Saudi travellers driving shift toward eco-conscious luxury tourism
Montcalm Collection in Mayfair achieved Green Key certification within three months of opening. Supplied
Saudi travellers driving shift toward eco-conscious luxury tourism
LONDON: Saudi travellers are increasingly seeking luxury experiences that align with their environmental values, marking a growing shift toward sustainable tourism among visitors from the Kingdom.

Hotels across London, including the Montcalm Collection in Mayfair, have noticed this change as younger generations from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf embrace eco-conscious travel.

“We’ve noticed that our Saudi guests, especially those between 30 and 50, are much more conscious about the environment than before,” said Tomas Jurca, cluster general manager for the Montcalm Collection. “They still expect luxury, but they also want to know that their hotel cares about its environmental footprint.”

Jurca told Arab News that Saudi visitors now make up the majority of guests at one of the group’s newest Marriott-affiliated properties. Many are Marriott Bonvoy members, helping promote awareness of sustainability practices throughout their travels.

“We see more guests from Saudi Arabia trying new hotels and experiences rather than sticking to the old, familiar names,” he added. “They’re open-minded, experimental, and increasingly aware of global sustainability trends.”

The Mayfair property achieved Green Key certification within three months of opening, reflecting its focus on environmentally responsible design. Single-use plastics have been eliminated, slippers are made from bamboo, and shower caps are produced from biodegradable cornstarch. All minibar items are sourced locally within the UK to reduce carbon emissions.

“We wanted to reduce waste without compromising on comfort or elegance,” Jurca said. “Guests appreciate the story behind these choices and are often surprised to learn how everyday items can be made sustainably.”

He added that the shift toward eco-friendly travel is generational rather than geographical. “It’s not just a Saudi or Middle Eastern trend — it’s about mindset,” Jurca said. “People in their 30s and 40s understand the importance of protecting the environment for their children, and if we don’t lead the way, our kids will remind us why it matters.”

Saudi travellers are also exploring more diverse experiences beyond London’s traditional shopping areas. “They’re not just coming for Harrods anymore,” Jurca said. “They want to discover new places, explore culture, and see something different from what their parents or grandparents did.”

As sustainability becomes a key pillar of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, industry experts expect eco-conscious travel to become an integral part of the Kingdom’s tourism identity.

“Travelling responsibly is no longer niche, it’s becoming the new norm,” Jurca said. “Saudi guests are at the forefront of that transformation.”

UnifyApps Raises $50 million to scale enterprise AI Platform and expand Gulf presence
DUBAI: UnifyApps has raised $50 million in Series B funding to expand development of its enterprise platform designed to osimplify the implementation of AI across corporate systems.

According to the company, the move comes at a critical time when it is looking to expand it’s Gulf teams – as the region experiences a boom in AI investment and development.

Unify Apps already leds projects for Abu Dhabi Department of Gov Enablement, Air Arabia, Digital Dubai Authority, Department of Digital Ajman, Department of Economy & Tourism, Smiles by E&

The round was led by WestBridge Capital with participation from ICONIQ and other investors, bringing the company’s total funding to $81 million.

The company also announced that enterprise software veteran and early investor Ragy Thomas will join UnifyApps as chairman and co-chief executive officer, working alongside co-founder and CEO Pavitar Singh.

“In the UAE and Saudi Arabia, governments are advancing landmark national plans such as UAE’s AI Strategy 2031 and Saudi Arabia’s National Strategy for Data & AI (NSDAI), which places AI, data governance and digital transformation at the heart of their future growth. Every software workflow and core business process, from finance to supply chain, HR to healthcare, will be reimagined with AI at its core,” Thomas said in a satement.

“UnifyApps is building the platform that will enable enterprises in the Gulf to fulfil those visions.”

UnifyApps’ platform is intended to address the challenge with scaling generative AI projects beyond small pilots. According to the company, difficulties are often due to the inability of large language models to access fragmented systems of record and internal knowledge sources, as well as an absence of integration with workplace systems where tasks are actually executed. As a result, the company says enterprises can accumulate multiple disconnected AI applications that require separate integrations, adding cost and complexity.

UnifyApps markets its software as an “Enterprise Operating System for AI,” positioned to unify data sources, business processes, and AI models.

Future Investment Initiative Institute announces global partners for FII9
RIYADH: The Future Investment Initiative Institute has announced its roster of global partners for the 9th edition of its flagship conference taking place in Riyadh from Oct. 27 to 30.

This year’s conference, held under the theme “The Key to Prosperity” will bring together the world’s most influential leaders, investors, policymakers, CEOs, and innovators, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Delegates will address the paradoxes shaping today’s world to chart actionable strategies for inclusive and sustainable prosperity.

FII Institute recognized the continued support of its founding partner, the Public Investment Fund, and its Vision Partners, the Ministry of Investment and Saudi Aramco, whose leadership and collaboration remain vital to advancing the institute’s global mission, the SPA report said.

The institute welcomed this year a group of new strategic partners, including Arabian Dyar, Barclays, and Brookfield, as well as EFG Hermes, Guggenheim Investments, and HUMAIN.

MARA, Mizuho, and MUFG have also joined as partners, as have Saudi Electricity Company, SMBC Group, Soudah Development, and VCM.

FII Institute acting CEO and chairman of the executive committee Richard Attias said: “Our partners are at the heart of everything we do at FII Institute. 

“Their commitment and collaboration enable us to translate vision into action, action into measurable impact, and to be sustainable. 

“With over 60 partners this year, we are proud to convene a global coalition driving sustainable growth, responsible innovation, and inclusive prosperity.”

Partners already working with FII9 span investment, finance, and technology, as well as infrastructure, and energy.

These include ACWA Power, ALAT, and Diriyah, as well as Emaar, Franklin Templeton, and GFH.

Other partners include Neom, Red Sea Global, and Riyadh Air.

“Together, these partners strengthen the institute’s mission to advance impact-driven initiatives and foster collaboration across industries and borders, accelerating sustainable progress for humanity,” said the SPA report.

The FII Ventures Program welcomed a new partner, the Saudi National Technology Development Program, to support an expanding ecosystem that connects visionary entrepreneurs with global investors to accelerate innovation and drive scalable impact.

MENA hospitality market to surpass $487bn by 2032, says report
RIYADH: Robust tourism growth is set to expand the hospitality market in the Middle East and North Africa from $310 billion in 2025 to more than $487 billion by 2032, a new report showed. 

Released by the Future Hospitality Summit ahead of its gathering in Dubai from Oct. 27 to 29, the report cites data from the World Travel and Tourism Council and notes that the travel and tourism sector is expected to contribute $367 billion to the Middle East economy this year while supporting 7.7 million jobs. 

Quoting industry experts, it adds that unprecedented expansion in hospitality, tourism, and infrastructure is reinforcing the region’s position as a global magnet for investment. 

Developing a robust tourism sector is crucial for oil-rich Middle Eastern countries as they pursue economic diversification and reduce reliance on crude revenues. Saudi Arabia aims to attract 150 million tourists annually by 2030, while Egypt targets 30 million international visitors by 2028. 

Amr El-Nady, head of hotels and hospitality Middle East and Africa and managing director, global hotel desk at JLL, said: “Both nations are seeking to significantly increase tourism’s contribution to their gross domestic product, with Saudi Arabia targeting 10 percent and Egypt 15 percent.” 

He added: “This strategic focus is driving substantial hospitality investment, with mega-projects like NEOM, the Red Sea Project, and AlUla in KSA, alongside Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, Ras Al Hekma, South Med and Red Sea developments.” 

According to the report, international visitor spending in the Middle East is expected to reach nearly $194 billion this year, up nearly a quarter from 2019 pre-pandemic levels, while domestic spending is forecast to hit $113 billion.

Saudi Arabia leads growth

As of the second quarter of 2025, the hotel construction pipeline in the Middle East reached an all-time high of 650 projects, totaling 161,574 rooms.

At the end of June, 337 projects with almost 86,500 rooms were under construction, and 147 projects are due to start by the second quarter of next year. 

Saudi Arabia tops the Middle East hotel construction chart, with more than 92,000 rooms across 342 projects, followed by Egypt with 127 projects and over 28,000 rooms. 

The UAE has 100 projects with 25,470 rooms, Oman 27 projects with 4,709 keys, and Qatar 16 projects with nearly 3,500 rooms. 

El-Nady said the surge in development is creating opportunities for both major international hotel operators and boutique brands to diversify their portfolios with concepts ranging from ultra-luxury desert resorts to culturally immersive heritage properties. 

“The diversification strategy allows operators to cater to evolving traveler preferences while supporting the countries’ objectives of transforming their economies through sustainable tourism growth and positioning themselves as premier global destinations,” added El-Nady. 

Upcoming global events such as Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034 in Saudi Arabia are already boosting strong demand for real estate, including hospitality projects. 

From January 2026, foreigners will also be able to purchase real estate assets in designated zones — a landmark development expected to further deepen investor appetite in the Kingdom. 

JLL added that liquidity in the hotel investment landscape in the Middle East remains remarkably robust, underpinned by resilient hotel trading performance and increasing tourist arrivals.

UAE maintains momentum 

El-Nady noted that the UAE’s hospitality market continues to attract strong interest from regional and international investors seeking high-yielding, income-generating hotel assets and mixed-use developments. 

“Last year, JLL forecasted $1.2 billion in Dubai hotel transactions, and current market activity indicates we are on track to exceed this milestone, further demonstrating sustained investor confidence,” he said. 

Citing data from Cavendish Maxwell, a real estate advisory group, the report added that Dubai’s hospitality market continues to outperform, with around 10,000 new rooms expected by 2027. 

Vidhi Shah, director, head of commercial valuation at Cavendish Maxwell, said that the occupancy level in hotels in Dubai rose to 81 percent in the first half of this year, representing a 2.5 percent rise compared to the same period in the previous year, while average daily rents reached $159, up 4.7 percent. 

“With its hospitality sector continuing to lead the way in setting new benchmarks in safety, inclusivity and connectivity, Dubai remains a premium, global destination for leisure and business travelers, in turn opening up a plethora of new investment opportunities,” said Shah. 

The report added that Oman is also increasingly becoming a hot spot for hospitality investment, with tourism expected to contribute 5 percent to GDP by 2030 and 10 percent by 2040. 

Oman’s hospitality industry is also expected to overtake transport and logistics to become the country’s second most important industry after hydrocarbons.

Data from Cavendish Maxwell revealed that Oman is set to boost hotel room inventory by 25 percent by 2030, with 9,600 new keys on the way in the next five years, and 2,600 by the end of 2025. 

The report further said that hotel revenues in Oman rose more than 18 percent year on year to $367 million. 

The strong performance also led to almost 5 percent growth in Oman’s hospitality employment, with 10,800 people now working in the industry.

“The Middle East’s continued growth in tourism and hospitality is being further boosted by various government campaigns and initiatives across the region to encourage investment, international visits and business set up,” the report concluded. 

In September, a report by GCC Statistical Center said that tourism across the Gulf Cooperation Council contributed $247.1 billion to the region’s economy in 2024, marking a nearly 32 percent increase compared with 2019. 

The center further said that intra-GCC travel experienced a sharp rebound, rising 52 percent over the same period, with 19.3 million visitors traveling between member states.

In July, another report by the Saudi Central Bank revealed that international tourists spent SR49.37 billion ($13.16 billion) in Saudi Arabia during the first quarter of 2025, a 10 percent increase compared to the same period last year. 

The bank added that this rise pushed the Kingdom’s travel account surplus to SR26.78 billion, up 11.7 percent year on year, underlining the sector’s growing contribution to the country’s non-oil economy.

Inaugural Private Capital Forum concludes in Riyadh, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s growing clout
RIYADH: The inaugural Private Capital Forum, organized by the Saudi Venture Capital Co., concluded on Oct. 23 after two days of high-level discussions at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the event brought together over 500 experts and investors from around the world, alongside more than 50 speakers comprising leaders in private investment, economists, and policymakers from within the Kingdom and abroad.

In his opening remarks, SVC Chairman Ammar Al-Khudairy emphasized the forum’s strategic significance. He stated that the event serves as a key platform to highlight the Kingdom’s rapidly growing status as a regional and international hub for private investment.

Echoing this sentiment, SVC CEO Nabeel Koshak noted that the forum contributes to the development of the investment ecosystem by building partnerships and enabling investors, fund managers, and innovative entrepreneurs.

The first day of the forum featured sessions focused on regulatory developments and promising opportunities within the Saudi market. 

A session titled “Saudi Arabia: Unleashing Private Investment Potential – The Vision, Developments, and Opportunities” set the stage for discussions.

Other panels explored the role of the National Development Fund in boosting private investment, strategies for investment allocation and distribution, value creation for fund managers, and modern trends in mergers and acquisitions.

The second day shifted its focus to the future of venture capital and venture debt in the early stages of company formation, examining their role in financing innovation and supporting entrepreneurs. 

A session on “Exploring Global Trends in Private Investment” provided insights from senior international investors on capital flows, market dynamics, emerging sectors, and the role of venture capital in shaping the global economic landscape.

The forum concluded with a consensus among participants that the private investment sector in the Kingdom is poised for accelerated growth.

This optimism is driven by a diversifying and increasing number of opportunities, fueled by a growing base of innovative small- and medium-sized enterprises built on creative business models.

Saudi Arabia showcases unprecedented mining sector growth at international conference 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has positioned itself as a leading force in the global mining industry, using its platform at an international conference to detail a period of transformation driven by Vision 2030.

In a ministerial address during the International Mining and Resources Conference in Australia, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, the Kingdom‘s vice minister of industry and mineral resources for mining affairs, outlined how the sector has evolved from a domestic industry into a major international hub for investment and innovation. 

He emphasized that this transformation is built on a foundation of stability, transparency, and investor trust, according to a press release.

“Since Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has designated mining as the third pillar of its industrial economy,” Al-Mudaifer stated. “This strategy has driven mining’s gross domestic product contribution to double, reaching SR136 billion ($36.27 billion) in 2024.”

The sector has attracted more than SR170 billion in investments, while exploration spending has increased fivefold since 2020, exceeding SR1.05 billion in 2024 alone, the vice minister said.

This activity is fueled by surging investor interest, with the number of active exploration companies exploding from just six in 2020 to 226 in 2024, a 38-fold increase. Notably, foreign investors now make up 66 percent of total license bidders, demonstrating strong international confidence.

Al-Mudaifer invited the global mining leaders at IMARC to attend the fifth edition of the Future Minerals Forum, scheduled for January 13-15, 2026, in Riyadh. He described the FMF as a crucial global platform for shaping the future of the minerals industry and promoting sustainable, responsible supply chains.

Alongside the conference proceedings, the Kingdom hosted a dedicated “Saudi Showcase.” This platform highlighted the nation’s thriving mining ecosystem and the specific investment opportunities across its upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors, with a particular focus on the vast, underexplored potential of the Arabian Nubian Shield. 

The vice minister also held several bilateral meetings with counterparts and senior officials from the global mining sector.

