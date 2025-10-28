Saudi Arabia emerges as global investment hub on positive changes: BlackRock CEO

RIYADH: Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management firm, stated that Saudi Arabia is undergoing a positive economic transformation, making it a prominent destination for global investment.

He highlighted major projects such as Jafurah as evidence of the growing investment momentum in the Kingdom.

Speaking at a panel discussion on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Fink noted that during his visit, he observed numerous positive changes and an increase in opportunities across energy, labor, infrastructure, and other sectors.

He added that developments in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region represent a significant shift, positioning the region as a magnet for global capital.

Fink also emphasized that the world is entering a phase of rapid transformation of financial assets into digital assets, and preparations are needed to understand how technology can transform the financial sector — not just through artificial intelligence, but via comprehensive technological transformation across the global financial system.

He pointed out that central banks’ key questions revolve around digital currencies, their impact on the US dollar, and how companies will adapt to digital payment systems.