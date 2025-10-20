Fire aboard a gas tanker off the coast of Yemen kills two mariners

You are here

Above, the tanker Falcon after a fire in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Yemen. (European Union’s Operation Aspides via AP)
Updated 20 October 2025
AP
  • The blaze aboard the Cameroonian-flagged Falcon began on Saturday and appeared to be an accident
  • The Falcon previously had been identified as operating allegedly in an Iranian ‘ghost fleet’ of ships
DUBAI: A fire that erupted on a Cameroonian-flagged gas tanker traveling through the Gulf of Aden killed two mariners on board, authorities said Monday, as the ship remained adrift off the coast of Yemen.
The blaze aboard the Falcon began on Saturday and appeared to be an accident, according to the US Navy-overseen Joint Maritime Information Center. However, there were no other immediate details and the ship had been abandoned at sea, without any time for further investigation.
“The incident resulted from an explosion deemed as an accident and not caused by external factor/influence,” the center said, citing the crew members. “Of the 26 crew onboard, 24 crew members were evacuated safely by responding vessels but two of the crew members have unfortunately passed away.”
The ship’s crew was Indian with one Ukrainian abroad. Photos released by the Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority showed the mariners had arrived in Djibouti.
The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center initially reported the Falcon had been “hit by an unknown projectile” on Saturday, but later said it could not confirm what caused the blast.
Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC analyzed by The Associated Press showed the ship ablaze off Yemen at 0750 GMT Saturday. Photographs released early Monday by the European Union’s Operation Aspides, which patrols the Red Sea corridor, showed flames burning and extensive damage to the piping on its deck, though the ship was not listing, meaning tilting to the side.
The Falcon “remains on fire and adrift,” the EU force warned. It said a private firm would salvage the tanker.
Yemen’s Houthi rebels have been carrying out attacks targeting ships traveling through the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Bab El-Mandeb Strait connecting the waterways. The Iranian-backed Houthis have gained international prominence during the Israel-Hamas war over their attacks on shipping and Israel, which they said were aimed at forcing Israel to stop fighting.
However, since the ceasefire in Gaza began on Oct. 10, no attacks have been claimed by the Yemeni rebels.
The Falcon previously had been identified by United Against Nuclear Iran, a New York-based pressure group, as operating allegedly in an Iranian “ghost fleet” of ships moving their oil products in the high seas despite international sanctions. The ship’s owners and operators, listed as being in India, could not be reached for comment.

Turkiye pressing for Western fighter jets to claw back regional edge

Updated 2 sec ago
Updated 2 sec ago
Türkiye aims to leverage its best relations with the West in years to add to its aging fleet 40 Eurofighter Typhoons
Erdogan is expected to discuss the proposal on visits to Qatar and Oman on Wednesday and Thursday, with jet numbers, pricing, and timelines the main issues

ANKARA: Anxious to bolster its air power, Turkiye has proposed to European partners and the US ways it could swiftly obtain advanced fighter jets as it seeks to make up ground on regional rivals such as Israel, sources familiar with the talks say.
NATO-member Turkiye, which has the alliance’s second-largest military, aims to leverage its best relations with the West in years to add to its aging fleet 40 Eurofighter Typhoons, for which it inked a preliminary agreement in July, and later also US-made F-35 jets, despite Washington sanctions that currently block any deal.
Strikes by Israel — the Middle East’s most advanced military with hundreds of US-supplied F-15, F-16 and F-35 fighters — on Turkiye’s neighbors Iran and Syria, as well as on Lebanon and Qatar, unnerved Ankara in the last year. They laid bare key vulnerabilities, prompting its push for rapid air power reinforcement to counter any potential threats and not be left exposed, officials say.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has sharply criticized Israel’s attacks on Gaza and elsewhere in the Middle East and once warm relations between the two countries have sunk to new lows. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that Turkiye’s bases, rebel allies and support for the army in Syria posed a threat to Israel.
Greece, a largely symbolic but sensitive threat for Turkiye, is expected to receive a batch of advanced F-35s in the next three years. In years past, jets from the two NATO states engaged in scattered dogfights over the Aegean, and Greece has previously expressed concerns about Turkish military build-up.

TURKEY WOULD BUY SECOND-HAND PLANES TO GET THEM FAST
For the Typhoons, Turkiye is nearing a deal with Britain and other European countries in which it would promptly receive 12 of them, albeit used, from previous buyers Qatar and Oman to meet its immediate needs, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Eurofighter consortium members Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain would approve the second-hand sale proposal, in which they would provide Turkiye with 28 new jets in coming years pending a final purchase agreement, the person said.
Erdogan is expected to discuss the proposal on visits to Qatar and Oman on Wednesday and Thursday, with jet numbers, pricing, and timelines the main issues.
Erdogan is then expected to host British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz later this month, when agreements could be sealed, sources say.
A UK government spokesperson told Reuters that a memorandum of understanding that Britain and Turkiye signed in July paves the way “for a multibillion-pound order of up to 40 aircraft,” adding: “We look forward to agreeing the final contracting details soon.”
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who was in Ankara last week, said Berlin supported the jets purchase and later told broadcaster NTV that a deal could follow within the year.
Turkiye’s defense ministry said no final agreement had been reached and that talks with Britain were moving in a positive direction, adding other consortium members backed the procurement. Qatar and Oman did not immediately comment.

TURKEY, US HAVE POLITICAL WILL TO RESOLVE ISSUES
Acquiring the advanced F-35s has proven trickier for Ankara, which has been barred from buying them since 2020 when Washington slapped it with CAATSA sanctions over its purchase of Russian S-400 air defenses.
Erdogan failed to make headway on the issue at a White House meeting with President Donald Trump last month. But Turkiye still aims to capitalize on the two leaders’ good personal ties, and Erdogan’s help convincing Palestinian militant group Hamas to sign Trump’s Gaza ceasefire agreement, to eventually reach a deal.
Separate sources have said that Ankara considered proposing a plan that could have included a US presidential “waiver” to overcome the CAATSA sanctions and pave the way for an eventual resolution of the S-400 issue and F-35 purchase.
Turkiye’s possession of the S-400s remains the main obstacle to purchasing F-35s, but Ankara and Washington have publicly stated a desire to overcome this, saying the allies have the political will to do so.
The potential temporary waiver, if given, could help Ankara increase defense cooperation with Washington and possibly build sympathy in a US Congress that has been skeptical of Turkiye in the past, the sources said.
“Both sides know that resolving CAATSA needs to be done. Whether it is a presidential waiver or a congressional decision, that is up to the United States,” Harun Armagan, vice chair of foreign affairs for Erdogan’s ruling AK Party, told Reuters.
“It looks awkward with all of the other diplomacy and cooperation happening at the same time.”
Turkiye’s foreign ministry did not respond to questions about floating a waiver to US counterparts or discussions on resolving the S-400 issue. The White House did not immediately comment on whether Ankara raised a waiver option.
A State Department spokesperson said Trump recognizes Turkiye’s strategic importance and that “his administration is seeking creative solutions to all of these pending issues,” but did not elaborate further.
Asked about Turkiye’s separate agreement to buy 40 F-16s, an earlier generation fighter jet, a US source said that talks have been dogged by Turkish concerns about the price and desire to buy the more advanced F-35s instead.

TURKEY HAS DEVELOPED ITS OWN STEALTH FIGHTER
Frustrated by past hot-cold ties with the West and some arms embargoes, Turkiye has developed its own KAAN stealth fighter. Yet officials acknowledge it will take years before it replaces the F-16s that form the backbone of its air force. Jet upgrades are part of a broader effort to strengthen layered air defenses that also includes Turkiye’s domestic “Steel Dome” project and an expansion of long-range missile coverage.
Yanki Bagcioglu, an opposition CHP lawmaker and former Turkish Air Force brigadier general, said Turkiye must accelerate plans for KAAN, Eurofighter and F-16 jets.
“At present, our air-defense system is not at the desired level,” he said, blaming “project-management failures.”

Australian visa holders trapped in Gaza

Updated 19 min 50 sec ago
Arab News
  • Estimated 600-700 people in Palestinian enclave hold Australian visas
  • Israel’s bordure closures have prevented exits
Updated 19 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Australian visa holders in Gaza remain trapped in the Palestinian enclave due to closed borders, with refugee advocates calling on the government to assist them, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said 600-700 people in Gaza hold Australian visas, though it is uncertain how many are still alive after two years of war.

Israel has continued to prevent exits from the Rafah crossing, with the exception of a small number of evacuees who can leave on medical grounds.

Burke told ABC: “Some people in that number (of 600-700) will choose to stay, some people may end up with other options that they’d prefer to take, and there will be some people who we don’t hear from again — and there’s some on that case list that we haven’t heard from for a very long time.

“A significant number of them are part of split family groups where some of the family is in fact here in Australia, and they’re wanting to join.”

Australia’s government is doing “all it can to support Australians, permanent residents and their immediate family members still in Gaza who wish to depart,” a spokesperson said, adding that it is “coordinating with governments in the region” to facilitate the departure of Australian visa holders from Gaza, but exiting the territory “remains difficult.”

Sarah Dale of the Refugee Advice and Casework Service said of the Australian visa holders in Gaza who are eligible for consular assistance, border crossings “remain perilous” and “fraught,” adding: “It has required immense strength and courage of the people fleeing in order to get out.”

Iran ratifies law to join UN convention against terror financing

Updated 47 min 17 sec ago
AFP
  • Iran ratified a law joining a United Nations convention against terror financing, local media reported Wednesday
  • It hopes it will lead to access to global banking, an easing of trade and relieving pressure on its sanctions-hit economy
Updated 47 min 17 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran ratified a law joining a United Nations convention against terror financing, local media reported Wednesday, in hopes it will lead to access to global banking, an easing of trade and relieving pressure on its sanctions-hit economy.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was elected last year on a promise to ease relations with the West and secure the lifting of sanctions that are hurting the economy.
His administration is trying to bring the country into line with the demands of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which monitors money laundering and terrorist financing.
Tehran has for years provided support to the Palestinian Hamas militant group, Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, and Yemen’s Houthis — all designated as “terrorist” groups by the United States, along with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Iran was returned to the FATF blacklist of non-cooperative countries in 2020, which includes North Korea and Myanmar.
Along with heavy international sanctions, particularly by the United States, Iran’s inclusion on the blacklist has isolated the country’s financial sector and severely restricted its access to the international banking system.
“President Masoud Pezeshkian has promulgated... the law on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s accession to the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism (CFT),” Tasnim news agency said on Wednesday.
It is unclear what the immediate economic impact would be if it were removed from the FATF.
Iranian lawmaker Mahdi Shariari said earlier this month that Iran’s non-membership in the FATF and CFT had “created difficulties” in trade, including with key allies Russia and China, according to the pro-labor news agency ILNA.
Reformists and moderates in Tehran view compliance with FATF standards as a vital step toward reconnecting with the international banking system and stabilising the economy.
However, international sanctions remain the primary obstacle to Iran’s global financial and trade activities.
Joining the treaty has been the subject of a heated debate in recent weeks, with ultra-conservatives arguing it could grant “enemy” countries access to sensitive economic and military information, particularly related to Iran’s support of regional militant groups.
Others argue that it will have the effect of stopping Iranian support for the Lebanese Hezbollah and the Palestinian Hamas, two movements classified as “terrorist” by the United States.
Local media reported on Tuesday that an Iranian representative attended an FATF meeting in Paris for the first time in six years.

The first EU-Egypt summit is to focus on economic ties, migration and Gaza

Updated 22 October 2025
AP
  • Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President António Costa are slated to discuss at the EU-Egypt Summit security
Updated 22 October 2025
AP

BRUSSELS: Egypt and the European Union will hold their first bilateral talks Wednesday in Brussels where leaders will discuss security, trade and migration as well as stability in Gaza.
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa are expected to announce increased European economic assistance to Egypt and Egypt’s admission to the EU’s Horizons research incubation program.
The summit comes as the 27-nation bloc has sought to forge new trade and security deals amidst geopolitical tumult sparked by the combative policies of US President Donald Trump and export controls from Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Part of its approach is a so-called Pact for the Mediterranean in which the EU seeks deeper integration with countries from Morocco to Turkiye, including offering European aid in exchange for efforts to slow migration to Europe.
Egypt is weathering soaring inflation, as well as instability from the still-smoldering war in neighboring Gaza.
El-Sisi told Costa and other world leaders last week that Trump’sMideast proposal represents the “last chance” for peace in the region and reiterated his call for a two-state solution, saying Palestinians have the right to an independent state.
The EU is Egypt’s largest trading partner. During the signing of a joint declaration last year, Brussels announced a 7.4 billion euros ($8.6 billion) aid package for cash-strapped Egypt in the form of loans, investment and support for specific programs like migration.
The deal injected much-needed funds into the Egyptian economy, which has been hit hard by years of government austerity, the coronavirus pandemic, the fallout from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and most recently, the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Houthi attacks on shipping routes in the Red Sea have also slashed Suez Canal revenues, which is a major source for foreign currency, by forcing traffic away from the canal and around the tip of Africa.
Both Brussels and Cairo have serious concerns over migration.
Arrivals of asylum-seekers and other migrants fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa for Europe over the past decade helped fuel rising far-right populism and led to stricter border controls that have drawn heavy criticism from human rights groups.
El-Sisi should press the EU to do more for Gaza, said Eve Geddie, director of Amnesty International’s European Institutions Office. At the same time, Von der Leyen and Costa should press the former military leader to stop “rampant arbitrary detentions, unfair trials and harsh prison sentences of critics,” she said.
Egypt faces its own migration pressures. While in recent years it has become a point of transit for those attempting the dangerous Mediterranean Sea crossing to Europe, Egypt has for decades been a refuge for migrants from sub-Saharan Africa trying to escape armed conflict and crippling poverty.
Egypt, whose population is 116 million, says there are 9 million migrants in the country, including about 900,000 who are registered refugees and asylum-seekers with the UN refugee agency.
El-Sisi is also expected to meet King Philippe I of Belgium during his visit.

Emaar founder Alabbar not inclined to take on Gaza rebuild work

Updated 22 October 2025
Reuters
  • Mohammed Alabbar says rebuilding should be done by those responsible for the destruction
Updated 22 October 2025
Reuters

ABU DHABI: Dubai real estate developer Emaar has not been approached for any post-war Gaza reconstruction work and would not be inclined to do any, said its founder and chairman Mohammed Alabbar.
While US President Donald Trump has envisaged the creation of a new Riviera in Gaza, Alabbar said on Wednesday rebuilding should be done by those responsible for the destruction. “It’s my philosophy ... that everybody should clean up his garbage,” he told the Reuters NEXT Gulf Summit in Abu Dhabi.
“I’m very focused on making money for my shareholders,” he added.
Emaar, a building block of Dubai’s expansion into a global economic player in recent decades and developer of the world’s tallest building, is involved in projects worldwide.
Its Marassi Red Sea tourism development in Egypt alongside Saudi and local investors will involve investment of $17 billion, Alabbar said.
Emaar is also looking at possible new projects in India and China. “Their evolution of economic development in India is quite good. China is also, you know, still suffering with their housing problem but you know they’ll come up with it,” he said.
Meanwhile, the US housing shortage is “a disaster” that should be a focus for Trump, he said, urging states and major companies to work together on the problem.
“You can talk about autonomous cars, investment in, you know, data centers. Thank you so much. We want to have a house,” Alabbar added.

