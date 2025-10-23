You are here

Saudi Arabia to host 100 startups in Entrepreneurship World Cup finals

Saudi Arabia to host 100 startups in Entrepreneurship World Cup finals
The EWC is recognized as the largest global competition for entrepreneurs. File/Monsha’at
Updated 23 October 2025
Miguel Hadchity
Updated 23 October 2025
Miguel Hadchity
RIYADH: Some 100 startups from 46 countries have officially qualified for the finals of the Entrepreneurship World Cup 2025, set to be held in the Saudi capital as a centerpiece of the Biban 2025 forum.

Scheduled for Nov. 5-8 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Centre, the EWC finals are organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority under the theme “A Global Destination for Opportunity.”

Hosting the finals of the EWC as part of Biban 2025 underscores Saudi Arabia’s role in supporting global innovation and entrepreneurship, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

It reflects the Kingdom’s advanced position in attracting international startups, investments, and pioneering ideas, aligning with the economic diversification and sustainability goals outlined in its Vision 2030 blueprint.

The EWC is recognized as the largest global competition for entrepreneurs. This year’s edition is being held by Monsha’at in collaboration with the Global Entrepreneurship Network and the Misk Foundation. 

Participants will compete for a share of a prize pool exceeding $1.5 million in an event that gathers a global elite of entrepreneurs, investors, and experts, highlighting the Kingdom’s growing stature as a global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation, SPA reported.

The competition attracted an overwhelming response during its registration phase, with over 10,300 applications received from more than 169 countries. 

The submitted projects underwent multiple rigorous evaluation and judging processes starting last May. From this pool, 250 projects advanced to a virtual training camp, held in partnership with Spain's Esade Ramon Llull University, where the top 100 finalists were ultimately selected to compete for the title.

Among the countries with the strongest representation in the finals are Saudi Arabia, the US, and the UK.

The qualifying startups span a wide array of vital and forward-looking sectors, including communications, health, and space.

The EWC plays a crucial role in empowering entrepreneurs worldwide by providing a platform to present their ideas directly to investors and venture capital funds. 

Finalists also benefit from specialized training, mentorship, and networking programs designed to enhance their competitive edge and help transform their ideas into scalable projects with global potential.

Updated 29 October 2025
Abdullah Al-Basili Abdulrahman Al-Thumairi Abdullah Al-Ruqi  Al-Eqtisadiah 

RIYADH: The Saudi Local Content and Government Procurement Authority plans to expand its mandatory list of national products to 2,000 items next year, up from about 1,500 currently, according to its CEO Abdulrahman Al-Samari. 

Speaking to Al-Eqtisadiah, Al-Samari said the expansion will focus on key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food, and machinery, and depends on the growth of local industrial capabilities and their ability to meet government demand. 

Established in 2019, the authority aims to raise local content in government procurement and projects from about 30 percent to nearly 50 percent, while expanding the number of products on the mandatory list from just 100 national products at inception to 1,500 today.  

The mandatory list requires government entities to prioritize procurement from suppliers using locally produced goods, thereby promoting domestic industries and supply chains. 

Al-Samari noted that the authority has recently signed its first agreement in the cybersecurity sector with the National Information Technology Co. to localize products such as firewalls and data-leak prevention systems, citing their strategic and security importance.  

He added that localizing these technologies will create added value for the national economy and generate high-quality job opportunities for Saudi citizens.  

The CEO also highlighted partnerships in the pharmaceutical, food, machinery, equipment, and vehicle sectors, noting that work is underway to develop national capabilities in automotive manufacturing.  

According to the authority’s second-quarter 2025 report, the mandatory list currently includes 1,444 national products across 16 sectors. 

Local content is defined as the total spending within Saudi Arabia through the participation of national labor, goods, and services, aimed at maximizing domestic economic impact and keeping value creation within the Kingdom. 

Riyadh Air putting sustainability up front as it scales: CEO 

Riyadh Air putting sustainability up front as it scales: CEO 
Updated 29 October 2025
Ghadi Joudah
Follow

Updated 29 October 2025
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s newest airline Riyadh Air intends to be a thought leader in environmental sustainability while growing its global reach, its CEO has said.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the ninth Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Tony Douglas said that while the industry’s net-zero goal is difficult, the airline will pursue both alternative fuels and near-term operational efficiencies.

This year’s FII conference is taking place in Riyadh from Oct. 27 to 30, and is being held under the theme “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth.”

Riyadh Air, a new Saudi national airline owned by the Public Investment Fund, began operations on Oct. 26 with the successful completion of its first passenger flight from King Khalid International Airport to London Heathrow.

Douglas said: “The net‑zero target that’s out there, given the physics of powered flight, is extremely difficult,” adding: “But we’re absolutely committed to this going forward.”

Day to day, Riyadh Air will cut waste where it starts, with the CEO pointing to catering as an area to target. Legacy airlines uplift too much food, much of it thrown away. That’s waste and weight, which means more fuel burn and emissions, said Douglas.

To combat this, guests will be able to preorder meals in the concierge app. This trims waste and gives people exactly what they want. 

The brand rests on three pillars: obsessive guest experience, a digital‑native mindset, and leadership on environmental sustainability.

“We’re building a national carrier that connects the Kingdom to the world — and delights every guest along the way,” Douglas said. For him, sustainability sits alongside service and tech, not behind them. A digital‑first approach drives personalization and efficiency — from meal preorders to smoother trip planning.

Operations began with a symbolic start. “We’ll never forget October 26,” Douglas said, recalling the first commercial service. Daily flights to London Heathrow are live, with Dubai next as the network ramps.

Growth will be steady and visible. Completed Boeing aircraft are in certification, with more coming off and entering final assembly each month. The plan is roughly one new jet every month through next year, then two per month. That supports a goal of more than 100 international destinations within five years, setting up Riyadh as a serious global hub.

“Global connectivity is an enabler,” Douglas said. In his view, aviation runs across the Kingdom’s diversification pillars under Vision 2030. The impact is macro and human. The airline expects to support well over 200,000 jobs directly and indirectly as routes open markets, attract investors, and bring tourists.

Service remains the test. “It’s not only what we do — it’s how we do it. We want people to be delighted by our service because the brand is real.” 

That ethos extends beyond the cabin. Riyadh Air is launching Sfeer, a lifestyle program rather than a traditional loyalty scheme. Members can pool and pass points with family and friends — even by tapping phones. The aim is simple: more use, less breakage.

Sustainability threads through these choices. Lighter loads, smarter provisioning, and better planning save fuel and cut emissions today, while the fuels partnership targets tomorrow. 

“Solutions will come in all shapes and sizes,” said Douglas. “We intend to be out front.”

From a standing start to a fast‑scaling national carrier, the message is clear: grow with purpose. Add destinations each month. Ramp the fleet on schedule. Make sustainability part of the experience, not a bolt‑on.

“We’re up and running — and we’re only getting started,” he said.

UAE’s Al-Futtaim commits $2.7bn to Saudi Arabia to support Vision 2030 goals 

UAE’s Al-Futtaim commits $2.7bn to Saudi Arabia to support Vision 2030 goals 
Updated 29 October 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Updated 29 October 2025
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: UAE-based conglomerate Al-Futtaim has committed SR10 billion ($2.6 billion) in new investments over the next three years in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing its long-term partnership with the Kingdom. 

The announcement, made at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, highlights the group’s focus on localization, talent development, and diversified economic growth, the company said in a press release. 

The new commitment builds on Al-Futtaim’s existing SR5 billion investments in Saudi Arabia and is projected to create more than 1,000 jobs. 

The conglomerate’s commitment is part of the broader wave of strategic investments being unveiled at the FII, a platform that has facilitated more than $250 billion in deals since its inception less than a decade ago. 

Marwan Shehahdeh, group director, corporate development at Al-Futtaim, said: “Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 demands an approach that goes beyond mere deployment of capital. It requires partners who bring operational expertise, regional experience, and a genuine commitment to building from within.” 

He added: “Our SR10 billion pledge is a tangible expression of our confidence in the Kingdom’s potential and our readiness to actively contribute to its economic diversification and innovation agenda.”  

In September, Al-Futtaim acquired a 49.95 percent stake in Saudi Arabia’s Cenomi Retail in a $689 million deal. 

The partnership aims to develop omnichannel, AI-driven, and customer-centric retail experiences, expanding access to international brands and elevating the consumer landscape in Saudi Arabia. 

Through its insurance arm, Orient Insurance, the group is supporting financial sector resilience and economic inclusion by offering customer-focused insurance and financing solutions. 

Al-Futtaim is also expanding its real estate portfolio to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s urban transformation, creating integrated developments that foster community connectivity and enhance quality of life. 

“Our strategic investments are a commitment to fostering a dynamic ecosystem where innovation flourishes, local talent excels, and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is realized through collaborative effort,” Shehahdeh added. 

Saudi economy minister projects 5.1% real GDP growth for 2025

Saudi economy minister projects 5.1% real GDP growth for 2025
Updated 29 October 2025
Asharq Bloomberg
Follow

Updated 29 October 2025
Asharq Bloomberg

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim has projected the Kingdom’s real gross domestic product to expand by 5.1 percent in 2025, supported by continued momentum in the non-oil sector as the country advances its diversification agenda, according to Asharq Bloomberg.

Speaking on a panel at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh on Wednesday, Alibrahim said: “We forecast to close the year in terms of total real GDP growth at around 5.1 percent, and for non-oil GDP around 3.8 percent.”

He emphasized that the Kingdom’s ongoing transformation is a long-term restructuring journey aimed at reducing reliance on hydrocarbons and creating a more resilient, productivity-driven economy.

“We are prioritizing diversifying our economy away from having to rely on oil, to become a more resilient economy that witnesses sustainable growth driven by productivity, not just by natural resources,” the minister added.

He also highlighted initiatives aimed at empowering entrepreneurs and small businesses as vital drivers of GDP growth and higher-quality economic expansion, emphasizing their role in generating high-value jobs and attracting global talent to strengthen the local workforce.

According to the Ministry of Finance, real GDP growth is expected to reach 4.4 percent in 2025 and 4.6 percent in 2026, both underpinned by the steady expansion of non-oil activities.

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for Saudi Arabia’s 2025 economic growth to 4 percent, citing higher oil output and improving global demand.

The Kingdom is currently undergoing a sweeping economic transformation under Vision 2030, the national strategy launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to strengthen non-oil industries, attract foreign investment, and enhance fiscal sustainability.

Government ministers have repeatedly described Vision 2030 as the country’s “north star,” guiding efforts to achieve balanced, long-term growth beyond the oil economy.

Humain partners with AirTrunk for $3bn data center investment in Saudi Arabia

Humain partners with AirTrunk for $3bn data center investment in Saudi Arabia
Updated 29 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

Updated 29 October 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Artificial intelligence company Humain has reached an agreement with AirTrunk that will see a $3 billion investment for a data center campus in Saudi Arabia.

The Public Investment Fund-owned firm will work with the Asia-Pacific company, which is backed by the world’s largest alternative asset manager Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Under the deal, Humain will lead Saudi Arabia’s efforts to deliver large-scale AI-ready infrastructure, while Blackstone and AirTrunk will bring global expertise, operational excellence and investment capacity. 

The deal aligns with Humain’s mandate to position the Kingdom as a global leader in artificial intelligence and reinforces its commitment to building best-in-class digital and AI infrastructure.

“Together with AirTrunk and Blackstone, Humain is strengthening the technological infrastructure that underpins the Kingdom’s digital economy,” said Tareq Amin, CEO of Humain. 

Amin further said that this partnership also marks a pivotal moment in creating scalable, secure, and sustainable data center capacity to support the rapid growth of AI and cloud computing in Saudi Arabia. 

“This initiative not only accelerates Saudi Arabia’s technological advancement but also establishes a platform for long-term economic diversification and global competitiveness,” added Amin. 

Under the scope of the partnership, both Humain and AirTrunk will cooperate across several key areas, including data center design, construction, and operation; financing through equity and debt; and go-to-market initiatives to attract hyperscalers and enterprise clients.

The partnership will also focus on developing local talent and capabilities, supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambition to build a globally competitive and sustainable digital ecosystem.

“Our strategic partnership with Humain, a key player in the region, will support Saudi Arabia to realize its vision of being a data- and AI-driven economy,” said Robin Khuda, founder and CEO at AirTrunk. 

He added: “This announcement strengthens the AirTrunk data center platform as we deliver world-class digital infrastructure for the cloud and AI across the Asia Pacific and now the Middle East, which is one of the fastest growing regions in the world.” 

Stephen Schwarzman, chairman, CEO and co-founder of Blackstone, said that the company continues to bring scale and expertise across the AI ecosystem as the largest provider of data centers globally and a significant investor in related services and infrastructure.

Schwarzman added: “This initiative reinforces Blackstone’s position as one of the world’s leading investors in digital infrastructure and marks a commitment to deepening our presence in the Middle East.”

