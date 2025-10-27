You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: ‘The World as We Know It’ by Peter Dear

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The World as We Know It’ by Peter Dear

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The World as We Know It’ by Peter Dear
Short Url

https://arab.news/wzgcp

Updated 27 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The World as We Know It’ by Peter Dear

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The World as We Know It’ by Peter Dear
Updated 27 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

Science is the basis of our assumptions about ourselves and our world, from ideas about our evolutionary past to our conceptions of the vast expanses of space and the smallest particles of matter. In this panoramic book, acclaimed historian of science Peter Dear uncovers the roots of such beliefs, revealing how they constitute a natural philosophy that has been developed and refined over the course of centuries—and how the world as we have come to know it was by no means inevitable.

In a sweeping, multifaceted narrative, Dear describes some of the most breathtaking accomplishments in the advance of human knowledge, such as Isaac Newton’s laws of motion and gravitation, Carl Linnaeus’s taxonomy, Antoine Lavoisier’s new chemistry, Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution, and Albert Einstein’s theories of relativity. Challenging the notion that science is only about “making discoveries,” he shows how our world has been formed by people, institutions, and cultural assumptions, giving rise to disciplines ranging from biology and astrophysics to electromagnetism and the social sciences.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: ‘A Place like No Other’ by Anthony R. E. Sinclair
books

What We Are Reading Today: ‘A Place like No Other’ by Anthony R. E. Sinclair

What We Are Reading Today: Close Reading for the Twenty-First Century
books

What We Are Reading Today: Close Reading for the Twenty-First Century

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Liberalism as a Way of Life’ by Alexandre Lefebvre

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Liberalism as a Way of Life’ by Alexandre Lefebvre
Updated 03 November 2025
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Liberalism as a Way of Life’ by Alexandre Lefebvre

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Liberalism as a Way of Life’ by Alexandre Lefebvre
Updated 03 November 2025
Arab News

Where do you get your values and sensibilities from? If you grew up in a Western democracy, the answer is probably liberalism. Conservatives are right about one thing: liberalism is the ideology of our times, as omnipresent as religion once was.

Yet, as Alexandre Lefebvre argues in “Liberalism as a Way of Life,” many of us are liberal without fully realizing it—or grasping what it means.

Misled into thinking that liberalism is confined to politics, we fail to recognize that it’s the water we swim in, saturating every area of public and private life, shaping our psychological and spiritual outlooks, and influencing our moral and aesthetic values—our sense of what is right, wrong, good, bad, funny, worthwhile, and more. 

This eye-opening book shows how so many of us are liberal to the core, why liberalism provides the basis for a good life, and how we can make our lives better and happier by becoming more aware of, and more committed to, the beliefs we already hold.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: O’Keeffe-isms by Georgia O’keeffe
books

What We Are Reading Today: O’Keeffe-isms by Georgia O’keeffe

What We Are Reading Today: Barnett Newman: Here by Amy Newman
books

What We Are Reading Today: Barnett Newman: Here by Amy Newman

Latest updates

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.