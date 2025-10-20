What We Are Reading Today: ‘On Truth in Politics’ by Michael Patrick Lynch

Do any of us really care about truth when it comes to politics? Should we? In a world of big lies, denialism, and conspiracy theories, democracies are experiencing two interlocked crises: a loss of confidence in democracy itself and the growing sense among many that politics is only about power—not truth.

In this book, Michael Patrick Lynch argues that truth not only can — but must — matter in politics. He shows why truth is an essential democratic value — a value we need to sustain our democratic way of life — and how it can be strengthened.