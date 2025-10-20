You are here

  • Home
  • London police to stop probing ‘non-crime hate incidents’

London police to stop probing ‘non-crime hate incidents’

London’s police commissioner Mark Rowley called for greater clarity on handling offensive social media posts after Graham Linehan, writer of “Father Ted” and the “IT Crowd” pictured, was detained after landing at Heathrow Airport in September over three posts on X. (AFP/File Photo)
London’s police commissioner Mark Rowley called for greater clarity on handling offensive social media posts after Graham Linehan, writer of “Father Ted” and the “IT Crowd” pictured, was detained after landing at Heathrow Airport in September over three posts on X. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5g4p7

Updated 20 October 2025
AFP
Follow

London police to stop probing ‘non-crime hate incidents’

London police to stop probing ‘non-crime hate incidents’
  • UK’s policing watchdog recommended authorities stop recording and investigating hate incidents that were not criminal offenses
  • Free speech has been the subject of fierce debate in Britain in recent months, with the government and police criticized for the arrests of hundreds of people who showed support for Palestine Action
Updated 20 October 2025
AFP
Follow

LONDON: London police said Monday they would stop investigating “non-crime hate incidents” after they were criticized for arresting a comedy writer over anti-transgender social media posts.

London’s police commissioner Mark Rowley called for greater clarity on handling offensive social media posts after Graham Linehan — writer of “Father Ted” and the “IT Crowd” — was detained after landing at Heathrow Airport in September over three posts on X.

At the time, the UK’s policing watchdog recommended authorities stop recording and investigating hate incidents that were not criminal offenses.

London’s Metropolitan police said in a statement that Rowley “has been clear he doesn’t believe officers should be policing toxic culture war debates, with current laws and rules on inciting violence online leaving them in an impossible position.”

“As a result, the Met will no longer investigate non-crime hate incidents,” the Met spokesperson said, adding that the move would provide “clearer direction for officers” and allow them to focus on criminal probes.

The police statement added that such incidents would still be recorded, and officers would continue to probe and arrest those who commit hate crimes.

Prosecutors also announced on Monday they would take “no further action” against Linehan, 57, in relation to the September arrest, in which he was accused of inciting violence via his social media posts.

After prosecutors announced their decision to not probe the case further, the Irish writer said he would try to “hold the police accountable” for what he described as an “attempt to silence and suppress gender critical voices.”

- ‘Rock and a hard place’ -

His arrest was slammed by hard-right politician Nigel Farage and Harry Potter author JK Rowling, with tech billionaire and X owner Elon Musk also wading into the debate to call Britain a “police state.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer also said police should focus on the “most serious issues,” with Rowley adding that from now on officers would only pursue social media posts “where there is a clear risk of harm or disorder.”

“Where there is ambiguity in terms of intent and harm, policing has been left between a rock and a hard place by successive governments who have given officers no choice but to record such incidents as crimes when they’re reported,” Rowley had said in September.

Linehan, who has been awarded an Emmy and several BAFTAs for his shows, appeared in court in September facing separate harassment charges over making “abusive and vindictive” posts against a transgender woman, which he denies.

Free speech has been the subject of fierce debate in Britain in recent months, with the government and police criticized for the arrests of hundreds of people who showed support for Palestine Action, which was proscribed this summer.

US politicians have been vocal about the issue, with Vice President JD Vance raising it with Starmer during a White House meeting in February.

Topics: UK social media free speech

Related

Starmer says UK protects free speech ‘jealously’ and ‘fiercely’
World

Starmer says UK protects free speech ‘jealously’ and ‘fiercely’

Woman found guilty in UK abortion free speech case monitored by US
World

Woman found guilty in UK abortion free speech case monitored by US

ASEAN to host Trump at summit as US and China seek to avert trade war escalation

Updated 2 sec ago
Follow

ASEAN to host Trump at summit as US and China seek to avert trade war escalation

ASEAN to host Trump at summit as US and China seek to avert trade war escalation
Updated 2 sec ago
KUALA LUMPUR: The bloc of Southeast Asian nations will host world leaders at a summit this weekend that will run alongside pivotal trade talks between the United States and China and serve as the first stop for US President Donald Trump’s swing through Asia. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations will press for trade multilateralism and deeper ties with new partners, while managing the fallout from Trump’s global tariff offensive at its annual meeting in Malaysia’s capital. Trump will be in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday to begin a five-day trip through Malaysia, Japan and South Korea, aimed at bolstering his diplomatic credentials, as US and Chinese officials work to avert a trade war escalation ahead of his planned meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping in South Korea next week.

WHO’S WHO AT ASEAN SUMMIT?
Leaders will gather on Sunday ahead of engagements with partners including Trump, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa and Japan’s newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
“This represents a new strategic direction for Malaysia and ASEAN in expanding diplomatic and trade ties with other regions, including Africa and Latin America,” Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the summit’s host, said on Wednesday.
ASEAN, which also includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, will formally welcome East Timor as its 11th member on Sunday. Commonly known as Timor-Leste, its accession to ASEAN is seen as a political win for one of the world’s poorest countries, though analysts say the economic benefits remain uncertain.

TRUMP TO WITNESS THAI-CAMBODIA CEASEFIRE DEAL
ASEAN’s regional outreach comes even as its unity remains tested by internal disputes. Border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia erupted into a deadly five-day conflict in July, killing dozens of people and temporarily displacing about 300,000 in their most intense fighting in recent history.
Malaysia helped secure an initial ceasefire on July 28, aided by decisive calls from Trump to the leaders of both countries.
Thai Defense Minister Natthaphon Narkphanit said this week the two countries have made “meaningful progress” on a broader ceasefire agreement, which will require both sides to remove all mines and heavy artillery from their borders. The deal is expected to be signed on Sunday in the presence of Trump, Malaysian officials said.

SPLIT OVER MYANMAR
ASEAN, however, remains split over how to end a deadly civil war in Myanmar sparked by a military coup in 2021.
Fighting has intensified despite repeated calls for de-escalation, with ASEAN making little progress in getting Myanmar’s military rulers to adhere to a peace plan it agreed to months after the coup.
ASEAN foreign ministers will discuss on Friday whether to send regional observers to Myanmar’s general election, Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said this week.
Critics have derided the election, set to begin in December, as a sham exercise to legitimize military rule.

US-CHINA TRADE TALKS, TARIFFS IN FOCUS
Trump is expected to be accompanied on his Asia trip by top US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Bessent and Greer plan to hold talks with Chinese officials in Malaysia to iron out issues ahead of the meeting between Trump and Xi, after Beijing expanded export curbs on rare earths. China said the talks with its vice premier He Lifeng will run until October 27.
Trump said he expected to reach agreements with Xi that could range from resumed soybean purchases by China to limits on nuclear weapons. Trump could also meet with Brazil’s Lula in Malaysia, sources have said, as Rio looks to lower hefty US tariffs on Brazilian goods.
Washington’s levies are expected to remain high on the ASEAN summit agenda, with Southeast Asian foreign and economic ministers due to hold a joint meeting for the first time in the bloc’s history on Saturday. The United States has imposed tariffs of between 10 percent and 40 percent on Southeast Asian imports, with the majority of ASEAN countries hit with a 19 percent rate.
The countries will seek to formalize trade deals with the United States with Trump present, Malaysian officials said. Malaysia also plans to host a gathering of leaders of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the world’s largest trading bloc, on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit.
The RCEP, which includes all ASEAN members as well as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, is touted by some analysts as a potential counter to US tariffs, but it is considered weaker than some other regional trade deals due to competing interests among its members.

Ivorian brothers dream of transforming cocoa industry

Ivorian brothers dream of transforming cocoa industry
Updated 5 min 38 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Ivorian brothers dream of transforming cocoa industry

Ivorian brothers dream of transforming cocoa industry
  • Fousseni and Alahassane Diakite, 33, opened a processing factory in August in their hometown of Divo, situated in a cocoa-dependent region some 200 kilometers from the economic capital Abidjan
  • The factory has a processing capacity of 36,000 tons annually, with a target of 80,000 tons
Updated 5 min 38 sec ago
AFP

ABIDJAN: In a factory in southern Ivory Coast, where machines hum to produce chocolate bars and spreads, twin brothers dream of becoming “giants of cocoa processing.”
Ivory Coast, which holds its presidential election this Saturday, is the world’s leading cocoa producer but only processes about 40 percent locally while the rest is exported.
Fousseni and Alahassane Diakite, 33, opened a processing factory in August in their hometown of Divo, situated in a cocoa-dependent region some 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the economic capital Abidjan, with hopes of closing the gap.
Stored in jute sacks, the beans are roasted to unleash their aroma, shelled, and then ground.
The factory has a processing capacity of 36,000 tons annually, with a target of 80,000 tons.
Comparatively, US giant Cargill, Switzerland’s Barry Callebaut, and Singapore’s Olam each process between 100,000 and 200,000 tons of cocoa annually in the west African nation.
The twins’ added value lies in “the quality of our products, our services,” and their story, they told AFP.
Sons of a producer, “we are the pure products of Ivorian cocoa,” said Fousseni, asserting that they are now realizing their “dream.”
“We were sure that what we were going to do was not just for us, but also to inspire other generations,” he said.
A few years after earning their high school diplomas, they created a union of cooperatives bringing together over 4,000 producers.
They then founded their first company to create products for the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries, such as cocoa butter, from the inedible parts of a cocoa pod.
Later, a second company was launched to process cocoa for food products.
Alahassane earned a business degree in Abidjan and has now pursued training at the HEC Paris business school.
Fousseni, meanwhile, has taken up practical training in agroforestry and agronomy.
“We complement each other,” Alahassane said.
While their cosmetic materials are exported “where there is demand,” he said, their chocolate for consumption is sold in Ivory Coast at competitive prices.
In stores, most chocolate bars, often European brands, cost between 2,500 and 4,000 CFA francs ($4 to $7), while the brothers’ bar costs 1,200 francs ($2).
Their small jar of spread is sold at the unbeatable price of 100 francs.
At a time of growing demand for ethical products, “all our productions are traceable,” assured Alahassane, while his brother specified that the factory’s machines run on renewable energy.

- Creating jobs -

Cocoa accounts for five million jobs in Ivory Coast, or one-sixth of the population.
The government-set price of cocoa paid to growers is at a record level of 2,800 CFA francs per kilo.
A few kilometers from Divo, in a shaded plantation carpeted with cocoa tree leaves, Kanga Prudence N’Guessan was cutting yellow pods with a machete.
“Our wish... is not to send our cocoa outside our country... when processing is done there, it becomes two or three times more expensive,” he said.
At another plantation, 49-year-old grower Harouna Ouattara agreed, saying, “local processing is insufficient.”
“The first obstacle to cocoa processing is the issue of financing,” explained Fousseni.
Their factory cost nearly 50 million euros ($58 million), the brothers noted, without specifying the source of the funds.
The second obstacle has been the lack of qualified labor.
Still, the brothers said their factory has created 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, primarily for locals.
Technical jobs are held by young people trained in major cities.
Salimata Ouattara, a 35-year-old chemist, studied in the southern port city of San Pedro.
In her white coat, between analyzes, she said she wants to “help the youth here who don’t have much knowledge about industrialization.”

Related

Youth anger in Ivory Coast as the 83-year-old president seeks a fourth term
World

Youth anger in Ivory Coast as the 83-year-old president seeks a fourth term

Ivory Coast tightens protest ban ahead of presidential vote
World

Ivory Coast tightens protest ban ahead of presidential vote

Top Nigerian environmentalist sees little coming out of COP30

Top Nigerian environmentalist sees little coming out of COP30
Updated 35 min 5 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Top Nigerian environmentalist sees little coming out of COP30

Top Nigerian environmentalist sees little coming out of COP30
  • Since the 1950s, when crude was first discovered in southern Nigeria, between nine and 13 million barrels of oil have been spilled into the Delta, according to an independent group of experts who conducted a study in 2006
  • Between 2006 and last year, the Nigerian National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency reported over 130 million liters of crude oil spilled in what Bassey describes as the “sacrifice zone”
Updated 35 min 5 sec ago
AFP

LAGOS: Nnimmo Bassey, a prominent figure in the decades-long environmental struggles in Africa’s largest oil-producing country, will next month attend yet another UN climate summit, this time in Brazil.
“Unfortunately!” smiles the Nigerian 67-year-old, who harbors little hope for the outcomes of this “ritual” in which states participate “while knowing that nothing serious will come of it.”
Bassey, a longtime environmentalist, will only attend meetings among environmental activists on the sidelines of the official COP30 talks.
“For us as activists, the COP provides spaces for solidarity, for meeting other people, sharing ideas, and organizing in a different way,” he told AFP in an interview in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos.
Yet he is hopeful that one day “the outside space may become the real decision-making space, while the politicians become the observers.”
Oil pollution that has ravaged the Niger Delta for decades is a textbook example of environmental struggles against extractivism and fossil fuels.
Since the 1950s, when crude was first discovered in southern Nigeria, between nine and 13 million barrels of oil have been spilled into the Delta, according to an independent group of experts who conducted a study in 2006.
Between 2006 and last year, the Nigerian National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency reported over 130 million liters of crude oil spilled in what Bassey describes as the “sacrifice zone.”
That is not enough to deter Nigerian authorities, who want to increase national production. The government early this month announced that the number of active drilling rigs rose from 31 to 50 between January and July.
“I believe that oil should be kept in the ground, that nobody should extract not even one drop of oil,” said Bassey.

- ‘Young people rising up’ -

Africa’s most populous country is vulnerable to climate change, even though the continent as a whole only contributes about four percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the World Meteorological Organization.
“Every region has peculiar environmental issues,” said Bassey, who won the 2012 Rafto Prize, a Norwegian award given to human rights defenders.
He lamented “increased desertification” in Nigeria’s north; “gully erosion” in the south, “deforestation” and an “environmental crisis from illegal mining” across the country.
“Everything is really horrible.”
“The seeds for the degradation that we’re seeing today, especially in the oil fields and the mining fields, were sown even while I was a child,” said Bassey, who was born the same year Nigeria exported its first crude oil, marking the start of “a continuum of disaster upon disaster.”
Bassey grew up in a small village in southeastern Nigeria, in a family of farmers and traders. His childhood was marked by the “horrors” of the civil war, commonly called the Biafra War, which ravaged the region between 1967 and 1970 and claimed at least one million civilian lives.
An architect by training, the writer and poet first became involved in defending human rights and opposing the country’s military authorities before working hand-in-hand with Ken Saro-Wiwa, a “martyr for environmental justice” who was executed by hanging by Sani Abacha’s military regime in 1995 for his fight against the abuses of oil companies in the Delta.
After more than three decades of activism, the demands remain the same: hold governments and the polluting companies “responsible,” restore the environment and pay reparations to affected people.
With his nearly 30-year-old foundation, Health of Mother Earth, Bassey is backing a lawsuit filed by a traditional monarch against the British oil giant Shell, demanding $2 billion in damages.
King Bubaraye Dakolo is also seeking to stop Shell from divesting from its Nigerian assets without fixing decades of pollution.
Oil companies always deny allegations of pollution, arguing that oil spills were caused by sabotage by local criminals.
Despite believing the situation worsens by the day, Bassey maintains there is still hope, thanks to a new crop of budding young activists.
“There’s a big groundswell of people who are rising up... young people rising up,” he said.
“I’m really very inspired. That’s positive.”

Topics: COP30 Nigeria

Related

Tunisian city on general strike over factory pollution
Middle-East

Tunisian city on general strike over factory pollution

Lahore ranks world’s No. 2 for air pollution as city braces for Diwali smog
Pakistan

Lahore ranks world’s No. 2 for air pollution as city braces for Diwali smog

India trials Delhi cloud seeding to combat deadly smog

India trials Delhi cloud seeding to combat deadly smog
Updated 41 min 54 sec ago
AFP
Follow

India trials Delhi cloud seeding to combat deadly smog

India trials Delhi cloud seeding to combat deadly smog
  • Cloud seeding is the practice of using aeroplanes to fire salt or other chemicals into clouds to induce rain
  • New Delhi, its sprawling metropolitan region of 30 million regularly rank among world’s most polluted capitals
Updated 41 min 54 sec ago
AFP

NEW DELHI: India trialled cloud seeding over its smog-filled capital for the first time, spraying a chemical from an aeroplane to encourage rain and wash deadly particles out of the air.

Cloud seeding is the practice of using aeroplanes to fire salt or other chemicals into clouds to induce rain.

New Delhi city authorities, working with the government’s Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, launched a test run on Thursday afternoon using a Cessna light aeroplane over the city’s northern Burari area.

“A trial seeding flight was done... in which cloud seeding flares were fired,” Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in a statement late Thursday.

“This flight was the proving flight for checking the capabilities for cloud seeding, the readiness and endurance of the aircraft, the capability assessment of the cloud seeding fitments and flares, and coordination among all involved agencies.”

It comes ahead of a planned rollout of the scheme.

Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that “if conditions remain favorable, Delhi will experience its first artificial rain on October 29.”

It was not immediately clear what chemical was used in the test to encourage the rain.

New Delhi and its sprawling metropolitan region of 30 million people are regularly ranked among the world’s most polluted capitals, with acrid smog blanketing the skyline each winter.

Cooler air traps pollutants close to the ground, creating a deadly mix of emissions from crop burning, factories and heavy traffic.

Levels of PM2.5 — cancer-causing microparticles small enough to enter the bloodstream — at times rise to as much as 60 times UN daily health limits.

Pollution rose this week after days of fireworks launched to mark Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, shooting PM2.5 levels to more than 56 times the limit.

That came after the Supreme Court this month eased a blanket ban on fireworks to allow the use of the less-polluting “green” crackers — developed to reduce particulate emission.

At dawn on Thursday, PM 2.5 levels were 154 micrograms per cubic meter in parts of New Delhi, according to monitoring organization IQAir, just more than 10 times World Health Organization limits.

A study found in September that the noxious air is even turning Delhi’s iconic 17th-century Red Fort black.

Scientists warned that the UNESCO World Heritage Site is being steadily disfigured by a black crust, according to a study published in the Heritage journal by a joint team of Indian and Italian researchers.

Invented in the 1940s, countries have been seeding clouds for decades to alleviate drought, fight forest fires and even to disperse fog at airports.

China used it in 2008 to try to stop rain from falling on Beijing’s Olympic stadium.

But research on the effects of cloud seeding on neighboring regions is mixed — and some evidence suggests it does not work very well even in the target area.

Topics: smog India Pakistan Air pollution

Europe must nurse itself after US aid cuts: WHO director

Europe must nurse itself after US aid cuts: WHO director
Updated 41 min 13 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Europe must nurse itself after US aid cuts: WHO director

Europe must nurse itself after US aid cuts: WHO director
  • Since taking office in January, US President Donald Trump has slashed US international aid and effectively dismantled USAID, the world’s largest humanitarian aid agency
  • Kluge said the WHO was experiencing an “existential” crisis with countries such as Britain, France and Germany, in addition to the United States, contributing significantly less
Updated 41 min 13 sec ago
AFP

COPENHAGEN: Drastic aid cuts, notably by the United States, have made it vital for Europe to better manage health resources, the director of WHO Europe told AFP.
“We have a huge challenge, because the majority of our programs were funded by USAID and the US,” Hans Kluge of the World Health Organization Europe told AFP in an interview days before a meeting of the 53 countries of the WHO European region.
Since taking office in January, US President Donald Trump has slashed US international aid and effectively dismantled USAID, the world’s largest humanitarian aid agency.
Kluge said the WHO was experiencing an “existential” crisis with countries such as Britain, France and Germany, in addition to the United States, contributing significantly less.
Despite a 20-percent budget cut, WHO Europe wants to boost its role within domestic European health administrations.
“The WHO Europe of the future... is healthier, stronger, trusted, evidence-based, and politically neutral,” he said.
Kluge’s plan is based on restructuring the organization and prioritising its missions.

- Mental health crisis -

Kluge said WHO Europe needed a “dual track” approach needing to manage “manage a current crisis — (it) can be war, flooding” while keeping “core public health programs operational.”
“This is the biggest lesson learned from (the) Covid-19” pandemic, he said.
In Ukraine, for example, Europe is focusing its efforts on defense and “not enough on health.”
Europe must also tackle its mental health problem, aggravated by war, loneliness, anxiety and the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, he said.
“That’s one of the big things, the hottest issues,” he said, stressing the need to build up “citizen resilience.”
One European in six and one child in five will experience mental health problems at some point in their life, according to the WHO.
Kluge said his organization also needed to address worrying regional trends including youth addiction, a lack of online protection, the climate crisis and non-infectious diseases.
“We can channel our few resources in those directions,” he insisted.
Vaccinations are also crucial, he said, pointing out that in 2023, there were 366,000 children who had never received any kind of vaccine. In 2024, that number had risen to 440,000.
Mainly reasons such as the need to travel for vaccinations, costs and a lack of qualified health personnel led to this, he said, adding that medical misinformation was rampant as well.
Vaccination is “the most cost-effective public health tool which we have. So, we cannot afford to lose it.”
Prevention was also key to ensuring Europeans’ health, Kluge stressed.
“You put one euro in prevention, you get seven euros out of it,” said the 56-year-old doctor.
“It is time that Europe should take care of Europe.”

Topics: World Health Organization (WHO) Europe US Trump

Related

Gaza health ‘catastrophe’ will last for ‘generations’: WHO chief
Middle-East

Gaza health ‘catastrophe’ will last for ‘generations’: WHO chief

No reduction in Gaza hunger since truce: WHO
Middle-East

No reduction in Gaza hunger since truce: WHO

Latest updates

ASEAN to host Trump at summit as US and China seek to avert trade war escalation

ASEAN to host Trump at summit as US and China seek to avert trade war escalation

Al-Buraikan strike enough to beat Al-Najma and take Ahli to fourth

Al-Buraikan strike enough to beat Al-Najma and take Ahli to fourth

Incoming: Big-screen winter wonders 

Incoming: Big-screen winter wonders 

Ivorian brothers dream of transforming cocoa industry

Ivorian brothers dream of transforming cocoa industry

Scenery, sound, and salt in Krakow 

Scenery, sound, and salt in Krakow 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.