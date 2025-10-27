You are here

Tara Emad shares Riyadh highlights

Updated 27 October 2025
Arab News
Updated 27 October 2025
Arab News
Tara Emad shares Riyadh highlights

Tara Emad shares Riyadh highlights
Updated 27 October 2025
Arab News
DUBAI: Montenegrin Egyptian actress and model Tara Emad took to social media on Sunday to share snippets of her recent trip to Riyadh.

Emad was in the Saudi capital to attend Riyadh Fashion Week and found time to explore the city’s food scene. She shared a video of herself dining at Somewhere restaurant before visiting Bujairi Terrace and UNESCO World Heritage Site At-Turaif. She capped off her visit with several shows at Jax B5 as part of fashion week.

Emad captioned her social media post, promoting winter in the Kingdom with the words “Saudi Winter Is Alive” emblazoned across a clip of the city’s skyline, with: “24 hours in Riyadh — from Diriyah’s charm to Fashion Week glam.”

Earlier this month, she was named among the newest inductees to The Business of Fashion 500 Class of 2025, which recognizes individuals shaping the fashion industry, alongside Saudi designer Ahmed Hassan, co-founder of streetwear label KML.

The BoF 500 is an annual index by London-based platform The Business of Fashion, founded by Imran Amed, which celebrates designers, creatives, models, executives and entrepreneurs. Each year, 100 new members are selected based on their impact, industry nominations and extensive editorial research.

Emad, who serves as a Cartier ambassador, is best known for her roles in the recently released Arabic action-comedy “Darwish,” the Arabic adaptation of “Suits,” Netflix’s family drama “Catalog,” and the film “Siko Niko.”

A fixture on red carpets across the region, she has become one of the Arab world’s most recognizable faces, championing regional designers while maintaining a strong international presence.

In October, Emad also hit the red carpet at Egypt’s El Gouna Film Festival, ahead of the premiere of “My Father’s Scent,” an Egyptian drama directed by Mohamed Siam.

Earlier at the film festival, she showed off a glittering gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab from the couturier’s Resort 2026 collection.

Roksanda Ilincic on Gulf fashion and dressing global celebrities

Updated 03 November 2025
Saffiya Ansari
Updated 03 November 2025
Saffiya Ansari
Follow

Roksanda Ilincic on Gulf fashion and dressing global celebrities

Roksanda Ilincic on Gulf fashion and dressing global celebrities
Updated 03 November 2025
Saffiya Ansari

DUBAI: Designer Roksanda Ilincic visited the Gulf recently with pitstops in Dubai and Riyadh to show off her latest collection and mark her collaboration with the UAE’s Jumeirah Marsa Al-Arab, where she created towering floral arrangements as the hotel’s first artist-in-residence.

Having dressed the likes of Catherine Middleton, Michelle Obama, Blake Lively, Cate Blanchett, and Anne Hathaway, the designer’s creations have also been flaunted in the Middle East with Saudi-born Jordanian royal Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein showing off a canary yellow look by Roksanda in 2023.

“(I) have to consider that those women are really under (a) magnifying glass … everything needs to be not just perfect, but also needs to last,” she said of dressing high-profile women.

The London-based, Serbian-born designer also spoke to Arab News about her Spring/Summer 2026 collection, which marks her eponymous label’s 20th anniversary.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ROKSANDA (@roksandailincic)

The collection was partly inspired by British artist and sculptor Dame Barbara Hepworth, who is known for her modernist work and her method of piercing the block. According to Pace Gallery, she created her first pierced sculpture in 1932, “introducing emptied space as an element in her compositions.”

To mirror that, Ilincic introduces organic holes into her upcoming collection, appearing on lapels and bodices across the line.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ROKSANDA (@roksandailincic)

“At a time when female voices were not necessarily heard, she created an incredible body of work that is still very modern, very relevant today,” Ilincic said of the artist, who died in 1975.

“I started with her cutouts and dresses that were inspired by nature,” Ilincic said, adding that Hepworth’s distinct use of metal rods was reflected in her fashion collection through fringe detailing.

It will probably be a hit in the Gulf, where the designer says “women … love to experiment with fashion. I think they’re very, very passionate about fashion

“They love to show off their personalities, but at the same time they appreciate the art and craft behind it,” she said of her customers in the region.

When it comes to sharing advice for up-and-coming designers in Saudi Arabia, Ilincic stressed the importance of staying true to one’s creative vision.

“I think it’s very important to find their own voice … having that authenticity, uniqueness, very particular point of view, I think that’s probably the starting point.

“People may not immediately respond to it, but I think it’s important for them to (stick) to their original vision and something that is very true to them, not (try) to follow something that is already out there.”

 

