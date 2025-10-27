Tara Emad shares Riyadh highlights

DUBAI: Montenegrin Egyptian actress and model Tara Emad took to social media on Sunday to share snippets of her recent trip to Riyadh.

Emad was in the Saudi capital to attend Riyadh Fashion Week and found time to explore the city’s food scene. She shared a video of herself dining at Somewhere restaurant before visiting Bujairi Terrace and UNESCO World Heritage Site At-Turaif. She capped off her visit with several shows at Jax B5 as part of fashion week.

Emad captioned her social media post, promoting winter in the Kingdom with the words “Saudi Winter Is Alive” emblazoned across a clip of the city’s skyline, with: “24 hours in Riyadh — from Diriyah’s charm to Fashion Week glam.”

Earlier this month, she was named among the newest inductees to The Business of Fashion 500 Class of 2025, which recognizes individuals shaping the fashion industry, alongside Saudi designer Ahmed Hassan, co-founder of streetwear label KML.

The BoF 500 is an annual index by London-based platform The Business of Fashion, founded by Imran Amed, which celebrates designers, creatives, models, executives and entrepreneurs. Each year, 100 new members are selected based on their impact, industry nominations and extensive editorial research.

Emad, who serves as a Cartier ambassador, is best known for her roles in the recently released Arabic action-comedy “Darwish,” the Arabic adaptation of “Suits,” Netflix’s family drama “Catalog,” and the film “Siko Niko.”

A fixture on red carpets across the region, she has become one of the Arab world’s most recognizable faces, championing regional designers while maintaining a strong international presence.

In October, Emad also hit the red carpet at Egypt’s El Gouna Film Festival, ahead of the premiere of “My Father’s Scent,” an Egyptian drama directed by Mohamed Siam.

Earlier at the film festival, she showed off a glittering gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab from the couturier’s Resort 2026 collection.