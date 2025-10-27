You are here

  • Home
  • Trump says Putin should end the Ukraine war not test missiles
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump says Putin should end the Ukraine war not test missiles

Update Trump says Putin should end the Ukraine war not test missiles
President Vladimir Putin said Russia has successfully tested its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, a nuclear-capable weapon Moscow says can evade any defense system. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/za7y9

Updated 27 October 2025
Reuters
Follow

Trump says Putin should end the Ukraine war not test missiles

Trump says Putin should end the Ukraine war not test missiles
  • Russian leader said that Moscow had successfully tested its Burevestnik cruise missile
  • Nuclear-powered Burevestnik missile can pierce any defense shield
Updated 27 October 2025
Reuters
Follow

AIR FORCE ONE: US President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin should end the war in Ukraine instead of testing a nuclear-powered missile, adding that the US had a nuclear submarine positioned off Russia’s coast.

Putin said on Sunday that Russia had successfully tested its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, a nuclear-capable weapon Moscow says can pierce any defense shield, and will move toward deploying the weapon.

Asked on Air Force One about the test of the 9M730 Burevestnik (Storm Petrel) – dubbed the SSC-X-9 Skyfall by NATO – which Moscow said had flown for 14,000km, Trump said the United States did not need to fly so far as it had a nuclear submarine off the coast of Russia.

“They know we have a nuclear submarine, the greatest in the world, right off their shores, so I mean, it doesn’t have to go 8,000 miles,” Trump told reporters, according to an audio file posted by the White House.

The Kremlin meanwhile said that Russia would be guided by its own national interests.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was nothing in the test of the Burevestnik missile that should strain relations with Washington.

“I don’t think it’s an appropriate thing for Putin to be saying, either, by the way: You ought to get the war ended, the war that should have taken one week is now in ... its fourth year, that’s what you ought to do instead of testing missiles,” Trump said.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants to end the war in Ukraine, Europe’s deadliest since World War Two, though he has said that finding peace has been harder than reaching a ceasefire in Gaza or ending conflict between India and Pakistan.

Since first announcing the 9M730 Burevestnik in 2018, Putin has cast the weapon as a response to moves by the United States to build a missile defense shield after Washington in 2001 unilaterally withdrew from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, and to enlarge the NATO military alliance.

“They’re not playing games with us and we’re not playing games with them either,” Trump said. “We test missiles all the time.”

Reuters reported from Washington on Oct. 25 that Trump’s administration has prepared additional sanctions it could use to target key areas of Russia’s economy if Putin continues to delay ending Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Asked if he was considering additional sanctions on Russia, Trump said: “You’ll find out.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia US Vladimir Putin Donald Trump

Related

Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile video
World

Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

Trump not ‘wasting time’ with Putin unless Ukraine deal likely
World

Trump not ‘wasting time’ with Putin unless Ukraine deal likely

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict
  • The pilgrims were welcomed by Pakistani officials who presented them with flowers
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
WAGAH BORDER: Dozens of Sikh pilgrims from India crossed into Pakistan Tuesday, AFP journalists saw, in the first major crossing since deadly clashes in May closed the land border between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
The pilgrims, visiting to attend festivities marking the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh faith, were welcomed by Pakistani officials who presented them with flowers and showered them with rose petals at the Wagah-Attari border.
Tensions remain high between Islamabad and New Delhi after the worst fighting since 1999 erupted in May, with more than 70 people killed in missile, drone and artillery exchanges.

Latest updates

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.