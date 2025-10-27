You are here

  • Home
  • MENA equity markets stay active as deal volumes rise

MENA equity markets stay active as deal volumes rise

MENA equity markets stay active as deal volumes rise
(Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p7mfs

Updated 27 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

MENA equity markets stay active as deal volumes rise

MENA equity markets stay active as deal volumes rise
  • Saudi Arabia’s low-cost carrier flynas led the year’s IPOs, raising $1.1 billion in its May debut on the Tadawul, the region’s largest offering so far in 2025
Updated 27 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Equity and equity-related issuances in the Middle East and North Africa totaled $10.4 billion during the first nine months of 2025, marking a 51 percent decline from the same period last year, according to data from LSEG.

Despite the drop in total proceeds, deal activity showed resilience, with the number of transactions rising 12 percent year on year.

First Abu Dhabi Bank topped the equity capital markets underwriting league table with an 11.2 percent market share, followed closely by HSBC at 10.8 percent. Citi, meanwhile, recorded a 14 percent increase in proceeds to $938 million — one of only two top-ten bookrunners to post growth.

“This year has been exceptionally busy for us, and we still have at least one more deal expected to close before year-end,” said Rudy Saadi, managing director and head of MENA ECM at Citigroup. 

Based on current momentum and pipeline discussions, 2026 is expected to be even busier.

Rudy Saadi, Citigroup top executive

“Based on current momentum and pipeline discussions, 2026 is expected to be even busier.”

Initial public offerings accounted for 46 percent of total issuance, with follow-on offerings representing the remaining 54 percent. 

The region saw 36 IPOs during the period — six more than last year and the highest nine-month total since 2008 — raising $4.8 billion, a modest 4 percent decrease from 2024.

Saudi Arabia’s low-cost carrier flynas led the year’s IPOs, raising $1.1 billion in its May debut on the Tadawul, the region’s largest offering so far in 2025.  In the third quarter, Dar Al Majed Real Estate Co. topped listings with a $335.8 million float.

Topics: Equity Market MENA

Related

GCC equity markets post monthly gains in January: Markaz
Business & Economy

GCC equity markets post monthly gains in January: Markaz

Saudi Arabia’s private equity market sees $4bn in transactions
Business & Economy

Saudi Arabia’s private equity market sees $4bn in transactions

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy accelerated in October, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index climbing to 60.2, its second-highest level in more than a decade, signaling strong business growth momentum. 

The latest survey by Riyad Bank and S&P Global showed a sharp improvement in operating conditions across the Kingdom’s private sector, underpinned by solid demand, rising employment, and robust output growth.  

The October reading, up from 57.8 in September, highlights the sustained momentum of the non-oil economy as Vision 2030 reforms continue to drive diversification away from crude revenues. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in October, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to expand by 5.1 percent in 2025, supported by continued growth in non-oil activities. 

Commenting on the latest report, Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector recorded a solid improvement in business conditions in October, with the PMI rising to 60.2, marking one of the strongest readings in over a decade.”  

He added: “The acceleration was driven by broad-based gains in output, new orders, and employment, reflecting sustained demand momentum and continued strength in the non-oil economy.”  

Al-Ghaith noted that the latest survey results also indicate a strong start to the final quarter of the year, supported by both domestic and external demand. 

According to the report, the pace of growth in new orders received by non-oil companies accelerated for the third consecutive month in October, with 48 percent of surveyed firms reporting higher sales. 

Participating companies attributed the sales growth to improving economic conditions, a growing client base, and increased foreign investment. 

Output and employment also expanded sharply during the month, with job creation rising at the fastest pace in nearly 16 years.

Al-Ghaith said the persistent rise in new export orders highlights the growing competitiveness of Saudi firms and the progress achieved under ongoing diversification initiatives. 

“The rise in demand encouraged firms to expand production and workforce capacity at the fastest rate since 2009, as businesses expanded capacity to meet new workloads. Purchasing activity and inventories also increased, while suppliers’ delivery times continued to improve, reflecting efficient coordination and resilient supply chains,” he added.  

October data indicated a sharp rise in input costs for non-oil firms, driven mainly by wage increases from salary revisions and bonuses. 

On the outlook, companies remained optimistic, citing strong market demand, ongoing project work, and government investment initiatives. 

“Optimism is underpinned by solid domestic demand and the momentum of ongoing projects. Although some concerns persist around costs and competition, sentiment overall remains strongly positive, reflecting confidence in the economy’s continued expansion and the strength of the non-oil private sector,” concluded Al-Ghaith.  

Topics: Saudi PMI non-oil economy manufacturing

Related

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil growth hits 6-month high as PMI climbs to 57.8 
Business & Economy

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil growth hits 6-month high as PMI climbs to 57.8 

Saudi non-oil sector activity accelerates as PMI climbs to 56.4 
Business & Economy

Saudi non-oil sector activity accelerates as PMI climbs to 56.4 

Latest updates

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.