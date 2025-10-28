Japan governor asks for military help against ‘dire’ bear attacks

You are here

Above, CCTV camera footage of a bear walking inside a supermarket in Numata, Gunma prefecture on the evening of Oct. 7, 2025. (Gunma Prefectural Police via Jiji Press/AFP)
Updated 28 October 2025
  • The animals have been increasingly encroaching into towns due to factors including a declining human population
  • Bears have attacked tourists, entered stores and appeared near schools and parks, particularly in northern region
TOKYO: A regional Japanese official asked the government on Tuesday to send in the military to help deal with a “truly dire” spate of deadly bear attacks.
Bears have killed a record 10 people in Japan so far this year, a government official confirmed to AFP, surpassing the previous high of six in the fiscal year that ended in March 2024.
The animals have been increasingly encroaching into towns due to factors including a declining human population and climate change.
Kenta Suzuki, the governor of northern Akita prefecture, told Japan’s defense minister that “the lives of our citizens cannot be protected without the help of the Self-Defense Forces.”
“Attacks targeting the neck and face are extremely common, resulting in a truly dire situation,” he said.
Suzuki said bears now appear not only in mountains but also in urban areas.
It was “abnormal” for the daily lives of all residents to be so disrupted, he added.
Newly appointed defense minister Shinjiro Koizumi said in response that the government would “make the utmost use of the capabilities and authority” to restore safety.
An environment ministry official who monitors the bear attacks confirmed to AFP on Tuesday that the number of people killed “has reached 10.”
The latest victim was attacked along with three other people in a mountain village in Akita last week, the official said.
But the figure does not yet include more recent fatalities seemingly linked to other attacks.
A woman was found dead on Monday near rice fields in Akita, while a man and his dog were found deceased in the neighboring Iwate region, local media reported. Both showed signs of having been attacked.
Bears have attacked tourists, entered stores and appeared near schools and parks, particularly in northern regions.
Japan has two types of bear: Asian black bears – also known as moon bears – and the bigger brown bears that live on the main northern island of Hokkaido.
Thousands of bears are shot every year, although Japan’s aging human population means that the number of hunters is declining.
Last week, Japan’s new environment minister Hirotaka Ishihara called bear attacks “a big problem, a serious problem.”
“We are committed to further strengthening various measures including securing and training government hunters and managing the bear population,” he told a news conference.

BRUSSELS: EU climate ministers will make a last-ditch attempt to pass a new climate change target on Tuesday, in an effort to avoid going to the UN COP30 summit in Brazil empty-handed.
Failure to agree could undermine the European Union’s claims to leadership at the COP30 talks, which will test the will of major economies to keep fighting climate change despite opposition from US President Donald Trump.
Countries including China, Britain and Australia have already submitted new climate targets ahead of COP30.
But the EU, which has some of the world’s most ambitious CO2-cutting policies, has struggled to contain a backlash from industries and governments skeptical that it can afford the measures alongside defense and industrial priorities. EU members failed to agree a 2040 climate target in September, leaving them scrambling for a deal days before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets other world leaders at COP30 in Belem, Brazil, on November 6.
“The geopolitical landscape has rarely been more complex,” EU climate policy chief Wopke Hoekstra told a gathering of climate ministers in Canada on Saturday, adding that he was confident the bloc would approve its new goal.
“The European Union will continue to do its utmost, even under these circumstances, in Belem to uphold its commitment to multilateralism and to the Paris Agreement,” he said.
The starting point for talks is a European Commission proposal to cut net EU greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent from 1990 levels by 2040, to keep countries on track for net-zero by 2050.
Italy, Poland and the Czech Republic are among those warning this is too restrictive for domestic industries struggling with high energy costs, cheaper Chinese imports and US tariffs.
Others, including the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden, cite worsening extreme weather and the need to catch up with China in manufacturing green technologies as reasons for ambitious goals. The draft compromise ministers will discuss, seen by Reuters, includes a clause demanded by France allowing a weakening of the 2040 goal in future, if it becomes clear EU forests are not absorbing enough CO2 to meet it. Brussels has also vowed to change other measures to attempt to win buy-in for the climate goal. These include controlling prices in an upcoming carbon market and considering weakening its 2035 combustion engine ban as requested by Germany.
A deal on Tuesday will require ministers to agree on the share of the 90 percent emissions cut countries can cover by buying foreign carbon credits — effectively softening efforts required by domestic industries.
France has said credits should cover 5 percent, more than the 3 percent share originally proposed by the Commission. Other governments argue money would be better spent on supporting European industries than buying foreign CO2 credits.
Support from at least 15 of the 27 EU members is needed to pass the goal. EU diplomats said on Monday the vote would be tight and could depend on one or two flipping positions.
Ministers will try first to agree the 2040 goal, and from that derive an emissions pledge for 2035 — which is what the UN asked countries to submit ahead of COP30.

