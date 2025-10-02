You are here

Anti-Muslim hate reports spike after right-wing rally, charity warns

Protesters attend an anti-immigration rally organised by British anti-immigration activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, in London. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
  • In the 7 days after United the Kingdom rally, Tell Mama received 157 reports of anti-Muslim hate
  • ‘This comes at a time when real political leadership on this matter is missing’
LONDON: Anti-Muslim hate reports surged in the week following last-month’s right-wing Unite the Kingdom rally in London last month, charity Tell Mama has said, highlighting growing anxiety among Muslim and migrant communities.

The rally, held on Sept. 13, attracted over 150,000 people. In the seven days after, Tell Mama received 157 reports of anti-Muslim hate, with victims describing being told to “leave the UK” and “go back to your country.”

Between June and September, the charity recorded a total of 913 cases, including attacks on 17 mosques and Islamic institutions.

Tell Mama said the increase in reports following the rally appeared to be linked to “political discourse around migration,” and warned that such rhetoric is having a direct impact on the daily lives of Muslim communities.

Iman Atta, director of Tell Mama, described the figures as “shocking,” and warned that the full-year total could surpass last year’s record of more than 6,000 incidents.

“We are looking at a serious problem of anti-Muslim hatred that is pervasive in parts of our country. This comes at a time when real political leadership on this matter is missing,” she said.

The charity, which has monitored anti-Muslim hate for more than a decade, also confirmed it will no longer apply for government funding following an apparent dispute over resources.

Earlier this year, the British Muslim Trust was selected to receive investment from the new Combatting Hate Against Muslims Fund.

The BMT brings together the Aziz Foundation and Randeree Charitable Trust to analyze data and identify drivers behind the rise in anti-Muslim hatred across England.

Tell Mama said the surge in hate reports underscores a broader concern about how political narratives around migration are translating into harassment and abuse on the streets.

“The national debate around migration is having real-world impacts on the lives of people going about their daily activities,” the charity said.

Topics: UK Islamophobia

Putin vows ‘significant’ response to ‘Europe’s militarization’

AFP
  • “Russia will never show weakness or indecisiveness,” Putin said
SOCHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday promised a “significant” response to “Europe’s militarization,” as he addressed a foreign policy forum in southern Russia.
“We are closely monitoring the rising militarization of Europe,” he told the audience, adding: “Retaliatory measures by Russia will not take long. The response to such threats will be very significant.”
“Russia will never show weakness or indecisiveness,” Putin added.
Relations between Russia and the EU spiralled downward after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, leading the bloc to bolster its defense.
Drone incidents in Denmark and aerial incursions from Moscow in Estonia and Poland have heightened fears that Russia’s war on Ukraine could spill over Europe’s borders.
Putin accused Europe of stoking up “hysteria” to excuse rising military spending and said Russia wasn’t a threat. “Just calm down,” the Russian President said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict President Vladimir Putin Russia Europe NATO

Gaza flotilla activist ‘disgusted’ by UK’s lack of intervention after Israeli interception

Updated 52 min 27 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

  • UK’s PM accused of ‘moral bankruptcy’ for failing to act
LONDON: A British-Polish activist detained on board an aid flotilla bound for Gaza has accused the UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer of “moral bankruptcy” for failing to act after the vessel was intercepted by Israeli forces.

Ewa Jasiewicz, a journalist and campaigner who was also on the 2010 Gaza Freedom Flotilla in which nine activists were killed, was among hundreds detained on Wednesday night when the Global Sumud Flotilla was stopped en route to the besieged territory.

Speaking to The Independent from detention, Jasiewicz said: “I'm stunned that (Starmer) can be this morally and ethically bankrupt. Is this what being in power does to somebody? I’m not just baffled, I’m disgusted as well.”

Calling on the UK to intervene, she added: “I fully expect my MP to intervene on my behalf and to support civilian efforts to break the siege on Gaza. I expect full diplomatic and state efforts to lift this genocidal siege on Gaza.”

The Global Sumud Flotilla, made up of 44 boats carrying around 500 activists from more than 40 countries, set out with the aim of delivering aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

Among those taking part was Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. Tracking data shows at least one boat in the flotilla is still heading toward the territory.

Israeli authorities described the flotilla as an “initiative serving the terror group Hamas’ agenda,” accusations rejected by participants.

Jasiewicz said Israeli commandos boarded her vessel, the Sumud, “in a very violent way,” firing rubber bullets, using tasers and threatening activists.

She also claimed that detainees were humiliated once in custody, with soldiers filming them on their phones.

“It was not a good experience. It was scary, being on a vessel that was moving,” she said.

Jasiewicz compared the UK’s stance on Gaza with its support for Ukraine.

“I want to see the same legal and moral standards that states including the UK and Poland, my countries, rightly apply to the ongoing invasion and occupation of Ukraine,” she said.

“These double standards amount to racist hypocrisy and dehumanization of Palestinian lives.”

Her criticism carries particular weight given her history with the flotilla movement.

In 2010 she was traveling in a fleet of six ships raided by Israeli forces in a deadly confrontation that left nine activists dead, dozens injured and 10 Israelis wounded.

A UN investigation later found that at least six of the deaths were “in a manner consistent with an extra-legal, arbitrary and summary execution.”

In London, Camden Friends of Palestine has written to Starmer demanding he guarantee Jasiewicz’s safety, while campaigners have been planning a protest in Parliament Square.

The UK’s Foreign Office said it was “very concerned about the situation with the Sumud Flotilla” and is in contact with the families of those involved.

The Israeli military did not respond to a request for comment, according to The Independent.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas UK Global Sumud flotilla

  • Malaysia loses contact with 23 citizens aboard Global Sumud Flotilla vessels
  • Israel’s conduct is ‘state piracy’: ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights co-chair
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia vowed on Thursday to take legal action against Israel after some 200 international activists, including Malaysian citizens, were abducted at sea as they carried aid for Gaza aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The GSF mission, which involved representatives from 45 countries, carried over 400 people, including 34 Malaysians. It was scheduled to arrive at Gaza’s coast on Thursday afternoon, but the journey was disrupted after several vessels were intercepted by the Israeli navy.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that 12 citizens were taken in international waters while carrying lifesaving aid to Gaza and demanded their immediate and unconditional release.

It said that “the criminal and cowardly acts of aggression by Israeli forces against the Global Sumud Flotilla” constituted a “flagrant violation of international law, including international maritime law, international humanitarian law and international human rights law.”

Hours later, more Malaysians, who were aboard other boats, lost contact with their mission’s organizer, the Sumud Nusantara Command Center in Kuala Lumpur.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a series of X posts that 23 were missing and that he would take “all lawful and legally grounded measures to hold the Zionist regime accountable.”

Among the Malaysian nationals held by the Israeli military are popular singer Zizi Kirana and actress Ardell Aryana, who shared voice notes describing how Israelis tried to stop her boat by using water cannons.

“At first, they came in small groups and they gave a warning to stop, but we did not stop because our mission is to go straight to Gaza,” she said.

The capture of the flotilla crew has sent a wave of outrage across the country, where the mission to break Israel’s illegal blockade and starvation of Gaza is supported by both the government and the public.

Lavisha Sukumaran, a lawyer, recalled a video shared by a flotilla participant talking about how he was doing this for his children.

“He doesn’t want them to grow up in a world where people turn their backs on each other,” she said.

“It’s easy to talk about it, make social media posts about the genocide, participate in rallies, and all that. It takes a different kind of bravery to actually get to the group, risk your actual life, in hopes of making a change. It is so amazing and terrifying.”

For Dina Sallehudin, a content creator, the activists are “the bravest and kindest people, who are willing to risk their lives to make this mission happen.”

Some, like Ili Liyana Mokhtar, an editor, expected more action from the Malaysian government, including pressure on the ongoing UN General Assembly and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which it chairs this year.

“The Malaysian government has both a moral and diplomatic responsibility to act and act fast,” she told Arab News.

“The Sumud Flotilla wasn’t carrying weapons — it carried milk for babies, medicine for the sick, and food for the hungry. It carried hope ... It’s about standing up for basic human dignity. When children are starving, silence is not neutrality — it’s complicity.”

The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights network’s co-chair, Charles Santiago, released a statement saying that Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla was “nothing short of state piracy.”

He added that it “has no jurisdiction there, no legal grounds to detain civilians,” in international waters.

“It arrogantly hijacks a humanitarian mission, proving once again its utter disregard for international law,” Santiago said.

“The world cannot look away: silence is complicity, and every hour of inaction emboldens Israel’s criminal blockade of Gaza.”

Topics: War on Gaza Malaysia Global Sumud Flotilla

Police confirm 134 arrested for supporting Palestine Action in London

Updated 02 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

  • ‘Biggest ever mass action yet’ in support of banned group to take place this weekend
  • Further 66 people arrested at demo outside Labour Party conference in Liverpool
LONDON: The Metropolitan Police in London have said 134 people have been charged with allegedly supporting Palestine Action in the UK capital, The Independent reported.

It comes after 20 people became the latest to be charged under section 13 of the UK’s Terrorism Act for their part in demonstrations backing the proscribed group, which can carry a sentence of up to six months in prison.

The 20 were arrested on Aug. 9, and are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Nov. 24.

Palestine Action was banned in the UK after several high-profile incidents, including a break-in at a Royal Air Force base that saw damage done to two military aircraft.

Protests in support of the group have subsequently been held across the country, with campaigners seeking to overwhelm police stations and courts through the number of people arrested and charged under the Terrorism Act, which forbids showing support for a banned group.

Defend Our Juries, the group organizing demonstrations for supporters of Palestine Action, said more than 1,500 people are set to take part in another protest in London this weekend. It said it will be “the biggest ever mass action yet defying the ban on Palestine Action.”

Earlier this week, 66 people were arrested for taking part in a protest outside the governing Labour Party’s annual conference in Liverpool.

Two were subsequently released, but the remaining 64 were taken into custody on suspicion of terrorism-related offenses.

A spokesperson for Defend Our Juries said: “If they can’t enforce the ban on their own doorstep, how do they expect to stop the biggest act of mass civil disobedience in Trafalgar Square this weekend?

“It’s nothing short of a scandal that thousands of people are being arrested — from vicars and priests to students and retired healthcare workers — as our fundamental rights to free speech and protest have been stripped away, not to keep us safe, but to protect weapons manufacturers’ interests and enable Israel to continue to slaughter Palestinian people.”

Topics: Palestine Action London UK

Updated 02 October 2025
Reuters
Follow

  • Greater Manchester Police said the suspect, who was believed to be carrying a bomb, was shot after they rushed to the scene
MANCHESTER: At least two people were killed after an assailant drove a car into pedestrians and stabbed a security guard near a synagogue in England on Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, British police said.

Greater Manchester Police said the suspect, who was believed to be carrying a bomb, was shot after they rushed to the scene at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in the Crumpsall district of the city in northern England.

Police responded after a witness said a car had rammed members of the public and that one man had been stabbed. The suspect was believed to be dead but officers could not confirm this “due to safety issues surrounding suspicious items on his person,” with a bomb disposal unit called to the scene.

Two people have been arrested in the attack, which has been declared a “terrorist incident,” added Laurence Taylor, assistant commissioner in counterterrorism policing at London’s Metropolitan Police force.

“He has a bomb!”

A video shared on social media and verified by Reuters showed police shooting a man inside the synagogue’s perimeter, while another man lay on the floor in a pool of blood, appearing to wear a traditional Jewish head covering.

“He has a bomb, go away!” an armed police officer shouted to onlookers as he tried to wave away members of the public.

As well as the two people who were confirmed dead, three others were in a serious condition.

After the attack, police were seen ushering a large group of mostly Jewish elderly men — some in tears, many looking shocked — away from the synagogue. Some were wearing white robes, others were in suits and wearing a skullcap.

“I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer said as he rushed away early from a European political gathering in Copenhagen to return to Britain to chair an emergency meeting.

“The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific,” Starmer said.

Police said a large number of people had been worshipping inside the synagogue at the time and the building had since been evacuated.

“We are grateful to the member of the public whose quick response to what they witnessed allowed our swift action, and as a result the offender was prevented from entering the synagogue,” a police spokesperson said.

Britain’s King Charles said he was “deeply shocked and saddened” to learn of the attack, “especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community.”

Suspect was “stabbing anyone near him”

A neighbor, Chava Lewin, said she had been told that the car had been driving erratically before crashing into the gates of the synagogue.

“The second he got out of the car he started stabbing anyone near him. He went for the security guard and tried to break into the synagogue,” she told British media. “Someone barricaded the door. Everyone is in utter shock.”

Starmer said that additional police were being deployed to synagogues across the country, adding “we will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe.”

Yom Kippur is the most sacred day on the Jewish calendar when even many non-regular synagogue-goers take time to pray and all road traffic stops in Israel.

Britain reported its second worst year in modern times for antisemitism in 2024 with more than 3,500 incidents being recorded, reflecting sustained levels of hatred toward Jews, the Community Security Trust, which provides security to Jewish organizations across Britain, said earlier this year.

Levels of antisemitism rose to record levels in the wake of the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel and Israel’s subsequent war in Gaza that has devastated the Palestinian enclave.

Since the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, Britain has suffered a number of militant attacks, with the worst being the July 2005 suicide bombings in the London transport network which killed 52 people.

More recently, a 2017 suicide bomb attack at the end of an Ariana Grande pop concert in Manchester killed 22 people and injured hundreds.

British police have in recent years also warned about the threat from organized far-right terrorism. 

Topics: Manchester Synangogue

