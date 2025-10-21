You are here

  • Home
  • 9 dead as Yemen repels deadly Al-Qaeda attack

9 dead as Yemen repels deadly Al-Qaeda attack

9 dead as Yemen repels deadly Al-Qaeda attack
Yemeni soldiers man a checkpoint in Al-Mahfad in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zhdkt

Updated 21 October 2025
AFP
Follow

9 dead as Yemen repels deadly Al-Qaeda attack

9 dead as Yemen repels deadly Al-Qaeda attack
  • Our forces managed to foil a large-scale terrorist attack launched this morning by members of the Al-Qaeda, says Nasr Atef Al-Machouchi, commander of the targeted brigade
Updated 21 October 2025
AFP
Follow

DUBAI: Forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government said on Tuesday they had repelled an attack by Al-Qaeda in the country’s south that left nine people dead on both sides.
“Our forces managed to foil a large-scale terrorist attack launched this morning by members of the Al-Qaeda terrorist organization against the headquarters of the government complex... in Abyan province,” Nasr Atef Al-Machouchi, commander of the targeted brigade, said in a press release.
He said the attackers detonated two car bombs, before infiltrating the compound where they were confronted.
“Five suicide bombers wearing explosive belts” were killed along with four soldiers, he added.
A medical source in Abyan confirmed the deaths of the four soldiers to AFP and reported 15 people wounded.
Yemen’s internationally recognized government established itself in the southern city of Aden after Iran-backed Houthi rebels drove them out of the capital Sanaa in 2014.
Washington once regarded the group, known as Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), as the militant network’s most dangerous branch.
Born in 2009 from the merger of Al-Qaeda’s Yemeni and Saudi factions, AQAP grew and developed in the chaos of Yemen’s war, which for over a decade has pitted the Iran-backed Houthi rebels against a Saudi-led coalition backing the government.
But attacks by the jihadist group, both against government forces and rebels, have decreased in recent years.

Topics: Yemen Al-Qaeda Nasr Atef Al-Machouchi Yemeni soldiers

Related

Houthis release 5 Yemeni UN staffers in Sanaa after weekend detention at offices
Middle-East

Houthis release 5 Yemeni UN staffers in Sanaa after weekend detention at offices

Fire aboard a gas tanker off the coast of Yemen kills two mariners
Middle-East

Fire aboard a gas tanker off the coast of Yemen kills two mariners

US pushes plan to disarm Hamas and rebuild Gaza

US pushes plan to disarm Hamas and rebuild Gaza
Updated 2 sec ago
AFP
Follow

US pushes plan to disarm Hamas and rebuild Gaza

US pushes plan to disarm Hamas and rebuild Gaza
  • JD Vance warned of building a peaceful future for Gaza, as Washington sought to reassure Israel over the next steps in its ambitious ceasefire deal
Updated 2 sec ago
AFP
JERUSALEM: US Vice President JD Vance warned Wednesday of the tough task ahead in disarming Hamas and building a peaceful future for Gaza, as Washington sought to reassure its ally Israel over the next steps in its ambitious ceasefire deal.
Vance met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the second day of a trip to Israel, part of a diplomatic blitz in support of the US-brokered plan to end the fighting, recover hostages and, eventually, rebuild the devastated Palestinian territory.
“We have a very, very tough task ahead of us, which is to disarm Hamas but rebuild Gaza, to make life better for the people of Gaza, but also to ensure that Hamas is no longer a threat to our friends in Israel,” Vance said.
Vance had kicked off the three-day visit on Tuesday by opening the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in southwest Israel, where US and allied troops will work with Israeli forces to monitor the truce and to oversee aid to Gaza.
Turkish troops?
“A lot of our Israeli friends working together with a lot of Americans to actually mediate this entire ceasefire process, to get some of the critical infrastructure off the ground, ” Vance said, after talks with Netanyahu in Jerusalem.
Vance cited an “international security force” as one of the bodies that would have to be set up. Under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, this military mission would keep the peace in Gaza as Israel withdraws.
Several US allies are considering joining the force, but no American troops would be on the ground inside Gaza, instead coordinating from the CMCC in Kiryat Gat, Israel.
Reports that Israel’s outspoken critic and regional rival Turkiye could provide troops have rattled Israeli opinion.
Netanyahu said decisions on the new security force would be made in discussion with the United States, but on Turkiye’s role he said: “I have very strong opinions about that. You want to guess what they are?“
’Great optimism’
Despite an eruption of violence on Sunday, when two soldiers were killed and Israel responded with a deadly wave of air strikes, Vance expressed “great optimism” that the ceasefire would hold and the plan to end the war proceed.
Netanyahu and his wife Sara welcomed Vance and the US Second Lady Usha Vance to his office and the couples sat down for breakfast, followed by a working meeting and a televised news conference.
The Israeli leader, who has been criticized by some domestic opponents for accepting the US-backed ceasefire before Hamas was fully destroyed and before all the remains of deceased hostages are returned, defended the deal.
“We’ve been able to do two things. Put the knife up to Hamas’s throat. That was the military effort guided by Israel,” he said, thanking Trump for his diplomatic efforts in the broader Middle East, smoothing relations with Israel’s neighbors.
“And the other effort was to isolate Hamas and the Arab and Muslim world, which I think the president did brilliantly with his team. So those two things produced the hostages,” Netanyahu said.
Vance also championed the Gaza deal’s role as a “critical piece in unlocking the Abraham Accords” — a Trump administration plan to build relations between Israel and its former foes in the Arab world.
’Very, very fragile’
Israel responded to its soldiers’ deaths on Sunday with an intense wave of bombings that the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry said killed 45 Palestinians. Hamas denies any role in the killings.
Despite the violence, Hamas has continued to hand over the remains of deceased hostages in small numbers as part of the ceasefire deal, and Palestinians have welcomed the truce, their cities lying in ruins.
Displaced civilian Imran Skeik, 34, living in a tent in Al-Saraya Square in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City, told AFP: “The situation is much better — the war has stopped, and there are no sounds of bombs and shelling like before.
“We hope the ceasefire continues and that Israel and Hamas both stick to it. We’ve started to get some rest, but there are still many problems. Will we have to stay in tents — another kind of suffering?“
Hostage remains
The Israeli military said Wednesday the remains of two more hostages returned the day before had been identified as Aryeh Zalmanovich and Master Sergeant Tamir Adar.
Zalmanovich, 85 at the time of his death, was abducted from his home in kibbutz Nir Oz and killed in captivity on November 17, 2023, the military said.
The soldier Adar, 38 when he died, was killed while fighting to defend Nir Oz on October 7, 2023, and his body was taken captive, it said.
The militants have now released 15 of the 28 hostage bodies pledged to be returned under the deal, but Hamas has said the search is hampered by the level of destruction in the territory.
The war, triggered by Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, has killed at least 68,229 people in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, figures the UN considers credible.
Hamas’s 2023 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,221 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Emaar founder Alabbar not inclined to take on Gaza rebuild work

Emaar founder Alabbar not inclined to take on Gaza rebuild work
Updated 6 min 45 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Emaar founder Alabbar not inclined to take on Gaza rebuild work

Emaar founder Alabbar not inclined to take on Gaza rebuild work
  • Mohammed Alabbar says rebuilding should be done by those responsible for the destruction
Updated 6 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

ABU DHABI: Dubai real estate developer Emaar has not been approached for any post-war Gaza reconstruction work and would not be inclined to do any, said its founder and chairman Mohammed Alabbar.
While US President Donald Trump has envisaged the creation of a new Riviera in Gaza, Alabbar said on Wednesday rebuilding should be done by those responsible for the destruction. “It’s my philosophy ... that everybody should clean up his garbage,” he told the Reuters NEXT Gulf Summit in Abu Dhabi.
“I’m very focused on making money for my shareholders,” he added.
Emaar, a building block of Dubai’s expansion into a global economic player in recent decades and developer of the world’s tallest building, is involved in projects worldwide.
Its Marassi Red Sea tourism development in Egypt alongside Saudi and local investors will involve investment of $17 billion, Alabbar said.
Emaar is also looking at possible new projects in India and China. “Their evolution of economic development in India is quite good. China is also, you know, still suffering with their housing problem but you know they’ll come up with it,” he said.
Meanwhile, the US housing shortage is “a disaster” that should be a focus for Trump, he said, urging states and major companies to work together on the problem.
“You can talk about autonomous cars, investment in, you know, data centers. Thank you so much. We want to have a house,” Alabbar added.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Emaar Mohamed Alabbar

Related

Update UN says states willing to fund Gaza’s $70 billion rebuild
Middle-East

UN says states willing to fund Gaza’s $70 billion rebuild

Palestinian PM pitches $65 billion five-year plan to rebuild Gaza video
Middle-East

Palestinian PM pitches $65 billion five-year plan to rebuild Gaza

Nearly a year after truce, women in south Lebanon say war never ended

Nearly a year after truce, women in south Lebanon say war never ended
Updated 7 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Nearly a year after truce, women in south Lebanon say war never ended

Nearly a year after truce, women in south Lebanon say war never ended
  • While rockets are no longer launched from Lebanon, Israel has kept up strikes and troops occupying hilltops in Lebanon still flatten homes, according to residents, Lebanese officials and rights organizations
  • Hezbollah denies that it is seeking to reconstitute its military force in south Lebanon and says Israel is striking the area to deliberately keep civilians from ever returning home
Updated 7 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

TYRE: Nearly a year after a truce was meant to bring calm to Lebanon’s border with Israel, tens of thousands of people have not yet returned to ruined towns in the south, kept away by deadly Israeli strikes and slim prospects of rebuilding.
Among them, 50-year-old farmer Zeinab Mehdi, who fled her home in the border town of Naqoura last year when the war between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah intensified, joining more than a million people fleeing the south’s hilly villages.
Mehdi, like many of those who left, placed her hopes in a US-brokered ceasefire agreed on November 26, 2024 that ordered hostilities to stop “to enable civilians on both sides of (the border) to return safely to their lands and homes.”

TRUCE DID NOT END ISRAELI STRIKES
But while rockets are no longer launched from Lebanon, Israel has kept up strikes and troops occupying hilltops in Lebanon still flatten homes, according to residents, Lebanese officials and rights organizations.
Israel says its post-truce strikes target Hezbollah’s efforts to re-establish military posts or train new fighters, accusing the group last week of hiding “terrorist activity under civilian disguise in Lebanon.” Israel said in February that it needed to keep forces in Lebanon “to defend Israeli citizens” before territory is fully handed over to Lebanese troops.
Hezbollah denies that it is seeking to reconstitute its military force in south Lebanon and says Israel is striking the area to deliberately keep civilians from ever returning home.
“Whatever house was still standing or land was still in good shape, they razed,” said Mehdi, who now works on a farming project funded by the UN Women’s agency in the coastal city of Tyre. “They pulled water pumps out from the ground and destroyed them. All the irrigation I had in the ground is broken. I have nothing.”
IMAGES SHOW POST-TRUCE DESTRUCTION
Mona Yacoubian, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, described the pace of strikes as Lebanon’s “new normal.” Observers have worried that it offers a preview of how this month’s fragile ceasefire in Gaza could play out: steady strikes without full-blown war.
On October 11, Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon hit construction yards approximately 40 km (25 miles) from the border, destroying more than 300 vehicles including bulldozers and excavators.
The Israeli military said it had struck “engineering machinery used to re-establish terrorist infrastructure.” Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun said it hit civilian facilities.
Public Works Studio, a Lebanese research organization, said there had been dozens of deadly attacks on people attempting to return home and using excavators to clear the rubble of their homes or filling water tanks on their rooftops.
Reuters reviewed satellite imagery of Naqoura provided by Planet Labs showing the town on January 19, approximately two months after the ceasefire came into force, and on September 14.
Reuters counted at least two dozen structures in Naqoura in the January image that appeared to have been destroyed by September, when the image showed grayish-white marks where the structures once stood. Given the buildings were intact in January, this indicated the buildings were destroyed in strikes, rather than in rebuilding efforts.
Asked about the images showing destruction in Naqoura and in another village, Houla, the Israeli military said it conducted precise operations against Hezbollah.
“The two mentioned villages contained numerous terrorist infrastructures belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization — located inside civilian buildings, underground, and within dense agricultural terrain,” the military said in a statement to Reuters.
’STILL LIVING IN A WAR’
More than 64,000 people remain displaced in Lebanon, including nearly 1,000 who fled areas this month where Israel carried out strikes, the International Organization for Migration says.
Some still live in schools in Tyre.
Mounifa Aidibeh, 47, transformed her catering business into a community kitchen when Israel sharply escalated its strikes on September 23, 2024, aiming to break Hezbollah and beginning what Lebanese call the “66-day war.”
Aidibeh’s Mhanna community kitchen, also supported by the UN Women’s agency, uses the harvest from Mehdi’s farming to make 1,350 meals daily for the displaced in the schools.
“We thought when the 66-day war is done, we’d of course stop. We didn’t expect people wouldn’t go back to their homes,” Aidibeh said as cooks, also displaced, tended to vats of simmering onions.
Persistent displacement is just one sign hostilities never concluded. Aidibeh pointed to a recent strike in the town of Bint Jbeil that killed children, Israel’s warnings to stay away from southern villages and the daily buzz of Israeli drones overhead.
“The war never ended for it to come back – we’re still living in a war,” she said. “The war will end when Israel leaves Lebanon. When it totally leaves Lebanon. When there’s no drone in the sky, when (Israel) doesn’t hit a house every day.”
Israel said in August that it would be willing to reduce its troop presence in Lebanon if the Lebanese army takes steps to disarm Hezbollah.

STILL NO MAJOR RECONSTRUCTION
The World Bank estimates Lebanon needs $11 billion to rebuild homes and infrastructure destroyed in the war. But major reconstruction efforts have yet to begin, with some countries conditioning recovery funds on progress to disarm Hezbollah.
Bidaya Sleiman, 41, was elected to Houla’s municipal council this year but cannot live in the border town since an Israeli strike destroyed her home last year.
She visits weekly to support the township’s modest efforts to revive public services.
“Through meeting up with people and listening to their complaints, I say the war is still ongoing and the pain of war is continuing,” she told Reuters.
Israeli strikes hit Houla this month, and satellite imagery from Planet Labs dated September 24 showed widespread new damage in the town compared to a February image. With winter approaching, Sleiman said needs for shelter will grow — but first, residents want attacks to stop.
“The first thing people want is security. Because whatever we can offer these people, or whatever the state or authorities offer in compensation – if there’s no security then there’s something missing,” she said.

Topics: Lebanon Israel

Related

Lebanon Christian leader says Hezbollah must disarm ‘as soon as possible’ video
Middle-East

Lebanon Christian leader says Hezbollah must disarm ‘as soon as possible’

Israel still fires on Lebanon almost a year after a ceasefire. Some predict the same for Gaza video
Middle-East

Israel still fires on Lebanon almost a year after a ceasefire. Some predict the same for Gaza

US Vice President Vance says ‘tough task’ ahead in disarming Hamas

US Vice President Vance says ‘tough task’ ahead in disarming Hamas
Updated 38 min 7 sec ago
AFP
Follow

US Vice President Vance says ‘tough task’ ahead in disarming Hamas

US Vice President Vance says ‘tough task’ ahead in disarming Hamas
  • US leader: Gaza deal could also pave the way for broader alliances for Israel in the Middle East
Updated 38 min 7 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: US Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday cautioned there were challenges ahead both in terms of disarming Hamas and rebuilding Gaza as part of a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant movement.

“We have a very, very tough task ahead of us, which is to disarm Hamas but rebuild Gaza, to make life better for the people of Gaza, but also to ensure that Hamas is no longer a threat to our friends in Israel,” Vance said during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

Vance is in Israel to shore up support for the ceasefire and post-war reconstruction plans brokered by US President Donald Trump.

During a press conference on Tuesday in Kiryat Gat, a city in southern Israel where a US-led mission is monitoring the Gaza ceasefire, Vance expressed “great optimism” that the truce would hold.

He said Washington would not set a deadline for Hamas to disarm under the deal, despite concerns in Israel that the group has seized on the halt in fighting to reassert itself in Gaza.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu said ideas for “the day after” had been discussed.

“We’re just creating an unbelievable day after with a completely new vision of how to have the civil government, how to have the security there, who could provide that security there.”

“It’s not going to be easy, but I think it’s possible... we’re really creating a peace plan and an infrastructure here where nothing existed even a week and a day ago,” he said.

“That’s going to require a lot of work. It requires a lot of ingenuity.”

Vance said that the Gaza deal could also pave the way for broader alliances for Israel in the Middle East.

“I think this Gaza deal is a critical piece of unlocking the Abraham Accords,” Vance said, referring to the series of normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab countries in 2020.

“But what it could allow is an alliance structure in the Middle East that perseveres, that endures, and that allows the good people in this region, the world, to step up and take ownership of their own backyard.”

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Israel US JD Vance

Related

Israel identifies two more hostages’ bodies as Vance prepares to meet Netanyahu
Middle-East

Israel identifies two more hostages’ bodies as Vance prepares to meet Netanyahu

Vance says Israel hostages could be freed ‘any moment,’ vows continued US pressure video
World

Vance says Israel hostages could be freed ‘any moment,’ vows continued US pressure

UAE’s Gargash calls for new approach to ending Middle East conflict

UAE’s Gargash calls for new approach to ending Middle East conflict
Updated 53 min 28 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

UAE’s Gargash calls for new approach to ending Middle East conflict

UAE’s Gargash calls for new approach to ending Middle East conflict
  • Abu Dhabi, a major oil producer, punches above its weight diplomatically in the region and beyond and has gained vast influence by strategically investing everywhere from the West to Africa
Updated 53 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

ABU DHABI: Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the United Arab Emirates president, called on Wednesday for compromise to end the Middle East conflict by providing security for Israel and a viable state for Palestinians.
The Gaza ceasefire that came into force earlier this month presents an important opening but the approach to one of the world’s most complex and intractable conflicts needs to change, Gargash said in an interview at the Reuters NEXT Gulf Summit in Abu Dhabi.
“This is definitely a moment of opportunity. I think the first thing to say, we see opportunity because we have a chance today to change course,” he said.
The UAE, a wealthy Gulf Arab state, is seen as a vital player in efforts to rebuild Gaza after two years of war — following the deadly attack on southern Israel by militant group Hamas — that killed tens of thousands of people and demolished the Palestinian enclave, creating widespread hunger and a humanitarian disaster.
“Some policies are no longer valid and should not be reincarnated, the maximalist views on the Palestinian issue are no longer valid, we have to address the issue that we have two contending nationalisms fighting on one piece of land and that land has to be divided,” Gargash said.
“Are we going to continue with this sort of maximalist views on how to address the Palestinian issue, for example, by the Israeli right, which has to understand that this is not going to go away,” added Gargash, who served as the UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs from 2008 to 2021.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who leads the most far-right government in Israel’s history, has rejected the idea of a Palestinian state.

UAE’S INFLUENTIAL ROLE IN THE REGION
Abu Dhabi, a major oil producer, punches above its weight diplomatically in the region and beyond and has gained vast influence by strategically investing everywhere from the West to Africa.
The UAE was the most prominent of the Arab states to sign US-brokered normalization deals with Israel in 2020 known as the Abraham Accords.
UAE Minister of State Lana Nusseibeh said during a panel at the Reuters NEXT Gulf Summit that the UAE normalized relations with Israel to foster tolerance and change mindsets in the region.
“We partnered with the Arab region, with the United States and with Israel using the Abraham Accords to help achieve this ceasefire in Gaza that was so desperately needed,” said Nusseibeh.
Gargash reiterated that Israeli annexation in the occupied West Bank would constitute a “red line” for the UAE.
Asked if that red line could lead to the end of the Abraham Accords, which US President Donald Trump wants to expand to include other Arab states to stabilize the Middle East and promote economic growth, Gargash said the focus now should be on making Trump’s plan to end the Gaza war work.
As Gaza faces a shaky ceasefire, highly sensitive questions remain for the next phase of the truce in the US plan, such as widespread calls for Hamas to disarm and for the group not to play any future role in governing the enclave.
The UAE sees Islamist groups such as Hamas as an existential threat, a position that often influences its foreign policy.
“We’ve had 30 years of the trajectory of political Islam, and political Islam was the main combatant here in the two years of war,” Gargash said, adding that political Islam could now be waning.
The West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, Hamas’ rival, expects to play a significant role in post-war Gaza even though Trump’s plan sidelines it for now, and it is banking on Arab support to secure its position despite Israeli objections, Palestinian officials say.
Asked about the PA, Gargash noted that it has stated that it is willing to reform, but he added that changes such as financial transparency were needed.

Topics: UAE

Related

United Arab Emirates cuts red tape to attract digital businesses photos
Middle-East

United Arab Emirates cuts red tape to attract digital businesses

Saudi tech delegation showcases innovation at GITEX in Dubai
Business & Economy

Saudi tech delegation showcases innovation at GITEX in Dubai

Latest updates

Thai minister resigns after alleged scam center links

Thai minister resigns after alleged scam center links

This seat taken? Thieves busted for stealing over 1,000 restaurant chairs in Spain

This seat taken? Thieves busted for stealing over 1,000 restaurant chairs in Spain

Arab states see 53% rise in investments, reaching $123bn

Arab states see 53% rise in investments, reaching $123bn

US pushes plan to disarm Hamas and rebuild Gaza

US pushes plan to disarm Hamas and rebuild Gaza

Most Americans support US recognition of Palestinian state, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows

Most Americans support US recognition of Palestinian state, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.