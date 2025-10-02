You are here

  Manchester synagogue attacker is a UK citizen of Syrian origin: police

Manchester synagogue attacker is a UK citizen of Syrian origin: police

Manchester synagogue attacker is a UK citizen of Syrian origin: police
An armed Police officer lifts a cordon for a police car to be driven away from White House Avenue, near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester, Oct. 2, 2025. (AFP)
Updated 45 sec ago
AP
Manchester synagogue attacker is a UK citizen of Syrian origin: police

Manchester synagogue attacker is a UK citizen of Syrian origin: police
  • Police arrested three other suspects in the attack
Updated 45 sec ago
AP
MANCHESTER, England: An assailant drove a car into people outside a synagogue Thursday in northern England and stabbed two of them to death in what police called a terrorist attack on the holiest day of the Jewish year.
Officers shot and killed the suspect at the synagogue in Manchester, police said, though authorities took some time to confirm he was dead because he was wearing a vest that made it appear as if he had explosives. Police later said he did not have a bomb.
The Metropolitan Police force in London, which leads the nation’s counter-terrorism policing operations, declared the rampage a terrorist attack. The assault took place as people gathered at an Orthodox synagogue in an outer neighborhood of Manchester on Yom Kippur, the day of atonement and the most solemn day in the Jewish calendar.
Authorities said the man believed responsible was a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent named Jihad Al-Shamie, who entered the UK as a young child and became a citizen in 2006. An initial check of records showed he was not part of a UK counter-terror program that tries to identify people at risk for being radicalized.
Police also said three people were arrested on suspicion of acts of terrorism. They are two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s.
Police said the two people killed were Jewish. Authorities were working to formally identify them and determine the motive for the attack.
At least three people were hospitalized in serious condition, officials said. One person sustained a stab wound while a second was struck by the car involved in the attack. A third person arrived at a hospital with an injury that may have been sustained as officers stopped the attacker. A fourth injured person was taken to the hospital, but their injuries and condition were not available.
Denouncements of the attack and concern for Jewish communities
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer denounced the “vile” assailant who “attacked Jews because they are Jews.” He promised the Jewish community that he would do “everything in my power to guarantee you the security that you deserve, starting with a more visible police presence.”
“I promise you that over the coming days, you will see the other Britain, the Britain of compassion, of decency, of love,” Starmer said. “I promise you that this Britain will come together to wrap our arms around your community and show you that Britain is a place where you and your family are safe, secure and belong.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel grieved with the Jewish community in the UK
“Our hearts are with the families of the murdered, and we pray for the swift recovery of the wounded,” he said. “As I warned at the UN: Weakness in the face of terrorism only brings more terrorism. Only strength and unity can defeat it.”
Antisemitic incidents in the UK have hit record levels following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel and Israel’s ensuing military campaign in Gaza, according to Community Security Trust, an advocacy group for British Jews that works to eliminate antisemitism.
More than 1,500 incidents were reported in the first half of the year, the second-highest six-month total reported since the record set over the same period a year earlier.
“This is every rabbi’s or every Jewish person’s worst nightmare,” said Rabbi Jonathan Romain, of Maidenhead Synagogue and head of the Rabbinic Court of Great Britain. “Not only is this a sacred day, the most sacred in the Jewish calendar, but it’s also a time of mass gathering.”
Witnesses describe a car driving toward the synagogue and then a stabbing attack
Greater Manchester Police said they were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue around 9:30 a.m., shortly after services had begun.
Chief Constable Stephen Watson said the man drove directly at pedestrians outside the synagogue and then attacked them with a knife.
Chava Lewin, who lives next to the synagogue, said she heard a bang and thought it might be a firework until her husband ran inside their house and said there had been a “terrorist attack.”
A witness told her that she saw a car driving erratically crash into the gates of the house of worship.
“She thought maybe he had a heart attack,” Lewin said. “The second he got out of the car, he started stabbing anyone near him. He went for the security guard and tried to break into the synagogue.”
Minutes later, police fired shots at the assailant.
Video on social media showed police with guns pointed at a person lying on the ground beneath a blue Star of David on the brick wall of the synagogue.
A bystander could be heard on the video saying the man had a bomb and was trying to detonate it. When the man tried to stand up, a gunshot rang out and he fell to the ground.
On the sidewalk outside the synagogue gate nearby, the body of another person lay in a pool of blood.
Watson credited security guards and congregants for their bravery in preventing the assailant from getting inside the prayer service.
Police later detonated an explosive to get into the man’s car.
Manchester was the site of Britain’s deadliest attack in recent years, the 2017 suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people.
Authorities declare an emergency
Immediately after the attack, police declared “Plato,” the national code word used by police and emergency services when responding to a “marauding terror attack.”
Starmer, who flew back to London early from a summit of European leaders in Copenhagen, Denmark, to chair a meeting of the government’s emergency committee, said additional police officers would be deployed at synagogues across the UK
King Charles III said he and Queen Camilla were “deeply shocked and saddened″ to learn of the attack “on such a significant day for the Jewish community.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident, and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services,’′ he said on his social media feed.

Topics: Manchester Synangogue Yom Kippur UK Police

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP
Munich airport halts flights after drone sightings

Munich airport halts flights after drone sightings
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Germany’s Munich airport halted flights after several drone sightings, a police spokesperson told AFP early Friday, the latest in a string of similar aviation disruptions across Europe.
The airport said in a statement that 17 flights departing Munich were canceled on Thursday night, affecting nearly 3,000 passengers, and 15 flights due to land were diverted to other cities, including Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna and Frankfurt.
Affected passengers in Munich were offered camp beds, blankets, drinks and snacks, the statement added.
It did not specify when flights will resume.
Several people spotted drones around the airport at about 1930 GMT Thursday, and again an hour later, leading to the closure of both runways for an hour, the police spokesperson told AFP.
German authorities have launched a search to identify the origin of the drones.
Police helicopters were deployed but “no information is available on the type and number of drones,” the spokesperson said.
The incident comes ahead of the final weekend of Germany’s Oktoberfest, which draws hundreds of thousands of people every day to Munich.
Germany is on high alert over the threat of drones after sightings in other European countries caused airports to shut down including in Copenhagen, Oslo and Warsaw.
Poland and Denmark have suggested that Russia is to blame for the disruptions.
The 27 EU member states met in Copenhagen on Thursday to discuss bolstering the bloc’s defenses with the establishment of a “drone wall.”
German authorities have warned of a growing drone threat, saying a swarm of drones had flown over the country last week, including over military and industrial sites.
Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said Germany needed to “find new responses to this hybrid threat” — including potentially shooting down the drones.

Trump administration cuts nearly $8bn in clean energy projects in states that backed Harris

Trump administration cuts nearly $8bn in clean energy projects in states that backed Harris
Updated 42 min 30 sec ago
AP
Trump administration cuts nearly $8bn in clean energy projects in states that backed Harris

Trump administration cuts nearly $8bn in clean energy projects in states that backed Harris
Updated 42 min 30 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is canceling $7.6 billion in grants that supported hundreds of clean energy projects in 16 states, all of which voted for Democrat Kamala Harris in last year’s presidential election.
The move comes as President Donald Trump threatens deep cuts in his fight with congressional Democrats over the government shutdown.
The Energy Department said in a statement Thursday that 223 projects were terminated after a review determined they did not adequately advance the nation’s energy needs or were not economically viable. Officials did not provide details about which projects are being cut, but said funding came from the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, and other DOE bureaus.
The cuts are likely to affect battery plants, hydrogen technology projects, upgrades to the electric grid and carbon-capture efforts, among many others, according to the environmental nonprofit Natural Resources Defense Council.
Russell Vought, the White House budget director, highlighted the cutbacks in a social media post late Wednesday, saying money “to fuel the Left’s climate agenda is being canceled.”
He said projects are on the chopping block in: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont and Washington state.
Vought and the Energy Department did not explain how they came up with their list of targeted states, considering that dozens of states have clean energy projects. But all 16 targeted states supported Harris, and in each of those states, both US senators voted against the Republican’s short-term funding bill to keep the government working.
The cuts include up to $1.2 billion for California’s hydrogen hub that is aimed at accelerating hydrogen technology and production, and up to $1 billion for a hydrogen project in the Pacific Northwest. A Texas hydrogen project and a three-state project in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania were spared, according to clean-energy supporters who obtained a list of the DOE targets.
Trump said in an interview taped Wednesday with One America News, a conservative outlet, that his administration could cut projects Democrats want — “favorite projects, and they’d be permanently cut.”
“I’m allowed to cut things that never should have been approved in the first place and I will probably do that,” Trump said. A clip from the interview was released ahead of the full interview set to air Thursday night.
Trump’s comments show that he and Vought are treating American “families and their livelihoods like pawns in some sort of sick political game,” said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington
“This administration has had plans in the works for months to cancel critical energy projects, and now they are illegally taking action to kill jobs and raise people’s energy bills,” she said in a statement. “This is a blatant attempt to punish the political opposition.”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the private sector has committed $10 billion for the state’s hydrogen project, known as the Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems, or ARCHES. The cut threatens over 200,000 jobs, Newsom said.
California Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla called cancelation of the project “vindictive, shortsighted and proof this administration is not serious about American energy dominance.”
The California project is one of seven clean-energy projects from West Virginia to Washington state selected by the Biden administration for a $7 billion program to kickstart development and production of hydrogen fuel, part of former President Joe Biden’s agenda to slow climate change.
The Energy Department said it has reviewed billions of dollars awarded by the Biden administration after Trump won the presidential election last November. More than a quarter of the rescinded grants were awarded between Election Day and Inauguration Day, the department said.
“President Trump promised to protect taxpayer dollars and expand America’s supply of affordable, reliable, and secure energy. Today’s cancelations deliver on that commitment,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.
Wright told CNN Thursday night that the cancelations had nothing to do with the shutdown or politics. “These decisions are made — business decisions on whether it’s a good use of the taxpayer money or not. So, no, these projects will not be restored” when the government reopens, he said.
While the current cancelations are in Democratic-led states, Wright said other projects, including hydrogen proposals in West Virginia, Texas and Louisiana, are being evaluated.
“We’ve announced project cancelations before in red and blue states. And as this fall goes on, you’ll see cancelations in red and blue states,” Wright said. “We’ve got to save Americans money.”
Award recipients have 30 days to appeal the Energy Department’s termination decision.
The Trump administration has broadly targeted climate programs and clean energy grants, and is proposing to roll back vehicle emission and other greenhouse gas rules it says can’t be justified. Last week, the Energy Department rescinded $13 billion that was intended for clean energy projects. The money was authorized by Congress in the 2022 climate law signed by Biden but had not yet been spent.
Democrats and environmental organizations were quick to slam the latest cuts, saying they would raise energy costs.
“This is yet another blow by the Trump administration against innovative technology, jobs and the clean energy needed to meet skyrocketing demand,” said Jackie Wong, a senior vice president at NRDC.
Conrad Schneider, senior director at the Clean Air Task Force, said the move “pulls the rug out” from dozens of communities and workers that are counting on the projects. It also “weakens the US’s position in the global marketplace” for innovative energy technologies, he said.

Apple removes ICE tracking apps after pressure by Trump administration

Apple removes ICE tracking apps after pressure by Trump administration
Updated 50 min 44 sec ago
Reuters
Apple removes ICE tracking apps after pressure by Trump administration

Apple removes ICE tracking apps after pressure by Trump administration
  • ICE at the center of Trump’s hard-line immigration agenda
  • Rights advocates concerned that ICE’s actions can flout due process
Updated 50 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Apple said on Thursday that it had removed ICEBlock, the most popular ICE-tracking app, and other similar apps from its App Store after it was contacted by President Donald Trump’s administration.
The app alerts users to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in their area. ICE has been a central part of Trump’s hard-line immigration agenda and its agents have regularly raided and arrested migrants. The Justice Department says the app could increase the risk of assault on US agents.
“Based on information we’ve received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store,” Apple said in an emailed statement.
Since Trump took office, ICE has raided multiple facilities with immigrants who are in the US illegally. The agency has also arrested visa holders and permanent US residents targeted by the Trump administration over pro-Palestinian advocacy.
Rights advocates have raised concerns that rights to free speech and due process are often being infringed as the government pushes ahead with its deportation drive.
Fox Business first reported the app’s removal on Thursday, citing a statement by US Attorney General Pam Bondi who said the Justice Department contacted Apple to pull the app on Thursday and that the company complied.
“ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed,” Bondi said in her statement to Fox Business.
Bondi and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem have previously warned Joshua Aaron, the Texas-based creator of ICEBlock, that he is “not protected” under the Constitution and that they are looking at prosecuting him.
Apple’s actions may also lead to further scrutiny over the warm ties that tech firms have tried to build with the Trump administration during his second term.

AI tool helps researchers treat child epilepsy

AI tool helps researchers treat child epilepsy
Updated 59 min 6 sec ago
AFP
AI tool helps researchers treat child epilepsy

AI tool helps researchers treat child epilepsy
  • Epilepsy has several different causes, and overall around three in 10 cases are down to structural abnormalities in the brain, experts say
  • These are often missed on MRI scans — especially the smallest lesions, sometimes hidden at the bottom of a brain fold
Updated 59 min 6 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: An artificial intelligence tool that can detect tiny, hard-to-spot brain malformations in children with epilepsy could help patients access life-changing surgery quicker, Australian researchers said on Wednesday.
It is the latest example of how AI, which can crunch vast amounts of data, is changing health care by assisting doctors with diagnoses.
Epilepsy has several different causes, and overall around three in 10 cases are down to structural abnormalities in the brain, experts say.
These are often missed on MRI scans — especially the smallest lesions, sometimes hidden at the bottom of a brain fold.
A team led by Emma Macdonald-Laurs, a paediatric neurologist at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne, trained an AI tool on child brain images to find lesions the size of a blueberry or smaller.
“They’re frequently missed and many children are not considered as surgical candidates,” Macdonald-Laurs told a briefing ahead of the publication of her team’s study in the journal Epilepsia.
“The tool doesn’t replace radiologists or epilepsy doctors, but it’s like a detective that helps us put the puzzle pieces together quicker so we can offer potentially life-changing surgery,” she said.
Of the patients who took part, with conditions known as cortical dysplasia and focal epilepsy, 80 percent had previously had an MRI scan come back as normal.
When the researchers used the AI tool to analyze both MRI and another type of medical scan called a PET, its success rate was 94 percent for one test group and 91 percent for another.
Out of 17 children in the first group, 12 had surgery to remove their brain lesions, and 11 are now seizure-free, said Macdonald-Laurs’s team at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute.
“Our next plans are to test this detector in more real-life hospital settings on new undiagnosed patients,” she said.
Epilepsy, which causes recurrent seizures, affects about one in 200 children, and about a third of cases are drug-resistent.
“This work is really exciting” as a proof of concept and the results are “really impressive,” Konrad Wagstyl, a biomedical computing expert at King’s College London (KCL), told AFP.
Similar research published in February by a KCL team using AI on MRI data spotted 64 percent of epilepsy-linked brain lesions that were missed by radiologists.
The Australian researchers used MRI with PET, “but some caveats are that PET is expensive, it’s not as widely available as MRI, and there is a dose of radiation like a CT scan or an X-ray associated with it,” Wagstyl noted.

Protests worldwide condemn Israeli interception of Gaza flotilla

Protests worldwide condemn Israeli interception of Gaza flotilla
Updated 03 October 2025
AFP
Protests worldwide condemn Israeli interception of Gaza flotilla

Protests worldwide condemn Israeli interception of Gaza flotilla
  • Forty-one ships with more than 400 people aboard, including politicians and climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, were halted by the Israeli navy from Wednesday and prevented from reaching the coastal territory
Updated 03 October 2025
AFP

PARIS: Protesters around the world Thursday railed at Israel’s interception of a flotilla carrying aid for Gaza’s besieged Palestinians, urging greater sanctions in response.
From Europe to Australia and South America, demonstrators took to the streets to condemn the treatment of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which set sail from Barcelona last month to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza, where the United Nations reports famine conditions after nearly two years of war.
Forty-one ships with more than 400 people aboard, including politicians and climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, were halted by the Israeli navy from Wednesday and prevented from reaching the coastal territory, an Israeli official said.
Around 15,000 people marched through Barcelona in protest at Israel’s actions, according to the municipal police force in Spain’s second city, chanting slogans including “Gaza, you are not alone,” “Boycott Israel” and “Freedom for Palestine.”
Riot police beat back a portion of the protesters who attempted to climb over barriers with truncheons, forcing them to retreat, images broadcast on Spanish public television showed.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest in Barcelona, Spain, on Oct. 2, 2025 in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla after ships were intercepted by the Israeli navy. (AP)

A boat carrying former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau was among those prevented from proceeding. Colau and her fellow activists, including Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela, face deportation by Israel.
Several hundred protesters also marched outside the Irish parliament in Dublin, where support for the Palestinian cause has often been compared to Ireland’s centuries-long struggle against British colonial rule.
Miriam McNally, who said her daughter had set sail with the flotilla, was at the Dublin demonstration.
“I am worried sick for my daughter, but I am so proud of her and of what she’s doing,” McNally told AFP.
“She is standing up for humanity in the face of grave danger.”
Around a thousand people marched in Paris’s Place de la Republique, an AFP journalist saw, while in the port city of Marseille, in southern France, around a hundred pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested in the afternoon after attempting to block access to offices of weapons maker Eurolinks, accused of selling military components to Israel.
Protests were also held in Berlin, The Hague, Tunis, Brasilia and Buenos Aires, according to AFP correspondents.

‘Intolerable’ 

In Italy, where the country’s main unions have called a general strike for Friday in solidarity with the flotilla, thousands took to the streets to urge Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to defend the activists.
Besides Rome, where police said 10,000 people joined a march, other protests took place in cities including Milan, Torino, Florence and Bologna.

A day after a similar demonstration Wednesday evening, protesters in the capital gathered at the Colosseum and marched, slamming the far-right prime minister’s support of Israel.
“We are prepared to block everything. The genocidal machine must stop immediately,” demonstrators chanted.
In Turkiye, whose government is among the fiercest critics of Israel’s offensive, a long column of demonstrators marched to the Israeli embassy in Istanbul, with banners including “Total embargo on the occupation.”
“We demand the release of all members of the Sumud fleet and all prisoners, and as university students, we demand that all academic and economic ties with the genocidal Israeli state be terminated at our universities,” 21-year-old student Elif Bozkurt told AFPTV.
Around 3,000 demonstrators also took to the front of the European Parliament building in Brussels, with one banner urging the EU to “break the siege” as smoke bombs and crackers were set off in the crowd.
“The message is that each boat must be protected,” a protester named Isis told AFPTV at the demonstration, urging the European Union’s leadership to halt the “astronomical sums of money sent to Israel” through the bloc’s agreements with the Middle Eastern country.

‘Apartheid state’ 

A similar-sized crowd rallied in Geneva, according to an AFP journalist at the scene and Swiss broadcasters, with the mostly young protesters lighting a bonfire near the central station.
The protesters then headed to the Swiss city’s Mont Blanc bridge, at the end of Lake Geneva, to be met by a line of police in riot gear, who pushed the demonstrators back after brief clashes.

Protesters take part in a rally in support of the Gaza flotilla boats, in Geneva, Switzerland, on Oct. 2, 2025. (Keystone via AP)

In the Greek capital Athens, a throng of protesters set off fireworks and flares.
“The attack against the flotilla Sumud, it was a barbaric escalation from the Israeli apartheid state. They don’t want to even open a passage for humanitarian help to Gaza,” Petros Konstantinou, coordinator of Greece’s World Against Racism and Fascism (KEERFA) group, told AFPTV.
Dozens also rallied in Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, in front of the embassy of the United States, Israel’s key ally.
“We are very upset... Upset, angry, disgusted because what they are doing is for humanity,” said Ili Farhan, 43.
“They are just bringing in aid and baby food... This arrest is unjust.”
 

