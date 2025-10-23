Saudi Arabia to host 100 startups in Entrepreneurship World Cup finals

RIYADH: Some 100 startups from 46 countries have officially qualified for the finals of the Entrepreneurship World Cup 2025, set to be held in the Saudi capital as a centerpiece of the Biban 2025 forum.

Scheduled for Nov. 5-8 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Centre, the EWC finals are organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority under the theme “A Global Destination for Opportunity.”

Hosting the finals of the EWC as part of Biban 2025 underscores Saudi Arabia’s role in supporting global innovation and entrepreneurship, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

It reflects the Kingdom’s advanced position in attracting international startups, investments, and pioneering ideas, aligning with the economic diversification and sustainability goals outlined in its Vision 2030 blueprint.

The EWC is recognized as the largest global competition for entrepreneurs. This year’s edition is being held by Monsha’at in collaboration with the Global Entrepreneurship Network and the Misk Foundation.

Participants will compete for a share of a prize pool exceeding $1.5 million in an event that gathers a global elite of entrepreneurs, investors, and experts, highlighting the Kingdom’s growing stature as a global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation, SPA reported.

The competition attracted an overwhelming response during its registration phase, with over 10,300 applications received from more than 169 countries.

The submitted projects underwent multiple rigorous evaluation and judging processes starting last May. From this pool, 250 projects advanced to a virtual training camp, held in partnership with Spain's Esade Ramon Llull University, where the top 100 finalists were ultimately selected to compete for the title.

Among the countries with the strongest representation in the finals are Saudi Arabia, the US, and the UK.

The qualifying startups span a wide array of vital and forward-looking sectors, including communications, health, and space.

The EWC plays a crucial role in empowering entrepreneurs worldwide by providing a platform to present their ideas directly to investors and venture capital funds.

Finalists also benefit from specialized training, mentorship, and networking programs designed to enhance their competitive edge and help transform their ideas into scalable projects with global potential.