You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: ‘On Truth in Politics’ by Michael Patrick Lynch

What We Are Reading Today: ‘On Truth in Politics’ by Michael Patrick Lynch

What We Are Reading Today: ‘On Truth in Politics’ by Michael Patrick Lynch
Short Url

https://arab.news/pkyuw

Updated 20 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘On Truth in Politics’ by Michael Patrick Lynch

What We Are Reading Today: ‘On Truth in Politics’ by Michael Patrick Lynch
Updated 20 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

Do any of us really care about truth when it comes to politics? Should we? In a world of big lies, denialism, and conspiracy theories, democracies are experiencing two interlocked crises: a loss of confidence in democracy itself and the growing sense among many that politics is only about power—not truth. 

In this book, Michael Patrick Lynch argues that truth not only can — but must — matter in politics. He shows why truth is an essential democratic value — a value we need to sustain our democratic way of life — and how it can be strengthened.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Calculus 2 Simplified’

What We Are Reading Today: Great Power Diplomacy by A. Wess Mitchell
books

What We Are Reading Today: Great Power Diplomacy by A. Wess Mitchell

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Brain, In Theory’ by Romain Brette

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Brain, In Theory’ by Romain Brette
Updated 21 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Brain, In Theory’ by Romain Brette

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Brain, In Theory’ by Romain Brette
Updated 21 October 2025
Arab News

Mainstream theories of the brain are often expressed through engineering concepts—computation, code, control, reverse-engineering, optimization.

These theories cast the living organism as a machine and the brain as a computer. The fact that cognition is a biological phenomenon seems merely anecdotal; biology is considered just “implementation.”

“In The Brain, In Theory,” Romain Brette argues that the brain is not a “biological computer” because living organisms are not engineered. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: ‘On Truth in Politics’ by Michael Patrick Lynch
books

What We Are Reading Today: ‘On Truth in Politics’ by Michael Patrick Lynch

Photo/Supplied
books

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Calculus 2 Simplified’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Calculus 2 Simplified’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 19 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Calculus 2 Simplified’

Photo/Supplied
  • Oscar Fernandez provides a “Goldilocks approach” to learning the mathematics of integration, infinite sequences and series
Updated 19 October 2025
Arab News

Author: OSCAR E. FERNANDEZ

Second-semester calculus is rich with insights into the nature of infinity and the very foundations of geometry, but students can become overwhelmed as they struggle to synthesize the range of material covered in class.

Oscar Fernandez provides a “Goldilocks approach” to learning the mathematics of integration, infinite sequences and series, and their applications—the right depth of insights, the right level of detail, and the freedom to customize your student experience.

 

Topics: ‘Calculus 2 Simplified’

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Great Power Diplomacy by A. Wess Mitchell
books

What We Are Reading Today: Great Power Diplomacy by A. Wess Mitchell

Photo/Supplied
books

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Discrete Choice Models’

What We Are Reading Today: Great Power Diplomacy by A. Wess Mitchell

What We Are Reading Today: Great Power Diplomacy by A. Wess Mitchell
Updated 18 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: Great Power Diplomacy by A. Wess Mitchell

What We Are Reading Today: Great Power Diplomacy by A. Wess Mitchell
Updated 18 October 2025
Arab News

From the beginning of time, human societies have found themselves confronted by enemies too numerous or ferocious to defeat solely by force of arms.

In these dramatic moments, wise leaders have turned to diplomacy to rearrange the gameboard in their favor and stymie seemingly unstoppable foes. In Great Power Diplomacy, American historian and diplomat A.

Wess Mitchell recounts the forgotten story of how history’s most legendary empires have used diplomacy as a tool of grand strategy to outwit, outmaneuver, and outlast militarily superior opponents.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today:

Related

Photo/Supplied
books

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Discrete Choice Models’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Father Time’ by Sarah Blaffer Hrdy
books

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Father Time’ by Sarah Blaffer Hrdy

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Discrete Choice Models’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 17 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Discrete Choice Models’

Photo/Supplied
  • This book offers a foundational treatment of discrete choice models, introducing the logit model and its generalizations, logistic and Poisson regressions
Updated 17 October 2025
Arab News

Author: ALFRED GALICHON 

“Discrete choice models” are essential tools for understanding decision-making when individuals must choose among alternatives.

They have applications across the social sciences, notably in economics, marketing, and political science.

This book offers a foundational treatment of discrete choice models, introducing the logit model and its generalizations, logistic and Poisson regressions, and generalized linear models, and demonstrates their use in analyzing important econometric models.

 

Topics: ‘Discrete Choice Models’

Related

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Father Time’ by Sarah Blaffer Hrdy
books

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Father Time’ by Sarah Blaffer Hrdy

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Earth and Life’ by Andrew H. Knoll
books

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Earth and Life’ by Andrew H. Knoll

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Father Time’ by Sarah Blaffer Hrdy

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Father Time’ by Sarah Blaffer Hrdy
Updated 16 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Father Time’ by Sarah Blaffer Hrdy

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Father Time’ by Sarah Blaffer Hrdy
Updated 16 October 2025
Arab News

It has long seemed self-evident that women care for babies and men do other things. Hasn’t it always been so? But come the 21st century, increasing numbers of men are tending babies, sometimes right from birth.

How can this be happening? Puzzled and dazzled by the tender expertise of new fathers around the world—several in her own family—celebrated evolutionary anthropologist and primatologist Sarah Blaffer Hrdy set out to trace the deep history of male nurturing and explain a surprising departure from everything she had assumed to be “normal.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Earth and Life’ by Andrew H. Knoll
books

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Earth and Life’ by Andrew H. Knoll

What We Are Reading Today: Seven Rivers by Vanessa Taylor
books

What We Are Reading Today: Seven Rivers by Vanessa Taylor

Latest updates

Hajj conference to spotlight tech, services

Hajj conference to spotlight tech, services

The first EU-Egypt summit is to focus on economic ties, migration and Gaza

The first EU-Egypt summit is to focus on economic ties, migration and Gaza

Thai minister resigns after alleged scam center links

Thai minister resigns after alleged scam center links

This seat taken? Thieves busted for stealing over 1,000 restaurant chairs in Spain

This seat taken? Thieves busted for stealing over 1,000 restaurant chairs in Spain

Arab states see 53% rise in investments, reaching $123bn

Arab states see 53% rise in investments, reaching $123bn

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.