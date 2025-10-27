Russia says downed 193 Ukrainian drones overnight

You are here

MOSCOW: Russia’s defense ministry said Monday it had downed 193 Ukrainian drones overnight, with local authorities reporting one person killed in the attack.
“During the past night, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 193 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.
The governor of the border region of Bryansk, Aleksandr Bogomaz, said on Telegram that a minibus had been struck in the village of Pogar, killing the driver and injuring five passengers.
Russian forces in total downed 47 drones in Bryansk, which borders Ukraine, as well as 40 in the Moscow region, with most of those headed toward the capital, according to the defense ministry.
Russia has kept up a near-constant barrage of drone and missile attacks — particularly on Ukraine’s energy networks — as it grinds on with the full-scale invasion it launched in February 2022.
Ukraine has increasingly responded with its own strikes targeting Russian oil refineries and other energy infrastructure.

Topics: Russia Ukraine

