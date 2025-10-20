Dubai Sports Council backs return of Women’s Epic Arabia

DUBAI: The Women’s Epic Arabia, the region’s first and only trail running series created exclusively for women, is set to return to Dubai on Nov. 1.

The event will be held at Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, with support from the Dubai Sports Council and managed by CAB Sports.

Born in the mountains of Utah, the Women’s Epic was created to give women their own space on the trails, a place to push limits, discover strength and celebrate every finish line. Today, that same mission lives on in Dubai, with the race aiming to bridge the gap for women in the running world and give more ladies the chance to feel the high of crossing a finish line, perhaps for the very first time.

“Too many women have never had the opportunity to experience what happens when you leave your comfort zone, dig deep and cross that finish line,” said Hannah Hall, event marketing for Women’s Epic Arabia.

“Women’s Epic is proud to be changing that. We’re determined to empower women in the UAE to take their first step onto the trail and discover just how unstoppable they truly are,” she added.

This year’s event will offer accessible distances for all runners: A welcoming 1 km to get started, the adventurous 5 km and 10 km challenges, and a more trying 20 km race set for future editions on more demanding terrains. At the heart of the experience is the signature Women’s Epic Bell that runners ring at each milestone kilometer, marking their progress with sound and strength.

Eisa Sharif, director, events department at Dubai Sports Council, was thrilled to see Dubai once again at the forefront of a new initiative, especially for women. “We have been led by the vision of our benevolent leaders who have always been keen to encourage us toward fresh challenges. Having an event of this stature definitely raises the profile for women’s sports in Dubai, in the UAE and in the Middle East,” he said.

“Entries have been filling up as a brisk pace, and we are confident of a superb experience for all participants next month,” Sharif added.

After the race, participants can recharge at the Polynesian-inspired Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, with access to its relaxing facilities and vibrant atmosphere. Family-friendly experiences (such as the Kids Club and Tiki House) and other wellness offerings are available for those staying at the resort. These experiences are available to all guests and are not tied to a specific offer for Women’s Epic participants.

Tania Carmona, Mexican ultrarunner, adventurer and Dubai-based writer, joins as one of the newest Women’s Epic Ambassadors. Carmona made history as the first Latin American and ninth woman in the world to complete the 5 Deserts Grand Slam Plus, conquering more than 1,250 km across five of the planet’s toughest deserts.

Joining her is Dr. Joyce Azzam, Lebanese mountaineer, motivational speaker, conservation architect and UN Women Goodwill ambassador. Azzam is the first Lebanese woman to climb the Seven Summits, including Mount Everest, and is the founder of the MounTurtle Mountaineering Academy.

Women’s Epic is also set to announce more events in the future, expanding the series and bringing fresh trails and challenges to women across the UAE.