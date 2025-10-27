You are here

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves says she is hopeful for Gulf trade deal 'very soon'

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves says she is hopeful for Gulf trade deal ‘very soon’
UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves is making the first visit to the region by a British finance minister in six years. Reuters/File
Updated 27 October 2025
Reuters
UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves says she is hopeful for Gulf trade deal ‘very soon’

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves says she is hopeful for Gulf trade deal ‘very soon’
Updated 27 October 2025
Reuters
RIYADH: UK finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Monday she was confident a trade deal with Gulf countries can be done quickly after she had “really good” meetings in Riyadh about an agreement that could help her plan to speed up economic growth.

“I am really confident we can get that deal over the line,” she said at a forum held in the Saudi capital, adding she was hopeful that the agreement could be reached “very soon.”

Reeves, making the first visit to the region by a British finance minister in six years, will seek to advance trade talks while attending Saudi Arabia’s flagship investment summit.

She planned to use the trip to speak with her counterparts from Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar to try to progress a trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council — a six-nation group.

British administrations have sought to reach an agreement with the GCC after the UK left the EU in 2020.

Reeves also expected to meet senior Saudi royals, members of President Donald Trump’s administration and business figures while in Saudi Arabia for a gathering of global political leaders and company chief executives.

Last year Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund bought a 15 percent stake in London’s Heathrow Airport from Spanish construction company Ferrovial and Britain said it expected further investment announcements this week.

New state-owned airline Riyadh Air, which ordered 25 partly British-built Airbus A350 aircraft in June, has announced its inaugural flight will be to Heathrow.

Britain’s finance ministry said it estimated a GCC trade deal would add £1.6 billion ($2.2 billion) a year to British economic output — equivalent to about 0.06 percent of annual gross domestic product.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Saudi Arabia and the UAE last year.

Saudi Arabia's non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy accelerated in October, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index climbing to 60.2, its second-highest level in more than a decade, signaling strong business growth momentum. 

The latest survey by Riyad Bank and S&P Global showed a sharp improvement in operating conditions across the Kingdom’s private sector, underpinned by solid demand, rising employment, and robust output growth.  

The October reading, up from 57.8 in September, highlights the sustained momentum of the non-oil economy as Vision 2030 reforms continue to drive diversification away from crude revenues. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in October, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to expand by 5.1 percent in 2025, supported by continued growth in non-oil activities. 

Commenting on the latest report, Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector recorded a solid improvement in business conditions in October, with the PMI rising to 60.2, marking one of the strongest readings in over a decade.”  

He added: “The acceleration was driven by broad-based gains in output, new orders, and employment, reflecting sustained demand momentum and continued strength in the non-oil economy.”  

Al-Ghaith noted that the latest survey results also indicate a strong start to the final quarter of the year, supported by both domestic and external demand. 

According to the report, the pace of growth in new orders received by non-oil companies accelerated for the third consecutive month in October, with 48 percent of surveyed firms reporting higher sales. 

Participating companies attributed the sales growth to improving economic conditions, a growing client base, and increased foreign investment. 

Output and employment also expanded sharply during the month, with job creation rising at the fastest pace in nearly 16 years.

Al-Ghaith said the persistent rise in new export orders highlights the growing competitiveness of Saudi firms and the progress achieved under ongoing diversification initiatives. 

“The rise in demand encouraged firms to expand production and workforce capacity at the fastest rate since 2009, as businesses expanded capacity to meet new workloads. Purchasing activity and inventories also increased, while suppliers’ delivery times continued to improve, reflecting efficient coordination and resilient supply chains,” he added.  

October data indicated a sharp rise in input costs for non-oil firms, driven mainly by wage increases from salary revisions and bonuses. 

On the outlook, companies remained optimistic, citing strong market demand, ongoing project work, and government investment initiatives. 

“Optimism is underpinned by solid domestic demand and the momentum of ongoing projects. Although some concerns persist around costs and competition, sentiment overall remains strongly positive, reflecting confidence in the economy’s continued expansion and the strength of the non-oil private sector,” concluded Al-Ghaith.  

