this move to the seamless integration between all of the (military) domains.

“Saudi Arabia wants to position itself as a kind of core around innovation. So the show’s theme really is about positioning the Saudi defense industry as a hub for innovation.”

Ahmad Al-Ohali, the governor of GAMI, on Tuesday launched the Saudi pavilion at the London exhibition in the presence of representatives from the country’s military and diplomatic corps. (GAMI)

One of the features of the show will be the “Future Defense Lab,” which showcases how innovative integration across air, land, sea, space and security can create new commercial and collaborative opportunities.

Others include the “Naval Zone,” which focuses on maritime technology, assets and crafts, and the “Unmanned Systems Zone,” which Pearcey described as one of the highlights.

“We are in the desert and that’s great,” he told Arab News. “We’ve got the area to demonstrate unmanned vehicles and bring in all the latest unmanned technology, (including) robotics in one area and showcase it … in the air or on the ground.”

Since its creation in 2022, the WDS has supported many Saudi small- and medium-sized enterprises operating in the military and security sectors.

We created an area called the ‘Saudi supply chain’, which aims to bring Saudi companies, authorities and international arms manufacturers to work together to try to localize the 50 percent of spending by 2030

Mansour Al-Babtain, VP Commercial Partnerships

Mansour Al-Babtain, vice president for commercial partnerships and liaison, told Arab News that next year’s event aimed to, “put Saudi Arabia in a position of one of those big countries in the defense sector.”

“We created an area called the Saudi supply chain, which (aims) to bring Saudi companies, authorities and international (arms manufacturers) to work together to try to localize the 50 percent (spending) by 2030,” he said.

The former Royal Saudi Air Force fighter pilot said the WDS had, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and 80 colleges and universities, set up the “Future Talent Program” to support the next generation of Saudi defense professionals.

On the aim of February’s show, he said: “Our target is not only to bring exhibitors (to the WDS), but also to bring investors to our country. We are holding an investor program … to encourage international and local investors to be a part of the (Saudi defense) sector.”

GAMI was established in 2017 and is Saudi Arabia’s military regulator. (Bahar Hussain/AN Photo)

The show would also include a “Meet the KSA” feature that would enable investors to meet government authorities who could explain “how the ecosystem works,” he said.

Ahmad Al-Ohali, the governor of GAMI, on Tuesday launched the Saudi pavilion at the London exhibition in the presence of representatives from the country’s military and diplomatic corps. It showcases key products and the industrial capabilities Saudi Arabia will use to enhance its defense sector.

GAMI, which is the Kingdom’s military regulator, was established in 2017 and formed the WDS as part of a broader strategy to support national security and promote sustainable economic development.

